AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Big Ten’s Delany: ‘Storm clouds’ hang over college sports

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany said Thursday significant “storm clouds” are hanging over college athletics because of a basketball recruiting scandal displaying what many see as the sleazy side of the sport.

Delany cited a federal trial that began in New York last week following an FBI investigation, and he said there is a “pattern” at certain schools. He also insisted the vast majority of programs are following the rules.

“I would say as negative as it is — no doubt that they are storm clouds of a significant magnitude — we have 300 Division I institutions and we have 1,000 players that are being recruited every year,” he said. “While these are not isolated, I think they are at a certain level of recruitment and at certain institutions appear to be a pattern. These are not to be dismissed (and are to be) taken seriously. There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of players recruited properly and hundreds and hundreds of programs that are clean.”

Speaking at the conference’s annual basketball media day, Delany said “an unsettling, negative narrative” has been brought to light by the investigation. He also said the allegations are “not shocking to me.”

“I would say there’s going to be three trials and every day there seems to be revelations,” he added. “Some of them are new and some of them have been heard before. But these were statements made under oath as a result of the FBI wiretaps of hundreds of hours if not more of thousands of conversations. Very negative.”

Federal prosecutors have cast major college basketball as a corrupt enterprise where powerhouse programs and their high-profile coaches lean on athletic apparel giants to lure top prospects with cash payments to their struggling families. They argue that when top high school star Brian Bowen Jr. announced in June 2017 he would attend Louisville, he did it because of a payoff to his father.

Former sports agent Christian Dawkins, former Amateur Athletic Union coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto have all pleaded not guilty to charges they plotted to pay Bowen’s father in exchange for his son’s promise to commit to Louisville.

It is the first trial related to an FBI investigation that exposed the sleazy side of big money in college basketball and led to charges against multiple people involved in making payments to student athletes. Other defendants, including former assistant coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State, face separate trials.

“It’s sad for college basketball and college sports,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Izzo’s program was mentioned in the trial, though not in a negative light. Dawkins’ defense attorney Steve Haney said Michigan State was one of the only schools that would not have paid Bowen to attend, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

“I don’t feel vindicated, because you shouldn’t be commended for doing what you’re supposed to do,” Izzo said. “We didn’t do anything any different; just about every program that I know here does it the same way and I take my hat off to all the Big Ten coaches. It’s not healthy for our organization. It’s not healthy for college basketball. It’s not healthy for college sports, and hopefully, something will come of it.”

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said he doesn’t think the trial will have a major impact on the sport. He said college basketball is “in great shape.”

“I think we have great depth throughout college basketball,” he said. “It continues to grow. I think we have great coaching in our game. I think we have some really great teams this year, three, four, five teams that are terrific teams.”

Delany said the issues are nothing new to college sports. But betters systems can be put in place to prevent them.

He said coaches can be better educated and that relationships with companies can be forged that don’t create conflicts of interest.

“There always have been these issues,” Delany said. “They used to involve boosters, third parties, shoe companies, commercial interests of one kind or another, agents and runners. I think there has to be a recognition that our approach can’t be the same approach we took in the ’80s. I don’t think the colleges and the NCAA will ever get the kinds of governmental authority that it takes to break a conspiracy of silence or conspiracy of hiding their approach.”

Adidas consultant details underground economy in testimony Thursday

Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesOct 11, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Last week, it was Brian Bowen Sr.’s testimony that named names, schools and specifics of college basketball’s recruiting underbelly. Thursday, it was T.J. Gassnola’s turn to do the same.

The former adidas consultant detailed in a federal courtroom while under oath the web of money, players, middlemen, coaches and inner-workings of his dealings in the world of college basketball recruiting.

It was an eventful day.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the day’s proceedings, courtesy of info provided by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, who was a witness to it all at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in Manhattan.

 

  • Gassnola said that he gave money to Dennis Smith’s family first when the five-star guard was a junior in high school and then $40,000 in 2015 went to NC State assistant Orlando Early, who said he’d give it to Smith’s trainer. Smith played 2016-17 at NC State before becoming an NBA draft lottery pick.

 

  • Gassnola said he tried to recruit Deandre Ayton, who ultimately went to Arizona and was the top pick in June’s NBA draft, to Kansas and felt like he let Jayhawks coach Bill Self down when Ayton picked the Nike-affiliated Wildcats. Gassnola said he gave $15,000 to a family friend of Ayton’s that was indended for Ayton’s mother when Ayton was a high school junior. Gassnola also testified that he tried to secure housing and a job for Ayton’s mother in Kansas.

