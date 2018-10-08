VIDEO: Pitt basketball honors the late-Mac Miller with perfect hype video

Pitt basketball hasn’t done much right in recent years, but they nailed this.
On Friday night before a Homecoming football game against Syracuse, the Panthers dropped the perfect hype video: The team dancing in Blue Slide Park to a song titled “Party on Fifth Ave.” by Mac Miller.
Miller is a Pittsburgh-bred rapper that passed away about a month from what appeared to be a drug overdose. Blue Slide Park was the name of his first full-length album, and the tributes to Miller in the park can be seen in the video.
Miller had a reputation for being one of the founders of Frat Rap, corny popcorn rap by young white men about partying, college life and waking up hungover. By the end of his life, however, Miller was so much more as an artist. Anyone that hasn’t seen his performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series needs to take ten minutes and listen to these two songs.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Former Penn coach Jerome Allen pleads guilty in bribery case involving former recruit
Former Penn head coach Jerome Allen has pled guilty to bribery charges in connection with him accepting a payment of $18,000 from the father of a high school recruit who was trying to get his son admitted into the school.
“In 2014, before I joined the Celtics organization, and while I served as the Head Basketball Coach of the University of Pennsylvania, I accepted $18,000, as referenced in the Information, from the father of a prospective student for the purpose of using my position as coach to help his son get admitted to the school as a “listed” recruit. My plea agreement with the Government requires me to repay the $18,000 plus a $200,000 fine,” the statement read in-part.
“I am heartbroken that my players – current and former – will know that I broke the law. But, I do hope that some good may come out of this. I wish to model to my young players how one accepts responsibility for wrongdoing, including the consequences that come from unlawful behavior.”
The case was handled in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida as Allen was involved with Miami businessman Philip Esformes and his son, Morris. In July, Bloomberg reported that Philip Esformes was accused of health-care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and bribery, as the government uncovered more than $74,000 in gifts that Esformes allegedly gave to Allen in 2013 and 2014.
Allen was identified as “Coach-2” in the indictment, as he allegedly took multiple cash payments to help Morris Esformes enroll at Penn. Philip Esformes was hoping to get Morris into Penn as a “recruited basketball player” — increasing his son’s odds to get into the prestigious Ivy League school. Morris Esformes eventually was admitted, and enrolled, at Penn, but he never suited up for the basketball team since Allen was fired before he made it to campus.
While the NCAA hasn’t been involved in this issue, their potential involvement will be something worth monitoring going forward.
NCAA denies North Carolina versus South Carolina exhibition for hurricane relief
The NCAA will not allow North Carolina and South Carolina to play a men’s basketball exhibition for hurricane relief.
After Hurricane Florence hit the Carolina, and caused significant damage last month, the two programs, along with North Carolina alum and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, agreed to play an exhibition for charity at the Spectrum Center in downtown Charlotte.
According to a report from David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, the NCAA wouldn’t allow the proposed exhibition since the Tar Heels and Gamecocks already have two scheduled exhibitions this preseason — as both programs didn’t want to give up previous commitments.
The NCAA has approved several charity relief games over the past few seasons — notably the comeback of the Kansas/Missouri “Border War”, along with South Carolina hosting Virginia Tech in a hurricane exhibition last season. But the NCAA would not budge on the proposed battle between the two Carolina schools, even with the backing of such an influential figure like Michael Jordan.
As Cloninger notes in his story, the NCAA also approved of Penn State and West Virginia playing an exhibition with the proceeds going to the American Red Cross this preseason. Clemson and UNC Wilmington also have a charity game approved.
While it’s understandable that the NCAA is trying not to give North Carolina and South Carolina an unfair advantage of a third exhibition game, this ruling is also ridiculously stupid. A hurricane had massive implications on the region and the NCAA is holding back an opportunity to help over a silly exhibition rule.
What are North Carolina and South Carolina supposed to do? Cancel previously scheduled preseason commitments because a hurricane hit their region just last month? Are schools supposed to hold an exhibition slot open in future seasons in case some other catastrophe causes damage and they want to help with a charity exhibition?
It’s not as if these two schools are trying to provide relief for something that happened a long time ago. The Carolinas are hurting with damage and flooding. An influx of college basketball fans selling out an NBA arena — while spending significant money in Charlotte before and after the game — would have only helped an area that could use some positive news.
