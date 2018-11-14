More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Oregon lands four-star 2019 wing Chandler Lawson

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
Oregon received a nice Signing Day addition on Wednesday afternoon as the Ducks landed four-star Class of 2019 wing Chandler Lawson.

The 6-foot-8 Lawson is a native of Memphis as he’s the younger brother of Kansas forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson. With upside to become a solid wing forward at the college level, Lawson should be a good addition for an Oregon staff that has done a great job of developing players in a similar position. Lawson can be inconsistent at times, but he’s also athletic and skilled enough to be an eventual difference-maker in the Pac-12.

Oregon has done a quality job of once again loading up on top 100 prospects as Lawson joins four-star center Isaac Johnson and four-star guard Christopher Duarte.

St. John’s big man Sedee Keita out four-to-six weeks

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
St. John’s will have to go small as starting big man Sedee Keita is expected to miss four-to-six weeks to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The school announced the successful procedure in a release on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Keita suffered a knee injury during St. John’s win last Friday over Bowling Green as he only played four minutes after starting the contest. According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, an early MRI on Saturday proved inconclusive, but the follow-up MRI revealed that surgery was necessary.

A former South Carolina transfer who doubles as the only big man on the Red Storm roster with significant Division I experience, the loss of Keita is a big blow to St. John’s. Now the Red Storm will likely go to a more small-ball look during non-conference play with Marvin Clark II playing a lot at the five. Freshman Josh Roberts could also see additional minutes, but the 6-foot-9 big man wasn’t expected to be a major contributor heading into the season.

Either way, St. John’s needs Keita to ideally be healthy in time for conference play as the Red Storm are trying to make an NCAA tournament run behind a talented backcourt that includes Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron.

Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer wins 1,000th game

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
Associated PressNov 14, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – As the red and white confetti rained down on the court to celebrate C. Vivian Stringer’s 1,000th career victory, the Hall of Fame coach took a moment to soak it all in.

She was surrounded by family, friends, former players and coaches from all three schools where she coached.

“Let me tell you something, sometimes people ask how did I accomplish these things?” Stringer said. “This was only done with my family first of all and they mean everything in the world. They lifted me up.”

Stringer became the fifth Division I women’s basketball coach to achieve the milestone and sixth woman overall when the Scarlet Knights beat Central Connecticut State 73-44 on Tuesday night.

The Hall of Fame coach joined Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell in the 1,000-victory club. Division II coach Barbara Stevens also has won over 1,000 games. The 70-year-old Stringer is the first African-American coach to reach the milestone.

As the final seconds ran down, the 4,583 fans held up signs and chanted the coach’s name. Her current team dumped a Gatorade bucket full of the confetti over their coach’s head.

Video tributes from all the other living Division I members of the 1,000-win club were played as Stringer sat under balloons that spelled out CVS1K. Stringer also received many online tributes on social media, including one from Hillary Clinton . Rutgers presented her with a banner to celebrate her 1,000th win that will hang in the arena’s rafters. She also received a customized pair of shoes that listed the number of wins she had each of her three schools — Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers.

Many of her former players were on hand to witness the milestone victory. She’s 1,000-402 in her career. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was also sitting courtside for the historic win.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley also made the trip to New Jersey with her staff that included Jolette Law, who was an assistant for Stringer at Rutgers for many years and played for her at Iowa.

“I know that coach Law fooled me this morning saying she couldn’t come to the celebration because she had the scout,” Stringer said. “One of the young ladies came from Hawaii. She flew in and is going to fly back. Maybe I’m doing some things right. People genuinely do care. Something my father said a long time ago, don’t give me flowers when I’m gone let me know what you feel now.”

Staley’s Gamecocks play on Thursday against Clemson. She said she had no doubt in her mind she should be at Rutgers for this game with all that Stringer has meant to African-American coaches.

“It’s legacy,” Staley said. “She’s meant so much to the game and I’m here to celebrate with her.”

While Stringer remembers many of the victories over her 48-year coaching career, one that she doesn’t recall is her first one at Cheyney State. In fact, no one can specifically remember who her team beat to get that first victory. Stringer laughs about it now, saying that she had no idea she’d be still coaching nearly five decades later and win 1,000 games.

While it took Stringer five tries to get win No. 900 in 2013, her team took care of reaching this milestone on its first try. The Scarlet Knights (3-0) scored 10 of the first 13 points and never looked back building a 37-17 halftime lead.

Stringer was concerned before the game that her team would be under a lot of pressure to win with so many people coming to celebrate the momentous victory. Her team made sure they wouldn’t go home disappointed. Caitlin Jenkins had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Knights.

VIDEO: Fitchburg State player commits violent flagrant foul

Screengrab via Boxcast
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Towards the end of of a Division III game between Nichols and Fitchburg State, reigning MASCAC Player of the Week Kewan Platt committed one of the ugliest cheap shots that we’ve seen in college hoops in recent years.

Down by ten with less than three minutes remaining, Platt hits Nate Tenaglia with a forearm to the face after glancing over his shoulder to make sure that the ref was looking the other direction.

Tenaglia hit the three. Platt, a 6-foot-4 junior and, ironically enough, criminal justice major, was ejected from the game.

“The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game,” the school said in a statement released on Wednesday. “The player involved has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately. His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions.”

What precipitated the incident was a play at the other end of the floor where Tenaglia raked down on Platt’s arms as he shot a three. Platt airballed the shot, while turning to the referee to complain about the no-call.

VIDEO: Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing praises his player’s ‘cojones’

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
Georgetown went into Champaign and knocked off Illinois on Tuesday night in the Gavitt Games, and speaking like on the FOX broadcast after the game, Ewing praised freshman point guard James Akinjo by saying he played with nu … err, cajones.

It’s pretty funny:

Georgetown basketball looks like it might finally be fun again, and I’m totally here for it.

And not just because Ewing is out here slipping on national TV.

Gonzaga lands commitment from four-star Texas center

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 14, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
Gonzaga landed a third commitment in the Class of 2019 on Wednesday morning, as four-star center Drew Timme announced that he will be playing his college ball in Spokane.

The native of Richardson, Texas, made the announced at his high school this morning.

“I thank all the schools for recruiting me,” Timme said, “but I’m going to be a Zag.”

Timme is a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center that blew up during his junior season and last summer’s EYBL circuit. He’s skilled, he’s mobile and he’s an excellent passer, even if he doesn’t quite look the part. He’s No. 41 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, although some recruiting services rank him as a five-star recruit.

I tend to think that he is not a one-and-done kind of player, but that he will be an all-american for the Zags by the time that he is a junior. Kelly Olynyk with a beard.

Timme joins Anson Watson, Brock Ravet and Martynas Arlauskas in Gonzaga’s 2019 recruiting class.

 