 

  • Gassnola’s involvement in Ayton’s recruitment wasn’t his only testimony regarding Kansas. He said he gave $2,5000 to the guardian of current Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa when he learned that a Maryland booster was going to provide $60,000. Gassnola had planned future $20,000 payment, but the FBI case broke publicly before that could be completed. Gassnola said he became involved with De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, when Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend asked him to contact Falmagne about getting the Angolan National Team adidas gear. De Sousa is from Angola. Gassnola said he had a “brief conversation” with Kansas coach Bill Self about Angolan National Team situation, but that he did not divulge any payments he made to either Self or Townsend.

 

  • Former Jayhawk Billy Preston was also a topic of testimony Thursday. Gassnola alleged that he provided $90,000 in cash and wire transfer to Preston’s mother and her partner. Once he provided $30,000 in a New York hotel room and later supplied $20,000 in a Las Vegas hotel room, he said. Preston enrolled at Kansas, but never played as there were eligibility issues after he was involved in a car accident that raised questions about whose care he was driving.

 

  • Defense attorneys alleged that the high school coach of former Maryland standout Diamond Stone was seeking $150,000 “in order to recruit him for adidas.”

 

  • On a wiretapped phone call, adidas executive Merl Code is heard alleging that Arizona offered $150,000 to Nassir Little, who will be a freshman at North Carolina this season and whose family has denied receiving any illicit payments.

 

  • Gassnola testified he did not inform Louisville coach Rick Pitino of a $100,000 payment to the family of Brian Bowen Jr. Gassnola also said the first people he reached out to when he learned of the FBI’s investigation were his attorney and Pitino.

 

There is a lot to digest there. The main takeaway, I think, is just how extensive and seemingly systematic this ecosystem is, assuming that Gassnola and Bowen Sr. have delivered truthful testimony. This is an underground economy filled with people looking to squeeze a dollar from a situation that forces money under the table. Just look how many third parties are involved here. You’ve got a family friend. A mom’s partner. A high school coach. A college coach. Shoe company executives. An agent. There are so many ancillary people involved and who are positioned to make money off someone else’s value. If shoe companies – or whoever – could just pay athletes in the open, it seems clear that all this would be a little more seemly.

With so many layers and barriers built between the money and the players, this is a business that seems destined for corruption. Whether it meets that legal definition or not.

 

Clemson lands top-150 guard Al-Amir Dawes

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesOct 11, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Brad Brownell has his backcourt of the future all sewn up.

Al-Amir Dawes, a top-150 guard from New Jersey, committed to Brownell and Clemson on Thursday to give the Tigers a replacement for its graduating backcourt.

Dawes joins three-star, fellow top-150 guard Chase Hunter as the second member of Brownell’s 2019 class.

“They are losing their entire backcourt and they have Chase Hunter coming in now, too. With Al and him, and alongside quality wings that they have returning, they should be really good,” Dawes’ guardian  Ayton Branch told Rivals. “They have shooters and depth at every position.

“The style of play and how Brad runs a lot of ball screens was big, as well.”

Dawes, a 6-foot-2 prospect that can play both backcourt positions, chose Clemson over the likes of Connecticut, St. Joe’s, TCU and Wichita State.

Clemson, which went 25-10 and made the Sweet 16 last season, will be losing its starting backcourt of Shelton Mitchell and Marquise Reed after the 2018-19 campaign, making finding reinforcements a priority for Brownell and his staff. Dawes averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals in EYBL action last summer.

Jayhawks begin as questions swirl around sophomore De Sousa

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Silvio De Sousa mugged for a couple cameras, then did a couple dance moves for video, before finally settling into a chair on the floor of Allen Fieldhouse.

He looked relaxed. Completely at ease. Chill, even.

He certainly didn’t seem concerned that, at almost the exact same time Wednesday, his name was being brought up in a court room in New York in a criminal trial about corruption in big-time basketball.

De Sousa is among a handful of players linked to a pay-for-play scheme that has resulted in charges against former Louisville assistant Christian Dawkins, former amateur coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto. And among those who testified Wednesday was Kansas compliance official Jeff Smith, who said the school was cooperating with the investigation.

Kansas has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and De Sousa and Jayhawks coach Bill Self both said they anticipated the sophomore forward being eligible — “I know I’m going to play,” De Sousa said, before deftly deflecting any additional questions about the investigation.

Still, it’s a shadow that has hung over the program much of the past year.

“I obviously can’t comment on what’s ongoing,” Self said Wednesday, “but I can say this: In the past I’ve made a statement that we certainly believe, based on the information we had, that this thing would have a positive resolution. But that was based on the information we had. Who knows what could happen in the next whatever period of time, but I’m taking the approach — as everyone is on our team — that we are having Silvio De Sousa playing for us this year.”

De Sousa arrived at the semester change last season, providing the Jayhawks some much-needed interior depth behind Udoka Azubuike. He quickly made strides as he adjusted from high school to the Big 12, and had some of his best games when the postseason rolled around.

