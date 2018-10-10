Marquette guard Greg Elliott out eight to 12 weeks after thumb surgery

Marquette will be without reserve guard Greg Elliott for the start of the season after he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, the school announced on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3 Elliott, a sophomore, was injured during practice on Oct. 5. He also suffered an injury to the same thumb in 2017. Elliott is expected to miss the next 8-to-12 weeks recovering from the surgery.
“We are disappointed for Greg, especially knowing how hard he worked in the offseason to prepare for his sophomore year,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in the release. “We are confident he will apply his tremendous work ethic to his rehabilitation process and get back on the court soon.”
Elliott’s loss isn’t significant for Marquette as veterans Markus Howard and Fordham graduate transfer guard Joseph Chartouny should provide plenty of firepower and experience in the Golden Eagle backcourt. But Elliott was a key piece off the bench last season as his depth in the backcourt will surely be missed early in the season.
As a freshman last season, Elliott averaged 18.3 minutes per game while putting up 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. A do-it-all guard who contributes in a number of unique ways, Elliott shot 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.
If Elliott recovers slowly, the three-month mark would put his return around mid-January, as the Big East portion of Marquette’s schedule will just be getting going. One of the subplots to watch with Marquette during non-conference play will be to see if any guards step up and earn the minutes that Elliott used to play. If a new piece emerges, then Marquette’s guard depth could be better than initially anticipated.
Big Ten’s Delany: ‘Storm clouds’ hang over college sports
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany said Thursday significant “storm clouds” are hanging over college athletics because of a basketball recruiting scandal displaying what many see as the sleazy side of the sport.
Delany cited a federal trial that began in New York last week following an FBI investigation, and he said there is a “pattern” at certain schools. He also insisted the vast majority of programs are following the rules.
“I would say as negative as it is — no doubt that they are storm clouds of a significant magnitude — we have 300 Division I institutions and we have 1,000 players that are being recruited every year,” he said. “While these are not isolated, I think they are at a certain level of recruitment and at certain institutions appear to be a pattern. These are not to be dismissed (and are to be) taken seriously. There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of players recruited properly and hundreds and hundreds of programs that are clean.”
Speaking at the conference’s annual basketball media day, Delany said “an unsettling, negative narrative” has been brought to light by the investigation. He also said the allegations are “not shocking to me.”
“I would say there’s going to be three trials and every day there seems to be revelations,” he added. “Some of them are new and some of them have been heard before. But these were statements made under oath as a result of the FBI wiretaps of hundreds of hours if not more of thousands of conversations. Very negative.”
Federal prosecutors have cast major college basketball as a corrupt enterprise where powerhouse programs and their high-profile coaches lean on athletic apparel giants to lure top prospects with cash payments to their struggling families. They argue that when top high school star Brian Bowen Jr. announced in June 2017 he would attend Louisville, he did it because of a payoff to his father.
Former sports agent Christian Dawkins, former Amateur Athletic Union coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto have all pleaded not guilty to charges they plotted to pay Bowen’s father in exchange for his son’s promise to commit to Louisville.
It is the first trial related to an FBI investigation that exposed the sleazy side of big money in college basketball and led to charges against multiple people involved in making payments to student athletes. Other defendants, including former assistant coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State, face separate trials.
“It’s sad for college basketball and college sports,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Izzo’s program was mentioned in the trial, though not in a negative light. Dawkins’ defense attorney Steve Haney said Michigan State was one of the only schools that would not have paid Bowen to attend, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
“I don’t feel vindicated, because you shouldn’t be commended for doing what you’re supposed to do,” Izzo said. “We didn’t do anything any different; just about every program that I know here does it the same way and I take my hat off to all the Big Ten coaches. It’s not healthy for our organization. It’s not healthy for college basketball. It’s not healthy for college sports, and hopefully, something will come of it.”
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said he doesn’t think the trial will have a major impact on the sport. He said college basketball is “in great shape.”
“I think we have great depth throughout college basketball,” he said. “It continues to grow. I think we have great coaching in our game. I think we have some really great teams this year, three, four, five teams that are terrific teams.”
Delany said the issues are nothing new to college sports. But betters systems can be put in place to prevent them.
He said coaches can be better educated and that relationships with companies can be forged that don’t create conflicts of interest.
