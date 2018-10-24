College Basketball Corruption Trial: Defendants found guilty on all counts

The first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball came to a close on Wednesday afternoon as the jury, after three days of deliberation, returned a verdict of guilty on all counts.
Former Adidas executive James Gatto was found guilty on all three conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges that he faced, while fellow Adidas executive Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller (pictured above), were convicted on both of the counts that they face.
Sentencing for the three men will take place on March 5th at 10 a.m. They will remain out on bond until then, and all three will likely appeal the verdict.
Two more trials are scheduled to take place in the coming months. Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and former NBA referee Rashan Michel are scheduled for trial in February while a trio of former assistant coaches — Arizona’s Book Richardson, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans and USC’s Tony Bland — will head to court in April.
The three men were charged with pay-for-play schemes that helped funnel players to Kansas, Louisville and N.C. State — three schools that are sponsored by Adidas. The felony charges stemmed from the defendants paying money to the families of the athletes in question to ensure that they signed with Adidas-sponsored schools and, in the case of Dawkins, with a specific financial planner after the players turned pro.
Brian Bowen’s father agreed to a deal that would pay him $100,000 in exchange for his son’s commitment to Louisville. Bowen Sr. agreed to a deal with the prosecution to testify against the defendants. He was paid less than 20 percent of the money. His son was never cleared to play at Louisville or at South Carolina, where he eventually transferred, and has instead turned pro in Australia after pulling out of the 2018 NBA Draft process.
Gatto’s charges stemmed from allegations that he conspired with another former Adidas employee, T.J. Gassnola, to pay $90,000 to the family of Billy Preston and $20,000 to the guardian of Silvio De Sousa to get them to head to Kansas. Preston did not play for the Jayhawks last season before turning pro in January. De Sousa enrolled in December and played during the Kansas run to the Final Four. It was announced earlier today that he will be held out of competition this season pending a review of his eligibility.
Gassnola also testified that he gave former N.C. State assistant coach Orlando Early $40,000 to give to the family of Dennis Smith Jr., a payment that was approved by Gatto.
College Basketball Corruption Trial: Guilty verdict was always coming
It’s official: Breaking the NCAA’s amateurism bylaws, as dumb, as hypocritical and as criminal as they may be, is now a federal crime.
That’s the biggest takeaway that we can make after the three defendants in the first trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball were found guilty on Wednesday.
Former Adidas executive Jim Gatto was convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Another former Adidas executive, Merl Code, was convicted on two counts, as was Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller and an aspiring financial advisor.
Barring a victory on appeal, those three men are now convicted felons, family men that have had their lives irrevocably ruined, because they committed the egregious sin of paying basketball players what they’re worth.
The victims in this case?
The schools themselves, which is laughable and ludicrous to anyone that has any concept of the way that college athletics operates. It is a billion-dollar business that does not pay their laborers a fair market value because they want to keep a tax exempt status which helps ensure that the money flowing in stays with the institutions, not to mention the decision-makers that want their seven-figure salaries to remain intact.
Most of the people that pay attention to college sports know that amateurism is a farce. From what I can tell, college sports fans in general have come full-circle on the pay-the-players debate. We all know the players are the highest level of college basketball are worth more than the full cost of attendance scholarship they get. Most of us are cool with the idea that these kids — whether it be via an agent, a financial advisor, a shoe company, a coach, a booster — are getting something on the side to tide them over until they can turn pro, even if it goes against NCAA rules.
The problem that the defense ran into here, and the reason that this guilty verdict was all-but inevitable, was that the NCAA’s bylaws were never on trial here.
The judge in this case, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, made sure of it.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here today because the government alleges that Jim Gatto committed two federal offenses when Adidas took a tiny portion of the money that it brought in and shared it with the families of the players on the court,” Kaplan told the court out of earshot of the jury, according to CBS Sports. “Now, the purpose of this trial is not to determine whether the NCAA amateurism rules are good or bad. It has nothing to do with it.”
