CBT Podcast: Attorney, coaches rep Jason Belzer on the details of Wednesday’s guilty verdict

The three defendants in the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball came to a close on Wednesday: Guilty on all counts. These gentlemen are looking as much as seven years in prison. To talk through everything in this case, Rob Dauster was joined by Jason Belzer, a sports attorney that represents several college basketball coaches and has extensive knowledge of the proceedings of this case and the legal justifications for why this is considered a federal crime and why this result was where we were always headed. What does this mean for the coaches that have yet to be tried? What are the chances of the three guilty men winning on appeal. Jason walked Rob through all of it in detail.
No. 2 Kentucky: Are the Wildcats too deep and too talented for their own good?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 2 Kentucky.
Think about where we are with this Kentucky program for a second.
Coming off of an OK season that saw Kentucky struggle early, win 26 games, find a rhythm and, just when you thought the field had opened up for them to make a run to the Final Four, get dropped by No. 9-seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16.
They lost four members of last year’s freshman class in the offseason — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt. They lost Sacha Killeya-Jones to a transfer. Tai Wynyard turned pro. All told, two-thirds of the players in Kentucky’s rotation last season left, and the only three returnees will all be entering their sophomore season.
As always, Kentucky head coach John Calipari landed an absolutely loaded recruiting class, landing five five-star prospects as well as Stanford grad transfer Reid Travis, the latter of whom is viewed as the difference-maker with this group.
And not just because he averaged more than 19 points in the Pac-12 last season.
It’s because Kentucky is now looked at as an experienced group, at least by their standards.
Think about that for a second.
This Kentucky team has a nine-man rotation. Five of the nine are freshmen, and one of those freshmen was originally a member of the Class of 2019 and enrolled in school early. Three of the remaining four are sophomores, and the fifth — a redshirt senior — only arrived in Lexington after the 2018 NBA Draft had taken place. He’s been there for all of four months.
That’s where we are with this Kentucky team.
They are looked at as experienced.
Will that experience be enough to get them John Calipari’s second national title?
KENTUCKY WILL BE GOOD BECAUSE …
The Wildcats pretty much have the perfect roster build for a college basketball team.
There are nine guys on the roster that are going to be in the rotation — ten if you want to throw in Jemarl Baker — which is more or less the perfect number. There is enough depth that an injury or two won’t be crippling and they can survive foul trouble, but there are enough minutes in a basketball game to ensure that all nine are going to see consistent playing time; one of the tenants of Jay Wright’s Villanova program in recent years is to limit the number of players he has available to him to keep everyone happy with their playing time. That’s worked out pretty well.
And of those nine rotation players, four are bigs and five are guards. Three of their five guards — Quade Green, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley — are point guards by trade, but all three of them are capable of playing off the ball if they want to use a two-point guard look. They have shooters on the wing — Tyler Herro, Green — as well as a physical athlete in Keldon Johnson that can guard up and let Kentucky play small if they have to.
In the front court, they have a seven-footer that can block shots and catch lobs — the new and improved Nick Richards, who looked terrific in the Bahamas — as well as a trio of power forwards that all have differing skill-sets. Travis is a bruiser on the block that can score in the post and will compete on the glass. P.J. Washington is the best defender and, potentially, the best player on the roster. E.J. Montgomery is probably the most skilled of the group, a smooth face-up four with the most ability on the perimeter.
The team is as balanced as they are versatile. They have guys that can be lockdown defenders and guys that are going to end up being all-conference scorers. They can play big and they can play small.
And perhaps the best part of all of this is that all of these kids can play. Of the nine, I’m not really sure there is a weak link. Richards really struggled as a freshman, but he looked like a different player during Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas. Montgomery is probably the biggest unknown of the freshman class, but he was a top ten prospect for a reason.
Put another way, you can tell me that just about any combination of these nine kids is going to be Kentucky’s best five this season, and I’d probably believe it. That kind of depth and balance is valuable.
BUT KENTUCKY IS GOING TO STRUGGLE BECAUSE …
The Wildcats are one of four teams in college basketball this season that I think are in a tier of their own: Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga and Kentucky.
