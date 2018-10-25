More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Best Bets: The College Basketball Prop Bets you can’t find in Vegas

By Rob DausterOct 25, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Gambling may now be legal in places outside of Nevada in this country, but that doesn’t mean that it is easy to find action if you are looking to place some season-long prop bets on college basketball players. 

Since Vegas won’t help us out, I have it covered.

Here are the officially unofficial props that you have to get money on before the season starts. 

OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF BACKBOARDS ZION WILLIAMSON BREAKS: 1.5

Rims will be included in the bet as well, and as long as there is video evidence of the backboard being broken, that counts as well. This one is tough, but I would probably take the over because of the added equity of Zion’s shot-blocking. There is a very real chance that he puts a ball through the glass at some point this year.

OVER/UNDER THE PERCENTAGE OF VIRGINIA GAMES WHERE THE LOSS TO UMBC IS MENTIONED: 99.5

This will be the single-biggest talking point for every game that the Wahoos play this season, which means that the answer here is pretty obvious: Hammer the over.

WHICH DO WE SEE MORE OF THIS SEASON?

  • Fran McCaffery technical fouls (-105)
  • Games where Bob Huggins wears something other than a pullover windbreaker (-105)

I think the clear bet here is Fran McCaffery technical fouls. No one would be surprised to see him get tossed out of a couple of games this season, where as Huggy Bear doesn’t wear belts to games these days, let alone a shirt with a collar.

WHICH CONFERENCE WILL PUT THE MOST TEAMS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?

  • ACC (-105)
  • SEC (+175)
  • Big 12 (+325)
  • Big Ten (+500)
  • Big East (+750)
  • Pac-12 (+856,948)

WHO WILL BE THE NATION’S LEADING SCORER?

  • Chris Clemons, Campbell (+205)
  • Mike Daum, South Dakota State (+245)
  • Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra (+275)
  • R.J. Cole, Howard (+275)
  • Carsen Edwards, Purdue (+550)
  • Field (+800)

Who did we miss?

ODDS ON STREAKS THAT GET SNAPPED OR CURSES THAT GET BROKEN THIS SEASON

  • A Big Ten team winning a national title for the first time since 2000 (+1800)
  • A team from the west coast winning a national title for the first time since 1997 (+650)
  • Virginia not choking, finally reaching a Final Four (+450)
  • No 16-seeds upsetting 1-seeds for the first time since 2018 (-10000)
  • A team other than Kansas winning the Big 12 regular season title (All bets are off)

OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF GAMES BILL SELF MISSES DUE TO THE FBI INVESTIGATION IN 2018-19: 0.5

This line is simple: Do you think that Kansas is going to hold Bill Self out of any games this year due to potential violations that he — or members of his coaching staff — committed, or will student-athletes like Silvio De Sousa (or Billy Preston before him) be the only ones to pay the price?

The bet is simple as well: Hammer the under, print money.

OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF PLAYERS THAT WILL BE ‘HELD OUT OF COMPETITION PENDING AN ELIGIBILITY REVIEW’: 4.5

There has already been one — Silvio De Sousa — and there are a couple of other players whose connection to this case is pretty easy to see — Bruno Fernando, Zion Williamson, etc. There is also one more trial that is slated to start during the season. Remember how many players were held out of competition last season as teams were forced to do their due diligence after Yahoo reported what was in Christian Dawkins’ expense reports?

OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF PROGRAMS THAT ARE OFFICIALLY INVESTIGATED BY THE NCAA FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE FBI PROBE: 10.5

That numbers seems pretty high, but the line feels fair. Think about how many programs have already been connected to this mess. Louisville, Arizona, USC, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Miami, South Carolina, Kansas, Maryland, N.C. State, Alabama, Duke, LSU, Utah, Xavier, Florida State, Seton Hall, Creighton, DePaul, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Washington, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, Virginia, Iowa State and Notre Dame were all, in one way or another, linked to this scandal in the year.

That’s 31 programs that were either directly mentioned during the first trial or were linked to the scandal in the media during the course of the last year.

OVER/UNDER NUMBER OF NCAA INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING DUKE THAT ARE A RESULT OF THE FBI’S PROBE: 0.5

I think we all know the answer to this one.

Arizona secures commitment from top-60 2019 wing

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsOct 24, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Arizona landed another quality commitment on Wednesday night as Class of 2019 wing Terry Armstrong committed to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-6 Armstrong is originally from Michigan, but he’s completing his prep career in Arizona this season at Bella Vista Prep. A lethal scorer with The Family in the Nike EYBL this spring, Armstrong was one of the top 10 scorers in the league as he put up 20.4 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 35 percent three-point range.

Armstrong is the third best commitment out of four for Arizona in the Class of 2019, as he joins the five-star backcourt of Nico Mannion and Josh Green along with three-star big man Christian Koloko.