No. 16 UCLA Bruins: The talent is there, but can Steve Alford turn that into wins?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 16 UCLA.
Steve Alford’s tenure with the Bruins has been a weird one, to say the least.
The former Indiana Hoosier is heading into his sixth season as the head coach of the most storied college basketball program in the history of the sport. He’s been to four NCAA tournament in five years, he reached the Sweet 16 in three of those four trips to the tournament, he spent a good three or four years dominating the southern California recruiting scene and he spent one year — the season with Lonzo Ball on his roster — as the most entertaining team in the country to watch.
And yet, the UCLA fanbase has seemed perennially disgruntled. We’re two-and-a-half years removed from someone flying a plane over the UCLA campus with a banner that read “Fire Alford”. That season led to Alford giving back a contract extension, and the reasons why all of that happened are complicated.
Alford was derided for four years for playing what fans believed was “Daddy Ball”, giving his son, Bryce, free reign over his offense while his more talented teammates were asked to accept lesser roles. Then there was the whole ordeal with the Ball family, from LaVar completing overshadowing Lonzo’s memorable freshman season to LiAngelo’s arrest in China and subsequent separation from the program.
And that’s really just scratching the surface. Those three trips to the Sweet 16 gloss over the fact that just about every year Alford has had in Westwood, the Bruins have failed to live up to expectations. Even the year Lonzo was on campus, UCLA finished the regular season third in the Pac-12. That’s before you get to the simple fact that Alford has not been able to find a way to get his UCLA teams to defend, or that he’s lost his grip on LA’s fertile recruiting grounds.
Put it all together, and we are at what feels like something of a crossroads for the Alford era in UCLA.
MORE: Mid-Major Power Rankings | The Hot Seat | Perry Ellis All-Stars
UCLA WILL BE GOOD BECAUSE …
There is no questioning the amount of talent that the Bruins have on their roster.
Alford will have four five-star recruits at his disposal this season as well as a half-dozen four-star prospects. He’s had back-to-back top six recruiting classes, according to 247 Sports, and while I’m not sure there is a lottery pick in the mix, there will be plenty of NBA scouts that will make sure that UCLA is among the teams they get a glimpse of during the regular season.
It starts with Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, UCLA’s top two returning scorers. Wilkes is a 6-foot-8 wing, a smooth scorer with a wiry build that has a chance to end up the leading scorer in the Pac-12 if things break his way. A former five-star prospect from Indiana, Wilkes has some potential as an NBA player given his height and scoring ability.
The same can be said about Hands, who is a toolsy, athletic lead guard that was forced to play second fiddle to Aaron Holiday during his first season on campus. The starting point guard role will likely be his to lose, although the early returns on freshman Tyger Campbell have been promising; there’s a steadying influence he has that UCLA desperately needs.
Prince Ali will likely see plenty of minutes as the lone veteran presence in Alford’s backcourt. A former five-star recruit from Georgia, Ali averaged 9.1 points last year after missing the 2016-17 season an offseason knee surgery. Sophomore Chris Smith — a 6-foot-9 wing — as well as freshman Jules Bernard and David Singleton will also push for minutes.
The frontcourt may actually be more intriguing, as Moses Brown, a 7-foot-1 freshman and a top 15 prospect nationally, has all the tools to be a terrific college player before heading off to the NBA. While he might think he’s better than he actually is, the talent is there for Alford to work with.
Believe it or not, while Brown may be the most talented member of UCLA’s front court, he is already the most well-known. The other freshman big is UCLA’s recruiting class is Shareef O’Neal — Shaq’s son — will miss the season after undergoing heart surgery, but UCLA has depth to spare: redshirt freshmen in Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, both of whom missed last season after shoplifting alongside Gelo Ball, are eligible this season.
There are more than enough pieces on Alford’s roster to win the Pac-12 and enter the NCAA tournament as a top four seed.
The Bruins have to prove they want to get stops before they come anywhere near living up to expectation.
In five seasons as the head coach at UCLA, Alford has yet to finish better than 37th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric. That came in his first season, when half of his roster were guys that Ben Howland had brought into the program. Since then, he has not finished better than 66th in defensive efficiency. The year that Lonzo Ball was on campus, the year that the Bruins were lethal offensively, UCLA finished third in the Pac-12 and got bounced out of the Sweet 16 by Kentucky in large part due to the fact that they could not — or would not — defend.
