Minnesota striving to bounce back from injury-ravaged season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The breakthrough that Minnesota enjoyed two years ago became an afterthought last season, as injuries mounted and losses piled up.
Finishing 15-17 was a rough follow-up for the Gophers to their only NCAA Tournament berth under coach Richard Pitino.
“I’m a lot better when we have a healthy roster as a coach,” Pitino said. “I think that at the end of the day when you’re building a program, to get stability it takes some time. I thought we were there last year.”
This season, Pitino’s sixth at Minnesota, will provide yet another opportunity for a reset.
After ominously losing forward Eric Curry to a torn ACL in a summer workout, seeing forward Amir Coffey sidelined by shoulder trouble after 18 games and watching shooting guard Dupree McBrayer hobble through leg injuries down the stretch, the Gophers are healthy again with some talented newcomers in the mix.
“We can’t allow last year to derail that momentum,” Pitino said.
Success will start with senior forward Jordan Murphy, who led the nation as a junior with 24 double-doubles. He averaged 16.8 points and a Big Ten-leading 11.3 rebounds per game in 2017-18. Pitino has advised Murphy to work even harder on his rebounding, for the sake of team and career.
“I know he wants to play in the NBA,” Pitino said. “I told him, ‘You’ve got the numbers. You have shown that you can produce at our level, at a very high level. Now it comes down to, can you show them how hard you play every single possession?'”
Minnesota opens the season Nov. 6 at home game against Omaha.
THE POINT OF IT
The Gophers will miss point guard Nate Mason, who closed his college career last season by averaging 16.7 points per game and leading the team in assists, free-throw shooting and minutes. His understudy was Isaiah Washington, whose first year had more downs than ups in his adjustment from flashy New York City high school star to struggling Big Ten rookie.
“He’s grown a lot on the court. With all freshmen, it’s habits. For him, as difficult as all the injuries were, it thrusted him into meaningful minutes,” Pitino said. “Now it’s just a matter of terminology, understanding offensively, defensively, never taking a play off.”
MILWAUKEE PIPELINE
Akeem Springs was a key contributor in 2016-17, his lone season with the Gophers. This year, another shooting guard from Milwaukee has arrived as a graduate transfer, Brock Stull. He was the second-leading scorer for the Panthers last season with an average of 13.4 points per game.
One attraction for Stull was the presence of former Milwaukee head coach Rob Jeter, who joined Pitino’s staff after two years as an assistant at UNLV. Jeter took the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament twice and won 20-plus games five times in 11 seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Wisconsin under head coach Bo Ryan.
“He knows how to win in this league. He knows how to recruit the area. He’s a really good person,” Pitino said. “He’s been a terrific addition.”
FRESHENING UP
Stull was one of three offseason transfers, though the only one eligible for now. Matz Stockman, a 7-foot native of Norway who sat out last year after three seasons at Louisville, could give the Gophers an intriguing option underneath.
The top big man off the bench will be Daniel Oturu, one of three incoming freshmen from the Twin Cities area along with forward Jarvis Omersa and shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur. The 6-foot-10 Oturu was a consensus four-star recruit who helped lead Cretin-Derham Hall High School to the Class 4A state championship with a dunk off a lob pass at the buzzer.
TOUGHER COMPETITION
The Gophers have five opponents on their schedule from the other five major conferences, the most since Pitino arrived to better meet NCAA Tournament selection criteria.
The Gophers host Utah on Nov. 12, followed by a trip to Canada to face Texas A&M and Washington over a three-game set in the Vancouver Showcase. They play at Boston College as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 26 and take on Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 at U.S. Bank Stadium to give the site of the season’s NCAA Final Four a test run as a basketball venue.
MORE OF IT
The Gophers visit Ohio State on Dec. 2 and host Nebraska on Dec. 5, before diving full-time into the new 20-game Big Ten schedule on Jan. 3 at Wisconsin. The six teams they only face once are Ohio State, Northwestern and Michigan State on the road and Iowa, Penn State and Indiana at home.
My family was paid at Mississippi State, Renardo Sidney says
One of the more recurrent refrains over the last year as the federal investigation into corruption into college basketball unfolded and moved to the courtroom has been that what’s on trial now has been going on for years. Decades.
“I was getting money,” Sidney said. “I don’t know how much. They weren’t giving it to me. They were giving it to my mom.
“I remember my mom used to come all the way down there (to MIssissippi State) probably once a month. I never asked her how much we were getting.”
Sidney didn’t specifically say where the money was coming from or how much it was. Mississippi State was coached at the time by Rick Stansbury, who stepped down from his position at the school in 2012 and is about to enter his third season as the head coach at Western Kentucky after an assistant coaching stint.