“There always have been these issues,” Delany said. “They used to involve boosters, third parties, shoe companies, commercial interests of one kind or another, agents and runners. I think there has to be a recognition that our approach can’t be the same approach we took in the ’80s. I don’t think the colleges and the NCAA will ever get the kinds of governmental authority that it takes to break a conspiracy of silence or conspiracy of hiding their approach.”
Jayhawks begin as questions swirl around sophomore De Sousa
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Silvio De Sousa mugged for a couple cameras, then did a couple dance moves for video, before finally settling into a chair on the floor of Allen Fieldhouse.
He looked relaxed. Completely at ease. Chill, even.
He certainly didn’t seem concerned that, at almost the exact same time Wednesday, his name was being brought up in a court room in New York in a criminal trial about corruption in big-time basketball.
De Sousa is among a handful of players linked to a pay-for-play scheme that has resulted in charges against former Louisville assistant Christian Dawkins, former amateur coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto. And among those who testified Wednesday was Kansas compliance official Jeff Smith, who said the school was cooperating with the investigation.
Kansas has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and De Sousa and Jayhawks coach Bill Self both said they anticipated the sophomore forward being eligible — “I know I’m going to play,” De Sousa said, before deftly deflecting any additional questions about the investigation.
Still, it’s a shadow that has hung over the program much of the past year.
“I obviously can’t comment on what’s ongoing,” Self said Wednesday, “but I can say this: In the past I’ve made a statement that we certainly believe, based on the information we had, that this thing would have a positive resolution. But that was based on the information we had. Who knows what could happen in the next whatever period of time, but I’m taking the approach — as everyone is on our team — that we are having Silvio De Sousa playing for us this year.”
De Sousa arrived at the semester change last season, providing the Jayhawks some much-needed interior depth behind Udoka Azubuike. He quickly made strides as he adjusted from high school to the Big 12, and had some of his best games when the postseason rolled around.
He had 16 points and eight rebounds against West Virginia in the conference tournament, and he had four points and 10 boards against Duke in the game that sent Kansas to the Final Four.
Now, De Sousa is expected to provide experience to a team featuring a trio of high-profile transfers and a few blue-chip prospects but precious few who have actually played for the Jayhawks.
“I can’t answer if he’s doing a good job of not reading stuff,” Self said of De Sousa, “because I don’t know that to be true. But I can tell you he’s done a great job of getting better. His attitude is unreal, a real positive, and he appears from our standpoint to be playing with a totally clear conscience.
“I know he’s been at the center of a lot of things that have been said,” Self added, “but I think he has been very positive in how he’s handled this and it’s probably made him grow up quite a bit.”
The Jayhawks began pursuit of their 15th consecutive Big 12 title a couple weeks ago with their annual “Boot Camp,” an intense physical conditioning program. Now, practices have started to ramp up and the first exhibition game against Emporia State is a mere two weeks away. The regular season opens with a high-profile showdown Nov. 6 against Michigan State in Indianapolis.
“We know the expectations,” said K.J. Lawson, who along with his brother Dedric redshirted last year after transferring from Memphis, and who is expected to play significant minutes this season.
Shooting guard Charlie Moore is also eligible after transferring from California, and Azubuike joins Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick and Marcus Garrett in providing some experience.
Throw in a trio of five-star prospects in guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson and big man David McCormack, and Kansas has more depth on the roster than any time the past few years.
In fact, the biggest question facing Self during the next two weeks is how to divide up minutes and whether anybody in danger of sitting on the bench too long should ultimately redshirt.
“It’s a good problem,” he said, “as long as there is separation by the time the season starts.”
That moment isn’t far off, either.
“The only thing that’s potentially negative,” Self said, “is our schedule is so hard early. The team we put on the court in November isn’t the team we’ll put on the floor in February. I’m confident in that. We’ll be a much better team by league play.”
Fixer says he made cash payment in college hoops scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — A government witness at a college basketball corruption trial testified Thursday that he made a secret $40,000 payment to the inner circle of a North Carolina State recruit through an assistant coach at the school.
Testifying a fraud trial in federal court in Manhattan, self-described recruitment facilitator Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola told a jury he delivered the money in cash to the coach, Orlando Early, on a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2015. He said the coach told him he was going to give it to a personal trainer for recruit Dennis Smith Jr.
