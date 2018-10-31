More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Veteran ref Ted Valentine no longer working Big Ten games after 34 seasons

By Scott PhillipsOct 31, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Veteran official Ted Valentine will not work for the Big Ten during the 2018-19 season.

According to a report from Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, the ref known by many as “TV Teddy” will not be on Big Ten games for the first time in 34 years. Perhaps the most publicly-known college basketball referee in the country, Valentine will continue to officiate games in the AAC, ACC and SEC this season.

Valentine has drawn his fair share of criticism over the years, as he’s garnered a reputation for delivering dramatic moments while officiating games. Known for technical foul calls and heated arguments with coaches, among many incidents, the veteran official had a famous encounter with former Indiana head coach Bob Knight after ejecting him from an Indiana home game in 1998.

Most recently, Valentine received national headlines when he turned his back on North Carolina senior guard Joel Berry II last season. The respected Tar Heel guard was attempting to make his case to Valentine after a turnover, as Valentine blatantly ignored Berry’s pleas. The incident led Valentine to publicly apologize to Berry, as the Big Ten held Valentine out of two regular season games because of the incident. Valentine was later withheld from 2018 NCAA tournament assignments after previously working the 2017 Final Four. Valentine told ESPN that he believes the Berry incident is the main reason why he was left out of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Synonymous with many Big Ten coaches and programs, it’ll be strange not seeing Valentine working for the conference this season.

“I’ll miss the (Big Ten) coaches,” Valentine said to Greenstein. “I’ll probably shed a tear when I see a couple of them … Izzo because he’s a funny dude and he has called me his friend. Bo Ryan was zany and cool and I understood him. Thad Matta, Gary Williams, Clem Haskins. I had Lou Henson’s last game. Gene Keady, Dr. Tom Davis.

“I was 26 years old when I started, and the Big Ten made me tough.”

For as much criticism as Valentine has received over the years, he’s also very well respected by many college coaches. Valentine has never been scared to make calls on the road and he generally doesn’t back down against big-name coaches. It’ll be interesting to see if Valentine can keep a lower profile while officiating games this season, or if he’ll end up in more headlines and tweets for his antics.

Syracuse lands four-star 2019 forward Quincy Guerrier

By Scott PhillipsOct 31, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Syracuse landed a quality commitment on Wednesday night as four-star Class of 2019 forward Quincy Guerrier pledged to the Orange.

The 6-foot-7 Guerrier is a native of Canada, as he plans on graduating from high school in December and enrolling early at Syracuse for the spring semester. Although Guerrier plans to be on scholarship, and with the Orange, during the second half of the 2018-19 season, the plan for now is to redshirt him for the spring semester to prepare Guerrier for his freshman season in 2019-20.

A versatile wing forward who can score at a high level, Guerrier is the perfect weapon to place in the patented Syracuse 2-3 zone. A solid rebounder who can defend multiple spots, Guerrier averaged 24.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this summer playing with Brookwood Elite on the Adidas circuit. A 36 percent three-point shooter in that same league, Guerrier’s floor-spacing ability should also help the Syracuse offense.

Guerrier is the fourth pledge in the Syracuse Class of 2019 recruiting haul as he joins four-star guard Brycen Goodine, three-star guard Joe Girard and three-star center John Bol Ajak.

Texas guard Andrew Jones faced ‘biggest fear’ in leukemia fight

Associated PressOct 31, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Even when his whole body ached just to walk, and everywhere he went meant taking along a chemotherapy bag attached to a tube going straight into his body, Andrew Jones had a goal: Get back to basketball.

That included a mission to dunk, which took about two weeks or three weeks and was celebrated with a video on social media.

“I never knew if I would dunk again. When I was finally able to flush a dunk easy, I thought, ‘OK, maybe I’ll be able to make a stronger comeback,’” Jones said Wednesday, nearly 11 months after he was first diagnosed with leukemia and had to leave the team for treatment last season.

Jones returned to school over the summer and rejoined his team for the upcoming season, which starts Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois. Jones has been pushing himself hard to get back to playing shape but calls himself “day to day” in terms of being ready to return to live competition.