Neither Mississippi State nor Western Kentucky immediately responded to requests for comment made by NBC Sports.
Sidney said that while he was a high schooler, his family lived in a $1.4 million home in Los Angeles, where he was a target for sports agents who wanted to eventually represent him.
“It was agents that would want to come sit down and talk to me,” Sidney said, “but my dad would charge them.”
Sidney said he was told by one agent that his father charged the agent $1,500 for that conversation.
Sidney was eventually suspended for his whole freshman season of 2009-10 due to receiving improper benefits. That time off was destructive for him, he said.
“I gained 30, 40 pounds,” Sidney said. “I smoked a lot of weed.
Sidney’s collegiate career never got off the ground, and he went undrafted to begin a professional career that never truly materialized either.
Sidney, 28, has a two-year-old son and is currently training players in the Los Angeles area. Count him as among the growing number of people clamoring for college athletes to have the opportunity to profit from their talent.
“They make a lot of money off these kids,” Sidney said. “You’re selling-out all the basketball, football games. I think you should pay these kids. At the end of the day … these kids getting money, it’s going to keep happening. It’s not going to stop right now. It’s probably going to get worse.
“Just pay them. I wish we were getting paid.”
Auburn’s numbers thinning with injury to guard Samir Doughty
The Tigers could be down to just seven scholarship players when they take the court against South Alabama in their opener Nov. 6 with Austin Wiley suffering a sprained left foot and Danjel Purifoy suspended the season’s first nine games as part of the fallout of the FBI’s investigation into former assistant Chuck Person, who is slated to go on trial early next year.
Doughty, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged nine points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 2016-17 as a freshman with the Rams before transferring and sitting out last season.
His departure means Auburn may have to lean on a walk-on, 6-foot-6 Myles Parker, for minutes in the early going of the season.
“He’s a good athlete,” Pearl said to Auburn Undercover. “Even though he’s a walk-on freshman, he went to a year of prep school so he’s a little older. He can shoot the ball. He’s not afraid. So I imagine, when he’s out there, he’ll look like he belongs out there.
Wiley could be available to play, but it would be on the early-end of his timeline to return.
Auburn, which opens the season ranked 11th in the AP poll after going 26-8 last season, will have to navigate a pretty challenging non-conference slate with a short bench – and decreased firepower – with Washington at home in the season’s first week before a trip to Hawaii for the loaded Maui Invitational.
CBT Podcast: Attorney, coaches rep Jason Belzer on the details of Wednesday’s guilty verdict
The three defendants in the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball came to a close on Wednesday: Guilty on all counts. These gentlemen are looking as much as seven years in prison. To talk through everything in this case, Rob Dauster was joined by Jason Belzer, a sports attorney that represents several college basketball coaches and has extensive knowledge of the proceedings of this case and the legal justifications for why this is considered a federal crime and why this result was where we were always headed. What does this mean for the coaches that have yet to be tried? What are the chances of the three guilty men winning on appeal. Jason walked Rob through all of it in detail.
No. 2 Kentucky: Are the Wildcats too deep and too talented for their own good?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 2 Kentucky.
Think about where we are with this Kentucky program for a second.
Coming off of an OK season that saw Kentucky struggle early, win 26 games, find a rhythm and, just when you thought the field had opened up for them to make a run to the Final Four, get dropped by No. 9-seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16.
They lost four members of last year’s freshman class in the offseason — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt. They lost Sacha Killeya-Jones to a transfer. Tai Wynyard turned pro. All told, two-thirds of the players in Kentucky’s rotation last season left, and the only three returnees will all be entering their sophomore season.
As always, Kentucky head coach John Calipari landed an absolutely loaded recruiting class, landing five five-star prospects as well as Stanford grad transfer Reid Travis, the latter of whom is viewed as the difference-maker with this group.
And not just because he averaged more than 19 points in the Pac-12 last season.
It’s because Kentucky is now looked at as an experienced group, at least by their standards.
Think about that for a second.
This Kentucky team has a nine-man rotation. Five of the nine are freshmen, and one of those freshmen was originally a member of the Class of 2019 and enrolled in school early. Three of the remaining four are sophomores, and the fifth — a redshirt senior — only arrived in Lexington after the 2018 NBA Draft had taken place. He’s been there for all of four months.
That’s where we are with this Kentucky team.
They are looked at as experienced.
Will that experience be enough to get them John Calipari’s second national title?
The Wildcats pretty much have the perfect roster build for a college basketball team.
There are nine guys on the roster that are going to be in the rotation — ten if you want to throw in Jemarl Baker — which is more or less the perfect number. There is enough depth that an injury or two won’t be crippling and they can survive foul trouble, but there are enough minutes in a basketball game to ensure that all nine are going to see consistent playing time; one of the tenants of Jay Wright’s Villanova program in recent years is to limit the number of players he has available to him to keep everyone happy with their playing time. That’s worked out pretty well.
