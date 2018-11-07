VIDEO: Steve Kerr compares Duke’s Zion Williamson to LeBron James

Zion Williamson Fever reached a new apex on Tuesday night as No. 4 Duke opened the 2018-19 college basketball season with a blowout win over No. 2 Kentucky in the annual Champions Classic.
The 6-foot-6 freshman impressed the nation in his first big test as Williamson finished with 28 points and seven rebounds on 11-for-13 shooting. Since Williamson hadn’t played legitimate college competition on the national stage before, many across the country tuned in to see if the Duke freshman would live up to the hype.
That included Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kerr didn’t bring up Williamson directly by name — so he would avoid any kind of tampering fine. But it was easy to tell who Kerr was talking about with his effusive praise.
— Adam, wherever you are, please don't fine me." pic.twitter.com/dkmrOG1JcJ
“I saw some kid on Duke last night who was pretty impressive,” Kerr said. “I probably can’t say anything more in mentioning his name. The one who is 285 [pounds]. I thought LeBron was a one-shot deal, but apparently, the next guy is coming. And before I get fined, I’m going to change the subject.”
Kerr was initially asked a question about Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and opted to pivot to talking about Williamson — so he was clearly impressed by what he saw with the Duke freshman. Pleading with NBA commissioner Adam Silver not to fine him for talking about a college prospect, Kerr drew plenty of chuckles from the pool of reporters.
This isn’t the first time, or the last time, that Williamson is going to get compared to NBA greats like LeBron. But hearing it come from the mouth of a respected NBA championship head coach like Kerr is different than hearing it from a typical talking head.
ATLANTA — Kansas is going to the tournament. So is Michigan State. And we know Duke
and Kentucky will get there, too. The blue bloods are built for March. So are plenty of teams from the conferences they come from.
But talented teams in the non power conferences are trying to build their own cases for the selection committee any way they can.
The bottom line is this for the non-major schools — be the very best team in your respective conference for a week in March. Winning the league tournament is the only sure-fire way to punch a ticket to the biggest show in college hoops.
The coaches aren’t blind to this. That’s why some of the very best non-major programs in America are trying their best to play each other.
On opening night of college hoops, two talented non-majors locked horns and traded buckets and stops for 40 minutes. Georgia State beat East Tennessee State 74-68 in front of a raucous home crowd in downtown Atlanta.
“We beat a NCAA tournament team today. That team is well coached and they will play in the NCAA tournament,” Georgia State head coach Ron Hunter said after the game.
He could be right. ETSU only returns one starter from last year’s 25-win team but made the Panthers scratch and claw for the home court win.
Playing a team like the SoCon school is a must for a school like Georgia State.
“We have to play these kinds of games,” Hunter said. “The Big 12 and the ACC, they’re going to 20 league games. That’s going to take away more games for us to play. You have to understand where you are at.
“I don’t want to play our best basketball now because we have to go win the Sun Belt Conference tournament so we can get to the NCAA tournament. I’ll be honest with you, we can go 31-0, we still gotta win the tournament. That’s the nature of it.”
ETSU head coach Steve Forbes, no stranger of playing an aggressive non-league schedule, said he doesn’t know why teams like his wouldn’t have schedule like his.
“We need teams like us to stop playing these easy money games and start playing teams that are going to help you,” Forbes said.
His point goes farther than just preparing his team for winning his respective league. He’s looking ahead to the post-season.
“We have to talk about better scheduling so we can get a better seed,” Forbes said. “So when the selection committee puts us in as a 10, or an 11 or a 12 (in the NCAA tournament), we have a better chance to win. That means more money for our school. When you are a 14 seed or below, you don’t have a very good chance of winning.”
After watching senior guard Jeff Thomas score 26 and the potential Sun Belt Player of the Year D’Marcus Simonds score 21, Hunter and his Panthers will make a cross-country trip on Friday to play at Montana, a team that finished 26-8 last season.
“We have to do that because we’re not going to get the Georgias and Georgia Techs to come in here and play. It’s just not going to happen,” Hunter said.
The struggle for most quality non-major teams is finding quality teams to play on their home court. So, locking up series against like-minded programs continues to be the norm for teams like Georgia State and East Tennessee State.
It’s the nature of their business. And why not?
“It’s not going to cost us a chance to play in the NCAA tournament by coming here and playing,” Forbes said. “It’s only going to make us better.”
