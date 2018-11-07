More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Bane rallies No. 20 TCU in second half for opening 66-61 win

Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 11:32 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Desmond Bane scored 13 of his 14 points after halftime when No. 20 TCU rallied for a 66-61 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

Bane’s tiebreaking driving layup with 2:48 left finally put TCU ahead to stay. The Horned Frogs had trailed by as many as 11 points before halftime.

TCU played an opener as a ranked team for the first time in 20 seasons, since 1998-99. That was after the Horned Frogs had gone to the 1998 NCAA Tournament, their last one before making it last March in the second season for coach Jamie Dixon at his alma mater.

Jarkel Joiner had 18 points and Damiyne Durham 11 for Bakersfield. Both had three 3-pointers.

JD Miller had 13 points for TCU, while Alex Robinson had 12 points and nine assists. Yuat Alok had 11 points.

Bane, who also had 10 rebounds, and Alex Robinson each had five points in a 19-6 run in the second half that pushed TCU ahead for the first time since less than seven minutes into the game. The Frogs led 49-47 when Bane drove for a layup and made the free throw after being fouled.

Durham and Lee had all of the points for the Roadrunners in a 10-1 run in the first half that pushed them ahead 23-15. Durham had a layup and Lee a jumper, then after a TCU free throw they each had a 3-pointer in a 34-second span that prompted Dixon to call timeout.

Bakersfield led 37-28 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Bakersfield has nine players on its roster who previously redshirted a season, matching the most in the nation. Joiner is a sophomore guard from Oxford, Mississippi, where Barnes was an All-SEC guard as a player for Ole Miss in 1988 before later becoming the SEC Coach of the Year for the Rebels. This is Barnes’ eighth season at Bakersfield.

TCU opened the season without junior point guard Jaylen Fisher, who will miss at least a couple of weeks while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in September. He missed the final 16 games last season after torn meniscus in that knee.

UP NEXT

Cal State Bakersfield plays its home opener Friday against Antelope Valley, the only time the Roadrunners will be at home until Dec. 4.

TCU is playing its first six games at home, the next Sunday against Oral Roberts. They won’t leave campus for a game until making the 40-mile trip to play SMU in Dallas on Dec. 5.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Ohio State takes down Cincinnati; Arizona, No. 20 TCU win openers

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 7, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
College basketball’s regular season slowed down on Wednesday night after a large batch of games opened the 2018-19 season on Tuesday night. But there was still an important in-state rivalry game in Ohio while the only ranked team to play on Tuesday night struggled in a tight win.

1. Ohio State earned the early-season’s best true road win over Cincinnati

Renewing a dormant in-state rivalry that hadn’t been played in the regular season in nearly 100 years, Ohio State held off a late surge from Cincinnati to claim a 64-56 road win.

The Buckeyes were in control for most of the game as the team’s new-look lineup was led by a balanced effort. Cincinnati, on the other hand, struggled to figure things out on offense after a 30-win campaign last season.

I have much more on both of those matters as I went more in-depth on Ohio State’s solid road win here.

2. No. 20 TCU had some issues in a tight win over CSU Bakersfield

The only ranked team to play on Wednesday night was No. 20 TCU as the Horned Frogs had some issues in a close home win over CSU Bakersfield.

Down two starters (forward Kouat Noi and guard Jaylen Fisher), TCU found themselves trailing by seven points at the half before furiously rallying for a 66-61 victory. Four players finished in double-figures for the Horned Frogs, paced by Desmond Bane’s double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

TCU’s biggest issue in this one was perimeter shooting. Finishing only 3 of 16 from three-point territory, the Horned Frogs need to find more shooting consistency to avoid any more scares. Thankfully for TCU, they have all home games against low-to-mid major opponents until they hit the road to play at TCU on Dec. 5.

3. Arizona gets a blowout win in opener

It’s a new-look Arizona team this season following the departures of many key pieces from last season. But the young Wildcats made quick work of Houston Baptist in a 90-60 home win.

Looking like the highly-touted four-star prospect he was labeled out of high school, sophomore guard Brandon Randolph paced Arizona’s offense with 21 points as he was 6-for-10 from the field. Freshman guard Brandon Williams struggled with his shot, but still tallied 13 points, while transfer big man Chase Jeter ended up with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Arizona gets its first huge test of the season on Nov. 19 against Iowa State in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. While the Wildcats will have to improve their 22 percent three-point shooting (6-for-22) from Wednesday night, this is still a positive start for a team that is still coming together.

Three Takeaways from Ohio State’s road win over Cincinnati

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 7, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
Cincinnati and Ohio State renewed a dormant in-state rivalry on Wednesday night with the Buckeyes claiming the 64-56 win in the season opener for both teams. The all-Ohio matchup marked the first time these two programs played in the regular season since 1920 as the Bearcats opened their newly-renovated Fifth Third Arena with a rock fight.