And that is a key distinction.
Alford knows how to coach defense. He played for Bobby Knight. He once finished a season as the nation’s top defense, way back in 2006 when he was the coach of Iowa. In his final two years at New Mexico, he entered the NCAA tournament as a top five seed out of the Mountain West after finishing 15th and 16th, respectively, in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric.
The problem now, as I see it, is three-fold:
Alford has prioritized building a team that plays a certain way. They want to play fast. They want to fire up threes. They’ve won by playing a first-to-90 style since he arrived, and one of the risks of being an “outscore you” team is that a lack of emphasis gets put on defense. Giving up a bucket isn’t the end of the world because the reaction immediately becomes “we’ll get that back.”
Compounding that issue is that Alford has recruited players that fit that philosophy and style of play, and those players aren’t always great — or even good — defensively. There are some exceptions (I’ll go to my grave saying Aaron Holiday was criminally underrated) but for the most part, Alford just doesn’t have good individual defenders on his rosters. Zach LaVine, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, Thomas Welsh, T.J. Leaf, Wilkes, Hands, Brown. The one thing they all have in common is an aversion to defense. It’s hard to be good defensively when you don’t actually have good defenders.
The result is that has created a culture where a lack of defense is considered acceptable. If a coach isn’t going to hold players accountable for making mistakes defensively, where is the incentive to stop, you know, making them?
Put all of those things together, and what you get is a team that fails to reach expectations because they can’t find a way to get stops.
THE X-FACTOR
The truth is that UCLA’s ceiling is going to be determined by whether or not the Bruins find a way to defend. No one is going to be winning regular season titles in any power conference — even a watered down Pac-12 — with a team that cannot get stops.
But UCLA couldn’t guard last year and they still managed to find a way to get to the NCAA tournament. They couldn’t guard when Lonzo was on campus, and they won 31 games. That’s because the Bruins were somewhere between very good and elite offensively those years.
They have been — and will once gain be — an “outscore you” team.
The question I have is whether or not they are going to be good enough on the offensive end of the floor to be able to make that work. Like I said, Holiday was criminally-underrated last season. He’s gone, which means that Alford will spend the next six months mediating a battle between Hands and Wilkes for the title of “UCLA’s go-to guy”.
Both are former five-star prospects. Both declared for the NBA draft this past spring. Both opted to withdraw from school when it became clear they were going to end up being second round picks at best, and now both are heading back to campus on a mission to prove to NBA scouts that they deserve to get that guaranteed contract next June.
In theory, it would be Wilkes. He’s the better scorer, he’s more polished at this point in his development and he’s proven to be more trustworthy early in his UCLA career, but Steve Alford has typically centered the way he plays around his lead guard, whether that was Bryce Alford, Lonzo or Holiday. That would lead one to believe that Hands will be the focal point next season, even if his selfishness has been something that has frustrated the Bruins in the past.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
No coach in college basketball has proven to be better at getting guys on his roster to buy into playing their role than John Calipari.
Whatever the reason, he has a knack for being able to get soon-to-be NBA superstars to accept being something other than a star at the college level. Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist famously took the fourth- and fifth-most shots on Kentucky’s 2012 national title team. Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 10.3 points and 21 minutes for Kentucky’s 2015 team that won their first 38 games. Even Demarcus Cousins averaged just 23 minutes during his one season in Lexington.
Alford’s ability to get his guys to buy into a similar concept is going to be what determines whether or not UCLA can win a Pac-12 title — as the talent on the roster might indicate — and finishing the season outside the top 25.
Recruiting the transfer market has become as important to building a successful college basketball program as recruiting the next crop of high school freshmen.
And this season is the perfect example.
The No. 1 team in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25 will likely feature a leading scorer that spent last season redshirting after transferring from Memphis, and three of the top four teams in the country will features transfers prominently in their rotation.
It’s the way the business works these days.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the most important, influential and impactful transfers for the 2018-19 season.
1. Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore, Kansas (via Memphis and Cal): For the second consecutive year, the Jayhawks top the transfer list with three impact players. The Lawson brother coming from Memphis was the big coup. Dedric has the chance to be an All-American while K.J. was also a double-figure scorer during his final season with the Tigers. Although freshmen like Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson have a ton of hype, Moore is the most experienced option at point guard after a strong freshman season at Cal.