The Duke Blue Devils are apparently better than everyone thought they were going to be.
That’s the biggest takeaway from their 118-84 win over No. 2 Kentucky in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.
Here are four more things that we learned:
1. THAT WHOLE ‘DUKE CAN’T SHOOT NARRATIVE’? MIGHT’VE BEEN OVERBLOWN
The biggest question mark that I — and many others — had about Duke was just how much the concerns about their shooting would affect what they were able to do in the halfcourt. If a defense doesn’t have to run any of their perimeter guys off of the three-point line, will there be enough space for the ridiculous amount of talent on the roster to create off the dribble?
As it turns out, Duke might have enough shooting to keep defenses honest. On Tuesday night, they shot 12-for-26 from beyond the arc. Zion Williamson made the only three that he attempted, although he also hit another deep jumper. Cam Reddish was 3-for-8 from three. R.J. Barrett shot 3-for-7 from deep. Tre Jones hit the only three he attempted. That’s more than enough shooting to punish defenders for helping too much.
But Duke probably doesn’t even need to worry about playing in the halfcourt.
Their transition attack is absolutely lethal. They have four stars that can grab a defense rebound and lead the break without needing to make an outlet pass. Williamson is the best grab-and-go big that I have ever seen, and Barrett is right there with him.
Who needs halfcourt offense when you can just get dunks in transition?
2. I HAVE NO IDEA WHO IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO BEAT DUKE THIS SEASON
I went longer on this subject here, but suffice to say that I simply have no idea how anyone in college basketball is going to be able to beat this team.
I’m sure it will happen at some point. There are going to be nights where Duke shoots 2-for-26 from three instead of 12-for-26, and if that happens against, say, Syracuse or Virginia on a night where Duke lets their opponent hit a dozen triples, they can get picked off.
But I just don’t know how you go into a game against them with anything other than a hope and a prayer that happens. Duke has the two-best players in the sport and, more often than not, will have the three-best players on the court. They have the ideal point guard, they have the pieces to defend the way that Coach K has always wanted to defend and their role players are all capable of and willing to do their jobs.
Seriously.
How do you beat them?
3. DUKE’S ROLE PLAYERS DID A JOB
I want to come back to this point because it matters.
Javin DeLaurier was more or less a no-show on Tuesday, but that didn’t matter because Marques Bolden was, dare I say, effective? He scored seven points and he grabbed four boards and he changed a few shots at the rim while being functional defending ball-screens. He did his job well. Jack White? He had nine points, 11 boards, three assists, one impressive hustle play that led to a steal and Williamson dunk and knocked down a three for good measure. Alex O’Connell made three threes.
Hell, even Tre Jones fell in line and let the Big Three show out while he racked up six assists, gave Kentucky’s point guards headaches and played the brand of winning basketball we associate with his family tree.
Duke has better depth than I’ve been giving them credit for.
4. THIS RESULT HAD AS MUCH TO DO WITH KENTUCKY AS IT DID DUKE
I wish I had beaten this drum more during the preseason so I could sit here and gloat about how correct my take was.
Kentucky has a problem. They don’t have a star. Keldon Johnson was good tonight, Reid Travis put up numbers in a blowout loss (he did that a lot at Stanford) and Tyler Herro was as impressive as we expected him to be.
But do any of those guys scare you?
After watching the tape of this game, if you’re an opposing coach, are you up burning the midnight oil trying to figure out how in the world you are going to slow them down?
No.
What Kentucky has is a roster with nine players that are all good enough to start on a top five team but who are all at their best as the third- or fourth-best starter on that team. This is a roster full of role players, guys that would thrive playing in a complimentary role. Even Johnson has a lot of Miles Bridges to his game, and while that means he (rightly) projects as a terrific college players and a really good pro, it’s important to note that all last season, we criticized Bridges for the fact that he wasn’t a ‘take-the-game-over’ kind of guy.
The other issue?
They only really have one two-way player (Johnson). Kentucky’s best defensive backcourt features Immanuel Quickly and Ashton Hagans. Their best offensive backcourt has Quade Green and Herro. The same can be said about their bigs, where E.J. Montgomery and Travis are their offensive weapons while Washington and Nick Richards are better defensively.
Minimal overlap between a team’s best offensive five and best defensive five is not ideal.
There are more red flags with this team than anyone was willing to acknowledge.