Coach Shaka Smart has said the team will want to make sure Jones is strong enough to play. He will also have to step away for several weeks for a scheduled treatment in December.

But just getting to this point, where he could sit in front a news conference to talk about a comeback from cancer, is a major victory for the 20-year-old guard.

“My biggest thing is never give up. Only the strong survive. If you’re strong-hearted and strong mentally, you can persevere through anything,” Jones said. “Every day I look in the mirror, I know I’m improving,”

Jones considered leaving for the NBA after his freshman season. He was diagnosed in January after he simply couldn’t keep up with his teammates in practice and felt unusually tired. After practice, he’d take himself to his room and sleep instead of socializing.

“It would take me a long time to recover. I didn’t want to hang out with anybody,” Jones said. “Usually I can get up and down the court with ease, I felt like I was tired, like I was moving slowly.”

Jones immediately went into treatment after the diagnosis. Told at first he would be in a two-year program, that prognosis was cut in half when he transferred his treatment to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“The disease cancer has always been my biggest fear … I really had to face my fears,” Jones said. He refused to let himself be scared of dying.

“I’ll be optimistic,” Jones said he told himself. “It’s not my time yet.”

Jones also was inspired by the outpouring of support that came in from Texas fans, Big 12 opponents and from across college basketball.

“That’s when I realized people are really fighting for me to survive. People are really rooting for me, Jones said. “I knew I just can’t give up.”

Jones would offer peeks at his progress on social media. He’d post short videos of him dribbling or shooting baskets. Sometimes he’d still be wearing surgical mask to help prevent infection.

“Being able to play basketball really drove me,” Jones said.

Jones re-enrolled in online classes by the summer and returned to training camp with his teammates this fall. A broken toe was a bit of a setback, but he called it a “blessing in disguise” because it allowed him time to put on more weight. He warned his teammates not to take it easy on him in practice.

“They have no choice. I’m coming at them full throttle,” he said.

Jones said when the Longhorns get into the Big 12, he’ll thank opposing players and coaches who sent him get-well greetings and offered support. Then it will be time to play.

“I’m grateful. Before the game I will thank them, but between those lines … it can’t be no buddy-buddy,” Jones said. “Between those lines, we’re competitors.”

UConn forward Sidney Wilson suspended from game activity

By Scott PhillipsOct 31, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
UConn has suspended redshirt freshman Sidney Wilson from game activity, the school announced on Wednesday.

The former transfer from St. John’s is being held out of competition due to a “violation of university policy that occurred during the 2017-18 season.” It’s unclear what Wilson did to warrant the suspension, or how long he might be out of action. UConn said it won’t have further comment until “there is a change in Wilson’s status.”

The 6-foot-7 Wilson is a former four-star prospect who is expected to be one of UConn’s contributors in the frontcourt this season. Sitting out last season after transferring late from St. John’s, Wilson is an ultra-athletic forward with a lot of long-term upside. While consistency is a concern for Wilson this season, there is no doubting his natural ability and athleticism should make him a contributor for the Huskies.

UConn finishes out the exhibition season with a game on Friday, Nov. 2 against Southern Connecticut before the regular season begins on Thursday, Nov. 8 with a home game against Morehead State in the 2K Classic.

(H/t: Dom Amore, Hartford Courant)

Missouri, Evansville engage in public battle over Dru Smith transfer waiver

By Scott PhillipsOct 31, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Missouri and Evansville are engaging in an increasingly public battle over the offseason transfer of junior guard Dru Smith.

After a promising sophomore season in which Smith averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Purple Aces, he opted to transfer to the Tigers when Evansville fired head coach Marty Simmons and replaced him with Walter McCarty.

Smith’s transfer to Missouri didn’t come as any sort of surprise. He was also expected to miss the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. But when Missouri was granted an NCAA waiver that allowed another offseason transfer, guard Mark Smith from Illinois, to play right away, questions started to arise if Dru Smith (unrelated to Mark) might also be receiving a waiver to play this season.

