More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona forward Ira Lee suspended for season opener

By Raphielle JohnsonOct 30, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Prior to Arizona’s exhibition game against Western New Mexico, it was announced that sophomore forward Ira Lee will be suspended for the team’s November 7 regular season opener against Houston Baptist.

Lee was cited on a charge of suspicion of super extreme DUI in August. At the time of the incident it was reported that Lee, who also faced a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence as a minor, had a blood-alcohol content of .215.

As a freshman Lee played just over ten minutes per game, averaging 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest. With starters Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic both having moved on, Lee is one of the players expected to factor heavily into Arizona’s front court plans this season.

Maryland assistant Matt Brady suspended six games for rules violation

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonOct 30, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday evening Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon announced that assistant coach Matt Brady has been suspended for six games after an internal review found that Brady violated an NCAA rule during his time as the team’s director of player personnel last season.

Only assistant coaches are allowed to work with players in a “coaching role,” with Maryland finding in its investigation that there were instances of Brady doing this while serving in what the NCAA defines to be a “non-coaching role.”

“We identified some violations from last season regarding coaching versus non-coaching staff responsibilities and have decided to self-impose a six-game suspension for Matt Brady beginning with tonight’s exhibition,” Turgeon said in a statement released Tuesday according to the Washington Post. “As a staff, we have cooperated fully with our compliance office to ensure this will not happen again.”

Brady, who has prior head coaching experience at Marist and James Madison, was promoted to assistant coach this past offseason.

In addition to Maryland’s 100-67 exhibition victory over Lynn University, Brady will miss the team’s first five regular season games beginning with the November 6 opener against Delaware. Brady is scheduled to return to the sidelines for Maryland’s November 23 game against Marshall.

Arizona Board of Regents to meet regarding Arizona hoops program

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonOct 30, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Less than a week after a jury found former adidas basketball employees James Gatto and Merl Code Jr. and former runner/aspiring agent Christian Dawkins guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, it was reported by the Arizona Daily Star that the Arizona Board of Regents will meet Thursday to discuss the trial and the Arizona men’s basketball program.

Per the report this is more about updating the Board of Regents on the case and its impact on Arizona than it is making any kind of decision on the program.

It was reported earlier in the week by ESPN that Dawkins, who was found guilty on three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, “wrote of a plan to pay Rawle Alkins and his family $50,000” during the 2017-18 season in hopes to secure him as a client for the sports management business he wanted to get started.

Also, during the trial it was alleged that former Arizona assistant Joe Pasternack offered $50,000 in an attempt to recruit Brian “Tugs” Bowen Jr. Bowen’s father said during his testimony that he was made aware of this alleged offer by Dawkins. During his testimony Bowen Sr. admitted that he and Dawkins agreed to a payment of $100,000 in exchange for his son attending Louisville, which has a lucrative sponsorship/apparel deal with adidas. Bowen Sr. stated that he received $19,000 of the total fee that was agreed upon.

“We always knew we would need to monitor things closely as the judicial proceedings elsewhere proceeded. We are now convening for another update in the wake of the trials that were carried out within the past several weeks,” Regent Jay Heiler said in an interview with The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com.

Per the Arizona Daily Star’s report there’s no plan for the Board of Regents to take any action during Thursday’s meeting. Arizona head coach Sean Miller was not accused of any wrongdoing by prosecutors during the trial of Dawkins, Gatto and Code, and he’s long claimed to have done nothing wrong regarding the recruitment of any players who have been connected to the FBI investigation.

Arizona conducted an investigation of its own after allegations regarding the recruitment of former center Deandre Ayton came to light in February, finding that Miller had not violated any NCAA rules and would continue to serve as the program’s head coach.

Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson will go on trial in April for allegedly receiving $20,000 in bribes in exchange for funneling players to a sports management firm. Richardson has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Stress fracture to sideline Gonzaga C Killian Tillie eight weeks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonOct 30, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gonzaga’s front court rotation took a significant hit Tuesday, as it was announced that junior center Killian Tillie will miss approximately eight weeks due to a stress fracture in his ankle. Per the announcement Tillie re-aggravated the injury in a fall taken during practice, with an MRI revealing the stress fracture that needed to be repaired surgically.

Tillie’s coming off of a sophomore season in which he averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 58.0 percent from the field and 47.9 percent from three. Tillie was named to the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top center.

Without the 6-foot-11 junior, Gonzaga will have one less option in the front court to call upon for most of the non-conference portion of its schedule. Gonzaga enters the 2018-19 season having to account for the departure of Johnathan Williams III, who led the Bulldogs in both points and rebounds as a senior.

Preseason All-American Rui Hachimura will lead the way for the Bulldogs, with San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke and freshman Filip Petrusev also expected to have an impact in the front court. With Killie due to miss eight weeks, Gonzaga will be without the junior for the Maui Invitational (November 19-21) and key non-conference games against Washington (December 5), Tennessee (December 9) and North Carolina (December 15).

Gonzaga opens WCC play January 5 against Santa Clara.

Villanova lands pledge from five-star power forward

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonOct 30, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Villanova landed its fourth verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 Tuesday evening, as it was reported by multiple outlets that five-star power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will play for the reigning national champions. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Robinson-Earl, a Kansas City native who’s finishing up his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, picked Villanova over Kansas.