2. C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Blake Harris, Eric Lockett, Wyatt Walker, N.C. State(via UNC Greensboro, Utah, Missouri, FIU and Samford): After a surprising NCAA tournament appearance in his first year, head coach Kevin Keatts brought in tons of reinforcements. Bryce and Daniels have a chance to make a huge impact in Keatts’ guard-heavy lineup as both sat out last season and practiced with the team. Harris received a waiver to play right away, as he should help at point, while Lockett adds some scoring pop off of the bench. Walker provides N.C. State with an experienced body on the interior as he adds rebounding to the equation.
3. Brandon Clarke and Geno Crandall, Gonzaga (via San Jose State and North Dakota): Gonzaga has title aspirations this season as they’re hoping this pair of transfers can help. Clarke sat out last season with the Bulldogs as the freakishly athletic forward put up big numbers during his time at San Jose State. If Clarke shows more perimeter skill than the past then Gonzaga will have one of the nation’s best frontcourts. Crandall adds to Gonzaga’s wealth of riches as he gives the team another experienced backcourt presence. The North Dakota transfer has started 90 games in his career as he was a double-figure scorer.
4. Reid Travis, Kentucky (via Stanford): John Calipari usually reloads his roster with five-star freshmen. For this offseason, he also used the grad transfer market. Kentucky ended up with Travis, a former McDonald’s All-American and the best player available during this offseason transfer market. A double-double threat and potential All-American, Travis gives Kentucky veteran experience on a pretty young roster. The big questions will be how Travis acclimated with a deep Wildcat frontline and how he handles the big-game pressure of playing at Kentucky.
5. Mario Kegler and Makai Mason, Baylor (via Mississippi State and Yale): The Bears desperately need a go-to scorer as they’re hoping this duo can provide huge production. The 6-foot-7 Kegler is trying to revitalize his career as the former top-50 recruit never found his footing in the SEC. If Mason can stay healthy after two straight seasons of injury, then he’ll give a big lift to Baylor’s perimeter group. The Bears are hoping for many games like the 31 points Mason dropped on Baylor during the 2016 NCAA tournament.
6. Joseph Chartouny and Ed Morrow, Marquette (via Fordham and Nebraska): Expectations are high for the Golden Eagles this season as these two transfers are part of the reason why. After losing high-scoring guard Andrew Rowsey, Marquette reloads with Chartouny, as the grad transfer should be better on the defensive end. Morrow sat out last season after coming in from Nebraska as he gives the Golden Eagles a versatile frontcourt player who can score, rebound and defend the rim. A sluggish defensive team a season ago, Chartouny and Morrow should help in that department.
7. Mikey Dixon, Mustapha Heron and Sedee Keita, St. John’s (via Quinnipiac, Auburn and South Carolina): This ranking is contingent on Heron being immediately eligible to play this season as he was one of the premier transfers to pop up this offseason. With Heron, St. John’s is a potential NCAA tournament team, as his scoring would make the Red Storm a potentially dynamic offense. Dixon in another promising perimeter piece as he was the MAAC Freshman of the Year when he last played. Keita has Final Four experience with South Carolina as he’ll help on the interior.
8. Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens, Texas Tech (via South Dakota and St. John’s): The Red Raiders lost a lot from an Elite Eight team but these two grad transfers should provide a lift. Likely starting on the interior, Owens led the Big East in blocked shots last season as he can produce on both ends. Mooney was one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market after averaging 18.7 points per game last season. Like Owens, Mooney should find himself in a role with heavy minutes.
9. Justin Coleman, Chase Jeter and Ryan Luther, Arizona (via Samford, Duke and Pitt): With the FBI scandal shaking up Arizona’s excellent recent high school recruiting, they needed to turn to the transfer market more than usual. Jeter sat out last season, as the former McDonald’s All-American will be asked to help replace Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic. Luther has had difficulty staying on the floor, but when he’s healthy, he’s a double-double threat who already achieved success in the ACC. Coleman gives Arizona a veteran floor leader who should help set up others while providing overall stability.