Ranking those four teams in any order in the top four of your top 25 can be justified, although for my money Kansas and Kentucky, in that order, are the two best teams in college basketball.
There are a couple reasons that I would take the Jayhawks over the Wildcats.
First of all, I’m worried about just how different Kentucky’s best offensive lineup looks from their best defensive lineup. Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson are, without a doubt, the two-best perimeter defenders on this roster. I’d hesitate to call either a liability on the offensive end, but it’s pretty clear they have their limitations at this point in their development, Hagans more than Johnson.
Quade Green and Tyler Herro, on the other hand, are without a doubt the best perimeter scorers on this roster, but they are a liability on the defensive end of the floor.
There are some similar distinctions that we can make in the frontcourt. As good as Reid Travis and P.J. Washington are, I have some concerns that the two of them operate in the same space on the floor. Neither are known for their ability to make perimeter shots — in fact, that’s probably the very reason both are still in school at this point — and that could clog up the lane on a team that will have some shooting concerns again this season.
And yes, those shooting concerns are valid. Kentucky’s best shooters are not good defenders, and vice versa. If you don’t understand why this is a concern, think about the reason ‘3-and-D’ has become entrenched in basketball lexicon in the last decade.
Richards is not the player that either Travis or Washington is at this point in his development, but he’s probably the best fit stylistically to the way Cal wants his five-men to play. He’s a seven-footer than can block shots and spaces the floor vertically in the halfcourt. His guards can throw the ball to the top of the square when they drive and draw help knowing that Richards will be able to finish the lob off with a dunk. I’m not sure the same can be said for the other two bigs.
Then there is Montgomery, who is the most skilled of the four bigs and probably the best NBA prospect even if the impact he has on this Kentucky team this season will probably be the most muted.
But all of that brings me to the biggest issue …
THE X-FACTOR
… which is that I have no idea who is going to be Kentucky’s go-to guy this season.
Who is their star? Who is the guy that is going to get the rock at the end of a clock? Who is Coach Cal going to call a play for when he needs a bucket to slow down an opponent’s run? Who is going to have the ball in his hands when a game is on the line?
If I had to hazard a guess today, I think it would be Tyler Herro.
The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter and former Wisconsin commit was the program’s leading scorer during their trip to the Bahamas, and while he’s not the best NBA prospect or the most talented player on the roster, I do think that he is the most polished.
He’s also the guy that can fit perfectly into the role played by Kentucky’s leading scorer in each of the last three seasons: Jamal Murray, Malik Monk and Kevin Knox. Those three guys are all different players, but they were used essentially the same way by Coach Cal. They were run off of screens on the baseline and put into pindown actions in an effort to get them catch-and-shoot opportunities. For Murray and Monk, those shots came from beyond the three-point line. For Knox, they were 12-to-15-foot jumpers. The shots came from different spots on the floor, but the sets they ran weren’t all that much different.
Herro may not be the guy that gets all the hype this season, but I would not be shocked in the slightest if he is the player that gets trusted to take the biggest shots of the season for Coach Cal.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
I’m really excited to see how this Kentucky team unfolds this season.
The one thing that Coach Cal does better than just about any other coach in the sport is convince players — talented, NBA-caliber players destined for the NBA draft lottery — to buy into the collective and thrive in the role that will be best for his team.
This season, he has nine guys on his roster that are all more or less at the same level; nine guys that are going to be able to contribute important minutes to a team with national title aspirations; nine guys that, in theory, all have a case to be the starter at their position.
How is he going to make all these pieces fit? How is he going to utilize the skill-set of each of these guys? Will he find a way to unleash the athleticism of Hagans and Johnson while simultaneously allowing us to watch Herro run off screens like his Rip Hamilton? Will Travis be able to bully opponents in the paint without hindering the chances Montgomery has to flash his perimeter skill?
I fully expect Cal to find a way to make it work.
How, exactly, that happens?
I can’t wait to find out.
Best Bets: College Basketball prop bets you can’t find in Vegas
Gambling may now be legal in places outside of Nevada in this country, but that doesn’t mean that it is easy to find action if you are looking to place some season-long prop bets on college basketball players.
Since Vegas won’t help us out, I have it covered.
