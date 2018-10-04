Tennessee’s Barnes says complacency won’t be an issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wants to show that its share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last year was an indication that the Volunteers’ program is on the rise.
Picked to finish 13th out of 14 SEC teams before the 2017-18 season, Tennessee instead went 26-9 and tied Auburn for first place in the conference . The Vols return their top six scorers from that team and enter this season as an SEC front-runner, but they say they haven’t lost the collective chip on their shoulder that came from being picked so low a year ago.
“If complacency sets in, that’s my fault — and I can assure you that’s not going to happen,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday at the Vols’ media day.
Tennessee has a legitimate shot at earning its best preseason ranking ever when the poll comes out later this month. The Vols never have been ranked higher than seventh in the preseason Top 25.
The Vols are chasing a couple of other firsts as well heading into their Nov. 9 season opener with Louisiana-Lafayette.
Tennessee will try to win back-to-back SEC titles for the first time ever while chasing its first Final Four appearance in school history. Tennessee’s closest call came when it lost 70-69 to Michigan State in a 2010 regional final.
The Vols’ 2017-18 season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 63-62 loss to Loyola-Chicago , which went on to reach the Final Four .
“I still think about the Loyola game a lot,” junior guard Jordan Bone said. “It just drives me to work hard and it drives our team to be better. We just want more. We fell short.”
Tennessee may have fallen short in March, but it still got plenty of rewards for its surprising season. Barnes earned a contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years. Grant Williams, a junior forward this season, was named the SEC 2017-18 player of the year by the league’s coaches .
Yet the Vols say they’re as motivated as ever. They want to make sure this season ends differently.
“It was the hardest summer ever just to get a rim to shoot on,” senior forward Admiral Schofield said. “Our whole team was in the gym the whole day. I would have to come in late at night just to get my extra work in because everyone’s been putting in time. I think everyone’s urgency and everyone’s focus is just being better than we were last year, not because of the outside noise, just because we want to go to a different level.”
The frontcourt duo of Schofield and Williams will lead Tennessee again this season. They averaged a combined 29.1 points and 12.4 rebounds last season. Barnes says he wants Williams to post a double-digit rebounding average, a significant rise for someone who had 6 boards per game last year.
Tennessee is seeking more consistency from 6-foot-11 senior forward Kyle Alexander, whose absence due to a hip injury limited the Vols in the Loyola game. The Vols also return the backcourt trio of Bone, Jordan Bowden and Lamonte’ Turner.
That veteran lineup assures Tennessee won’t get overlooked the way it did last season. The Vols say they’re ready for the challenge.
“We have a standard that we set,” Williams said. “Until we get there, we’re not going to be satisfied whatsoever.”
NOTE: Reserve forward Zach Kent will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Friday. A timetable on his potential return will be announced afterward. Kent, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, appeared in two games last season.
Arizona State becomes Big Guard U in bid for NCAA repeat
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State became known as Guard U during its run to the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Led by three senior guards, the Sun Devils run-and-gunned their way into the bracket for the first time in four years.
Now that Tra Holder, Kodi Justice and Shannon Evans II are gone, Arizona State will rely on a new, bigger batch of guards. The Sun Devils have transformed into Big Guard U in their bid to reach the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1980-81.
“We’ve got some bigger guards, guys with size who can handle the ball and make plays,” said Sun Devils forward Zylan Cheatham, a San Diego State transfer who’s eligible this season after sitting out 2017-18.
Holder and Evans were 6-foot-1 and Justice was 6-5. They played with confidence, quickness and were superb shooters while leading Arizona State to a 20-win season and its second NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years.
Remy Martin, a 6-foot sophomore, returns this season after providing a spark off the bench and will be joined by a much bigger group of guards.
Rob Edwards, who sat out last season after transferring from Cleveland State, is 6-4. So is Luguentz Dort, a talented freshman from Montreal. Elias Valtonen, a Finnish freshman, is 6-7.
The big guards complement a frontcourt that’s bigger as well, giving coach Bobby Hurley a bevy of lineup and playing style options for 2018-19.
“Knowing the recruiting class and knowing who we had sitting out, it was always my thought that this one has the chance to be our best team,” Hurley said. “We’re bigger and more athletic than any team I’ve ever had and it has the potential to be the best defensive team that I’ve coached anywhere.”
