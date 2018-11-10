More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Friday’s Things To Know: No. 11 Auburn cruises, No. 13 West Virginia loses, is No. 2 Kentucky good?

By Rob DausterNov 10, 2018, 1:43 AM EST
There was one headline matchup on Friday night, and that ended up being a dud, the bluest blueblood in action looked pretty bad and we may have seen the single-best individual performance of the season. Here are Friday’s Things To Know:

1. C.J. MASSINBURG PUT ON THE PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON

I’m sure that, at some point over the course of the next five months, we are going to see someone put on a show that was more impressive than what Massinburg did on Friday night in Morgantown, but it is not going to be something that is easy to do. The Buffalo star put up a career-high 43 points, adding 14 boards and three assists while shooting 9-for-15 from three as the Bulls beat No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94 in OT. He had nine points in an 11-3 run in the final three minutes of regulation, including a three with 14 seconds left that forced overtime. He scored nine of Buffalo’s 15 points in overtime.

It was incredible.

And this wasn’t against some run-of-the-mill low-major program that Buffalo was in position to steamroll. This came on the road against a top 15 team in the country in a game where Buffalo trailed by double-digits for most of the second half. This came against Press Virginia, and it gave the Bulls the kind of win that will put their resume in the mix for an at-large bid come Selection Sunday. It puts them in a position where it’s feasible that they might end up with single-digit seed.

Remember, this is the same program that smoked Arizona in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament. Let’s see what happens when they play at Syracuse and at Marquette next month. That should be a lot of fun.

2. No. 11 AUBURN LOOKS LIKE A POWERHOUSE

The Tigers were really impressive in a season-opening win over South Alabama, but that was South Alabama.

On Friday night, the Tigers looked just as impressive, but instead of beating some overmatched in-state mid-major, Bruce Pearl’s club put a hurting on No. 25 Washington, the team many think will win the Pac-12 this season. Chuma Okeke once again led the way for Auburn with 19 points, 10 boards and two blocks while knocking down three more threes. On the season, he’s 6-for-8 from three with five blocks and seven assists in two games.

So he can protect the rim and space the floor while also attack a closeout and find shooters. Anfernee McLemore, who starts alongside Okeke in Auburn’s frontline, led the nation in block percentage a season ago while shooting 39.1 percent from three. So he can protect the rim and space the floor as well. Auburn presses. They play in transition. They have a point guard in Jared Harper who has been dominant and a combo-guard alongside him in Samir Doughty who is living up to the hype. Should I mention their best perimeter scorer, Bryce Brown, at some point, or that they are still waiting to get Danjel Purifoy eligible and Austin Wiley back to 100%?

Auburn, to me, looks like the best team in the SEC this season and possibly a top five team in the country. That also has a lot to do with the fact that …

3. … KENTUCKY JUST IS NOT VERY GOOD RIGHT NOW

The Wildcats knocked off a solid enough Southern Illinois team team on Friday night, winning by 12 points in a game they trailed in the second half. The final score was 71-59, but perhaps the most surprising part about all of this was that Kentucky’s best frontline might actually be Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery. P.J. Washington was bad tonight. Reid Travis was a complete non-factor after putting up 22 points against Duke.

Richards finished with 19 boards (nine offensive) while Montgomery added 10 points and seven boards while not turning the ball over; Washington had five in 20 minutes. The other issue is that Kentucky’s guard rotation is quirky right now. Head coach John Calipari is going to realize pretty quickly that he team cannot function offensively right now unless both Quade Green and Immanuel Quickley are on the floor.

My opinion on Kentucky hasn’t changed much since this podcast was recorded, but it is worrisome that this appears to be an issue with their team, not just a function of playing Duke on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Furman beats Loyola-Chicago, Sister Jean on buzzer-beating facial dunk

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 12:51 AM EST
CHICAGO — Matt Rafferty scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and fed Clay Mounce for the go-ahead dunk with 1.6 seconds left to help Furman beat Loyola-Chicago 60-58 on Friday night.

