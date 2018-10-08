Duke lands five-star recruit Wendell Moore

Duke has its first commitment for 2019, and, guess what, it’s a five-star prospect.
Wendell Moore, a top-25 recruit, committed to the Blue Devils on Monday, picking coach Mike Krzyzewski’s program over fellow ACC contenders North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest.
“Duke because just the family atmosphere that they have,” Moore told 247Sports. “Just seeing how the guys come back and that really hit home for me and I wanted to be a part of that.
“Their play style fits me perfect, they have a Hall of Fame coach in Coach K and all the assistants played for coach K and had good careers in the NBA.
“I just feel like I can learn a lot from those four.”
Moore is a 6-foot-5 wing from North Carolina who grew up cheering for the Blue Devils.
“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Moore said, “ever since I was little Duke has always been my favorite school so when I was there I was just thinking that, that could be me wearing that Duke jersey and it was a surreal moment.”
Moore is the latest in a long line of five-star recruits to join Coach K’s program, and further evidence that Duke’s recruiting, which has grown to rival (and maybe surpass, depending on who you ask) Kentucky’s, will continue to hum along just fine with former top-assistant Jeff Capel returning to the head coaching ranks at Pitt. Moore has also been a stalwart for USA Basketball, helping Team USA win golds at the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, where he started every game and averaged 8.4 points and three rebounds per game.
Moore may be K’s first commit for the 2019 class, but here’s guessing he’ll be joined by a few other players that share his five-star ranking.
The 6-foot-8 forward picks Larry Krystkowiak’s program over offers from LMU and Oregon State along with other high-major interest. The famous Finnish connection to Utah is Hanno Mottola, who starred for the Utes from 1996-2000 and had a two-year stint in the NBA. He’s also Jantunen’s prep coach.
“Mikael has tremendous overall feel for the game,” Mottola, who is an assistant at the Helsinki Basketball Academy, told 247Sports. “His defensive and rebounding skills are already at a very high level.”
Jantunen averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing for Finland in the U18 European Championships. He led Finland in both scoring and rebounding while shooting 72.3 percent from the field.
He becomes the third member of Krystkowiak’s 2019 class, joining four-star guard Rylan Jones and three-star center Matthew Van Komen, both of whom are from Utah.
The Utes have missed the NCAA tournament the last two years after reaching the Sweet 16 in 2015 and the second round in 2016.
No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs: Is TCU second-best in Big 12?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 15 TCU.
Jamie Dixon, who reached 11 NCAA tournaments in 13 seasons as Pittsburgh’s head coach, was run out of town after the 2015-16 season because he wasn’t good enough.
That’s what happens when you take a historically-downtrodden basketball program and win big for a few seasons. Missing two NCAA tournaments in a five season stretch becomes a fireable offense.
Since Pitt ran off Dixon, the Panthers have had their come-to-Jesus moment, ending the Kevin Stallings-era after just two years, one of which included a winless ACC season. Dixon, on the other hand, has landed in Fort Worth and turned TCU into a top 25 program.
Seriously.
The Horned Frogs won the NIT in Dixon’s first season at the helm, winning 24 games and finding themselves in the midst of the bubble picture in February before a seven-game losing streak to close the regular season ended those dreams. This past season, TCU was even better, as a four-game winning streak in late-February propelled Dixon to his first tournament appearance with his alma mater and TCU’s first trip to the Big Dance in 20 years.
To get an idea of the significance of what’s happening with this team right now, think about this: Since 1968, TCU has been to the NCAA tournament just four times (1971, 1987, 1998 and 2018). The last time that they reached the dance in back-to-back seasons was in 1952 and 1953. I, frankly, never thought I would see a time where TCU was the best team and, arguably, the healthiest basketball program in the state of Texas, but that’s where we are right now.
Because despite losing two starters from last year’s team, TCU looks like they should be better this year.
They are going to be able to score, I have little doubt of that.
Last season, despite missing Jaylen Fisher for half of the year, the Horned Frogs finished as the No. 9 team in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, and I think they are going to be better on that end of the floor this season.
For starters, they are going to be one of the growing number of programs that will be playing with two point guards this season, as Fisher will be joined in the backcourt by Alex Robinson. Those two compliment each other well. Robinson is a slick passer that really excels in ball-screens while Fisher is a bigger, more physical athlete that has shot 39.9 percent from three on more than 200 attempts through his first two seasons. Both players notched assist rates above 30 last year, which is a very good number; to put that into context, they both averaged more than 5.4 assists.
I’d hesitate to call TCU the best backcourt in the Big 12 this season, but they are never going to be at a disadvantage there this season.
