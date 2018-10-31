UConn forward Sidney Wilson suspended from game activity

UConn has suspended redshirt freshman Sidney Wilson from game activity, the school announced on Wednesday.
The former transfer from St. John’s is being held out of competition due to a “violation of university policy that occurred during the 2017-18 season.” It’s unclear what Wilson did to warrant the suspension, or how long he might be out of action. UConn said it won’t have further comment until “there is a change in Wilson’s status.”
The 6-foot-7 Wilson is a former four-star prospect who is expected to be one of UConn’s contributors in the frontcourt this season. Sitting out last season after transferring late from St. John’s, Wilson is an ultra-athletic forward with a lot of long-term upside. While consistency is a concern for Wilson this season, there is no doubting his natural ability and athleticism should make him a contributor for the Huskies.
UConn finishes out the exhibition season with a game on Friday, Nov. 2 against Southern Connecticut before the regular season begins on Thursday, Nov. 8 with a home game against Morehead State in the 2K Classic.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Even when his whole body ached just to walk, and everywhere he went meant taking along a chemotherapy bag attached to a tube going straight into his body, Andrew Jones had a goal: Get back to basketball.
That included a mission to dunk, which took about two weeks or three weeks and was celebrated with a video on social media.
“I never knew if I would dunk again. When I was finally able to flush a dunk easy, I thought, ‘OK, maybe I’ll be able to make a stronger comeback,’” Jones said Wednesday, nearly 11 months after he was first diagnosed with leukemia and had to leave the team for treatment last season.
Jones returned to school over the summer and rejoined his team for the upcoming season, which starts Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois. Jones has been pushing himself hard to get back to playing shape but calls himself “day to day” in terms of being ready to return to live competition.
Coach Shaka Smart has said the team will want to make sure Jones is strong enough to play. He will also have to step away for several weeks for a scheduled treatment in December.
But just getting to this point, where he could sit in front a news conference to talk about a comeback from cancer, is a major victory for the 20-year-old guard.
“My biggest thing is never give up. Only the strong survive. If you’re strong-hearted and strong mentally, you can persevere through anything,” Jones said. “Every day I look in the mirror, I know I’m improving,”
Jones considered leaving for the NBA after his freshman season. He was diagnosed in January after he simply couldn’t keep up with his teammates in practice and felt unusually tired. After practice, he’d take himself to his room and sleep instead of socializing.
“It would take me a long time to recover. I didn’t want to hang out with anybody,” Jones said. “Usually I can get up and down the court with ease, I felt like I was tired, like I was moving slowly.”
Jones immediately went into treatment after the diagnosis. Told at first he would be in a two-year program, that prognosis was cut in half when he transferred his treatment to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“The disease cancer has always been my biggest fear … I really had to face my fears,” Jones said. He refused to let himself be scared of dying.
“I’ll be optimistic,” Jones said he told himself. “It’s not my time yet.”
Jones also was inspired by the outpouring of support that came in from Texas fans, Big 12 opponents and from across college basketball.
“That’s when I realized people are really fighting for me to survive. People are really rooting for me, Jones said. “I knew I just can’t give up.”
Jones would offer peeks at his progress on social media. He’d post short videos of him dribbling or shooting baskets. Sometimes he’d still be wearing surgical mask to help prevent infection.
“Being able to play basketball really drove me,” Jones said.
Jones re-enrolled in online classes by the summer and returned to training camp with his teammates this fall. A broken toe was a bit of a setback, but he called it a “blessing in disguise” because it allowed him time to put on more weight. He warned his teammates not to take it easy on him in practice.
“They have no choice. I’m coming at them full throttle,” he said.
Jones said when the Longhorns get into the Big 12, he’ll thank opposing players and coaches who sent him get-well greetings and offered support. Then it will be time to play.
“I’m grateful. Before the game I will thank them, but between those lines … it can’t be no buddy-buddy,” Jones said. “Between those lines, we’re competitors.”
Missouri, Evansville engage in public battle over Dru Smith transfer waiver
Missouri and Evansville are engaging in an increasingly public battle over the offseason transfer of junior guard Dru Smith.