And of those nine rotation players, four are bigs and five are guards. Three of their five guards — Quade Green, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley — are point guards by trade, but all three of them are capable of playing off the ball if they want to use a two-point guard look. They have shooters on the wing — Tyler Herro, Green — as well as a physical athlete in Keldon Johnson that can guard up and let Kentucky play small if they have to.
In the front court, they have a seven-footer that can block shots and catch lobs — the new and improved Nick Richards, who looked terrific in the Bahamas — as well as a trio of power forwards that all have differing skill-sets. Travis is a bruiser on the block that can score in the post and will compete on the glass. P.J. Washington is the best defender and, potentially, the best player on the roster. E.J. Montgomery is probably the most skilled of the group, a smooth face-up four with the most ability on the perimeter.
The team is as balanced as they are versatile. They have guys that can be lockdown defenders and guys that are going to end up being all-conference scorers. They can play big and they can play small.
And perhaps the best part of all of this is that all of these kids can play. Of the nine, I’m not really sure there is a weak link. Richards really struggled as a freshman, but he looked like a different player during Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas. Montgomery is probably the biggest unknown of the freshman class, but he was a top ten prospect for a reason.
Put another way, you can tell me that just about any combination of these nine kids is going to be Kentucky’s best five this season, and I’d probably believe it. That kind of depth and balance is valuable.
The Wildcats are one of four teams in college basketball this season that I think are in a tier of their own: Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga and Kentucky.
Ranking those four teams in any order in the top four of your top 25 can be justified, although for my money Kansas and Kentucky, in that order, are the two best teams in college basketball.
There are a couple reasons that I would take the Jayhawks over the Wildcats.
First of all, I’m worried about just how different Kentucky’s best offensive lineup looks from their best defensive lineup. Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson are, without a doubt, the two-best perimeter defenders on this roster. I’d hesitate to call either a liability on the offensive end, but it’s pretty clear they have their limitations at this point in their development, Hagans more than Johnson.
Quade Green and Tyler Herro, on the other hand, are without a doubt the best perimeter scorers on this roster, but they are a liability on the defensive end of the floor.
There are some similar distinctions that we can make in the frontcourt. As good as Reid Travis and P.J. Washington are, I have some concerns that the two of them operate in the same space on the floor. Neither are known for their ability to make perimeter shots — in fact, that’s probably the very reason both are still in school at this point — and that could clog up the lane on a team that will have some shooting concerns again this season.
And yes, those shooting concerns are valid. Kentucky’s best shooters are not good defenders, and vice versa. If you don’t understand why this is a concern, think about the reason ‘3-and-D’ has become entrenched in basketball lexicon in the last decade.
Richards is not the player that either Travis or Washington is at this point in his development, but he’s probably the best fit stylistically to the way Cal wants his five-men to play. He’s a seven-footer than can block shots and spaces the floor vertically in the halfcourt. His guards can throw the ball to the top of the square when they drive and draw help knowing that Richards will be able to finish the lob off with a dunk. I’m not sure the same can be said for the other two bigs.
Then there is Montgomery, who is the most skilled of the four bigs and probably the best NBA prospect even if the impact he has on this Kentucky team this season will probably be the most muted.
But all of that brings me to the biggest issue …
THE X-FACTOR
… which is that I have no idea who is going to be Kentucky’s go-to guy this season.
Who is their star? Who is the guy that is going to get the rock at the end of a clock? Who is Coach Cal going to call a play for when he needs a bucket to slow down an opponent’s run? Who is going to have the ball in his hands when a game is on the line?
If I had to hazard a guess today, I think it would be Tyler Herro.
The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter and former Wisconsin commit was the program’s leading scorer during their trip to the Bahamas, and while he’s not the best NBA prospect or the most talented player on the roster, I do think that he is the most polished.
He’s also the guy that can fit perfectly into the role played by Kentucky’s leading scorer in each of the last three seasons: Jamal Murray, Malik Monk and Kevin Knox. Those three guys are all different players, but they were used essentially the same way by Coach Cal. They were run off of screens on the baseline and put into pindown actions in an effort to get them catch-and-shoot opportunities. For Murray and Monk, those shots came from beyond the three-point line. For Knox, they were 12-to-15-foot jumpers. The shots came from different spots on the floor, but the sets they ran weren’t all that much different.
Herro may not be the guy that gets all the hype this season, but I would not be shocked in the slightest if he is the player that gets trusted to take the biggest shots of the season for Coach Cal.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
I’m really excited to see how this Kentucky team unfolds this season.