“It was my view, and it remains my view, that the introduction by counsel for Mr. Gatto of the issue of the wisdom and impact of those rules on college players and others doesn’t belong in this courtroom,” he added. “It belongs in the NCAA or the halls of Congress or in the boardrooms of universities. It has no proper bearing on this case. It doesn’t matter if they were children of Bill Gates or of welfare mothers. That’s not the issue.”
It doesn’t matter if amateurism bylaws are unconstitutional. It doesn’t matter that artificially capping the income that an athlete is able to make is wrong. It doesn’t matter that the idea of the NCAA profiting off of the likeness of these players, selling ad-space any and everywhere that they can while using the NCAA tournament to fund their entire operations, while simultaneously punishing them for capitalizing on their talent — through selling autographs, through endorsement deals, through $100 handshakes with boosters happy they dropped 20 on a rival — is evil, hypocritical and worthy of an FBI investigation in its own right.
After all, if Adidas could pay the players directly, would they have any incentive to pay Kansas $191 million over 12 years? That’s the parameters of the new sponsorship deal that the University of Kansas has yet to sign. And that’s small compared to what other programs got; UCLA and Under Armour agreed to a sponsorship deal with $280 million over 15 years.
Why pay the programs to outfit 13 scholarship basketball players and 85 scholarship football players when they just want the stars? Why spend $16 million annually on the entire program when they could spend half of that and get every national name at the school wearing their brand independently?
But that is not what was on trial.
By the letter of the law, they committed wire fraud.
That’s what was presented to the jury, a group of New Yorkers that were naïve — by design — to the way that the college sports world works.
And Kansas is all the proof you need.
Silvio De Sousa is a sophomore on the Jayhawk basketball team. He enrolled at Kansas a semester early after Billy Preston was unable to get cleared to play due in large part to $90,000 that was funneled to his mother by Gassnola, Gatto and Code. De Sousa only went to Kansas after it was agreed that the three ex-execs would send $20,000 to De Sousa’s guardian to get him out for a payment he accepted from a Maryland booster to get De Sousa to follow his fellow-Angolan, Bruno Fernando, to College Park.
Once the NCAA gets around to this case, De Sousa will, in all likelihood, be ruled retroactively ineligible.
And when he is, Kansas will have to vacate every game that he played in.
De Sousa played as Kansas made a run to last year’s Final Four.
That banner will be coming down. Those wins will be erased from the record books. The money Kansas earned from that tournament run — money that the players don’t see a cut of — will be returned.
And De Sousa’s college basketball career, and his best chance at getting drafted in the NBA, is all-but toast because of money that was changing hands above his head. Did his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, tell De Sousa why he played for an Under Armour-sponsored AAU program, an Under Armour-sponsored high school program and was scheduled to follow Fernando to an Under Armour-sponsored college team? Did he tell De Sousa what he was receiving as De Sousa was shuttled off to Kansas a semester early?
Did Brian Bowen know that his dad was getting paid by everyone under the sun while he was in high school? Did he know that he lost his chance to play college basketball and was forced to turn pro in Australia because Adidas wanted to pay his father $100,000 for the son to go to Louisville?
I doubt it.
Every public statement says as much.
But what does it matter.
The schools are the ones that are the victims here.
Kansas releases official statement regarding corruption trial verdict
Earlier on Wednesday, the school announced that sophomore Silvio de Sousa will be held out of competition due to eligibility concerns after being a key part of the trial.
De Sousa was connected when former Adidas AAU coach and bag man T.J. Gassnola testified that he agreed to pay De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, $20,000, so Falmagne could reimburse a Maryland booster that had already paid him.
Texts and transcripts revealed during the trial between Kansas staff and Gassnola appear to make the school at least aware that Gassnola was speaking with Falmagne. Adidas and Kansas had recently agreed to a 12-year, $191 million apparel contract.
Since this college basketball corruption trial is only the first in a series of three major trials, the Kansas statement from Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and Director of Athletics Jeffrey P. Long isn’t saying much with regard to how Kansas will handle the future. The statement does mention that the Adidas and Kansas sponsorship deal remains intact despite Adidas representatives being on trial throughout this process.
