LaVar says LaMelo Ball returning to high school hoops

The youngest member of the Ball family announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to the high school ranks, joining Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, to get diploma and compete at the high school level once again.
I’ve decided to return to highschool and complete my senior year. I thank my dad for the JBA Experience and playing overseas. I’ve been accepted to attend Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio where i look forward to earning my highschool diploma and winning with my new team! pic.twitter.com/FQzta0PiNE
Ball spent last season playing professionally for BC Vytautaus in Lithuania before spending the summer playing in the Junior Basketball Association (JBA), a league for players that wanted to bypass college and get paid to play basketball after high school. Prior to his foray into the professional basketball, Ball was a top ten prospect in the Class of 2019, playing for the same Chino Hills HS program that his older brothers, Lonzo and LiAngelo, played for.
What’s interesting about this move is that Ball likely will not be on a team where he can play the kind of daddy-ball that he has been accustomed to. Spire has some talented kids on the roster, including a point guard committed to Michigan State (Rocket Watts) and five-star forward Isaiah Jackson.
I know everyone is tired of the Ball family, but LaMelo has a chance to be an NBA player. He’s 6-foot-7 (and still growing) with point guard skills, he can shoot and he gets more athletic as he grows into his body. He’s got a chance, but on a team with a bunch of tough and talented kids from Detroit, I doubt we’ll see him firing up shots from 38-feet, never getting back past halfcourt on defense and feigning interest in running an offense.
We should get a chance to see just what LaMelo Ball is as a player with Spire.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
UAB guard Jeremiah Bell granted immediate eligibility waiver
Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the team’s season opener against Mercer, UAB announced that the NCAA has granted the hardship waiver request filed on behalf of guard Jeremiah Bell.
As a result Bell, who averaged 14.2 points per game last season at Milwaukee, will be eligible to compete immediately.
“We are all extremely happy that Jeremiah has been granted eligibility to begin playing with us this season,” UAB head coach Robert Ehsan said in the release. “He has been a great teammate in practice and has driven his fellow teammates to continue to get better each day. I am really looking forward to getting to use him moving forward, as his leadership and presence on the court will be invaluable for our team.”
A 6-foot-1 guard from Louisville, Bell shot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc last season. A second team All-Horizon League selection in 2017-18, Bell will have one season of eligibility to use at UAB.
Battey returns to court for Colorado after suffering stroke
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Just the other day, the 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman quietly slipped on his Colorado basketball jersey for a photo shoot.
Instant tears. A simple task he doesn’t take for granted .
Last December, Evan Battey was playing hoops with his buddies when his right leg went numb. Then, his right arm. He tried to speak but couldn’t. Battey suffered a stroke that day along with two seizures.
Nearly 11 months later, the 20-year-old forward from California will make his Buffaloes debut — with feeling back and his speech constantly improving.
“I’m thankful to be out here,” said Battey, whose team opens the season next Tuesday against Drake. “I’m thankful just to be alive today.”
Looking back, there were signs for Battey, who redshirted last season due to NCAA eligibility requirements. Like how two months before his stroke he was unable to pronounce words following a weightlifting session. He texted his mom, Rosalind Lewis, that he felt funny.
But his speech soon returned. He pushed the episode from his mind, because “I was in the best shape of my life at the time,” Battey explained .
The day after Christmas, Battey and his buddies were playing basketball at a Los Angeles gym when he experienced numbness from head-to-toe. His friends called his mom, who happened to be a few minutes away and quickly drove over. By the time she arrived, he was walking on his own but his speech appeared weakened. She took him to the emergency room where doctors performed a scan and discovered a blood clot. He was given a drug to break up the clot and transported to another facility specializing in strokes. While in the ambulance, Battey suffered a seizure. At the facility, he had another.
After four days in the hospital going through a battery of neurological and cardiology exams, the doctors had no explanation for what caused his stroke. It remains unknown.
“The good news was the tests came back as, ‘Hey, we don’t feel like there’s going to be long-term effects,'” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.
At first, Battey’s balance was off. He struggled to make a fist with his right hand. His smile was uneven. But everything gradually returned through physical therapy. His speech remains a work in progress.
Two weeks after his stroke, the Buffaloes were playing at Southern California and Battey attended morning practice. For the first time — and with his right arm still feeling weak — he shot a few 3-pointers.
He made one. Then another. And another.
“I was feeling it,” he said. “I was making them all from muscle memory. It was a good sign for my teammates to see that I’m shooting again.”
Battey returned to Boulder in time for January classes, diligently going through physical rehab (he struggled to write) and speech therapy (he recited song lyrics to progress enunciation). He attended home games to cheer on his teammates.