And that’s before you factor in Desmond Bane and Kouat Noi. Bane is the best shooter in the program, making 46.1 percent of this triples last season while averaging 12.3 points. He’ll be asked to play something of a bigger role this year, as replacing Kenrich Williams is not going to be an easy thing to do, but I expect him to be up to the task. Noi is the x-factor here. As a freshman, he was an impact scorer off the bench, averaging 10.2 points in just over 22 minutes a night. He’s 6-foot-7 with some length, and he shot 43.4 percent from distance while attempting the most threes of anyone on the roster.
With those two point guards and those two shooters on the floor, TCU is going to be a nightmare to defend. Depth could be a bit of an issue, as TCU’s perimeter bench options are largely unproven, but people are the program are bullish on them. R.J. Nembhard is a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit that saw some action last season before a knee injury forced him to redshirt. Kaden Archie is TCU’s top recruit this season, while another redshirt freshman — Lat Mayen, a 6-foot-8 native of Sudan by way of Australia — fits the mold of TCU’s roster to a T; he’s a combo-forward with three-point range that was considered the top prospect in Australia in his class.
Even if those newcomers struggle to adjust to the college level, it’s hard to imagine TCU finishing the season outside the top 15 offensively.
There are real doubts about how good they are going to be on the defensive end of the floor.
The Horned Frogs finished 100th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric last season, and while Pitt had a reputation for being one of the Big East’s tough, physical defensive monsters in the mid-2000s, that mostly faded away once Ben Howland’s recruits matriculated out of the program. Dixon has had just one team finish in the top 20 of KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric since 2007, and that was when his 2009 team finished 19th.
Not only did TCU struggle to get stops last season, but they will now be losing the guy that was one of their most important defenders in Kenrich Williams. He was the program’s best rebounder. He led the team in steals last season. He was switchable and physical and allowed TCU to be able to play four-around-one when he was on the floor because of his ability to deal with bigger defenders. Frankly, he was really underrated last season.
Bane probably isn’t big enough to fill that role. I’m not sure Noi or Mayen is physically ready for for a Big 12 battle in the paint. TCU does have an injection promising frontcourt talent coming into the program — specifically redshirt freshman Kevin Samuel and the nation’s top JuCo big man, Yuat Alok — but they will be replacing the now-graduated Vladimir Brodziansky. That should be an upgrade defensively at the very least, but it won’t necessarily make TCU a better than average team defensively.
To be clear, I don’t think they need to be Virginia. We’ve seen over and over throughout the years that, in the NCAA tournament, teams that are elite offensively and good enough defensively have more success than elite defenses that can struggle to score. But if TCU is trending towards finishing the 2018-19 season as a borderline top 100 defense, that probably isn’t “good enough”.
THE X-FACTOR
This is pretty obvious, I think: Jaylen Fisher’s health.
Fisher, a Memphis native and former UNLV commit, was one of the first players to commit to Jamie Dixon when he arrived at TCU. A four-star prospect that was a top 40 recruit, Fisher has lived up to the billing. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists as a freshman. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 assists as a sophomore. The kid can play.
He also can barely find a way to stay healthy. A wrist injury cost him most of TCU’s NIT run when he was a freshman. A torn meniscus in his left knee suffered in August of 2017 cost him TCU’s summer trip to Australia and slowed the start to his sophomore campaign. He tore the meniscus in his right knee in January, ending his sophomore year midway through, and in early September he needed an arthroscopic procedure on the knee to clean some things up.
The hope is that Fisher is healthy by the time the season starts.
It should be noted that TCU has had success when he’s not on the floor. They won the NIT when he was out. They went 13-4 — with three overtime losses — in their 17 games after his injury last season. There are enough pieces here to make it work with or without Fisher.
But for TCU to hit their ceiling, to make a run at finishing second in the Big 12 this year, they are going to need Fisher healthy.
Hopefully, they get it.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
TCU is going to be really good. There’s little doubt that they will finish in the top half of the Big 12 once again this season; there is a clear-cut top four in the league, and TCU is one of those four.
Frankly, 15th might be somewhat high for them. I doubt there are going to be many, if any, preseason top 25s that have the Horned Frogs higher, but I also doubt there is anyone that will call you crazy for projecting TCU to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.
Personally, I think the upside is there for more.
If TCU can keep Fisher healthy throughout the season, and if they find a way to be able to consistently get stops, I think we’re looking at a team that has the horses to make a run to the Final Four. Those are two pretty big ‘ifs’, I know, but they are certainly within the range of outcomes for this group.
The curtain to college basketball’s worst-kept secret pulled back even more in a New York federal court last week, revealing a shady world of bagmen, secret payments and bags of cash.
New allegations were made and more programs ensnared as witnesses took the stand in the trial of an Adidas executive and two others facing wire fraud and corruption charges.
As the trial moves forward, the behind-the-scenes view into the black-market world of youth and college basketball will likely cast an even wider net, each day of testimony leaving athletic departments across the country wondering if their program will be next.
“You can rest assured there will be a few coaches sweating this trial out,” former LSU coach Dale Brown said.