Business manager Christian Dawkins, former amateur coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto have pleaded not guilty to defrauding various colleges by concealing the use of under-the-table payments of up to $100,000 from Adidas in exchange for commitments to programs that were seen as a path to the pros. Their lawyers haven’t disputed payments were arranged, but they argue the schools never suffered any harm.
Gassnola, 46, a former Adidas consultant who has pleaded guilty, continued to drop some notable names in basketball during his second day on the witness stand.
He told of paying out $15,000 in cash in 2015 to try to lure DeAndre Ayton to an Adidas school only to see him sign with Nike-sponsored Arizona. Ayton attended Arizona for his freshman season before being drafted by the Phoenix Suns.
He also described how he texted then-Louisville head coach Rick Pitino in a panic in September 2017 when he learned there was an investigation into the payments made to several players, including Louisville recruit Brian Bowen Jr.
“I was just looking for information, and I instinctively reached out to him,” the witness said.
There’s no evidence that Pitino responded to the text. The legendary coach was never accused of a crime but was fired amid the fallout.
Asked Thursday about the testimony about North Carolina State, Athletic Director Debbie Yow said in statement, “If any former employee was involved, they knew they were breaking the rules and chose to keep it hidden.”
Early did not respond to a text message from the AP on Thursday. North Carolina State announced in 2017 that both he and head coach Mark Gottfried were leaving the program last year months before the federal corruption case into college basketball became public.
Smith played one year at NC State. He’s now in the NBA playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
Big 12 Preview Podcast: Can anyone catch Kansas? (Hint: Nope)
Rob Dauster was joined on Thursday morning by Travis Hines to walk through each and every team in the Big 12, breaking down what they lost, what they bring back and who has a chance to take down Kansas and win the league. (Hint: It’s probably no one.) Is Kansas State really worth being a borderline top ten team? What happens to Press Virginia now that Jevon Carter is gone? Is TCU for real? Will Kansas have this season wiped from the record books.
It’s all in here.
OPEN: Baylor
9:33: Iowa State
14:55: Kansas
22:53: Kansas State
31:33: Oklahoma
33:53: Oklahoma State
36:24: TCU
41:38: Texas
47:05: Texas Tech
52:05: West Virginia
No. 12 Virginia Tech: Is this the year Buzz Williams wins tourney game?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 12 Virginia Tech.
When Buzz Williams left Marquette to take over for James Johnson as the head coach at Virginia Tech more than four years ago, it was considered by many to be a coup.
Williams had built the Golden Eagles into one of the best programs in the Big East. His last season in Milwaukee was a down year, but prior to that he had reached five straight NCAA tournaments, three straight Sweet 16s and, in 2013, reached the Elite 8. He was quirky, beloved by the media and willing to share his rags-to-riches story with anyone and everyone.
He also had a falling out with his administration at the same time as realignment was turning the Big East into a conference that, financially, would not be able to compete with football’s Power 5 leagues in terms of television revenue.
It was a perfect storm, and the perfect time for the Hokies — a historically moribund program — to hire the guy to turn their program around.
Four years in, and the project is undeniably successful. The Hokies have reached back-to-back NCAA tournaments for the first time since 1985 and 1986 and just the third time in program history. They’ve reached as many NCAA tournaments in the last two years as they did in the 28 years prior to Williams’ arrival in Blacksburg.
This is all the context you need: Buzz Williams has not finished better than 22-11 overall or 10-8 in the league in any of the last three years. He has posted three straight seventh-place finishes in the ACC and been knocked out of the NCAA tournament’s first round in each of the last two seasons, and this has been the most dominant stretch of Virginia Tech basketball in at least 20 years — they won the NIT in 1995 and following that up by winning the Atlantic 10 in 1996.
Hell, if Williams’ team lives up to the hype this season, it will be the best three-year run in the history of the program.
Prior to last season, the Hokies saw their two leading scorers — Zach LeDay and Seth Allen — graduate, but they still managed to find a way to win 20 games, finishing above .500 in the ACC and earn a trip to the NCAA tournament.
This year, the Hokies will return seven of their top eight players from last season, and there’s no reason to believe that any of those pieces got worse this summer.
If anything, they got better.
And — this is the key — there is still room for most of them to improve.