He had 16 points and eight rebounds against West Virginia in the conference tournament, and he had four points and 10 boards against Duke in the game that sent Kansas to the Final Four.

Now, De Sousa is expected to provide experience to a team featuring a trio of high-profile transfers and a few blue-chip prospects but precious few who have actually played for the Jayhawks.

“I can’t answer if he’s doing a good job of not reading stuff,” Self said of De Sousa, “because I don’t know that to be true. But I can tell you he’s done a great job of getting better. His attitude is unreal, a real positive, and he appears from our standpoint to be playing with a totally clear conscience.

“I know he’s been at the center of a lot of things that have been said,” Self added, “but I think he has been very positive in how he’s handled this and it’s probably made him grow up quite a bit.”

The Jayhawks began pursuit of their 15th consecutive Big 12 title a couple weeks ago with their annual “Boot Camp,” an intense physical conditioning program. Now, practices have started to ramp up and the first exhibition game against Emporia State is a mere two weeks away. The regular season opens with a high-profile showdown Nov. 6 against Michigan State in Indianapolis.

“We know the expectations,” said K.J. Lawson, who along with his brother Dedric redshirted last year after transferring from Memphis, and who is expected to play significant minutes this season.

Shooting guard Charlie Moore is also eligible after transferring from California, and Azubuike joins Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick and Marcus Garrett in providing some experience.

Throw in a trio of five-star prospects in guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson and big man David McCormack, and Kansas has more depth on the roster than any time the past few years.

In fact, the biggest question facing Self during the next two weeks is how to divide up minutes and whether anybody in danger of sitting on the bench too long should ultimately redshirt.

“It’s a good problem,” he said, “as long as there is separation by the time the season starts.”

That moment isn’t far off, either.

“The only thing that’s potentially negative,” Self said, “is our schedule is so hard early. The team we put on the court in November isn’t the team we’ll put on the floor in February. I’m confident in that. We’ll be a much better team by league play.”

Fixer says he made cash payment in college hoops scheme

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A government witness at a college basketball corruption trial testified Thursday that he made a secret $40,000 payment to the inner circle of a North Carolina State recruit through an assistant coach at the school.

Testifying a fraud trial in federal court in Manhattan, self-described recruitment facilitator Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola told a jury he delivered the money in cash to the coach, Orlando Early, on a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2015. He said the coach told him he was going to give it to a personal trainer for recruit Dennis Smith Jr.

Business manager Christian Dawkins, former amateur coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto have pleaded not guilty to defrauding various colleges by concealing the use of under-the-table payments of up to $100,000 from Adidas in exchange for commitments to programs that were seen as a path to the pros. Their lawyers haven’t disputed payments were arranged, but they argue the schools never suffered any harm.

Gassnola, 46, a former Adidas consultant who has pleaded guilty, continued to drop some notable names in basketball during his second day on the witness stand.

He told of paying out $15,000 in cash in 2015 to try to lure DeAndre Ayton to an Adidas school only to see him sign with Nike-sponsored Arizona. Ayton attended Arizona for his freshman season before being drafted by the Phoenix Suns.

He also described how he texted then-Louisville head coach Rick Pitino in a panic in September 2017 when he learned there was an investigation into the payments made to several players, including Louisville recruit Brian Bowen Jr.

“I was just looking for information, and I instinctively reached out to him,” the witness said.

There’s no evidence that Pitino responded to the text. The legendary coach was never accused of a crime but was fired amid the fallout.

Asked Thursday about the testimony about North Carolina State, Athletic Director Debbie Yow said in statement, “If any former employee was involved, they knew they were breaking the rules and chose to keep it hidden.”

Early did not respond to a text message from the AP on Thursday. North Carolina State announced in 2017 that both he and head coach Mark Gottfried were leaving the program last year months before the federal corruption case into college basketball became public.

Smith played one year at NC State. He’s now in the NBA playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Big 12 Preview Podcast: Can anyone catch Kansas? (Hint: Nope)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 11, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Rob Dauster was joined on Thursday morning by Travis Hines to walk through each and every team in the Big 12, breaking down what they lost, what they bring back and who has a chance to take down Kansas and win the league. (Hint: It’s probably no one.) Is Kansas State really worth being a borderline top ten team? What happens to Press Virginia now that Jevon Carter is gone? Is TCU for real? Will Kansas have this season wiped from the record books.

It’s all in here.

OPEN: Baylor

9:33: Iowa State

14:55: Kansas

22:53: Kansas State

31:33: Oklahoma

33:53: Oklahoma State

36:24: TCU

41:38: Texas

47:05: Texas Tech

52:05: West Virginia