Robinson-Earl joins fellow power forward Eric Dixon and guards Bryan Antoine and Justin Moore in Villanova’s 2019 class to date. In addition to Villanova, which he visited the weekend of September 12, and Kansas, Robinson-Earl took official visits to Arizona, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

While Villanova currently has just one front court senior on its roster, redshirt senior Eric Paschall, there was a need to add depth in the 2019 class. With the verbal pledges of Robinson-Earl and the aforementioned Dixon, who committed back in April, Villanova has managed to address that need.

Villanova’s newest commit is best known for his abilities around the basket, as he defends, rebounds and scores well in that area, but this move affords Robinson-Earl the opportunity to expand his game some. Most recently Omari Spellman was able to do this during his time at Villanova, ultimately being drafted by the Hawks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Time for Penny Hardaway to transfer hoopla into hoop wins

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File
Associated PressOct 30, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has revived the excitement in men’s basketball Memphis. Now it’s time for the Tigers’ first-year coach to transfer the hoopla into wins.

He’s been both Pied Piper and promoter, but whether Hardaway and his staff can be as successful coaching as they have in renewing interest in the program will be the real validation of his hiring.

“What does coaching consist of?” said Hardaway, who coached East High to a third straight state title last season before taking the Memphis job. “Is it something different from what I’ve been doing?”

Of course, the answer is yes — and he understands that.

“There’s going to be situations that you get into that you’re going to need help, for sure,” Hardaway added. “But for the most part, I think coaching is just understanding who you have and your team, understanding yourself and understanding the situation.”

Hardaway’s college coaching initiation will be Nov. 6 against Tennessee Tech after a couple of dress rehearsals against area teams LeMoyne-Owen and Christian Brothers University. Memphis hired Hardaway last spring after letting Tubby Smith go after community interest and fans dwindled at Tigers’ games.

Memphis is hoping its favorite son can pick up the pieces.

“I was always on the cusp of whether I should come to the university or not …,” Hardaway recently said. “Now that I’ve made the decision, it’s made me realize this was something I always wanted to do and never really put it into the forefront.”

In Memphis, just the name Penny creates high expectations at Memphis. In the American Athletic Conference, confidence in Hardaway has the Tigers picked to finish fourth. Nationally, excitement and projections are a bit more tempered for a program that went 21-13 last season.

One of those differences coaching in college is recruiting, but Hardaway’s roster already reflects what his hiring has meant for Memphis.

His freshmen class includes guard Antwann Jones from Orlando, Florida; Memphis products Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax, along with Ryan Boyce and Hardaway’s son, Jayden. The sixth member of the class is sharp-shooter David Wingett from Nebraska, a Native American and member of the Winnegabo Tribe.

While this year’s freshmen are impressive, the recruitment of next year’s class may present a clearer barometer of the early buzz surrounding Hardaway. Among the 18,000 who attended Memphis Madness — the first time the Tigers had a capacity crowd for an event at FedExForum since 2014 — was James Wiseman, considered the nation’s top recruit by many.

“We Want Wiseman” chants rose from the crowd for the prospect who played for Hardaway at East High last season.

And Wiseman wasn’t alone among the recruits attending the big show that included rapper Yo Gotti. Top 50 prospects Precious Achiuwa, Trendon Watford, Jahmius Ramsey, Boogie Ellis and DJ Jeffries were there as well. Jeffries, who pulled his commitment to Kentucky in July , committed to Hardaway and Memphis last weekend.

As for his coaching strategy, Hardaway’s staff consists of two former NBA players (himself and Mike Miller); a former NBA coach of the year (Sam Mitchell with the Toronto Raptors); and former Ole Miss assistant and Hardaway’s former backcourt mate in college (Tony Madlock). He considers that a lot of knowledge on the Tigers’ bench.

Not to mention a group of coaches who can sell recruits on firsthand knowledge of know what it takes to get to the NBA, and to succeed at that level.

“I’m not the kind of coach who feels like they know everything and ‘Don’t say anything to me,'” said Hardaway, who played for four NBA teams over 15 seasons. “I’ll take their advice, but it’s up to me to make the final call.”

As busy as Hardaway has been revamping the roster, he’s also toughened up the Tigers’ schedule. They play LSU, Oklahoma State and possibly Villanova and Florida State in a November tournament with other nonconference games including South Dakota State and a visit from No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 15 before diving into league play. And Memphis will host the American conference tournament in March.

Hardaway, 47, provided a few hints of how he wants to play with conditioning work on the opening day of practice. He wants the Tigers to run with not a lot of half-court sets and a pressure defensive scheme.

“We’re going to be a high-energy team,” he said. “I like to speed teams up. I don’t like them to get in their rhythm. I like to keep teams off balance.”

Whether that works remains to be seen. But until then, the Memphis fans see only a return to the university’s heyday, including a time when Hardaway was running the Tigers and flashing through the air, making spectacular plays.

They hope the promise of his coaching ability is akin to his promise when he signed as a Tiger player.

“They’re showing their appreciation for me coming back,” Hardaway said of the reaction from the Memphis fans. “Trying to help rebuild and put the university back to where it has always been — and that’s on top.”