Jordan Lyons had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, Noah Gurley scored 11 and Mounce finished with eight points for Furman.

Rafferty made a layup and then converted a 3-point play to give the Paladins (2-0) the first lead of the second half at 56-54 with 55 seconds left. Marques Townes and Rafferty traded two free throws apiece before Clayton Custer’s layup with 23 seconds remaining made it 58-all. Rafferty picked up his dribble and, as a double team came, led the back-cutting Mounce for the winner.

Custer’s half-court heave as time expired missed off the front of the rim.

Custer led Loyola (1-1) with 19 points, Lucas Williamson had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Townes scored 10.

The Ramblers had their 16-game nonconference home win streak snapped.

Roach hits 3-pointers late; Texas edges Arkansas 73-71 in OT

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 12:43 AM EST
FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — This was exactly the kind of situation Texas had focused on, and when the Longhorns got the chance to prove it they did just that in a 73-71 overtime victory against Arkansas on Friday night in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.

Two late 3-pointers by guard Kerwin Roach II helped Texas overcome a sluggish offensive showing in the second half and reach overtime, where the Longhorns outscored Arkansas 10-8 to pull out the victory before 1,200 people at Fort Bliss’ Soto Gym.

“It was a great way to start my senior season,” said Roach, who didn’t play in the opener for an unspecified violation of team rules. “That’s what I was ready to do. Just play basketball. I even had jitters myself.”

Last year, Texas played in 17 games that were decided in the final minute or overtime. They were 8-9 in those games, and that became an offseason focus – changing the outcome of those games.

“We’ve emphasized all offseason long what goes into winning close games,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “A little bit here midway through the first half our guys probably felt like this wasn’t going to be a close game, but it was.”

Roach led Texas (2-0) with 18 points, followed by Jericho Sims with 14 and Dylan Osetkowski with 11 and 13 rebounds. Texas led by double figures, and often by eight or nine, in the first half, and it led 36-30 at the break.

Arkansas (0-1) got a game-high 20 points from center Daniel Gafford, who also had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Joe added 17 points for the Razorbacks, while Jalen Harris and Mason Jones each had 11.

“This was our very first game,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought they came to play. They kept that mindset. Even as Texas went up, double figures, 9, 10, whatever it was, our guys stayed the course. They got connected defensively and tried to make Daniel (Gifford) a big part of what we were doing.”

Arkansas trailed 36-30 at the half, but a 10-0 run midway through the second half allowed the Razorbacks to take a 49-47 lead after a 3-pointer by Joe.

The Razorbacks outscored Texas 33-27 in the second half, but free-throw shooting kept the Longhorns in it. They went 14-for-20 shooting from the line in the second half and 4 of 6 in overtime. That allowed Texas to overcome cold shooting, including a stretch of 9:47 without a field goal in the second half.

A dunk by Gafford put Arkansas ahead 62-59 with a minute to play. After an airball by Texas, Osetkowski made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 62-60. Gafford then missed the first of two free throws to push the lead to three, setting up Roach II’s tying 3-pointer with 1 second left that forced overtime.

In overtime, the teams traded points and Arkansas led 71-70 after a pair of free throws by Harris. But Courtney Ramey banked in a floater to regain the lead for Texas, and Elijah Mitrou-Long added a free throw to seal it.

BIG PICTURE

Friday’s game was a look at two teams who are NCAA postseason regulars.

Arkansas began its pursuit of a third consecutive NCAA tournament berth. The Razorbacks, who were one of eight SEC teams in last year’s NCAAs, have made the tournament three times in the past four years, and are looking to add to that with the nation’s No. 25-ranked recruiting class. Arkansas was picked 10th in the preseason SEC poll.

Texas played in its earliest season opener Friday. The Longhorns, who also made the NCAA tournament last season, return four of five starters from last year’s team. Texas was picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason rankings. The Longhorns feature last year’s No. 8-ranked recruiting class.

FOR THE TROOPS

Friday’s game was more than a year in the making, and both teams were excited about the opportunity.