Let’s start with Chris Clarke, who is the glue that holds this all together. He’s the prototype small-ball four, a tenacious 6-foot-6 forward that can do it all. He averaged 8.2 points (down from 11.4), 6.3 boards and 3.0 assists, and he is the kind of athlete that can guard up or down in size. In the past, Buzz’s best teams have had a player in this role (Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Wes Matthews, Lazar Hayward) and I fully expect Clarke to live up to that hype this year. He tore his ACL in February of 2017, and while he played in every game last year, he did so coming off the bench. With an offseason that doesn’t solely consist of rehab under his belt, this could be a big year for him.
Kerry Blackshear Jr., a 6-foot-11 center, is in something of the same boat, as he missed the entire 2016-17 season before becoming VT’s third-leading scorer last year.
Then there is the sophomore class. Both Wabissa Bede and P.J. Horne saw somewhat limited roles as freshmen, and while I don’t think this is the year they will fully breakout, the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores. The really interesting name to know here is Nickeil Alexander-Walker. A 6-foot-5 wing and the cousin of Clippers lottery pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alexander-Walker is a guy that had some NBA hype heading into last season. It would be unfair to call his freshman season a disappointment — he was good, averaging 10.5 points and shot 39.2 percent from three — but it wasn;t enough to make him a one-and-done.
And that is good for VT, because Alexander-Walker looks primed to soak up the shots that were left behind by Justin Bibbs. He’s a potential breakout star in the ACC and could end up being an all-ACC player when the season is said and done.
That leaves Ahmed Hill — who we’ll discuss at length below — and Justin Robinson, who is an all-ACC point guard that averaged 14.0 points, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals, all team-highs. He’s the anchor, and if everyone around him should be better, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Hokies aren’t better as a result.
Virginia Tech really doesn’t have much of a frontcourt. Blackshear is 6-foot-10, and while he is a pretty good rebounder, he really isn’t known for being a shot-blocking presence.
Beyond that, the rest of the Hokies “frontline” is made up of combo-forwards that are more wing than they are typical big. Clarke is the tallest returnee at 6-foot-6 while Horne (6-foot-5) and freshman Landers Nolley (6-foot-7, but more of a guard than a forward) will see minutes up front. There are going to be times when Clarke is playing the five and Alexander-Walker will play the four.
That’s how Virginia Tech ended up as one of the nation’s worst rebounding and shot-blocking teams last season.
But, frankly, that’s by design. Williams prefers to have shooters, skilled players and switchable defenders all over the court. It lets the Hokies play fast and create mismatches.
Where the bigger concern lies is that the core of this team is more or less the same core that we’ve seen in the last two seasons, and that’s churned out back-to-back seasons with 10-plus losses and first round tournament exits. Sometimes returning everyone from a team that was just pretty good means that next year’s team is … just pretty good.
THE X-FACTOR
Ahmed Hill.
Through the first two months of last season, Hill not only looked like the best player on the Virginia Tech roster, he was playing like one of the single-best shooters in all of college basketball. The Hokies played 13 games in their non-conference schedule, and in those 13 games, Hill shot 52.5 percent from three and averaged 16.3 points.
Then he forgot how to shoot.
In the final 20 games of the season, Hill shot 29.5 percent from three. He averaged just 7.0 points during that stretch, falling out of the starting lineup and, essentially, entirely out of the rotation. He played eight minutes in the overtime win at Virginia. He played eight minutes in VT’s home win over Duke. He managed just 22 total minutes in the postseason.
The reasons why are not readily obvious. The Hokies played a pretty unimpressive non-conference schedule, so it’s possible that Hill was just feasting on lesser competition. Once he got into ACC play, where the defenders were bigger and more athletic and the coaching staffs more prepared to run him off the three-point line, he found himself in a slump. Maybe his confidence was torched, and that certainly wouldn’t have been helped by getting benched.
Whatever the case is, the Hokies are much more dangerous when Hill is playing well and making shots, and if he can find something close to the form he had early on last season, Buzz Williams should finally make it out of the first weekend of the tournament with this program.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
I am more bullish on Virginia Tech than most people are going to be.
I love the style they play, I think all of their pieces fit together and there is still meat on the bone here; Alexander-Walker, Clarke, Blackshear, Horne and Bede all have room to improve.
Remember, this is a team that beat North Carolina, Duke and Virginia — on the road, no less — last season. They had their ups-and-downs throughout the year, but when they were at their best, they were as good as anyone.
And I expect them to be at their best more often this year.
There is a clear-cut top three in the ACC, but the Hokies appear to be the best of the rest.