Here are the officially unofficial props that you have to get money on before the season starts.
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF BACKBOARDS ZION WILLIAMSON BREAKS: 1.5
Rims will be included in the bet as well, and as long as there is video evidence of the backboard being broken, that counts as well. This one is tough, but I would probably take the over because of the added equity of Zion’s shot-blocking. There is a very real chance that he puts a ball through the glass at some point this year.
OVER/UNDER THE PERCENTAGE OF VIRGINIA GAMES WHERE THE LOSS TO UMBC IS MENTIONED: 99.5
This will be the single-biggest talking point for every game that the Wahoos play this season, which means that the answer here is pretty obvious: Hammer the over.
WHICH DO WE SEE MORE OF THIS SEASON?
- Fran McCaffery technical fouls (-105)
- Games where Bob Huggins wears something other than a pullover windbreaker (-105)
I think the clear bet here is Fran McCaffery technical fouls. No one would be surprised to see him get tossed out of a couple of games this season, where as Huggy Bear doesn’t wear belts to games these days, let alone a shirt with a collar.
WHICH CONFERENCE WILL PUT THE MOST TEAMS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?
- ACC (-105)
- SEC (+175)
- Big 12 (+325)
- Big Ten (+500)
- Big East (+750)
- Pac-12 (+856,948)
WHO WILL BE THE NATION’S LEADING SCORER?
- Chris Clemons, Campbell (+205)
- Mike Daum, South Dakota State (+245)
- Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra (+275)
- R.J. Cole, Howard (+275)
- Carsen Edwards, Purdue (+550)
- Field (+800)
Who did we miss?
ODDS ON STREAKS THAT GET SNAPPED OR CURSES THAT GET BROKEN THIS SEASON
- A Big Ten team winning a national title for the first time since 2000 (+1800)
- A team from the west coast winning a national title for the first time since 1997 (+650)
- Virginia not choking, finally reaching a Final Four (+450)
- No 16-seeds upsetting 1-seeds for the first time since 2018 (-10000)
- A team other than Kansas winning the Big 12 regular season title (All bets are off)
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF GAMES BILL SELF MISSES DUE TO THE FBI INVESTIGATION IN 2018-19: 0.5
This line is simple: Do you think that Kansas is going to hold Bill Self out of any games this year due to potential violations that he — or members of his coaching staff — committed, or will student-athletes like Silvio De Sousa (or Billy Preston before him) be the only ones to pay the price?
The bet is simple as well: Hammer the under, print money.
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF PLAYERS THAT WILL BE ‘HELD OUT OF COMPETITION PENDING AN ELIGIBILITY REVIEW’: 4.5
There has already been one — Silvio De Sousa — and there are a couple of other players whose connection to this case is pretty easy to see — Bruno Fernando, Zion Williamson, etc. There is also one more trial that is slated to start during the season. Remember how many players were held out of competition last season as teams were forced to do their due diligence after Yahoo reported what was in Christian Dawkins’ expense reports?
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF PROGRAMS THAT ARE OFFICIALLY INVESTIGATED BY THE NCAA FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE FBI PROBE: 10.5
That numbers seems pretty high, but the line feels fair. Think about how many programs have already been connected to this mess. Louisville, Arizona, USC, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Miami, South Carolina, Kansas, Maryland, N.C. State, Alabama, Duke, LSU, Utah, Xavier, Florida State, Seton Hall, Creighton, DePaul, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Washington, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, Virginia, Iowa State and Notre Dame were all, in one way or another, linked to this scandal in the year.
That’s 31 programs that were either directly mentioned during the first trial or were linked to the scandal in the media during the course of the last year.
OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF NCAA INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING DUKE THAT ARE A RESULT OF THE FBI’S PROBE: 0.5
I think we all know the answer to this one.
Arizona secures commitment from top-60 2019 wing
Arizona landed another quality commitment on Wednesday night as Class of 2019 wing Terry Armstrong committed to the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6 Armstrong is originally from Michigan, but he’s completing his prep career in Arizona this season at Bella Vista Prep. A lethal scorer with The Family in the Nike EYBL this spring, Armstrong was one of the top 10 scorers in the league as he put up 20.4 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 35 percent three-point range.