“You can’t put a price on that,” Arkansas’ Anderson said. “That was breathtaking for our guys to spend some time (here). It’s an honor to come in and play in front of these guys. … It was a great experience.”

Roach echoed those sentiments.

“The experience here was great,” he said. “I got family in the military. It was just wonderful here. We went to the training simulators. We shot fake guns, the simulator of being on the top of a tank and shooting. It’s like real life Call of Duty here. It was real life that these people go through every day. We play basketball, but it’s really life or death for them. We really appreciate the mentality they have protecting our country.”

NICE THREADS

Both teams were playing on Veteran’s Day weekend in uniforms that had a military look, which camouflage and military-style letters and numbers. But there were no player names on the back – just “USA” on the jerseys of both teams.

GYM TIME

The game was played at Fort Bliss’ Soto Gym, which seated 1,200 for the game. The intimate environment, and bright lights much closer to the court, gave the game the feel of an old-time contest played in an armory. The bleachers around the court were only six rows deep.

No. 2 Kentucky rallies past Southern Illinois for 71-59 win

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 12:41 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Those lopsided wins No. 2 Kentucky is normally used to this time of year might eventually happen. All that mattered to the Wildcats was proving they could regroup from a blowout loss and get their first victory.

It certainly took everything for them to scrape past Southern Illinois.

Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley each scored 15 points, Nick Richards grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and the Wildcats rallied in the second half to beat the Salukis 71-59 on Friday night.

Kentucky (1-1) managed to bounce back from Tuesday night’s 118-84 shellacking by No. 4 Duke, its most lopsided loss under coach John Calipari. It left the Wildcats a lot of room for improvement, but the biggest question was whether they could shake the disappointment of being pounded by the Blue Devils on a national stage.

The Wildcats did, but they had to work hard in the second half to overcome sloppy play and the veteran Salukis, who led 44-37 before Quickley and Quade Green (14 points) made consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 10-2 run for a 47-46 lead with 12:19 left.

“Our energy and effort was off the charts,” Quickley said. “This team’s really good with that. We just have to keep getting better every day, individually and as a team.”

SIU didn’t quit, but the Wildcats slowly extended their lead to 61-52 on consecutive three-point plays by Johnson and Green. Kentucky went on to win, and Calipari saw the effort as progress no matter how it looked.

“I just said, be happy we won and figure it out,” said the coach, who has won all 10 home openers with Kentucky. “I’ve got a pretty good idea of how I’m going to do this now, and I’m just glad that we really got smashed, so there’s no question.

“If you demand a lot, you get a lot. If you accept mediocrity, you’re going to get it every time. … I was very aggressive today.”

So was Richards, whose rebounding provided the biggest lift as Kentucky dominated SIU 48-19 on the glass. The sophomore forward had as many boards as the Salukis combined, surpassing his previous best of 15 last season against Fort Wayne. His total matched the highest by a Kentucky player since Michael Kidd-Gilchrist grabbed 19 against Louisville in December 2011.

“My team just needed to get rebounds with Reid (Travis) out of the game,” said Richards, who also had three blocks. “Just playing my game and guys were just playing better, just trying to play harder as team to get the `W.”

The Wildcats also shot 47 percent after halftime and limited SIU to 1 of 7 shooting from long range.

Aaron Cook had 18 points and Kavion Pippen 16 for the Salukis (0-1), who opened against their first ranked team since No. 13 Illinois in 2010. They shot 41 percent in their first meeting with the Wildcats.

PATIENCE, PLEASE

SIU coach Barry Hinson credited the Rupp Arena crowd of 20,277 for motivating Kentucky to rally past his squad. He also urged Big Blue Nation to use restraint when judging the perennially-young Wildcats.