10. Akoy Agau, Christian Cunningham, Steven Enoch, Khwan Fore, Louisville (via SMU, Samford, UConn and Richmond): With new head coach Chris Mack needing bodies quickly, he was able to land three grad transfers while also retaining Enoch — who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Enoch and Agau will help an inexperienced frontcourt while Cunningham and Fore provide some stability on the perimeter. Being a young team, Louisville needs these transfers to provide leadership as much as production.
11. Kyle Castlin, Zach Hankins and Ryan Welage, Xavier (via Columbia, Ferris State and San Jose State): With Chris Mack leaving for Louisville, and Travis Steele inheriting the reigns to the program, Xavier needed some additional bodies for next season. The Musketeers did a great job in landing three quality grad transfers. Hankins comes from the DII ranks, but don’t be fooled by the lower level of ball — he worked out for multiple NBA teams during the draft process before pulling his name out. Welage put up big scoring numbers for a bad San Jose State team as his floor-spacing at 6-foot-10 should help Xavier. And Castlin provides some additional perimeter help as he was a double-figure scorer during his final season at Columbia.
12. Quincy McKnight and Taurean Thompson, Seton Hall (via Sacred Heart and Syracuse): The Pirates lost a strong senior core that helped them make three straight NCAA tournament appearances. They’ve reloaded with two key transfers who sat out for them last season. A high-scoring guard who thrived during his sophomore season at Sacred Heart, McKnight can help replace Khadeen Carrington. Thompson had some strong moments during his freshman season with the Orange as his motor and scoring ability will help offset Angel Delgado’s production.
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW
Ehab Amin, Oregon (via Texas A&M Corpus-Christi): Originally at Nevada before the Martin twins made a surprising return, Amin was college basketball’s leader in steals when he last played two seasons ago. The do-it-all guard should give Oregon more of a defensive presence with its perimeter rotation.
Paris Austin, Cal (via Boise State): A true point guard who can score in double-figures or set up others, Austin will likely take the lead guard responsibilities for the Bears this season. Austin can attack the paint at will, but he’ll need to shoot better from the perimeter.
Kavell Bigby-Williams, LSU (via Oregon): Replacing an entire starting frontcourt, LSU has a lot of new pieces coming in. While top-30 freshmen like Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams have received most of the attention, Bigby-Williams is a shot-blocking fifth-year senior who gives Final Four experience to a young rotation.
Ryan Boudreaux, Purdue (via Dartmouth): The rare graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left, Boudreaux was a huge coup for the Boilermakers after he decommitted from Xavier. A double-double threat who can also space the floor in the front court, Boudreaux should help replace Vincent Edwards.
Carlton Bragg and Vance Jackson, New Mexico (via Arizona State and UConn): The Lobos made a splash with some high-profile transfers from power conferences. Bragg has already made stops at Kansas and Arizona State as the former Burger Boy has an immense amount of talent that hasn’t shown through at the college level. Jackson is a floor-spacing forward who should be more comfortable playing in the Mountain West. New Mexico was also hoping for JaQuan Lyle to help at guard, but he’s been lost to a season-ending injury.
Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds, Oklahoma(via Maine and Pacific): Now that Trae Young has moved on, the Sooners desperately need help on the perimeter as they brought in two grad transfers. Calixte should handle the main point responsibilities while Reynolds is an experienced combo guard.
Tre Campbell, South Carolina (via Georgetown): South Carolina’s sticky situation at point guard should improve with Campbell at the helm as the Gamecocks could not find any stability at the position last season. Campbell’s play at point should also allow Hassani Gravett to play more off the ball.
Connor Cashaw and Damien Jefferson, Creighton (via Rice and New Mexico): Since the Bluejays lost so much from last season, they needed some help. Cashaw played heavy minutes the past three seasons at Rice as he’ll be counted on to provide some scoring. Jefferson sat out last season as he helps with athleticism and positional versatility.
Zylan Cheatham and Rob Edwards, Arizona State (via San Diego State and Cleveland State): Both of these transfers should make an impact immediately for the Sun Devils. Thin in the frontcourt a year ago, Cheatham is a mega athlete who can score and rebound. While Arizona State can’t replace the scoring and senior leadership of their departed backcourt, Edwards is a natural scorer at the two who should get plenty of chances to shoot.