The trial stems from an FBI investigation into the seedy side of college basketball recruiting. Ten people, including four assistant coaches at prominent programs, were arrested in September 2017, accused of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in shoe-company money to top recruits to influence their choice of schools, agents and apparel companies.
Former Adidas executive James Gatto, former AAU coach Merl Code and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins are standing trial in the Manhattan federal court, accused of plotting to pay $100,000 to the family top recruit Brian “Tugs” Bowen Jr.
Prosecutors have portrayed the schools as the victims, at risk of NCAA sanctions and the loss of millions of dollars in the pay-for-players schemes. Defense attorneys placed the blame on the schools for a win-at-all-costs mentality while trying lure top recruits, countering that only NCAA rules were broken, not federal laws.
“This is what corruption in college basketball looks like,” U.S. Attorney Eli Mark said in his opening remarks. “When you lie, cheat and deceive in order to get a college to issue financial aid, that is a crime.”
Paying top recruits has long been college basketball’s dirty little secret, but only in a handful of cases had it been exposed. The federal probe, with the heft of wiretaps, subpoenas and threat of jail time, allowed investigators dig into places the NCAA cannot.
Testimony during the trial has shed more light on the dark underbelly of recruiting, sounding at times like a movie plot as one bagman-turned-witness described an envelope full of cash and Bowen’s father nonchalantly discussed paying for his son’s services as if it were a normal part of the process.
“Tugs was one of the top players in the country,” Bowen Sr. testified. “Every shoe company wants good players on their teams.”
Bowen Sr. outlined the range of potential payments offered by schools: $50,000 from Arizona, $100,000 from Creighton, $150,000 from Oklahoma State. He said there was interest from Oregon, which had previously not been linked to the corruption, and that Texas could help him with housing.
Bowen Sr. also outlined a cash payment from an Adidas representative at an AAU event, money to switch AAU teams and for a car.
Bowen Jr. ended up at Louisville, where already-embroiled-in-scandal coach Rick Pitino was fired, before transferring to South Carolina. Bowen Jr. was never cleared to play college basketball and pursued a professional career in Australia.
“Obviously, if you’re a cheater you’re going to just cheat,” Brown said. “We can’t just blame the kids for taking stuff. For a coach to buy somebody, barter somebody or use them is totally unacceptable. I think the percentage who do that is low, but they say if one does it, it’s too much.”
The NCAA ratified a reform package in August to address the issues raised by the FBI case, including stiffer penalties for rules violations, allowing players to work with an NCAA-certified agent while testing the NBA draft waters and changes to recruiting evaluations.
Any NCAA investigations and action against rule-breaking programs likely will not come until after the federal trials, which may not be until next summer, so the 2018-19 season may play out before any sanctions hit.
“Is anything going to change? I don’t know,” Brown said. “I’m hopeful, but it’s been a long, slow process. The organization is making improvements, but needs revamping.”
Gonzaga center leaves program, focuses on academics
Gonzaga sophomore Jacob Larsen has left the basketball program, the school announced over the weekend.
After playing limited minutes last season as a redshirt freshman, Larsen has opted to focus on his education. He will remain on scholarship at the school.
“He’s not with our team right now,” head coach Mark Few told the Spokesman Review. “He has some things going on personally that he needs to address. We’re 100 percent behind him, helping him every which way we can. … Hopefully, it’ll end up being a great story.”
Larsen, who averaged 2.9 points last year, is a 6-foot-11 center from Denmark who was a fairly high level prospect for the Zags. But he tore his ACL heading into his freshman season in 2016-17 and was forced to take a redshirt. Last season, he was playing 15 minutes per game early in the year, but those minutes started shrinking as the season progressed. There were question about whether or not he would be able to beat out freshman Filip Petrusev for a role as the fourth-big in this rotation, behind Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie and Brandon Clarke.
Larsen has also dealt with tragedy in his life. His older brother, Rasmus, was considered a potential NBA first round pick and earned the nickname “Danish Dirk” but he tragically passed away in May of 2015. He was found dead in his bed after missing a meeting prior to a game with his club team in Belgium.
VIDEO: Pitt basketball honors the late-Mac Miller with perfect hype video
Pitt basketball hasn’t done much right in recent years, but they nailed this.
On Friday night before a Homecoming football game against Syracuse, the Panthers dropped the perfect hype video: The team dancing in Blue Slide Park to a song titled “Party on Fifth Ave.” by Mac Miller.
Miller is a Pittsburgh-bred rapper that passed away about a month from what appeared to be a drug overdose. Blue Slide Park was the name of his first full-length album, and the tributes to Miller in the park can be seen in the video.
Miller had a reputation for being one of the founders of Frat Rap, corny popcorn rap by young white men about partying, college life and waking up hungover. By the end of his life, however, Miller was so much more as an artist. Anyone that hasn’t seen his performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series needs to take ten minutes and listen to these two songs.