Considering the position that Arizona was in as recently as this past March, and this has been a miraculous turnaround for head coach Sean Miller and his staff. Even though Arizona has been linked on multiple occasions to the FBI’s college basketball corruption scandal — with an upcoming trial that includes former assistant coach Book Richardson — they’re still bringing in high-quality commitments to Tucson for the future.

The perimeter trio of Mannion, Green and Armstrong has the potential to be a really strong class, especially when it comes to adding perimeter firepower. Arizona now finds itself back where it used to be in the recruiting landscape. They’re armed with multiple five-star commitments and a likely top-10 class.

The Wildcats also still have a chance to land one more quality big man as they’re in the mix for a number of quality forwards. If Arizona puts together a top-10 recruiting class composed of five players then it will be a minimal drop-off for a program that once faced a lot of adversity in keeping recruits.

It’s still a long time until this Class of 2019 group hits campus. But it’s a group worth thinking about when it comes to Arizona’s big-picture future.

 

College Basketball Corruption Trial: Guilty verdict was always coming

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 24, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
It’s official: Breaking the NCAA’s amateurism bylaws, as dumb, as hypocritical and as criminal as they may be, is now a federal crime.

That’s the biggest takeaway that we can make after the three defendants in the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball were found guilty on Wednesday.

Former Adidas executive Jim Gatto was convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Another former Adidas executive, Merl Code, was convicted on two counts, as was Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller and an aspiring financial advisor.

Barring a victory on appeal, those three men are now convicted felons, family men that have had their lives irrevocably ruined, because they committed the egregious sin of paying basketball players what they’re worth.

The victims in this case?

The schools themselves, which is laughable and ludicrous to anyone that has any concept of the way that college athletics operates. It is a billion-dollar business that does not pay their laborers a fair market value because they want to keep a tax exempt status which helps ensure that the money flowing in stays with the institutions, not to mention the decision-makers that want their seven-figure salaries to remain intact.

Most of the people that pay attention to college sports know that amateurism is a farce. From what I can tell, college sports fans in general have come full-circle on the pay-the-players debate. We all know the players are the highest level of college basketball are worth more than the full cost of attendance scholarship they get. Most of us are cool with the idea that these kids — whether it be via an agent, a financial advisor, a shoe company, a coach, a booster — are getting something on the side to tide them over until they can turn pro, even if it goes against NCAA rules.

The problem that the defense ran into here, and the reason that this guilty verdict was all-but inevitable, was that the NCAA’s bylaws were never on trial here.

The judge in this case, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, made sure of it.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here today because the government alleges that Jim Gatto committed two federal offenses when Adidas took a tiny portion of the money that it brought in and shared it with the families of the players on the court,” Kaplan told the court out of earshot of the jury, according to CBS Sports. “Now, the purpose of this trial is not to determine whether the NCAA amateurism rules are good or bad. It has nothing to do with it.”

“It was my view, and it remains my view, that the introduction by counsel for Mr. Gatto of the issue of the wisdom and impact of those rules on college players and others doesn’t belong in this courtroom,” he added. “It belongs in the NCAA or the halls of Congress or in the boardrooms of universities. It has no proper bearing on this case. It doesn’t matter if they were children of Bill Gates or of welfare mothers. That’s not the issue.”

It doesn’t matter if amateurism bylaws are unconstitutional. It doesn’t matter that artificially capping the income that an athlete is able to make is wrong. It doesn’t matter that the idea of the NCAA profiting off of the likeness of these players, selling ad-space any and everywhere that they can while using the NCAA tournament to fund their entire operations, while simultaneously punishing them for capitalizing on their talent — through selling autographs, through endorsement deals, through $100 handshakes with boosters happy they dropped 20 on a rival — is evil, hypocritical and worthy of an FBI investigation in its own right.

After all, if Adidas could pay the players directly, would they have any incentive to pay Kansas $191 million over 12 years? That’s the parameters of the new sponsorship deal that the University of Kansas has yet to sign. And that’s small compared to what other programs got; UCLA and Under Armour agreed to a sponsorship deal with $280 million over 15 years.

Why pay the programs to outfit 13 scholarship basketball players and 85 scholarship football players when they just want the stars? Why spend $16 million annually on the entire program when they could spend half of that and get every national name at the school wearing their brand independently?

But that is not what was on trial.

By the letter of the law, they committed wire fraud.

That’s what was presented to the jury, a group of New Yorkers that were naïve — by design — to the way that the college sports world works.

And Kansas is all the proof you need.