Jalen Coleman-Lands and Femi Olujobi, DePaul (via Illinois and North Carolina A&T): A former top-50 prospect, Coleman-Lands gives the Blue Demons a talented perimeter scorer who should compliment Max Strus and Eli Cain well. For the second straight season, DePaul turns to the grad transfer market for a big man the second straight year as Olujobi led North Carolina A&T in scoring and rebounding last season.
Joe Cremo, Villanova (via Albany): Once Villanova lost so many weapons to the NBA draft, they needed to reload. Cremo, a grad transfer guard who put up 17.8 points per game while shooting 45 percent from three last season, should be a major addition.
Mike Cunningham, Curtis Jones, Michael Weathers, Oklahoma State(via USC Upstate, Indiana and Miami (Ohio)): This is a fascinating group of transfers that should play a big role in Oklahoma State’s season. Cunningham is a grad transfer point with an ability to score while Jones is a former top-100 prospect who is eligible in mid-December. Weathers could wind up being the Cowboys’ best player. The former MAC Freshman of the Year did it all for the RedHawks. Unfortunately for Oklahoma State, Weathers is also suspended indefinitely for the moment.
Samir Doughty, Auburn (via Auburn): The Tigers have high hopes after last season’s success as Doughty should reinforce Auburn’s bench. A versatile guard who can play multiple spots, Doughty helps offset the loss of Mustapha Heron.
Juwan Durham, Notre Dame (via UConn): If the 6-foot-11 Durham can stay healthy and regain his former form as a top-50 prospect, then the Irish will have found themselves some major help inside. Durham played with Notre Dame during a summer exhibition tour, so that’s a positive sign.
Malik Ellison and Sidy N’Dir, Pitt(via St. John’s and New Mexico State): New head coach Jeff Capel desperately needed bodies (and experience) as he turned to Ellison and N’Dir. Ellison has already been named a team captain as he should do a bit of everything. N’Dir ran point for a 28-win New Mexico State team last season while playing stellar defense.
Brison Gresham and DeJon Jarreau, Houston (via UMass): The rare package deal who stuck together in recruiting (and transferring) these Louisiana natives give the Cougars athleticism and versatility. Jarreau, in particular, has a chance to make a major impact.
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse (via East Carolina): Lacking depth and offensive firepower last season, this 6-foot-6 wing shooter should help the Orange’s bench. Hughes has the reputation for being a decent shooter but needs to improve his percentages from his freshman season.
Tramaine Isabell Jr., Luis Santos and Dion Wiley, Saint Louis (via Drexel, South Florida and Maryland): Three transfers should help the Billikens as they attempt to make a major move in the A-10. Isabell put up big numbers at point guard for Drexel last season while Santos and Wiley help with rotational depth.
Michael Jacobson and Marial Shayok, Iowa State (via Nebraska and Virginia): The Cyclones add two veteran transfers from high-major programs. Jacobsen should help bolster a young frontcourt. Shayok has a chance to surprise as he plays in a more uptempo offense after three seasons at Virginia.
Jazz Johnson, Trey Porter, Tre’Shawn Thomas and Nisre Zouzoua, Nevada (via Portland, Old Dominion, Omaha and Bryant): Nevada shouldn’t have any issues with depth this season after they cleaned up on transfers. While last season’s team barely used the bench, now the Wolf Pack have more weapons than they know what to do with. Johnson and Zouzoua give Nevada additional perimeter shooting while Porter and Thomas help the frontcourt rotation.
Zach Johnson, Miami(via Florida Gulf Coast): Offsetting the loss of Bruce Brown, Ja’Quan Newton and Lonnie Walker will be next to impossible. Thankfully for the Hurricanes, they found help just North in the form of Johnson, a scorer who can help at both guard spots.
Tevin Mack, Alabama (via Texas): A former leading scorer at Texas, Alabama is hoping Mack can help with some of Collin Sexton’s lost production. The 6-foot-6 wing can put up big scoring totals. He also had discipline issues with the Longhorns as he was suspended multiple times.
Christian Mekowulu and Josh Nebo, Texas A&M (via Tennessee State and St. Francis (PA)): Gutted with frontcourt losses from last season, the Aggies did an admirable job of finding some suitable mid-major transfers. Mekowulu is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year while Nebo was the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year when he last played in 2016-17. Nebo is the big man with more offensive upside of the duo as he could end up averaging double-figures.