Armstrong is the third best commitment out of four for Arizona in the Class of 2019, as he joins the five-star backcourt of Nico Mannion and Josh Green along with three-star big man Christian Koloko.
Considering the position that Arizona was in as recently as this past March, and this has been a miraculous turnaround for head coach Sean Miller and his staff. Even though Arizona has been linked on multiple occasions to the FBI’s college basketball corruption scandal — with an upcoming trial that includes former assistant coach Book Richardson — they’re still bringing in high-quality commitments to Tucson for the future.
The perimeter trio of Mannion, Green and Armstrong has the potential to be a really strong class, especially when it comes to adding perimeter firepower. Arizona now finds itself back where it used to be in the recruiting landscape. They’re armed with multiple five-star commitments and a likely top-10 class.
The Wildcats also still have a chance to land one more quality big man as they’re in the mix for a number of quality forwards. If Arizona puts together a top-10 recruiting class composed of five players then it will be a minimal drop-off for a program that once faced a lot of adversity in keeping recruits.
It’s still a long time until this Class of 2019 group hits campus. But it’s a group worth thinking about when it comes to Arizona’s big-picture future.
College Basketball Corruption Trial: Guilty verdict was always coming
It’s official: Breaking the NCAA’s amateurism bylaws, as dumb, as hypocritical and as criminal as they may be, is now a federal crime.
That’s the biggest takeaway that we can make after the three defendants in the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball were found guilty on Wednesday.
Former Adidas executive Jim Gatto was convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Another former Adidas executive, Merl Code, was convicted on two counts, as was Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller and an aspiring financial advisor.
Barring a victory on appeal, those three men are now convicted felons, family men that have had their lives irrevocably ruined, because they committed the egregious sin of paying basketball players what they’re worth.
The victims in this case?
The schools themselves, which is laughable and ludicrous to anyone that has any concept of the way that college athletics operates. It is a billion-dollar business that does not pay their laborers a fair market value because they want to keep a tax exempt status which helps ensure that the money flowing in stays with the institutions, not to mention the decision-makers that want their seven-figure salaries to remain intact.
Most of the people that pay attention to college sports know that amateurism is a farce. From what I can tell, college sports fans in general have come full-circle on the pay-the-players debate. We all know the players are the highest level of college basketball are worth more than the full cost of attendance scholarship they get. Most of us are cool with the idea that these kids — whether it be via an agent, a financial advisor, a shoe company, a coach, a booster — are getting something on the side to tide them over until they can turn pro, even if it goes against NCAA rules.
The problem that the defense ran into here, and the reason that this guilty verdict was all-but inevitable, was that the NCAA’s bylaws were never on trial here.
The judge in this case, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, made sure of it.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here today because the government alleges that Jim Gatto committed two federal offenses when Adidas took a tiny portion of the money that it brought in and shared it with the families of the players on the court,” Kaplan told the court out of earshot of the jury, according to CBS Sports. “Now, the purpose of this trial is not to determine whether the NCAA amateurism rules are good or bad. It has nothing to do with it.”
“It was my view, and it remains my view, that the introduction by counsel for Mr. Gatto of the issue of the wisdom and impact of those rules on college players and others doesn’t belong in this courtroom,” he added. “It belongs in the NCAA or the halls of Congress or in the boardrooms of universities. It has no proper bearing on this case. It doesn’t matter if they were children of Bill Gates or of welfare mothers. That’s not the issue.”
It doesn’t matter if amateurism bylaws are unconstitutional. It doesn’t matter that artificially capping the income that an athlete is able to make is wrong. It doesn’t matter that the idea of the NCAA profiting off of the likeness of these players, selling ad-space any and everywhere that they can while using the NCAA tournament to fund their entire operations, while simultaneously punishing them for capitalizing on their talent — through selling autographs, through endorsement deals, through $100 handshakes with boosters happy they dropped 20 on a rival — is evil, hypocritical and worthy of an FBI investigation in its own right.
After all, if Adidas could pay the players directly, would they have any incentive to pay Kansas $191 million over 12 years? That’s the parameters of the new sponsorship deal that the University of Kansas has yet to sign. And that’s small compared to what other programs got; UCLA and Under Armour agreed to a sponsorship deal with $280 million over 15 years.