After a promising sophomore season in which Smith averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Purple Aces, he opted to transfer to the Tigers when Evansville fired head coach Marty Simmons and replaced him with Walter McCarty.
Smith’s transfer to Missouri didn’t come as any sort of surprise. He was also expected to miss the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. But when Missouri was granted an NCAA waiver that allowed another offseason transfer, guard Mark Smith from Illinois, to play right away, questions started to arise if Dru Smith (unrelated to Mark) might also be receiving a waiver to play this season.
On Monday, St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Frederickson wrote a scratching column that directly accused Evansville of preventing Smith from receiving a waiver to play right away — citing a source close to Smith.
From Frederickson’s column:
Don’t blame the NCAA for this one.
The answer is Evansville.
The NCAA denied Mizzou’s initial attempt to secure a waiver for Dru Smith. A source close to the player confirmed Monday that Evansville did not cooperate with the waiver request. An Evansville spokesman declined to comment on the program’s stance. It was unclear Monday if Mizzou can challenge the NCCA ruling.
There is a lot of he-said, he-said going on between Mizzou and Evansville. That’s common in these situations. But the big picture seems clear. Evansville changed coaches because it wanted a fresh start, but it does not think Dru Smith deserves the same. The Purple Aces have planted a petty flag.
On Wednesday, Evansville responded to those accusations with a long public statement from athletics director Mark Spencer. Spencer and the Purple Aces are claiming that they’ve cooperated with Missouri’s waiver request, but they also refuse to support inaccurate statements about Smith’s transfer.
Evansville is claiming that Missouri wanted the Purple Aces to admit in the waiver claim that they had “run off” Smith so that he didn’t have a place on the team thanks to the coaching change. Spencer denied the “run off” claims, stating that Smith, and all Evansville players, were properly notified about everything involving the coaching change while being given the opportunity to sign financial aid agreements for the future.
In the statement, Evansville also said that Smith emailed Spencer informing him of his decision to transfer on March 29th — six days after McCarty was hired. In the transfer email, Smith told Spencer his reason for leaving was, “mainly because the opportunities that I have are too hard to pass up.” Evansville also said that Smith was publicly supportive of the McCarty hiring when it happened.
Based on Evansville’s thorough response to Frederickson’s claims, it appears that they’ve been willing to help Missouri’s waiver process — but only if that process was truthful in their eyes. While Missouri is likely frustrated that they can’t get Smith eligible right away when they could use another point guard option, you also can’t fault Evansville for wanting to protect the integrity of their program.
It’ll be interesting to see if Missouri, or any Missouri-based columnists, respond to Evansville’s side of things.
For now, Smith is still scheduled to sit out the 2018-19 season based on NCAA transfer rules.
Virginia Tech suspends senior Chris Clarke indefinitely
The school did not specify why Clarke was suspended, or long he would be out, but it’s likely that he’ll miss the start of the regular season. Virginia Tech plays its exhibition finale on Sunday, Nov. 4 at Liberty before hosting Gardner-Webb to open the regular season on Friday, Nov. 9. It’s also worth noting that Clarke’s name and bio have been taken off of the official Virginia Tech men’s basketball roster.
The 6-foot-6 Clarke has been a key two-way wing for the Hokies the past few seasons as Virginia Tech, once again, finds itself in the NCAA tournament picture this preseason. Regarded as the No. 12 team in the NBCSports.com Preseason Top 25, the Hokies have high hopes for the 2018-19 campaign.
But they absolutely need Clarke in the lineup to maximize those lofty preseason expectations. Clarke plays a small-ball four role for the Hokies, as he’s the all-important glue guy that Buzz Williams teams often need to be at their best. Without Clarke, Virginia Tech’s options to replace him in the frontcourt are very limited.
Kerry Blackshear is the team’s only experienced frontcourt option left, as the Hokies will have to experiment with different lineups while Clarke is away from the team. That could mean starters like Ahmed Hill or Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing more at the four. It could also mean bench guys like sophomore P.J. Horne and freshman Landers Nolley getting more early run with Clarke out of the lineup.