“You want to microwave the maturation process and you can’t do that,” he said. “It takes time. So, back off and let these guys go through the maturation process and let coach Calipari do what he does best. By March, you’re going to have something on the floor you’re going to be really proud of.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should remain in the Top 10 after a bounce-back win, even if it was a little shaky at times.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Illinois: The Salukis returned five starters from last year’s 20-13 team and played as if they had been together for a while, pushing the offensive tempo and forcing the Wildcats into mistakes most of the night. But they let their seven-point edge slip away because they missed shots and couldn’t keep Kentucky off the glass, especially Richards.

“There’s a difference between losing and getting beat,” Hinson said. “Tonight, we got beat. Losing is unacceptable.”

Kentucky: Developing chemistry might take a while for the Wildcats, who seemed out of sync for many stretches and committed 19 turnovers. They were fortunate that Richards was fierce on the glass while Green and EJ Montgomery (10 points) contributed critical scoring as Kentucky dominated bench scoring 32-6.

Reid, Waters help No. 23 LSU hold off UNC-Greensboro 97-91

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 12:33 AM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — Naz Reid scored 29 points and Tremont Waters had 21 points and 10 assists as No. 23 LSU beat North Carolina-Greensboro 97-91 Friday night.

The Tigers (2-0) led by 16 points with seven minutes remaining in the game, but they needed to withstand a late rally by the Spartans. UNC-Greensboro went on a 22-11 run to pull to 93-88 with 13 seconds to play.

Skylar Mays and Waters each made a pair of foul shots in the final seconds to preserve the victory for LSU. The Tigers made 28 of 31 foul shots in the game. Ja’vonte Smart joined Reid and Waters in double figures for the Tigers with 13 points.

Kyrin Galloway scored a career-high 32 points to lead Greensboro (1-1). Francis Alonso added 20 points, while Isaih Miller had 13 and Demetrius Troy 11.

LSU trailed for most of opening 11 minutes. Alonso scored eight points to help Greensboro move out to an 11-5 lead. LSU stayed within striking distance of the Spartans and tied the score at 23 on a basket by Kavell Bigby-Williams with 9:35 remaining before halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Alonso put Greensboro ahead 27-25, the Tigers answered with 12 consecutive points. A three-point play by Mays gave LSU the lead at 30-27. Reid’s 3 capped the 12-0 run and put the Tigers on top 37-27 with 5:05 remaining in the first half.

LSU added on to its advantage over the final minutes of the opening half. Waters converted a three-point play and Marlon Taylor made a 3 to help the Tigers go ahead 49-36 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers have opened the season with victories against two mid-major teams who won conference championships last season. LSU defeat Southeastern Louisiana, which won the Southland Conference title, in its first game. Greensboro won the Southern Conference championship last season.

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans fell behind by double digits late in the first half, but they made things close in the final minutes due to their 3-point shooting. Greensboro, which lost two of three road games to ACC teams last season, has one more power conference opponent on its schedule — at Kentucky next month.

Massinburg scores 43, Buffalo stuns No. 13 WVU 99-94 in OT

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — CJ Massinburg had 43 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo pulled off another big upset against a power program, stunning No. 13 West Virginia 99-94 in overtime Friday night.

Jeremy Harris added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls in the season opener for both teams. Buffalo grabbed attention last March when the 13th-seeded Bulls blew out No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This time, the Bulls (1-0) rallied with a late 15-4 surge to force overtime before outscoring the Mountaineers 15-10 in the extra period.

It was the first time West Virginia (0-1) lost its home opener since a 91-84 defeat against Northeastern in 2003.

Jayvon Graves added 14 points for Buffalo, and Nate Perkins scored 10 off the bench.

Lamont West led West Virginia with 22 points and nine rebounds. James “Beetle” Bolden scored a career-high 21.

Buffalo had a 29-14 edge in offensive rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Hits the road to take on Southern Illinois, which just gave Kentucky a game in Lexington. It was Kentucky that knocked Buffalo out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round last season. The Bulls get more opportunities at major teams with Syracuse and Marquette on the slate for December.

West Virginia: After the Mountaineers dropped their opener against the Bulls, more mid-major powers like Valparaiso, Western Kentucky, Monmouth, UCF and Rhode Island are still on the horizon.