Here are three takeaways from this one.

1. Balance is the key for Ohio State’s offense 

Last season saw Ohio State rely heavily on Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop. One of the breakout performers in all of college hoops a year ago, Bates-Diop moved on to the NBA after putting up 19.8 points per game.

So, for this season, Ohio State has to reconfigure its offense by coming with a balanced approach. That seemed to work well enough for the Buckeyes against Cincinnati on Wednesday. Working the ball inside to sophomore Kaleb Wesson (15 points, seven rebounds) and letting him go to work, the 6-foot-9 wide-bodied big man patiently went to work, or kicked the ball out to open cutters or shooters. At 270 pounds, Wesson is a tough one-on-one cover for nearly anyone in college basketball on the interior and his passing ability is solid.

That led to a lot of decent looks for Ohio State’s offense as four players finished in double-figures. Senior point guard C.J. Jackson (13 points) didn’t have his finest game on offense, but he made some key drives down the stretch to force pressure on an aggressive Cincinnati defense — including a dagger lay-up to make it a six-point game with 30 seconds left. Freshman Luther Muhammad, known more for his on-ball defensive prowess than his offense, chipped in 11 points as he made some tough buckets in the second half. And sophomore forward Kyle Young played a key glue-guy role as his ability to hit the offensive glass, or get fouled, led to him finishing with 10 points.

Ohio State doesn’t have a go-to player. Nobody on this roster is going to erupt for huge scoring games. But as long as the Buckeyes understand that the offense needs to run through Wesson on the inside then they have a lot of dangerous complementary pieces who can make opposing defenses pay.

2. Cincinnati desperately needs to find an offensive identity

The backbone of Cincinnati’s program identity has always been rugged defense and physicality. This season will be no different. But the reason Cincinnati was able to elevate into a 30-win team and a No. 2 seed in last season’s NCAA tournament was an improved offense with plenty of capable options.

Now that Jacob Evans, Gary Clark and Kyle Washington have all moved on, however, the Cincinnati offense desperately needs to find a new identity. Or, at the very least, a consistent spark plug who can become a go-to player at the end of the shot clock.

The first half saw Cincinnati shoot an ugly 4-for-29 (13 percent) from the field and 2-for-12 (16 percent) from three-point range as a disjointed half-court offense didn’t show any semblance of continuity. While Cincinnati could go inside-out to Clark and Washington a season ago, they didn’t work nearly hard enough to work the ball inside to new frontcourt starters Nysier Brooks (seven points) and Tre Scott (eight points).

Second-half offense wasn’t much better for the Bearcats, as they continually abandoned post touches in favor of long, contested jumpers and early-shot-clock threes. Much of this falls on a veteran Cincinnati backcourt that played inexcusably bad. Senior guards Justin Jenifer (five points, five assists) and Cane Broome (five points) combined to shoot 3-for-18 from the floor on Wednesday night as neither guard did an effective job of scoring or running an offense.

A solid complimentary double-figure scorer a season ago, junior wing Jarron Cumberland (22 points, all in the second half) struggled to create his own offense until a run in the second half as he was harassed by Buckeye defenders. Battling foul trouble in the first half that might have thrown him off, Cumberland finally started to get hot towards the end of the game when he was allowed to be the natural catch-and-shoot option that he needs to be. Cumberland’s not a guy who can blow by defenders by putting it on the floor. He ideally needs a setup guy to be at his best.

Cincinnati showed that its defense and toughness is still there. But the team’s offense is still a gigantic work-in-progress. Improvement starts with the upperclass perimeter group that needs to force the ball inside more often to help establish more rhythm in the half-court offense. That should lead to a lot more consistent open looks for Cumberland on catch-and-shoot opportunities.

3. Ohio State will be an intriguing team in a wide-open Big Ten

The Big Ten race appears to be wide open this season as there isn’t a perceived dominant team heading into 2018-19. Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana and Purdue all have a chance to be consistent top-25 teams. None of them are overwhelming on paper though. Second-tier Big Ten teams (based on preseason hype) like Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State all have major question marks heading into the season.

At least we now know that Ohio State won’t be an easy out for any team in the Big Ten this season.

The Buckeyes just scored the early-season’s most impressive true road victory by going into a hostile in-state environment and taking Cincinnati’s best punch when the Bearcats rallied late in the second half. This is the type of early-season road win that should give Ohio State a ton of confidence, as they’re a young team playing with a lot of new pieces.

While Ohio State will still have plenty of ups-and-downs like any young team, it remains a fact that Chris Holtmann is one of the very best coaches in college basketball. This Buckeye team should be prepared to play on most nights this season. It’ll be fascinating to see what their eventual ceiling might be once they start to get comfortable playing with each other.