Regardless of how Virginia Tech goes with its rotation, they desperately need Clarke in their lineup if they want to be a major factor in the ACC. Again, it’s impossible to speculate on the severity of this issue since we don’t know the full details of how long Clarke is gone. But Virginia Tech needs Clarke badly to make a third NCAA tournament appearance in a row.
Prep school coach’s outburst exposes dark side of international recruiting
“I control transcripts. I control where you go next. It could be back to Haiti, motherf*****. That’s how easy it is for me.”
That sentence is a brief snippet of a 3:27 recording of a conversation between Mike Woodbury, the CEO of Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and a Haitian basketball player from the school named Marvens Petion. The audio was leaked on Tuesday night before spreading like wildfire through the basketball community.
“Now I control everything,” Woodbury later said, continuing a tirade that he claims lasted 35 minutes. “I just want you to really know that. I’m going to f*** you in your a** next time you talk out of line. I’m going to take everything from you. I’m going to end everything you’ve ever had.”
According to Woodbury, Petion had been a problem, skipping class, getting caught with alcohol, theft and even an attempt to extort people within the school all while living with Woodbury an his family. Petion denied the allegations to Stadium, saying that Woodbury’s outburst was the result of the player finding a damaging conversation between Woodbury and another woman, which he took to the Head of School.
Either way, Petion transferred out of Nation Christian Academy last week — two days after the conversation was recorded — and headed to West Oaks, where he found that he had a 1.4 GPA on his transcript.
“He changed everything,” Petion told Stadium. He declined to comment further when reached by NBC Sports.
“I’m the one thing you don’t want to cross,” Woodbury said in the video, “because I’m dirtiest, baddest motherf***** on this earth.”
The story here isn’t Mike Woodbury.
He is, to say the least, not a nice person, according to every single source that I’ve spoken with in the last 24 hours that has come in contact with him at some point in time.
“He treats people in a way no one should be treated,” one coach from the prep school ranks said.
“Definition of a Napolean’s complex,” said a small college coach in New England that recruited players from Woodbury’s MBNation (Maine) AAU program in the past. He left that program to head to the prep ranks in Florida a couple of years ago. “Least surprising thing in the world that something like this finally emerged on him.”
The reason, according to a third source, that Woodbury had to make the move to Florida to run a prep school was that he was “essentially removed from every AAU tournament in New England” because of the way that he behaved with his players, with their parents, with tournament organizers and basically everyone that he came into contact with.
There are bad people in every walk of life, and Woodbury might just be one of those people.
So the story here isn’t that a morally-inept person threatened a kid that was tired of putting up with his abusive behavior. That happens more than you care to realize. The story is how that person managed to gain this much control over the future of a high schooler just looking to make his way in American basketball.
And it starts with an I-20.
Because those are the “golden ticket” for prep schools, according to a source intimately familiar with the inner workings of how these pop-up schools take advantage of international athletes. NBC Sports granted him anonymity in exchange for full transparency.
“Form I-20” is a certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status. Put another way, it is what allows a foreign exchange students to study at a school in the United States. There are only certain schools that have the ability to get I-20s — known as Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certified schools — so what prep school coaches will do is target small, private (non-taxpayer funded) SEVP-certified schools that are already NCAA-certified and, oftentimes, struggling financially.
That’s when the negotiating starts.
These prep school teams often aren’t all that different from AAU teams, but because NCAA rules dictate that a player can only be recruited between September and March if he a member of a scholastic team, they need to be associated with a school. Regardless of what the teams then end up getting called, as long as all of the members of the basketball team attend the same school, it is considered scholastic.
That’s when the deals are struck.
In exchange for access to classes that will be approved in the NCAA portal and the ability to be considered a scholastic entity, the person behind the program will find someway to ensure that money is coming into the program.