“It was hard, because I couldn’t be that vocal guy on the sideline,” he said. “Because when you have a stroke, you know what you want to say, you just can’t articulate it.”
By early May, he had most of the feeling back on his right side and returned to practice. At first, he was a little hesitant: What if it happened again?
Take his time. No rush. That was Boyle’s message. It’s been his message.
Boyle had a conversation with Battey soon after his stroke: His scholarship was good even if he didn’t play a minute with the Buffaloes. All he wanted was Battey to be healthy.
But his desire to play was burning. He hadn’t played for a school team in quite a while.
Battey missed his senior season at Villa Park High School in Orange County because of an eligibility rule stemming from him repeating the ninth grade. Instead, the affable Battey served as a coach for the big men and the team’s JV squad that season.
His academic issues followed him to Boulder with the NCAA ruling him out since he did not meet the initial eligibility requirement of graduation from high school in four years.
Steadily, he’s getting back into a rhythm again.
“I sometimes think about my health when I’m sitting in class or lying in bed, but not when I’m on the floor,” said Battey , who played 27 minutes and had seven points in an exhibition game against Colorado School of Mines over the weekend. “I just love the game so much.”
At practice, Battey wears a heart monitor (the entire team does). If his soars too high, he rests. He will be closely monitored in games by the Colorado training staff.
“We know what’s normal and when things become abnormal, we’ll be quick to shut him down,” Boyle said. “Up to this point, he’s been fine.”
This summer went a long way toward alleviating any lingering doubt. He traveled with the USA East Coast team on a four-game trip to Italy. Along for the excursion were his mom and sister.
“I needed to be there,” his mom said, “to see how he was doing and see him in that environment. It was wonderful.”
Last week, Battey stayed after practice to hone the foot work on his jumper.
On the far end, Boyle just watched.
“I’m not sure I’ve had as much respect for a player I’ve coached, in terms of what they’ve been through off the court, as I have been for Evan Battey,” Boyle said. “My expectation level of Evan is so high, because I think he has an opportunity to be such a good player.”
For Battey, the excitement is already building for opening night. His mom will be there. Same with his dad, Earl.
“I don’t know how I’m going to control my emotions,” Battey said. “But I’m ready. I’m ready.”
Basketball is finally back! After months of talking about not basketball, Rob Dauster was joined by CJ Moore of The Athletic on Monday to breakdown the Champions Classic — Kentucky! Duke! Michigan State! Kansas! — while also working through some prop bets for the season and some predictions on All-Americans that aren’t that teams outside the top 25 poll that should be in there.
It’s been 218 days since we had a college basketball game that counted, and while Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Green Bay isn’t quite Michigan vs. Villanova for the national title, it is the first Division I college basketball game of the season.
The best part of college basketball being back is that betting on college basketball games is back.
So let’s dive head-first into Tuesday night’s lines.
No. 2 KENTUCKY vs. No. 4 DUKE, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Kentucky (-2)
O/U: 157
Vegas Implied Score: Kentucky 79.5, Duke 77.5
KenPom Projection: Duke 78, Kentucky 77
This game actually opened at Kentucky (-1) and has moved to (-2) since, and that makes sense. In early season games like this, it makes sense to bet on the team that has more experience, and while calling a team that has just one scholarship player on the roster that’s not a freshmen or sophomore “experienced” seems silly, this is the one-and-done world we live in. Duke will, after all, start four freshmen.
That said, I think this matchup favors Duke. I fully expect the Blue Devils to come out playing the kind of pressuring, switching, halfcourt man-to-man defense that Mike Krzyzewski has been forced to go away from in recent years. In theory, the pieces on their roster are perfect for this — Tre Jones is a much better athlete and defender than his older brother, Tyus, was, and the three freshmen wings (R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish) all have the tools to play this way. Given some of the concerns about Duke’s offensive effectiveness playing in the halfcourt, seeing them become a team that thrives on defense and playing in transition would make sense. This is how Duke played in their two exhibition games and during their tour of Canada.
When a team plays this way defensively, overplaying passing lanes and extending out 40-feet in the halfcourt, it forces an offense out of what they are trying to run and puts the onus on the ball-handlers to try and make a play on their own. The two best point guards on this Kentucky roster are both freshmen — Quade Green is at his best playing as a secondary ball-handler — which will put quite a bit of pressure on Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans in their first college game.