Most importantly, Kansas is still supporting everyone involved in the trial, as it doesn’t appear anyone is in any kind of trouble quite yet.
From the Kansas statement:
While that work continues, we remain fully supportive of our student-athletes, our coaches and our men’s basketball program. Coach Self and Kansas Athletics are committed to maintaining a culture of compliance, and we will continue these efforts. Kansas Athletics has been, and will continue to be, committed to excellence and integrity.
The Kansas statement is likely to be a model for how many other schools will follow these trials. There are still two more cases to play out in 2019. The NCAA hasn’t even gotten involved with anything yet.
So we’re still a long time away from any potential issues for these schools from a penalty standpoint. With new information likely to come out in those two cases as well, we still have to wait to sift through all of this to figure out the final ramifications.
For now, De Sousa is being held out of competition, and it is unclear when, or how, he might clear his name to return.
Three ACL tears won’t keep Creighton’s Martin Krampelj off court
OMAHA, Neb. — No one would have blamed Creighton’s Martin Krampelj if he had decided basketball wasn’t for him anymore after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Coming back from one ACL tear is quite common.
Coming back from three is not.
Krampelj was establishing himself as one of the most improved players in the Big East when he stepped awkwardly on teammate Kaleb Joseph’s right foot during a game against Seton Hall on Jan. 17. He got the bad news the next day, and if there was any self-pitying thought of “Oh, no, not again,” it was fleeting.
“When I got my MRI results, I was like, ‘I’m coming back,’ ” Krampelj said. “It’s so worth it.”
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior forward from Slovenia (his name is pronounced Mar-TEEN CROM-pul) knew all too well what was ahead following surgery. The rehabilitation process is not only hard work, it can be painful. There are mental obstacles, none more prevalent than fear of re-injury. He also would have to rebuild his conditioning.
“There would be a lot of people giving it up after the first or second one,” Krampelj said. “I’m not a quitter. I’m not going to give up, and that’s it.”
Krampelj first tore his left ACL during a tournament in France in 2013 in a non-contact situation. He tore his right ACL during a practice early in the 2015-16 season when he got tangled with former teammate Zach Hanson. And then there was the fluke landing on Joseph’s foot that resulted in yet another tear in the left knee.
“Everything happens for a reason. I believe in that,” Krampelj said. “You never know what it’s good for. God gives the toughest battles to the toughest soldiers.”
Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel, who came back from two ACL tears in 2010, said he isn’t sure he would have the wherewithal to do what Krampelj is attempting.
“It’s hard to continually put everything you have into something and to be consistently disappointed by it, especially with something that should be joyful,” Hummel said. “It’s fun to play college basketball, it’s fun to play a sport at a high level like that. When you keep getting let down in a way, it can be really, really frustrating and really hard. Respect to Martin for coming back again and again because it is a tough process.”
Dr. Andrew Cosgarea, professor of orthopedic surgery and chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said while it’s not unusual for people to tear ACLs multiple times, it’s rare for elite athletes to play at the same level following multiple tears.
“There is such a finite opportunity for success at the Division I and professional level, and I think you run out of time, you become selected out, you lose those opportunities when you’re gone that much,” Cosgarea said.
Creighton head athletic trainer Ben McNair said Krampelj’s upbeat attitude has helped him battle through the arduous rehab. When dealing with one or more ACL tears, McNair said, the medical staff explains to the athlete the higher risk of re-injury and lays out the rehab plan, and then it’s up to the athlete whether he or she wants to do the work necessary to play again.
“Martin is a full-speed-ahead kind of guy. Usually, you have to pull the reins back on him rather than kick him in the butt,” McNair said.
Krampelj played on national teams in Slovenia before leaving in 2014 to attend Impact Academy in Sarasota, Florida. He drew recruiting interest from West Virginia, Rhode Island, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech but was sold on Creighton when 14,000 fans showed up to watch an exhibition game during his official campus visit.
