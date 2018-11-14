More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 11 Michigan St pulls away, beats Louisiana-Monroe 80-59

Associated PressNov 14, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 14 of his 23 points in the opening minutes of the second half, bouncing back from a rough start to help No. 11 Michigan State beat Louisiana-Monroe 80-59 on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (2-1) lost Nick Ward midway through the first half with an injury. Ward went down and pounded the court with both fists. He got up on his own and hobbled off the court, trying to keep weight off his right leg. Ward did not return after scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds in five minutes.

Winston’s surge helped Michigan State lead 51-35 at the 16:52 mark after it was ahead by just six points at halftime. He was 9 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 10 on 3-pointers, after going 2 of 9 overall and 0 for 5 beyond the arc in the first half.

Joshua Langford scored 16 points while Xavier Tillman had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans.

Javien Williams had 25 points and Michael Ertel scored 20 for the Warhawks (2-2).

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Monroe: Leading the 11th-ranked team on its home court — as the Warhawks did in the first half for 1:27 — will be something they can look back on with pride.

Michigan State: Ward’s injury did not appear to be serious and the Spartans will hope that proves to be the case. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second, and a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe gets some time to prepare for its next game on Nov. 23 at Tennessee Tech.

Michigan State hosts Tennessee Tech on Sunday night.

Reed’s 26 points help No. 19 Clemson beat Sam Houston State

Associated PressNov 14, 2018, 9:37 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. — Marcquise Reed had a season-high 26 points and No. 19 Clemson used a second-half surge to put away pesky Sam Houston State 74-59 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers opened 3-0 for the second straight season and for just the fifth time in coach Brad Brownell’s nine years.

For a good while, though, it seemed the Bearkats of the Southland Conference were more than up to the challenge of handling an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

RJ Smith’s 3-pointer early in the second half put Sam Houston State ahead 38-37. But that’s when the Tigers took control with a 16-3 run fueled by its graduate student backcourt of Reed and Shelton Mitchell.

Reed scored seven straight points to start the run while Mitchell added a pair of baskets, one off a steal where he dribbled into an official before getting clear for the layup and a 53-41 lead.

The Bearkats (2-2) could not respond as Clemson eventually grew the margin to 16 points down the stretch.

Mitchell finished with 13 points while Aamir Simms had 12 points and eight rebounds.

It was Reed’s second 20-point game of the season.

Kai Mitchell led Sam Houston State with 14 points and Josh Delaney added 11.

Clemson looked ready to blow things open early as it made its first six shots and led 15-7 five minutes in. But the Tigers went cold the rest of the half, and Sam Houston State took advantage.

Clemson made just five of its final 18 shots of the opening half and the Bearkats took the lead, 30-29 on Albert Almanza’s four-point play with 43.8 seconds left when he got fouled by Elijah Thomas.

But Clemson’s Mitchell answered with a long 3 20 seconds later to send the Tigers into the break up 32-30.

THE BIG PICTURE

Sam Houston State: The Bearkats have lost two in a row on the road. They showed an ability to hang with bigger Clemson for much of the game, but could not handle the Tigers’ experience in the backcourt with three-year starters in Reed and Mitchell.

Clemson: The Tigers struggled to shoot consistently. Their defense, though, held up throughout the game as they limited Sam Houston State to less than 35 percent shooting with six steals and five blocks.

UP NEXT

Sam Houston State concludes its two-game swing at Power Five programs by going to Georgia on Friday night.

Clemson plays Akron on Monday to start the Cayman Islands Classic.

Williamson, No. 1 Duke rout Eastern Michigan 84-46

Associated PressNov 14, 2018, 9:28 PM EST
2 Comments

DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Williamson scored 21 points, fellow freshman RJ Barrett added 20 and No. 1 Duke routed Eastern Michigan 84-46 on Wednesday night in its first game this season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Javin DeLaurier and Jack White added 10 points apiece for the Blue Devils (3-0).

Playing two days after leapfrogging Kansas for the top spot in the AP Top 25, Duke looked every bit the part of a top-ranked team — shooting 47 percent, turning 20 turnovers by the Eagles into 31 points and taking command with an early 21-1 run keyed by an assortment of dunks by Williamson.

Damari Parris had nine points to lead outmanned Eastern Michigan (3-1), which shot 31 percent and was stuck in single-digit scoring for about 17 1/2 minutes.

Unlike their last game — in which Army hung with them for about 30 minutes three days earlier — the Blue Devils took the drama out of this one early.

Williamson put Duke up by 20 for good midway through the first half with the highlight of the night — leaping so high to pull in a seemingly errant alley-oop pass that his armpits were even with the rim before he dunked — and Barrett made it a 30-point game with a bucket with about five minutes before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Michigan: Not surprisingly, the Eagles threw a 2/3 zone defense at the Blue Devils — coach Rob Murphy spent seven years on the Syracuse staff with zone savant Jim Boeheim. It wasn’t much of an impediment to the nation’s top-ranked team, though that seems insignificant in the long run because nobody in the Mid-American Conference will match Duke’s talent level.

Duke: Being No. 1 is nothing new for the Duke program — the Blue Devils started the two previous seasons in the top spot — but it’s a new experience for these freshmen. Not that they seem affected in the slightest. Williamson has scored at least 20 points in all three games while making 32 of his 39 shots.

UP NEXT

Eastern Michigan: Plays host to Boston University on Saturday.

Duke: Faces San Diego State on Monday in its Maui Invitational opener.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

VIDEO: Zion Williamson converts monster alley-oop on Eastern Michigan

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
2 Comments

Duke freshman Zion Williamson is at it again.

The Blue Devils are hosting Eastern Michigan at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night as Williamson got the Cameron Crazies rocking with a monster alley-oop.

Williamson’s head is at rim level as he catches the ball near the top of the square off of a half-court feed from fellow freshman Cam Reddish.

The No. 1 Blue Devils ended up blowing out Eastern Michigan with an 84-46 win as Williamson ended with a team-high 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting.

St. John’s big man Sedee Keita out four-to-six weeks

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
St. John’s will have to go small as starting big man Sedee Keita is expected to miss four-to-six weeks to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The school announced the successful procedure in a release on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Keita suffered a knee injury during St. John’s win last Friday over Bowling Green as he only played four minutes after starting the contest. According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, an early MRI on Saturday proved inconclusive, but the follow-up MRI revealed that surgery was necessary.

A former South Carolina transfer who doubles as the only big man on the Red Storm roster with significant Division I experience, the loss of Keita is a big blow to St. John’s. Now the Red Storm will likely go to a more small-ball look during non-conference play with Marvin Clark II playing a lot at the five. Freshman Josh Roberts could also see additional minutes, but the 6-foot-9 big man wasn’t expected to be a major contributor heading into the season.

Either way, St. John’s needs Keita to ideally be healthy in time for conference play as the Red Storm are trying to make an NCAA tournament run behind a talented backcourt that includes Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron.

Oregon lands four-star 2019 wing Chandler Lawson

By Scott PhillipsNov 14, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
Oregon received a nice Signing Day addition on Wednesday afternoon as the Ducks landed four-star Class of 2019 wing Chandler Lawson.

The 6-foot-8 Lawson is a native of Memphis as he’s the younger brother of Kansas forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson. With upside to become a solid wing forward at the college level, Lawson should be a good addition for an Oregon staff that has done a great job of developing players in a similar position. Lawson can be inconsistent at times, but he’s also athletic and skilled enough to be an eventual difference-maker in the Pac-12.

Oregon has done a quality job of once again loading up on top 100 prospects as Lawson joins four-star center Isaac Johnson and four-star guard Christopher Duarte.