On Monday, St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Frederickson wrote a scratching column that directly accused Evansville of preventing Smith from receiving a waiver to play right away — citing a source close to Smith.

From Frederickson’s column:

Don’t blame the NCAA for this one.

The answer is Evansville.

The NCAA denied Mizzou’s initial attempt to secure a waiver for Dru Smith. A source close to the player confirmed Monday that Evansville did not cooperate with the waiver request. An Evansville spokesman declined to comment on the program’s stance. It was unclear Monday if Mizzou can challenge the NCCA ruling.

There is a lot of he-said, he-said going on between Mizzou and Evansville. That’s common in these situations. But the big picture seems clear. Evansville changed coaches because it wanted a fresh start, but it does not think Dru Smith deserves the same. The Purple Aces have planted a petty flag.

On Wednesday, Evansville responded to those accusations with a long public statement from athletics director Mark Spencer. Spencer and the Purple Aces are claiming that they’ve cooperated with Missouri’s waiver request, but they also refuse to support inaccurate statements about Smith’s transfer.

Evansville is claiming that Missouri wanted the Purple Aces to admit in the waiver claim that they had “run off” Smith so that he didn’t have a place on the team thanks to the coaching change. Spencer denied the “run off” claims, stating that Smith, and all Evansville players, were properly notified about everything involving the coaching change while being given the opportunity to sign financial aid agreements for the future.

In the statement, Evansville also said that Smith emailed Spencer informing him of his decision to transfer on March 29th — six days after McCarty was hired. In the transfer email, Smith told Spencer his reason for leaving was, “mainly because the opportunities that I have are too hard to pass up.” Evansville also said that Smith was publicly supportive of the McCarty hiring when it happened.

Based on Evansville’s thorough response to Frederickson’s claims, it appears that they’ve been willing to help Missouri’s waiver process — but only if that process was truthful in their eyes. While Missouri is likely frustrated that they can’t get Smith eligible right away when they could use another point guard option, you also can’t fault Evansville for wanting to protect the integrity of their program.

It’ll be interesting to see if Missouri, or any Missouri-based columnists, respond to Evansville’s side of things.

For now, Smith is still scheduled to sit out the 2018-19 season based on NCAA transfer rules.

Virginia Tech suspends senior Chris Clarke indefinitely

By Scott PhillipsOct 31, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Virginia Tech has suspended senior wing Chris Clarke indefinitely, the school announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

The school did not specify why Clarke was suspended, or long he would be out, but it’s likely that he’ll miss the start  of the regular season. Virginia Tech plays its exhibition finale on Sunday, Nov. 4 at Liberty before hosting Gardner-Webb to open the regular season on Friday, Nov. 9. It’s also worth noting that Clarke’s name and bio have been taken off of the official Virginia Tech men’s basketball roster.

The 6-foot-6 Clarke has been a key two-way wing for the Hokies the past few seasons as Virginia Tech, once again, finds itself in the NCAA tournament picture this preseason. Regarded as the No. 12 team in the NBCSports.com Preseason Top 25, the Hokies have high hopes for the 2018-19 campaign.

But they absolutely need Clarke in the lineup to maximize those lofty preseason expectations. Clarke plays a small-ball four role for the Hokies, as he’s the all-important glue guy that Buzz Williams teams often need to be at their best. Without Clarke, Virginia Tech’s options to replace him in the frontcourt are very limited.

Kerry Blackshear is the team’s only experienced frontcourt option left, as the Hokies will have to experiment with different lineups while Clarke is away from the team. That could mean starters like Ahmed Hill or Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing more at the four. It could also mean bench guys like sophomore P.J. Horne and freshman Landers Nolley getting more early run with Clarke out of the lineup.

Regardless of how Virginia Tech goes with its rotation, they desperately need Clarke in their lineup if they want to be a major factor in the ACC. Again, it’s impossible to speculate on the severity of this issue since we don’t know the full details of how long Clarke is gone. But Virginia Tech needs Clarke badly to make a third NCAA tournament appearance in a row.