Now, this all assumes that the Blue Devils are going to A) play this way, and B) be effective playing this way. Blindly accepting that Duke will be elite defensively early in the season would be to ignore everything that has happened with this program in recent years. Throw in the concerns I have with Kentucky — Who is their best five? Can they put a team on the floor that is both elite offensively and defensively? — and I think Duke wins this game.
PICKS: I think Duke (+1.5) is the bet in this game. I also like the under in this game. While both teams are going to want to play fast, I think this is the kind of game that is going to be ragged, inefficient and feature a whole lot of scoring inside the arc. The line has already climbed from 156 to 157, so I’d suggest waiting until closer to tip-off to see if you can get another point or two in your favor.
Vegas Implied Score: Kansas 80.5, Michigan State 75
KenPom Projection: Kansas 79, Michigan State 72
While Duke-Kentucky is the game that will get all of the hype, there is some intrigue with the undercard as well.
The line for the opener of the Champions Classic opened at Kansas (-5) and has moved to (-5.5) since, and I expect the line to continue to move towards Kansas. I think the Jayhawks are going to overwhelm Michigan State tonight.
For starters, I have trouble seeing how the Spartans are going to matchup with Dedric Lawson, who has a chance to be the single-most productive player in college basketball this season. As a sophomore at Memphis, he averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. In two exhibition games, he showed off a newly-minted jumper, burying 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. Bill Self has raved about Lawson’s passing ability, and Lawson fits perfectly at the four in a program that has thrived with players that do what he does — the Morris twins, Perry Ellis, Wayne Simien.
Lawson is a fourth-year junior. He’s going to be guarded by … who, exactly? Slow-footed bigs Nick Ward or Xavier Tillman? Former walk-on Kenny Goins? One of Michigan State’s (admittedly underrated) freshmen?
That matchup favors Kansas, as does the matchup in the backcourt. The big concern for me with Kansas is that they are going to be starting two freshmen in the backcourt in Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes, but I just cannot see Michigan State providing the kind of ball-pressure defensively that they need to slow them down. Neither Cassius Winston nor Josh Langford are known for their athleticism or their defensive prowess, and as a team, Michigan State was among the worst in the nation last season at forcing turnovers. Should I mention they lost their two-best defensive playmakers?
I’m very in on Michigan State as being better than people realize this year.
I’m very out on Michigan State covering 5.5 points on Tuesday night.
PICKS: To me, Kansas (-5.5) is a pretty easy bet, and I would lock that in before the line gets any higher. I also like the under in this game, as I think that this game will be played at a slower pace than it being projected. The Vegas over/under is currently 155.5, while KenPom is projecting the total at 151.
FLORIDA at No. 17 FLORIDA STATE, 9:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Line: Florida State (-4)
O/U: 149.5
Vegas Implied Score: Florida State 76.75, Florida 72.75
KenPom Projection: Florida State 79, Florida 74
I actually think that Florida is going to sneak up on some people this season. They might have lost Chris Chiozza and Egor Koulechov, but they bring back Jalen Hudson — who is going to have a monster season — and we should see the best out of the ever-streaky KeVaughn Allen. Getting him more consistent shots should result in more consistent play out of the talented scorer.
I also really like Florida’s freshman point guard, Andrew Nembhard. He’s mature beyond his years and he’s already played at a really high level with the Canadian senior national team. Throw in the fact that Florida State will be playing without Phil Cofer, and I can see why people would be on the Gators in this game.
But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the obvious — Florida State will be playing at home. I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention that the Seminoles not only returned essentially everyone from last year’s Elite 8 team, the departure of Braian Angola and the injury to Cofer opens the door for their two sophomores that everyone is expecting to make a jump this season — M.J. Walker and Mfiondu Kabengele.
PICKS: I actually think this is a really good line. If forced to pick, I’d probably lean Florida State (-4), but that’s not the bet I like in this game. I think the over/under is far too low. Florida State had finished top 50 in adjusted tempo in each of the last three seasons, according to KenPom, and I don’t see that changing this year. Last season was the first time in Mike White’s head coaching career that one of his team’s finished outside the top 120 in adjusted tempo. I expect an up-and-down affair, and unlike Duke-Kentucky, I think a game between two teams loaded with good veterans will be far more efficient. The line is 149.5, which has already dropped a point, while KenPom is projecting a total of 153. I’ll be on the over in this one.
No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA at WOFFORD, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Line: North Carolina (-10)
O/U: 154.5
Vegas Implied Score: North Carolina 82.25, Wofford 72.25
KenPom Projection: North Carolina 84, Wofford 72
Wofford won this game last season when it was played in Chapel Hill. The Terriers return essentially everyone from that team, including one of the nation’s best shooters in Fletcher Magee. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, lose both their point guard in name (Joel Berry II) and the man that ran their offense in the halfcourt (Theo Pinson), replacing them both with freshmen — Nassir Little and Coby White. Wofford’s strength defensively is on the glass, which helps mitigate UNC’s ability to get second-chance points. UNC didn’t force turnovers last season, which makes them less likely to take advantage of Wofford’s ball-control issues.