That hasn’t been the case in the desert before this season.
Arizona State had a thin bench and not a lot of size, so Hurley often had limited lineup options. When the season turned to the Pac-12 portion, the Sun Devils were often overmatched size-wise, with Justice sometimes giving up six to seven inches to players he was trying to defend.
Arizona State won’t have that problem this season. The Sun Devils have depth and size from the guards to the frontcourt players, up to 7-foot Serbian freshman Uros Plavsic. Instead of facing matchup problems, Arizona State will create them with nine players 6-7 or taller.
“If you ask me who will start, I couldn’t give that answer and it’s not because I don’t have enough guys,” Hurley said. “I have maybe too many.”
Arizona State’s size in the frontcourt should lead to better rim protection.
The combination of Martin and Dort could end up being the best defensive backcourt in the Pac-12.
Martin arrived in the desert last year with a reputation of being a hounding defender and he lived up to it as a freshman, playing with a boundless, aggressive energy that gave opposing guards fits.
Dort has a similar makeup, only in a bigger frame.
Dort is a relentless defender who’s good one on one, off the ball and flying in for weak-side blocks. He’s already impressed Hurley in a short time at Arizona State.
“When it’s all said and done, I don’t know if I’ll coach a better defensive guard than (Dort),” Hurley said. “As soon as he got here, Lu had an immediate impact on everything we do. He has such a presence in practice and affects practice in so many different ways. He attacks the basket, is super athletic and strong and, again, I think he’s got the potential to be just an incredible defender.”
Brian Bowen Sr. details alleged illicit offers in testimony
One of the most anticipated moments of this week’s trial in New York of the government’s case into its investigation of corruption in college basketball did not fail to deliver some noteworthy testimony.
Brian Bowen, Sr., whose son has been at the center of the government’s investigation, testified about the offers he says multiple schools were said to have made to secure the services of his five-star son, Brian Jr.
Here’s what Bowen Sr. said that Christian Dawkins told him regarding multiple schools according to Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel:
Arizona would pay $50,000 via assistant coach Joe Pasternak
Oklahoma State would provide $150,000, $8,000 for a car and “some undisclosed amount to buy a house” via assistant LaMont Evans
Texas would “help me with housing” via assistant Mike Morrell
Creighton would provide “like $100,000 and a good job, like a lucrative job” via assistant Preston Murphy
An offer of $60,000 to $80,000 to attend Louisville was upped to $100,000 because that’s what was provided to Billy Preston to attend Kansas
Bowen Sr. also had plenty to say about things he says he experienced first hand (these as well via Wetzel):
He did not “recall” any discussion about an offer from Oregon
He was paid $25,000, which he says came from Dawkins and adidas’ Chris Rivers, for Bowen Jr. to play grassroots ball one summer with the Michigan Mustangs
He was paid $5,000 to $8,000 for Bowen Jr. to play with the Chicago-based and Nike-sponsored grassroots program Mean Streets
He was paid $2,000 a month by then-La Lumiere coach and current DePaul assistant Shane Heirman for his son to attend the prep school
Got all that?
It’s certainly quite a bit to digest, both for a jury and for anyone trying to figure out what the potential NCAA fallout could be from these claims. Obviously, the testimony that would seem to carry the most weight would be what Bowen Sr. says he experienced directly, which does not implicate any collegiate programs of rule-breaking. What he says Dawkins conveyed to him is more problematic, but those messages are second-hand and would seem to be far from provable allegations without corroborating evidence or testimony. An agent’s runner, especially one with Dawkins’ track record, telling the father of a recruit what a school is going to pay is hardly slam-dunk evidence. There’s also the fact that the only allegations of actual completed payments are from Louisville and Kansas, and the allegation against the Jayhawks would seem even more tenuous given the added layer of a separate player’s involvement.
Bowen Sr. is slated to take the stand again tomorrow, and it’s clear he has plenty to say regarding the underbelly of college hoops recruiting. There’s little doubt here that the situations Bowen Sr. describes is how things are often done at the highest levels of recruiting, but there will probably need to be more than just what he says he was told by a middle man for there to be any major – or even minor – ramifications for the schools he mentioned Thursday.
