Missouri star Jontay Porter tears ACL, MCL

Missouri announced on Sunday evening that star forward Jontay Porter will miss the season after tearing the ACL and the MCL in his right knee.

The injury came during Missouri’s secret scrimmage against Southern Illinois.

As a freshman, Jontay averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. He entered the NBA draft following the season but opted to return to school after if became clear he was not a lock to be picked in the first round of the draft. He would have entered this season as one of the best big men in the SEC, if not the country.

This is the second time in as many seasons that the Porter family has had to deal with a devastating injury. Last year, Michael Porter Jr. — Jontay’s older brother — missed essentially the entire season after undergoing surgery on his back. He was eventually picked 14th by the Denver Nuggets.

The eldest Porter, Bri, suffered five ACL tears during her playing career, while Cierra, another sister, retired from basketball due to chronic knee issues.