The 2018-19 college basketball season officially began Tuesday night with a slate headlined by the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. No. 4 Duke absolutely demolished No. 2 Kentucky in the nightcap, with top-ranked Kansas holding off No. 10 Michigan State in the first game of the night. Below are three things you need to know about Tuesday’s action.
1. DUKE MADE A MAJOR STATEMENT
No. 4 Duke’s matchup with No. 2 Kentucky was supposed to be the game of the night. Instead we ended up watching the basketball version of Ivan Drago vs. Apollo Creed, as the Blue Devils rolled to a 118-84 victory in what is the largest margin of defeat for a John Calipari-coached team (that includes his stints at UMass and Memphis). Freshmen R.J. Barrett (33 points, six assists, four rebounds), Zion Williamson (28 points, seven rebounds) and Cam Reddish (22 points) combined to score 83 points, with classmate Tre Jones dishing out a team-high seven assists.
Duke shot 54.4 percent from the field on the night, and Kentucky looked overwhelmed outside of freshman guard Keldon Johnson (23 points) and senior forward Reid Travis (22 points, seven rebounds). While top-ranked Kansas managed to open its season with a win, don’t be surprised if some voters put Duke atop their rankings ahead of Monday’s new polls. And they wouldn’t be wrong to do that either, because the Blue Devils looked that good.
2. KANSAS LOOKED EVERY BIT AS GOOD AS WE EXPECTED
It’s going to fly all the way under the radar because, you know, Duke actually is the Golden State Warriors, but the No. 1 Jayhawks looked like the No. 1 team in the country on Tuesday night. Despite the fact that Dedric Lawson, their best player, had one of those nights where he seemingly couldn’t get a single shot to drop, the Jayhawks still managed to take control and keep control in a 92-87 win over No. 10 Michigan State. It wasn’t until the final minutes that the Spartans, who resorted to ‘Hack-a-Doke’ down the stretch, made things interesting, and even then, they never actually had the ball with the lead down to a single possession.
Duke is going to deservedly be the No. 1 team in the country when the polls come out on Monday, but that doesn’t mean Kansas is anything less than what they were advertised as.
3. PLAYING WITHOUT PHIL COFER, NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE WHIPPED FLORIDA
Someone on staff made the bold prediction Monday that Florida could be the currently unranked team that gets to the Final Four. The Gators looked nothing like that kind of team Tuesday night, and a lot of credit for that should go to Florida State. Playing without senior forward Phil Cofer, the Seminoles beat the Gators by an 81-60 final score in a game that was nowhere near as close as the final margin would lead one to believe. Leonard Hamilton’s squad shot nearly 48 percent from the field, made 11 three-pointers and limited Florida to 37.0 percent shooting.
P.J. Savoy led three double-digit scorers with 20 points, and Trent Forrest played well with 13 points and a team-high five assists. Once Cofer returns, Florida State could be even better than anticipated…and many held this team in high regard even before Tuesday’s win. As for Florida, the biggest concern has to be the play of senior guard KeVaughn Allen. In 23 minutes of action Allen was scoreless, missing all four of his field goal attempts. Consistency has been an issue throughout his career, but unlike last year’s team Florida does not have much margin for error in that regard. Jalen Hudson (11 points on 3-for-10 shooting) wasn’t great either, but he at least produced something. Florida really needs Allen to be at his best consistently if they’re to hold their own in an improved SEC this season.
4. GARRISON BROOKS STEPS UP IN NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA’S WIN AT WOFFORD
North Carolina, a team expected to contend in the ACC and nationally, boasts one of the nation’s best players in senior forward Luke Maye. But while much of the “who else will contribute in the front court” conversation has been focused on five-star freshman Nassir Little, another option stepped forward in North Carolina’s 78-67 win at Wofford. Sophomore Garrison Brooks played extremely well for the Tar Heels, shooting 9-for-15 from the field and finishing with 20 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes. That contribution, along with the 24 and seven boards from Maye and Cameron Johnson’s 17 points, was enough to propel North Carolina past a Wofford team whose best scorer (Fletcher Magee) struggled from the field.
The point total represents a new career high for Brooks, who scored 14 in his collegiate debut against Northern Iowa last season. The key for the 6-foot-9 sophomore is to build on his standout performance, something he’ll have a chance to do when North Carolina takes on Elon Friday night.
In Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in the fourth-iteration of the Champions Classic and the first one that was held in Indianapolis, then-No. 1 Kentucky announced to the world their cruel intentions. Spurred on by a roster that included a trio of future lottery picks in Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Willie Cauley-Stein, the Wildcats absolutely smothered a Kansas that was in the top five of every poll in the country.
The final score was 72-40, but the game was never really in doubt. Kansas shot under 20 percent from the field and scored 12 second half points.
It was a total and complete annihilation, the likes that we rarely see when two top five teams take the floor, and in that same building on Tuesday night, it was hard not to think of that Kentucky win as the Wildcats found the shoe on the other foot.
Spurred on by a combined 83 points from their Big Three of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, No. 4 Duke jumped out to a 34-13 lead en route to a 118-84 drubbing of No. 2 Kentucky. By the second TV timeout, it was clear that these two teams were in totally different weight classes, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, John Calipari walked off the floor having been tagged with the worst loss of his career.
And the feeling I have seeing this Duke team turn Kentucky into early season mid-major fodder is no different then the feeling I had after watching that Kentucky team turn that Kansas team into a group of middle schoolers running offense for the first time: How in the hell is anyone going to beat Duke?
Every single game that the Blue Devils play this season, they are going to have the two-best players on the floor, if not the three-best.
We knew that would be the case with Barrett. The 6-foot-7 freshman that plays some combination of point guard, small-ball four and bucket-getting slasher finished with 33 points — the record for a Duke freshman on his debut — on 13-for-26 shooting to go along six assists and four boards. He was a terror in transition, he was unstoppable when he turned the corner and he oh-by-the-way hit 3-of-7 threes.
I don’t know how you come away from that game thinking anything other than, “Dang, how do you guard him?”
The same can be said about Williamson, although that wasn’t necessarily a given entering the season. Williamson is the most famous college basketball player maybe ever, and we know all about the athleticism and the highlight reels dunks. But there were legitimate questions about how well that would translate to the college level, where player are closer to his size, and his strength, and his athleticism.
And yes, it is true that college basketball players are closer in size, and strength, and athleticism to Williamson, it doesn’t mean that they are actually close.
There were multiple possessions on Tuesday night where it took one dribble for Zion to go from the three-point line, past Reid Travis — Kentucky’s 6-foot-8, 260 pound forward that was athletic enough to be recruited to play football at the BCS level — and all the way to the rim. Travis didn’t stand a chance, which is a problem because anyone that actually had a prayer of keeping Zion in front bounced off the mini-coopers that he calls shoulders like my three-year old bounces off a trampoline.
You can’t guard him, either, as evidenced by the 28 points he posted on 11-for-13 shooting.
That put Kentucky in a nightmare scenario. They needed their two-best defenders on Barrett and Williamson, and their point guard needed to guard Tre Jones — we’ll get to him in a second — which left Tyler Herro to try and slow down Reddish. That did not go well. Reddish finished with the quietest 22 points in the history of college basketball, a night that would have been considered an explosion for the third-best player on this Duke team. Reddish entered college with a reputation for being a less-than-stellar teammate, but it didn’t show Tuesday, as he looked like a future top five pick while embracing the floor-spacing, mismatch-exploiting role he was tasked with playing.
(It’s actually something of a ideal scenario for Reddish and his NBA future. He may not be the one that gets all of the headlines, but there is not a single team in the country that features three players that are big enough, athletic enough and good enough defensively to handle Duke’s Big Three. Reddish is going to put together quite the highlight reel torching the worst wing defender on every team in college hoops.)
That brings me to Jones.
A top 15 recruit in his own right, Jones could not be a more perfect point guard for this Duke team. He’s a tough on-ball defender that can score when called upon but is more than happy playing as a facilitator; when the guy running the show cares more about winning than his own stats, that’s a good thing. When a top 15 recruit is satisfied with doing a job alongside a trio of superstars, that’s a great example being set for the likes of Marques Bolden (who finished with seven boards and four boards in 26 solid minutes), Jack White (nine points, 11 boards and three assists) and Alex O’Connell (who hit three threes).
What is this Duke team missing?
And what can anyone do to beat them?
I don’t know.
Just like I didn’t know how Kentucky’s 2014-15 team would get beaten.
That team went 38-0, and if it wasn’t for an absolutely loaded Wisconsin team picking them off in the Final Four, they would have played for a national title with an undefeated, 40-0 season on the line.