David Nichols, Florida State(via Albany): With the loss of point guard C.J. Walker to transfer, the Seminoles needed help on the perimeter. Enter Nichols, a talented lead guard who put up numbers across the board the past two seasons with Albany.
Collin Smith, UCF (via George Washington): The Knights are hoping to make an NCAA tournament run this season as the 6-foot-11 Smith is another frontcourt depth piece. With UCF battling injuries to big man Tacko Fall last year, Smith also provides an excellent insurance policy.
Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner Northwestern (via Evansville and Boston College): With the loss of Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsay, the Wildcats desperately needed an infusion of perimeter scoring. Enter Taylor and Turner, as both transfers should be able to put up points while giving Northwestern some size on the perimeter.
Jordan Tucker, Butler (via Duke): Eligible after the first semester, the former top-50 prospect is hoping to find more stable playing time with the Bulldogs. A perimeter shooter with size, Tucker’s style of play should fit in well at Butler.
Javan White, Clemson (via Oral Roberts): The Tigers add some muscle on the interior as the 6-foot-10 White was a major double-double threat at Oral Roberts last year. Elijah Thomas and Aamir Simms are both returning starters, but White gives Clemson some insurance.
Keyshawn Woods, Ohio State (via Wake Forest): After losing multiple starters on the perimeter, the ACC veteran steps in to fill some of the void. A 42 percent career three-point shooter, Woods gives a young Ohio State team a veteran presence.
Tennessee’s Barnes says complacency won’t be an issue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wants to show that its share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last year was an indication that the Volunteers’ program is on the rise.
Picked to finish 13th out of 14 SEC teams before the 2017-18 season, Tennessee instead went 26-9 and tied Auburn for first place in the conference . The Vols return their top six scorers from that team and enter this season as an SEC front-runner, but they say they haven’t lost the collective chip on their shoulder that came from being picked so low a year ago.
“If complacency sets in, that’s my fault — and I can assure you that’s not going to happen,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday at the Vols’ media day.
Tennessee has a legitimate shot at earning its best preseason ranking ever when the poll comes out later this month. The Vols never have been ranked higher than seventh in the preseason Top 25.
The Vols are chasing a couple of other firsts as well heading into their Nov. 9 season opener with Louisiana-Lafayette.
Tennessee will try to win back-to-back SEC titles for the first time ever while chasing its first Final Four appearance in school history. Tennessee’s closest call came when it lost 70-69 to Michigan State in a 2010 regional final.
The Vols’ 2017-18 season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 63-62 loss to Loyola-Chicago , which went on to reach the Final Four .
“I still think about the Loyola game a lot,” junior guard Jordan Bone said. “It just drives me to work hard and it drives our team to be better. We just want more. We fell short.”
Tennessee may have fallen short in March, but it still got plenty of rewards for its surprising season. Barnes earned a contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years. Grant Williams, a junior forward this season, was named the SEC 2017-18 player of the year by the league’s coaches .
Yet the Vols say they’re as motivated as ever. They want to make sure this season ends differently.
“It was the hardest summer ever just to get a rim to shoot on,” senior forward Admiral Schofield said. “Our whole team was in the gym the whole day. I would have to come in late at night just to get my extra work in because everyone’s been putting in time. I think everyone’s urgency and everyone’s focus is just being better than we were last year, not because of the outside noise, just because we want to go to a different level.”
The frontcourt duo of Schofield and Williams will lead Tennessee again this season. They averaged a combined 29.1 points and 12.4 rebounds last season. Barnes says he wants Williams to post a double-digit rebounding average, a significant rise for someone who had 6 boards per game last year.
Tennessee is seeking more consistency from 6-foot-11 senior forward Kyle Alexander, whose absence due to a hip injury limited the Vols in the Loyola game. The Vols also return the backcourt trio of Bone, Jordan Bowden and Lamonte’ Turner.
That veteran lineup assures Tennessee won’t get overlooked the way it did last season. The Vols say they’re ready for the challenge.
“We have a standard that we set,” Williams said. “Until we get there, we’re not going to be satisfied whatsoever.”
NOTE: Reserve forward Zach Kent will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Friday. A timetable on his potential return will be announced afterward. Kent, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, appeared in two games last season.