Why pay the programs to outfit 13 scholarship basketball players and 85 scholarship football players when they just want the stars? Why spend $16 million annually on the entire program when they could spend half of that and get every national name at the school wearing their brand independently?
But that is not what was on trial.
By the letter of the law, they committed wire fraud.
That’s what was presented to the jury, a group of New Yorkers that were naïve — by design — to the way that the college sports world works.
And Kansas is all the proof you need.
Silvio De Sousa is a sophomore on the Jayhawk basketball team. He enrolled at Kansas a semester early after Billy Preston was unable to get cleared to play due in large part to $90,000 that was funneled to his mother by Gassnola, Gatto and Code. De Sousa only went to Kansas after it was agreed that the three ex-execs would send $20,000 to De Sousa’s guardian to get him out for a payment he accepted from a Maryland booster to get De Sousa to follow his fellow-Angolan, Bruno Fernando, to College Park.
Once the NCAA gets around to this case, De Sousa will, in all likelihood, be ruled retroactively ineligible.
And when he is, Kansas will have to vacate every game that he played in.
De Sousa played as Kansas made a run to last year’s Final Four.
That banner will be coming down. Those wins will be erased from the record books. The money Kansas earned from that tournament run — money that the players don’t see a cut of — will be returned.
And De Sousa’s college basketball career, and his best chance at getting drafted in the NBA, is all-but toast because of money that was changing hands above his head. Did his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, tell De Sousa why he played for an Under Armour-sponsored AAU program, an Under Armour-sponsored high school program and was scheduled to follow Fernando to an Under Armour-sponsored college team? Did he tell De Sousa what he was receiving as De Sousa was shuttled off to Kansas a semester early?
Did Brian Bowen know that his dad was getting paid by everyone under the sun while he was in high school? Did he know that he lost his chance to play college basketball and was forced to turn pro in Australia because Adidas wanted to pay his father $100,000 for the son to go to Louisville?
I doubt it.
Every public statement says as much.
But what does it matter.
The schools are the ones that are the victims here.
Kansas releases official statement regarding corruption trial verdict
The University of Kansas released an official statement after Wednesday’s guilty verdicts were passed down during the college basketball corruption trial in New York. During the trial, Kansas men’s basketball, including head coach Bill Self, assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and current and former Jayhawks, were brought up in testimony.
Earlier on Wednesday, the school announced that sophomore Silvio de Sousa will be held out of competition due to eligibility concerns after being a key part of the trial.
De Sousa was connected when former Adidas AAU coach and bag man T.J. Gassnola testified that he agreed to pay De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, $20,000, so Falmagne could reimburse a Maryland booster that had already paid him.
Texts and transcripts revealed during the trial between Kansas staff and Gassnola appear to make the school at least aware that Gassnola was speaking with Falmagne. Adidas and Kansas had recently agreed to a 12-year, $191 million apparel contract.
Since this college basketball corruption trial is only the first in a series of three major trials, the Kansas statement from Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Director of Athletics Jeffrey P. Long isn’t saying much with regard to how Kansas will handle the future. The statement does mention that the Adidas and Kansas sponsorship deal remains intact despite Adidas representatives being on trial throughout this process.
Most importantly, Kansas is still supporting everyone involved in the trial, as it doesn’t appear anyone is in any kind of trouble quite yet.
From the Kansas statement:
While that work continues, we remain fully supportive of our student-athletes, our coaches and our men’s basketball program. Coach Self and Kansas Athletics are committed to maintaining a culture of compliance, and we will continue these efforts. Kansas Athletics has been, and will continue to be, committed to excellence and integrity.
The Kansas statement is likely to be a model for how many other schools will follow these trials. There are still two more cases to play out in 2019. The NCAA hasn’t even gotten involved with anything yet.
So we’re still a long time away from any potential issues for these schools from a penalty standpoint. With new information likely to come out in those two cases as well, we still have to wait to sift through all of this to figure out the final ramifications.
For now, De Sousa is being held out of competition, and it is unclear when, or how, he might clear his name to return.