He took a redshirt year after the ACL tear seven games into the 2015-16 season, and he backed up first-round draft pick Justin Patton during an injury-free 2016-17. Before getting hurt last January, Krampelj was averaging 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds and was second in the Big East in field goal percentage.
Until now, Creighton coach Greg McDermott has never had a player attempt a comeback after three ACL tears in his 25 years as a head coach. Though Krampelj injured an ankle in preseason practice, he’s being counted on right away to give the Bluejays a strong inside presence. His leadership also is needed on a team that lost four of its top six scorers, including Marcus Foster and NBA draft pick Khyri Thomas.
McDermott likes Krampelj’s chances for a successful return.
“To come back and be as athletic as he is, there is not one ounce of athleticism he’s lost during the process,” McDermott said. “In fact, it seems he’s come back stronger and with more authority in that he’s doing athletically. It’s a real credit to him and his work ethic that he’s back to the point he is.”
No. 3 Gonzaga: Zags better than team that reached title game?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 3 Gonzaga.
You would think that, being just 18 months removed from playing in the national title game as a No. 1 seed with a 37-1 record entering the final night of the 2016-17 season, Gonzaga would no longer have to justify where they are ranked in the preseason.
Because that was always the knock on Mark Few’s program, right?
They made that one run to the Elite 8 in 1999. Great. But in the first 17 seasons after Few took over for Dan Monson, he only managed to get the Zags passed the Sweet 16 once, and that was in 2015 when they only needed to dispatch No. 11-seed UCLA to get to the Elite 8. Before Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins helped carry the Zags to within six points of a national title, every single year that Gonzaga popped up ranked high in the preseason top 25, the hate would come out.
“The Zags are always overrated.”
“The media loves Gonzaga, but they’re always overrated because they beat up on bad WCC teams.”
“You’re an idiot if you actually think Gonzaga is better than [insert random high-major program ranked below them].”
I thought that line of thinking was done and dusted after everyone saw the Zags, who most experts believed was the best team in the country entering the 2017 NCAA tournament, played for a chance to cut down the nets in Glendale, but alas, that’s not true.
There are still plenty of people that believe Gonzaga being ranked in the top five is a disgrace to rankings, the sports of college basketball and life in general, which is why it gives me great pleasure to make this statement: Gonzaga is not only a consensus preseason top five once again, but they have the best frontcourt in all of college basketball and may just be the best team in the country.
Again.
Is this the year Mark Few can finally shut everyone up for good?
It is impossible to look at the frontline of the Zags and not come away impressed.
The name that you need to know is Rui Hachimura. A Japanese international of Beninese decent, Hachimura has been one of the best young players in FIBA World Cup qualifying after a season where he averaged just 11.2 points but really came on strong down the stretch. At 6-foot-8 and checking in at 230 pounds, Rui is a terrific athlete with the kind of length and body control that makes him an excellent finisher around the basket. His perimeter game is where the development is going to have to occur, but he shot 79.5 percent from the charity stripe on 132 attempts as a sophomore. The range will come.
He’ll be flanked by Killian Tillie, a French international that grew up with a background in volleyball. A terrific athlete that shot 47.9 percent from three, Tillie had one stretch late in the year where he made 22 of 26 threes over seven-game stretch, including 13 straight threes during the WCC tournament.
That duo is the ideal pairing in a frontcourt, and the athleticism — and coaching — is there to help make up for the fact that the Zags are losing their best defender in Johnathan Williams III.
Most college basketball fans will know those names, however.
The name they won’t know is Brandon Clarke, a redshirt junior that spent last season sitting out after transferring into Gonzaga from San Jose State. At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, he profiles as the best defensive presence on this team and, given the athletic ability of Rui and Tillie, should allow the Zags to play the three forwards together.
Mark Few does not necessarily have a reputation for being an elite defensive coach, but the staff does a terrific job of teaching their big men how to defend — particularly developing their ability to stay vertical when challenging shots around the rim — and whileI don’t think that this year will be a repeat of 2017, when they were the nation’s No. 1 defense according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, I do expect Gonzaga to be very, very good on that end of the floor.