VIDEO: Steve Kerr compares Duke’s Zion Williamson to LeBron James

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsNov 7, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
Zion Williamson Fever reached a new apex on Tuesday night as No. 4 Duke opened the 2018-19 college basketball season with a blowout win over No. 2 Kentucky in the annual Champions Classic.

The 6-foot-6 freshman impressed the nation in his first big test as Williamson finished with 28 points and seven rebounds on 11-for-13 shooting. Since Williamson hadn’t played legitimate college competition on the national stage before, many across the country tuned in to see if the Duke freshman would live up to the hype.

That included Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kerr didn’t bring up Williamson directly by name — so he would avoid any kind of tampering fine. But it was easy to tell who Kerr was talking about with his effusive praise.

“I saw some kid on Duke last night who was pretty impressive,” Kerr said. “I probably can’t say anything more in mentioning his name. The one who is 285 [pounds]. I thought LeBron was a one-shot deal, but apparently, the next guy is coming. And before I get fined, I’m going to change the subject.”

Kerr was initially asked a question about Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and opted to pivot to talking about Williamson — so he was clearly impressed by what he saw with the Duke freshman. Pleading with NBA commissioner Adam Silver not to fine him for talking about a college prospect, Kerr drew plenty of chuckles from the pool of reporters.

This isn’t the first time, or the last time, that Williamson is going to get compared to NBA greats like LeBron. But hearing it come from the mouth of a respected NBA championship head coach like Kerr is different than hearing it from a typical talking head.

(h/t: The Athletic’s Anthony Slater)

Non-Major Struggle: Mid-majors fill scheduling gaps with each other

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
By Justin YoungNov 7, 2018, 1:54 PM EST
Justin Young is the editor-in-chief of HoopSeen.com.

ATLANTA — Kansas is going to the tournament. So is Michigan State. And we know Duke
and Kentucky will get there, too. The blue bloods are built for March. So are plenty of teams from the conferences they come from.

But talented teams in the non power conferences are trying to build their own cases for the selection committee any way they can.

The bottom line is this for the non-major schools — be the very best team in your respective conference for a week in March. Winning the league tournament is the only sure-fire way to punch a ticket to the biggest show in college hoops.

The coaches aren’t blind to this. That’s why some of the very best non-major programs in America are trying their best to play each other.

On opening night of college hoops, two talented non-majors locked horns and traded buckets and stops for 40 minutes. Georgia State beat East Tennessee State 74-68 in front of a raucous home crowd in downtown Atlanta.

“We beat a NCAA tournament team today. That team is well coached and they will play in the NCAA tournament,” Georgia State head coach Ron Hunter said after the game.

He could be right. ETSU only returns one starter from last year’s 25-win team but made the Panthers scratch and claw for the home court win.

Playing a team like the SoCon school is a must for a school like Georgia State.

“We have to play these kinds of games,” Hunter said. “The Big 12 and the ACC, they’re going to 20 league games. That’s going to take away more games for us to play. You have to understand where you are at.

“I don’t want to play our best basketball now because we have to go win the Sun Belt Conference tournament so we can get to the NCAA tournament. I’ll be honest with you, we can go 31-0, we still gotta win the tournament. That’s the nature of it.”

ETSU head coach Steve Forbes, no stranger of playing an aggressive non-league schedule, said he doesn’t know why teams like his wouldn’t have schedule like his.

“We need teams like us to stop playing these easy money games and start playing teams that are going to help you,” Forbes said.

His point goes farther than just preparing his team for winning his respective league. He’s looking ahead to the post-season.

“We have to talk about better scheduling so we can get a better seed,” Forbes said. “So when the selection committee puts us in as a 10, or an 11 or a 12 (in the NCAA tournament), we have a better chance to win. That means more money for our school. When you are a 14 seed or below, you don’t have a very good chance of winning.”

After watching senior guard Jeff Thomas score 26 and the potential Sun Belt Player of the Year D’Marcus Simonds score 21, Hunter and his Panthers will make a cross-country trip on Friday to play at Montana, a team that finished 26-8 last season.

“We have to do that because we’re not going to get the Georgias and Georgia Techs to come in here and play. It’s just not going to happen,” Hunter said.

The struggle for most quality non-major teams is finding quality teams to play on their home court. So, locking up series against like-minded programs continues to be the norm for teams like Georgia State and East Tennessee State.

It’s the nature of their business. And why not?

“It’s not going to cost us a chance to play in the NCAA tournament by coming here and playing,” Forbes said. “It’s only going to make us better.”

VIDEO: Watch all of Zion Williamson’s highlights from Tuesday night

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 7, 2018, 11:29 AM EST
1 Comment

Zion Williams had 28 points in No. 4 Duke’s win over No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Watch all of the ridiculous highlights here: