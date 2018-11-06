More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Top-ranked Kansas takes care of No. 10 Michigan State

By Raphielle JohnsonNov 6, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
The opening game of the Champions Classic between No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Michigan State offered up more drama than expected late, but the Jayhawks managed to hang on for the 92-87 victory in the regular season opener for both teams.

While Kansas’ improved depth has been one reason why they’ve been viewed as an early favorite to cut down the nets in April, the Jayhawks’ stars were the difference makers against Michigan State. Freshman guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson performed well on the perimeter, combining to score 37 points (21 for Grimes), with Dedric Lawson adding 20 points and 14 rebounds and Udoka Azubuike scoring 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field.

The Champions Classic tends to be a good early season litmus test for newcomers, as they are being tested against high-level talent in a big-game environment. But while there’s still plenty of work to be done, neither Dotson nor Grimes looked to be bothered by the big stage Tuesday night. Grimes’ smooth shooting stroke produced six three-pointers, four coming in the first stanza, giving Kansas perimeter production during a half in which it managed to score 26 points in the paint.

Michigan State didn’t have much of an answer for Kansas in the first half, and that includes the dynamic between Lawson and Azubuike.

The addition of Lawson, who averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game at Memphis in 2016-17, gives Kansas a player who can not only score on multiple levels but can also be used as another creator off of the dribble. On multiple occasions Kansas was able to run the two-man game with Lawson and Azubuike, a dynamic that last year’s Final Four team lacked.

Lawson didn’t shoot particularly well Tuesday night, finishing 5-for-18 from the field, but he was able to get to the foul line (8-for-10), control the glass and dish out a game-high six assists. Lawson isn’t going to make a habit of shooting that poorly this season, and his entire set of skills make the redshirt junior an incredibly tough matchup to deal with. And his presence opens things up for a 7-footer in Azubuike outplayed Michigan State’s big men Tuesday night.

Azubuike, who led the nation in field goal percentage last season, had little trouble getting to his spots within the Kansas offense. While there were some instances of the junior center having both feet planted in the paint, there were others where he had to do some work after receiving the entry pass. And his strength was too much for Michigan State to deal with, regardless of which big they sent Azubuike’s way.

There may be occasions when he shares the court with a David McCormack or Silvio De Sousa (if he’s cleared), but those pairings may not happen very often given how well Azubuike and Lawson appear to work together. And as the freshman guards continue to mature, Kansas should be an even tougher team to deal with than they were for much of Tuesday’s season opener.

No. 4 Duke’s Big Three run No. 2 Kentucky, 118-84

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterNov 7, 2018, 12:14 AM EST
The date was Nov. 19th, 2014.

In Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in the fourth-iteration of the Champions Classic and the first one that was held in Indianapolis, then-No. 1 Kentucky announced to the world their cruel intentions. Spurred on by a roster that included a trio of future lottery picks in Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Willie Cauley-Stein, the Wildcats absolutely smothered a Kansas that was in the top five of every poll in the country.

The final score was 72-40, but the game was never really in doubt. Kansas shot under 20 percent from the field and scored 12 second half points.

It was a total and complete annihilation, the likes that we rarely see when two top five teams take the floor, and in that same building on Tuesday night, it was hard not to think of that Kentucky win as the Wildcats found the shoe on the other foot.

Spurred on by a combined 83 points from their Big Three of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, No. 4 Duke jumped out to a 34-13 lead en route to a 118-84 drubbing of No. 2 Kentucky. By the second TV timeout, it was clear that these two teams were in totally different weight classes, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, John Calipari walked off the floor having been tagged with the worst loss of his career.

Report: NCAA given OK to investigate teams mentioned in corruption scandal

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 6, 2018, 11:34 PM EST
1 Comment

With the college basketball regular season getting underway Tuesday night, this was a good time for a rather significant news dump.

Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that the FBI has given the NCAA the OK to begin investigating some of the programs that have been mentioned during the recent cases on corruption and bribes in college basketball recruiting. Among the programs mentioned during the first trial were Louisville, Kansas and NC State.

Tuesday’s development is big because the NCAA will likely have access to information that it may not have been able to procure without the FBI investigation. The NCAA does not have subpoena power, which has a significant impact on investigations that involve former athletes, coaches or individuals who have no connection to an athletic department, as they cannot be forced to speak to NCAA investigators.

Last month former adidas basketball executive James Gatto, former adidas grassroots basketball employee Merl Code Jr. and former runner/aspiring agent Christian Dawkins were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. While Gatto and Code were found guilty of two counts, Dawkins was found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The lawyers for all three plan to appeal the verdicts in the coming months.

There are two more rounds of trials in connection with the FBI investigation that have yet to begin, with those scheduled for February and April. Among the men indicted who have yet to be tried are former Division I assistant coaches Tony Bland (USC), Lamont Evans (Oklahoma State), Chuck Person (Auburn) and Emmanuel “Book” Richardson (Arizona).

Michigan State needs ‘2nd half Langford and McQuaid’ to reach full potential

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 6, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
After winning the Big Ten regular season title a season ago, No. 10 Michigan State bid farewell to two of its top three scorers in Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. While Cassius Winston and Nick Ward are back, and will be expected to once again be major contributors, the Spartans do need to find players capable to help account for the production lost.

Michigan State’s 92-87 loss to top-ranked Kansas Tuesday night in Indianapolis was a mixed bag of sorts. While the first half exposed the Spartans a bit offensively, as they were unable to withstand the Jayhawk onslaught, there were positives to be taken from the second half.

Joshua Langford and Matt McQuaid, who combined to score just six points in the first half, accounted for 24 in the second as Michigan State mounted its charge. Both were run off of screens away from the ball, either to receive the ball immediately or via a second pass, on multiple occasions and this approach benefitted the Michigan State offense. After shooting just 34.6 percent from the field in the first half, Michigan State made 51.5 percent of its shots in the second half.

And this wasn’t solely about the in-game improvements of Langford and McQuaid, either. Senior forward Kenny Goins was solid throughout, scoring 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting (3-for-8 3PT) while also grabbing a team-best 11 rebounds. With Winston and Ward struggling with their shots, going a combined 5-for-18 from the field, the production of Goins kept the door open ever so slightly for a comeback.

The Spartans fell short in this regard, with Kansas sealing the outcome with two free throws in the final seconds, but the fact that Tom Izzo’s team was able to get back into the game after a poor first half is something to build on.

Given their track records, Winston and Ward shouldn’t shoot as poorly as they did Tuesday night in future games. But even if that is the case, Michigan State will need others to step up offensively if they’re to retain the Big Ten title and potentially play deep into the NCAA tournament. The second half performance of Langford and McQuaid is something that Michigan State can build upon moving forward.

But that will only happen if the production is consistent over the course of a full game, which was not the case against Kansas.

VIDEO: Texas guard Andrew Jones makes return to college basketball

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 6, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
Texas guard Andrew Jones returned to the court for the first time since getting diagnosed with leukemia in January.

After playing for two minutes, the junior guard went to the foul line, where he made the second free throw, prompting a standing ovation as head coach Shaka Smart pulled him out of the game:

Texas would go on to beat Eastern Illinois 71-59.

UAB guard Jeremiah Bell granted immediate eligibility waiver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonNov 6, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the team’s season opener against Mercer, UAB announced that the NCAA has granted the hardship waiver request filed on behalf of guard Jeremiah Bell.

As a result Bell, who averaged 14.2 points per game last season at Milwaukee, will be eligible to compete immediately.

“We are all extremely happy that Jeremiah has been granted eligibility to begin playing with us this season,” UAB head coach Robert Ehsan said in the release. “He has been a great teammate in practice and has driven his fellow teammates to continue to get better each day. I am really looking forward to getting to use him moving forward, as his leadership and presence on the court will be invaluable for our team.”

A 6-foot-1 guard from Louisville, Bell shot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc last season. A second team All-Horizon League selection in 2017-18, Bell will have one season of eligibility to use at UAB.