Their backcourt is still somewhat unproven, as is their depth.
Zach Norvell Jr. put together some big games as a redshirt freshman last season, not the least of which was a 28-point outburst against Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. There was one stretch early in the season where he scored at least 17 points in six out of seven games, including a three-game stretch where he cracked 20 points against Creighton, Villanova and Washington back-to-back-to-back.
He was streaky at times, but he was also a freshman. I expect big things out of him this year.
The rest of their backcourt has more question marks.
Let’s start with Corey Kispert, a sophomore that will be looking to takeover the minutes vacated by Silas Melson. The 6-foot-6 wing started last season as a starter, logging a ton of minutes in games against Florida and Texas in the PK-80, but a sprained ankle seemed to hamper him all season long. Assuming he is healthy — and that the crux of his midseason struggles was the ankle and not, you know, his ability — he should fit in fine as a glue-guy at the three for this group. He defends, he can make threes and he is athletic enough to throw down a tip-dunk in traffic.
Then there is Geno Crandall, a grad transfer from North Dakota that was brought into the program to be a backup point guard to Josh Perkins but that profiles more as a scorer off the bench than anything else. The concern with Crandall is that he did not actually complete his undergraduate degree from North Dakota until mid-October, meaning that he is behind by a few weeks learning Gonzaga’s system, terminology, defensive assignments and how to play with the players on the roster.
That’s an issue because, reading the tea leaves, it’s pretty easy to determine that Crandall was brought in since Joel Ayayi and Greg Foster still need another season or two to be ready to contribute major minutes off the bench.
All that said, the biggest concern, at least for me, is Josh Perkins.
THE X-FACTOR
In a vacuum, Perkins is fine.
He’ll lead Gonzaga to a WCC title. They’ll end up as a high seed in the NCAA tournament. They’ll win 25 or 30 games. He’s good enough, and the pieces around him will be great enough, that it won’t have that much of an impact.
But at this point, is that enough for the Zags? They’ve been to a national title game. They’ve been a No. 1 seed. Anything short of a Final Four this year will probably be looked at as a disappointment, and to get to a Final Four, Gonzaga is going to have to beat the best teams in the country.
And my issue is whether or not Perkins, who averaged 12.3 points and 5.1 assists as a redshirt junior, can be as effective as he needs to be against the best teams in the country. Can he create against the best point guards in the sport? Is he improved as a decision-maker? Is he the leader on the floor that, say, Nigel Williams-Goss was?
If he is, then the Zags are a good bet to get back to the national title game.
But based on what I’ve seen out of him over the course of the last four seasons, I am not convinced that he is.
And if there is a reason to wonder whether or not Gonzaga can live up to the lofty goals they enter the season with, that is it.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
The criticism that Gonzaga is going to face come Selection Sunday is always going to center around the WCC schedule they have to play as a member of the league.
By the time that the nation at-large starts paying attention to college basketball, Gonzaga is more or less done playing games that actually matter. It is what it is. There’s a reason that Gonzaga made a push to try and get into the Mountain West this offseason, and there’s a reason that Mark Few is working to get the WCC league schedule reduced from 18 to 16 games.
But understand this: While you are not paying attention, the Zags are going to play a non-conference schedule that will be as tough as anyone’s. They play Texas A&M, a game that looked much tougher when it was scheduled than it does as of today. They play in the Maui Invitational, where they will get either Arizona or Iowa State in the second round and, basketball gods willing, Duke in the tournament’s title game. They play at Creighton. They play Washington, who might be the best team in the Pac-12 this season. They play Tennessee in Phoenix. They play at North Carolina.
We are going to know everything we need to know about the Zags by Dec. 15th, and while a Final Four run is never a given — that’s the beauty of March Madness — I would be shocked if Gonzaga doesn’t enter WCC play leaving no doubt as to whether or not they are one of the top four teams in college basketball.