The dots connect here.
I just cannot pull the trigger.
PICKS: To be clear, I don’t think that North Carolina (-10) is a “good bet”. I’ll stay away from this game personally, but that’s because I cannot unwrap the narrative here. North Carolina lost at home to Wofford last season in their last game that was played before Christmas. This year, on national television on the opening night of the season, they get a shot at a rematch against a team that went 11-7 in the SoCon and lost 13 games in total. I don’t care that it’s on the road. I think UNC makes a statement here, even if picking on freshman point guards in road games is something that’s relatively easy to do.
WESTERN KENTUCKY at No. 25 WASHINGTON, 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Line: Washington (-7.5)
O/U: 152.5
Vegas Implied Score: Washington 80, Western Kentucky 72.5
KenPom Projection: Washington 80, Western Kentucky 73
Western Kentucky is a talented team — arguably more talented that Washington — but one that is dealing with some personnel issues. Auburn grad transfer Desean Murray will not travel for this game due to a suspension. Josh Anderson was suspended for their most recent exhibition, while Taveion Hollingsworth missed the first WKU exhibition through suspension. Lamonte Bearden is ineligible for the first semester.
Murray and Bearden are probably starters for this team. Hollingsworth started 38 games as a freshman last season. Anderson started three of 23 games after getting eligible in January. Those losses hurt, but the news isn’t all bad — top ten recruit and potential lottery pick Charles Bassey will be playing.
PICKS: I think Washington (-7.5) is the easy money here. The Huskies are arguably the best team in the Pac-12, and they return everyone from a team that nearly made the NCAA tournament in their first season playing under Mike Hopkins. Combining the pieces that WKU will be missing with just how good Washington has a chance to be (remember, they smoked No. 7 Nevada in a scrimmage) makes me wonder why this line is just (-7.5)
BYU at No. 7 NEVADA, 11:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
Line: Nevada (-14)
O/U: 156
Vegas Implied Score: Nevada 85, BYU 71
KenPom Projection: Nevada 85, BYU 72
This might be the toughest test that Nevada will face at home this season, and while I do think BYU is flying a bit under-the-radar with the return of Yoeli Childs and Nick Emery back with the program, I have a feeling this will be something of a statement game for the Wolf Pack.
Eric Musselman is known as one of the toughest and most demanding coaches in the country. His team, which is legitimately ranked in the top ten in the preseason and returns their top three players from last year’s Sweet 16 team, will not have enjoyed practice since Washington ran them out of the gym. If there is a concern for Nevada, it’s that they may not actually have a point guard, as Lindsay Drew is not yet back to 100% after tearing his achilles. As good as Cody Martin is, I’m not sure he’s a pure point guard.
But I’m also not sure BYU is the team that can exploit that defensively.
PICKS: 14 points is a lot of points, and I think BYU does deserve some respect. I would probably stay away from that line, although I do think that this game hits the over. I won’t have any money on this game.
Baylor will start the season without forward Mario Kegler, as the former Mississippi State transfer has been suspended for the first six games of the season.
Head coach Scott Drew announced the suspension of Kegler to reporters on Monday as Kegler will sit out due to a violation of team rules.
The 6-foot-7 Kegler is expected to be one of Baylor’s go-to players this season after he sat out last season following his transfer from the Bulldogs. As a freshman with Mississippi State two seasons ago, Kegler averaged 28.7 minutes per contest as he put up 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. A noted scorer and former four-star prospect, Kegler shot 42 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range.
Baylor’s schedule doesn’t start with many difficult games, so Kegler’s suspension shouldn’t hurt the Bears too much. Playing mostly buy games, except for a clash with SEC bottom feeder Ole Miss on Fri, Nov. 23, Baylor has a chance to win all of those games even without one of their best players.
But Baylor is definitely going to need Kegler to get up to speed and produce if they want any sort of successful season. Making matters more difficult for Baylor is an ankle injury that guard Makai Mason is dealing with at the start of the season. Although only a minor injury, Mason is expected to be a game-time decision for Baylor’s season-opener against Texas Southern on Tuesday.
Without Kegler and Mason, it’ll be interesting to see who Baylor turns to for offense as senior guard King McClure is the team’s returning leading scorer at 8.1 points per game.