Silvio De Sousa is a sophomore on the Jayhawk basketball team. He enrolled at Kansas a semester early after Billy Preston was unable to get cleared to play due in large part to $90,000 that was funneled to his mother by Gassnola, Gatto and Code. De Sousa only went to Kansas after it was agreed that the three ex-execs would send $20,000 to De Sousa’s guardian to get him out for a payment he accepted from a Maryland booster to get De Sousa to follow his fellow-Angolan, Bruno Fernando, to College Park.

Once the NCAA gets around to this case, De Sousa will, in all likelihood, be ruled retroactively ineligible.

And when he is, Kansas will have to vacate every game that he played in.

De Sousa played as Kansas made a run to last year’s Final Four.

That banner will be coming down. Those wins will be erased from the record books. The money Kansas earned from that tournament run — money that the players don’t see a cut of — will be returned.

And De Sousa’s college basketball career, and his best chance at getting drafted in the NBA, is all-but toast because of money that was changing hands above his head. Did his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, tell De Sousa why he played for an Under Armour-sponsored AAU program, an Under Armour-sponsored high school program and was scheduled to follow Fernando to an Under Armour-sponsored college team? Did he tell De Sousa what he was receiving as De Sousa was shuttled off to Kansas a semester early?

Did Brian Bowen know that his dad was getting paid by everyone under the sun while he was in high school? Did he know that he lost his chance to play college basketball and was forced to turn pro in Australia because Adidas wanted to pay his father $100,000 for the son to go to Louisville?

I doubt it.

Every public statement says as much.

But what does it matter.

The schools are the ones that are the victims here.

Kansas releases official statement regarding corruption trial verdict

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsOct 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
The University of Kansas released an official statement after Wednesday’s guilty verdicts were passed down during the college basketball corruption trial in New York. During the trial, Kansas men’s basketball, including head coach Bill Self, assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and current and former Jayhawks, were brought up in testimony.

Earlier on Wednesday, the school announced that sophomore Silvio de Sousa will be held out of competition due to eligibility concerns after being a key part of the trial.

De Sousa was connected when former Adidas AAU coach and bag man T.J. Gassnola testified that he agreed to pay De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, $20,000, so Falmagne could reimburse a Maryland booster that had already paid him.

Texts and transcripts revealed during the trial between Kansas staff and Gassnola appear to make the school at least aware that Gassnola was speaking with Falmagne. Adidas and Kansas had recently agreed to a 12-year, $191 million apparel contract.

Since this college basketball corruption trial is only the first in a series of three major trials, the Kansas statement from Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Director of Athletics Jeffrey P. Long isn’t saying much with regard to how Kansas will handle the future. The statement does mention that the Adidas and Kansas sponsorship deal remains intact despite Adidas representatives being on trial throughout this process.

Most importantly, Kansas is still supporting everyone involved in the trial, as it doesn’t appear anyone is in any kind of trouble quite yet.

From the Kansas statement:

While that work continues, we remain fully supportive of our student-athletes, our coaches and our men’s basketball program. Coach Self and Kansas Athletics are committed to maintaining a culture of compliance, and we will continue these efforts. Kansas Athletics has been, and will continue to be, committed to excellence and integrity.

The Kansas statement is likely to be a model for how many other schools will follow these trials. There are still two more cases to play out in 2019. The NCAA hasn’t even gotten involved with anything yet.

So we’re still a long time away from any potential issues for these schools from a penalty standpoint. With new information likely to come out in those two cases as well, we still have to wait to sift through all of this to figure out the final ramifications.

For now, De Sousa is being held out of competition, and it is unclear when, or how, he might clear his name to return.

College Basketball Corruption Trial: Defendants found guilty on all counts

AP Photo
By Rob DausterOct 24, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
The first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball came to a close on Wednesday afternoon as the jury, after three days of deliberation, returned a verdict of guilty on all counts.

Former Adidas executive James Gatto was found guilty on all three conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges that he faced, while fellow Adidas executive Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller (pictured above), were convicted on both of the counts that they face.

Sentencing for the three men will take place on March 5th at 10 a.m. They will remain out on bond until then, and all three will likely appeal the verdict.

Two more trials are scheduled to take place in the coming months. Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and former NBA referee Rashan Michel are scheduled for trial in February while a trio of former assistant coaches — Arizona’s Book Richardson, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans and USC’s Tony Bland — will head to court in April.

The three men were charged with pay-for-play schemes that helped funnel players to Kansas, Louisville and N.C. State — three schools that are sponsored by Adidas. The felony charges stemmed from the defendants paying money to the families of the athletes in question to ensure that they signed with Adidas-sponsored schools and, in the case of Dawkins, with a specific financial planner after the players turned pro.

Brian Bowen’s father agreed to a deal that would pay him $100,000 in exchange for his son’s commitment to Louisville. Bowen Sr. agreed to a deal with the prosecution to testify against the defendants. He was paid less than 20 percent of the money. His son was never cleared to play at Louisville or at South Carolina, where he eventually transferred, and has instead turned pro in Australia after pulling out of the 2018 NBA Draft process.

Gatto’s charges stemmed from allegations that he conspired with another former Adidas employee, T.J. Gassnola, to pay $90,000 to the family of Billy Preston and $20,000 to the guardian of Silvio De Sousa to get them to head to Kansas. Preston did not play for the Jayhawks last season before turning pro in January. De Sousa enrolled in December and played during the Kansas run to the Final Four. It was announced earlier today that he will be held out of competition this season pending a review of his eligibility.

Gassnola also testified that he gave former N.C. State assistant coach Orlando Early $40,000 to give to the family of Dennis Smith Jr., a payment that was approved by Gatto.

Three ACL tears won’t keep Creighton’s Martin Krampelj off court

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 24, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. — No one would have blamed Creighton’s Martin Krampelj if he had decided basketball wasn’t for him anymore after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Coming back from one ACL tear is quite common.

Coming back from three is not.

Krampelj was establishing himself as one of the most improved players in the Big East when he stepped awkwardly on teammate Kaleb Joseph’s right foot during a game against Seton Hall on Jan. 17. He got the bad news the next day, and if there was any self-pitying thought of “Oh, no, not again,” it was fleeting.

“When I got my MRI results, I was like, ‘I’m coming back,’ ” Krampelj said. “It’s so worth it.”

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior forward from Slovenia (his name is pronounced Mar-TEEN CROM-pul) knew all too well what was ahead following surgery. The rehabilitation process is not only hard work, it can be painful. There are mental obstacles, none more prevalent than fear of re-injury. He also would have to rebuild his conditioning.

“There would be a lot of people giving it up after the first or second one,” Krampelj said. “I’m not a quitter. I’m not going to give up, and that’s it.”

Krampelj first tore his left ACL during a tournament in France in 2013 in a non-contact situation. He tore his right ACL during a practice early in the 2015-16 season when he got tangled with former teammate Zach Hanson. And then there was the fluke landing on Joseph’s foot that resulted in yet another tear in the left knee.

“Everything happens for a reason. I believe in that,” Krampelj said. “You never know what it’s good for. God gives the toughest battles to the toughest soldiers.”

Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel, who came back from two ACL tears in 2010, said he isn’t sure he would have the wherewithal to do what Krampelj is attempting.

“It’s hard to continually put everything you have into something and to be consistently disappointed by it, especially with something that should be joyful,” Hummel said. “It’s fun to play college basketball, it’s fun to play a sport at a high level like that. When you keep getting let down in a way, it can be really, really frustrating and really hard. Respect to Martin for coming back again and again because it is a tough process.”

Dr. Andrew Cosgarea, professor of orthopedic surgery and chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said while it’s not unusual for people to tear ACLs multiple times, it’s rare for elite athletes to play at the same level following multiple tears.

“There is such a finite opportunity for success at the Division I and professional level, and I think you run out of time, you become selected out, you lose those opportunities when you’re gone that much,” Cosgarea said.

Creighton head athletic trainer Ben McNair said Krampelj’s upbeat attitude has helped him battle through the arduous rehab. When dealing with one or more ACL tears, McNair said, the medical staff explains to the athlete the higher risk of re-injury and lays out the rehab plan, and then it’s up to the athlete whether he or she wants to do the work necessary to play again.

“Martin is a full-speed-ahead kind of guy. Usually, you have to pull the reins back on him rather than kick him in the butt,” McNair said.

Krampelj played on national teams in Slovenia before leaving in 2014 to attend Impact Academy in Sarasota, Florida. He drew recruiting interest from West Virginia, Rhode Island, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech but was sold on Creighton when 14,000 fans showed up to watch an exhibition game during his official campus visit.

He took a redshirt year after the ACL tear seven games into the 2015-16 season, and he backed up first-round draft pick Justin Patton during an injury-free 2016-17. Before getting hurt last January, Krampelj was averaging 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds and was second in the Big East in field goal percentage.

Until now, Creighton coach Greg McDermott has never had a player attempt a comeback after three ACL tears in his 25 years as a head coach. Though Krampelj injured an ankle in preseason practice, he’s being counted on right away to give the Bluejays a strong inside presence. His leadership also is needed on a team that lost four of its top six scorers, including Marcus Foster and NBA draft pick Khyri Thomas.

McDermott likes Krampelj’s chances for a successful return.

“To come back and be as athletic as he is, there is not one ounce of athleticism he’s lost during the process,” McDermott said. “In fact, it seems he’s come back stronger and with more authority in that he’s doing athletically. It’s a real credit to him and his work ethic that he’s back to the point he is.”