Sometimes, it’s in exchange for a cut-rate on the tuition for the members of the basketball program. Sometimes, it’s for a piece of the shoe company money that the prep school coach can bring in. Sometimes, the coach will get, say, eight scholarship players — the guys that are actually good — while enrolling the same number of players that pay full tuition — the kids who have family money and think they’re good enough to matter. Sometimes it results in players staying in actual dorm rooms with coaches that are truly there to help the kids, but all too often you hear the horror stories about players that are left in houses with no food, no heat and no way out. (You don’t want to hear the stories if it turns out the kid is not as good as people thought they would be.) Sometimes these kids actually spend time in a classroom, other times they — or someone using their login — are taking those classes online.
As the saying goes, bad basketball is a billion-dollar business.
What the coach will then do is turnaround and sell a program rate well above what he’ll be paying out of pocket. If the school is charging, saying, $5,000 per player for tuition, room and board, the coach will sell a package to the handlers for these international players for $15,000, pocketing the profits that are leftover.
“These schools exist because the kids can’t pass the material in brick and mortar schools, traditional schools where everything happens on campus, where the dorms are on campus and they play for the name of the school.
“The truth is these kids aren’t taking classes, they’re paying for NCAA eligibility. These schools started because they place higher emphasis on athletic training and less emphasis on academics. If someone is having a hard time passing classes everyday, [this is where they go.] They’re going to advertise 6-to-1 teacher ratio and talk about how everyone graduates, but the reality is everyone is in on it.”
And this is where someone like Woodbury can gain total control over international kids, particularly if they own the school; Woodbury claims he is the CEO and owns Nation Christian Academy, which, according to their website, was known as Barnabas Christian Academy until this year.
For starters, the school will control the I-20. If that I-20 is cancelled, Homeland Security can deport them. If this happens, it’s unlikely that kid will ever get an I-20 again.
“All the kids know the I-20 is their ticket,” the source said.
The school also controls the player’s transcript, and it’s far from unheard of in the coaching industry for prep school coaches to threaten to make a player ineligible if that player doesn’t end up where the prep coach wants him to go.
So when Petion tells Woodbury that he wants to transfer out of the program, he knows the risk he’s taking.
Woodbury can change his grades. He can cancel the I-20 and make Petion’s presence in this country illegal.
Does Woodbury sound like the kind of person that would do something so spiteful and heinous, ruin a kid’s life because the kid didn’t want to play for him?
In a statement released after Woodbury’s tantrum went viral, the CEO of Nation Christian Academy claimed that he did not coach the basketball team.
Videos obtained by NBC Sports show that as of Dec. 2017, Woodbury was on the sidelines coaching this team. He is listed as the head coach of the program on MaxPreps.
I bring that up because Woodbury is precisely who the NCAA has decided deserves the power in the world of recruiting. The changes to the recruiting calendar that were implemented with the specific intention of putting more power in the hands of high school coaches.
There are a lot of good, honest, hardworking high school coaches that are in this business for the strict betterment of the kids in their program, just like many of the men running AAU programs around the country are doing it for the love of the game and because they want to help kids in their community better their station in life.
There are also bad AAU coaches who want nothing more than to profit off of the kids under their control.
The same can be said about Woodbury.
And he is exactly who the NCAA wants to give more power to.
At least AAU coaches aren’t threatening to deport teenagers.
Wisconsin’s Aleem Ford out indefinitely with knee injury
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford will have surgery on his knee and is out indefinitely, providing a blow to the Badgers’ frontcourt depth.
The Badgers said Ford, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is expected to return later this season.
Ford was expected to be the first forward off the bench for coach Greg Gard’s team. He averaged 5.8 points and shot a team-high 40.9 percent from 3-point range in playing all 33 games, including 20 starts.
Ford had 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from the 3-point line, in a closed scrimmage this week against Iowa State.
Another sophomore, Nathan Reuvers, figures to start up front next to preseason All-American Ethan Happ. And Khalil Iverson has the athleticism to keep up defensively with bigger forwards.
The loss of Ford might mean more opportunities for Charlie Thomas and Alex Illikainen, seniors with some experience but who don’t provide scoring punch.
The Badgers hope to bounce back from a 15-18 season that ended a stretch of 19 straight NCAA tournament appearances. They open at home against Coppin State on Tuesday.