The one thing that Coach Cal does better than just about any other coach in the sport is convince players — talented, NBA-caliber players destined for the NBA draft lottery — to buy into the collective and thrive in the role that will be best for his team.
This season, he has nine guys on his roster that are all more or less at the same level; nine guys that are going to be able to contribute important minutes to a team with national title aspirations; nine guys that, in theory, all have a case to be the starter at their position.
How is he going to make all these pieces fit? How is he going to utilize the skill-set of each of these guys? Will he find a way to unleash the athleticism of Hagans and Johnson while simultaneously allowing us to watch Herro run off screens like his Rip Hamilton? Will Travis be able to bully opponents in the paint without hindering the chances Montgomery has to flash his perimeter skill?
Gambling may now be legal in places outside of Nevada in this country, but that doesn’t mean that it is easy to find action if you are looking to place some season-long prop bets on college basketball players.
Since Vegas won’t help us out, I have it covered.
Here are the officially unofficial props that you have to get money on before the season starts.
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF BACKBOARDS ZION WILLIAMSON BREAKS: 1.5
Rims will be included in the bet as well, and as long as there is video evidence of the backboard being broken, that counts as well. This one is tough, but I would probably take the over because of the added equity of Zion’s shot-blocking. There is a very real chance that he puts a ball through the glass at some point this year.
OVER/UNDER THE PERCENTAGE OF VIRGINIA GAMES WHERE THE LOSS TO UMBC IS MENTIONED: 99.5
This will be the single-biggest talking point for every game that the Wahoos play this season, which means that the answer here is pretty obvious: Hammer the over.
WHICH DO WE SEE MORE OF THIS SEASON?
Fran McCaffery technical fouls (-105)
Games where Bob Huggins wears something other than a pullover windbreaker (-105)
I think the clear bet here is Fran McCaffery technical fouls. No one would be surprised to see him get tossed out of a couple of games this season, where as Huggy Bear doesn’t wear belts to games these days, let alone a shirt with a collar.
This is how I always want to remember Bob Huggins: Getting tossed from a game for MFing all three officials while wearing a windbreaker and holding up his pants with his hands. Never change, Huggs. pic.twitter.com/snRmDYF91O
WHICH CONFERENCE WILL PUT THE MOST TEAMS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?
ACC (-105)
SEC (+175)
Big 12 (+325)
Big Ten (+500)
Big East (+750)
Pac-12 (+856,948)
WHO WILL BE THE NATION’S LEADING SCORER?
Chris Clemons, Campbell (+205)
Mike Daum, South Dakota State (+245)
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra (+275)
R.J. Cole, Howard (+275)
Carsen Edwards, Purdue (+550)
Field (+800)
Who did we miss?
ODDS ON STREAKS THAT GET SNAPPED OR CURSES THAT GET BROKEN THIS SEASON
A Big Ten team winning a national title for the first time since 2000 (+1800)
A team from the west coast winning a national title for the first time since 1997 (+650)
Virginia not choking, finally reaching a Final Four (+450)
No 16-seeds upsetting 1-seeds for the first time since 2018 (-10000)
A team other than Kansas winning the Big 12 regular season title (All bets are off)
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF GAMES BILL SELF MISSES DUE TO THE FBI INVESTIGATION IN 2018-19: 0.5
This line is simple: Do you think that Kansas is going to hold Bill Self out of any games this year due to potential violations that he — or members of his coaching staff — committed, or will student-athletes like Silvio De Sousa (or Billy Preston before him) be the only ones to pay the price?
The bet is simple as well: Hammer the under, print money.
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF PLAYERS THAT WILL BE ‘HELD OUT OF COMPETITION PENDING AN ELIGIBILITY REVIEW’: 4.5
There has already been one — Silvio De Sousa — and there are a couple of other players whose connection to this case is pretty easy to see — Bruno Fernando, Zion Williamson, etc. There is also one more trial that is slated to start during the season. Remember how many players were held out of competition last season as teams were forced to do their due diligence after Yahoo reported what was in Christian Dawkins’ expense reports?
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF PROGRAMS THAT ARE OFFICIALLY INVESTIGATED BY THE NCAA FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE FBI PROBE: 10.5
That numbers seems pretty high, but the line feels fair. Think about how many programs have already been connected to this mess. Louisville, Arizona, USC, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Miami, South Carolina, Kansas, Maryland, N.C. State, Alabama, Duke, LSU, Utah, Xavier, Florida State, Seton Hall, Creighton, DePaul, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Washington, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, Virginia, Iowa State and Notre Dame were all, in one way or another, linked to this scandal in the year.
That’s 31 programs that were either directly mentioned during the first trial or were linked to the scandal in the media during the course of the last year.
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF NCAA INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING DUKE THAT ARE A RESULT OF THE FBI’S PROBE: 0.5