UPDATE:
Creighton released the following statement Thursday evening in response to Bowen Sr.’s testimony:
“In 2017, when information regarding allegations of improper recruiting practices nationwide were first announced, Creighton conducted a thorough review of its men’s basketball program. University officials take today’s claim very seriously and will continue to work with the appropriate agencies as needed. To date, the Creighton University Athletics compliance office has not been contacted by the FBI or the NCAA
“Integrity is one of the guiding principles of coach Greg McDermott’s men’s basketball program, and the university is committed to upholding those values.”
Oregon also released a statement:
“A claim was made in federal court this week that the University of Oregon offered money to a prospective student-athlete in men’s basketball. The UO takes this claim very seriously.
We have reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the case to ascertain whether any evidence exists to substantiate this claim. They have not yet responded to our inquiry. To date, the UO has never been contacted by federal authorities or any other parties involved in this or any other current criminal or civil case related to recruiting in men’s college basketball.
Last year, in response to allegations of fraudulent recruiting practices within college basketball, the UO conducted interviews with members of the men’s basketball staff and reviewed player recruiting practices. That review found no evidence that the UO had used monetary offerings to prospective student-athletes or their family members to entice them to attend the UO. After the claim was made in federal court this week, we again spoke with members of the men’s basketball coaching staff and, again, found no evidence that illicit conduct occurred.
Based on all of the information currently available, we feel confident that coach Dana Altman and members of his staff uphold the highest standards of integrity in recruiting. Coach Altman is one of the nation’s most respected men’s basketball coaches, and we are proud of his strong track record of success on and off the court.
“We will continue to closely monitor proceedings from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.”
Rob Dauster was joined by Travis Hines on Thursday to talk through the American Athletic Conference and to provide a preview of the teams in that league. In addition to talking about the likes of Memphis and UConn, the two spent the open of the show on the trial that has engulfed the basketball world and whether or not it will ever live up to the disastrous potential that the investigation had when it was first revealed more than a year ago.
OPEN: So let’s talk about this trial and its ramifications.
23:15: The bottom of the AAC
25:25: Memphis
31:30: Temple
34:15: UConn
41:00: Wichita State
43:40: SMU
46:15: Houston
49:45: Cincinnati
53:30: UCF
Arizona lands commitment from second five-star guard
Arizona has landed a commitment from a second five-star prospect in as many months.
Josh Green, a 6-foot-5 Australian that currently lives in Phoenix, announced on Thursday afternoon that he will be playing his college ball for Sean Miller and the Wildcats. A top ten prospect in the class, this commitment comes less than a month after Nico Mannion — a fellow five-star and Green’s teammate with the West Coast Elite AAU program — announced that he, too, will be committing to Arizona.
Arizona has also landed a commitment from three-star center Christian Koloko, a shot-blocker with high-upside.
One of the best scorers in the class, Green should slot in perfectly alongside Mannion, a big, talented point guard that has already cracked Italy’s senior national team.
The irony of this commitment is that it came during the fourth day of the trial of Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, three defendants that were charged with crimes during the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball. No one outside of Louisville was as tied to this investigation as Arizona was. An assistant coach was arrested for handing out bribes, they lost a five-star point guard because of the evidence that was turned up and there was a report that came out linking Miller to a $100,000 payment to Deandre Ayton.
It cost Arizona their 2018 recruiting class, but it hasn’t cost the program its status among the elite.
Because the truth is that instability affects recruiting far more than perception. Once it became clear that Miller wasn’t getting fired, recruits no longer had reason to be concerned with committing to the school.
And the proof is a five-star backcourt that could make the Wildcats the favorite to win the Pac-12 in 2020.
No. 17 West Virginia: Can Press Virginia live on after Jevon Carter?
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 17 West Virginia.
It’s not often that Hall of Fame head coaches reinvent themselves when they’re 60 years old with nearly four decades of coaching experience on their résumé, but that is precisely what Bob Huggins did prior to the start of the 2014-15 season.
After missing his second straight NCAA tournament in 2014, the program’s second season as a member of the Big 12, Huggins decided to drastically change the way that his teams would play. The new and improved West Virginia would base everything around one, simple concept: They wanted to maximize the number of possessions they get during a game.
To do so, Huggins made the change to being a team that pressed 94 feet, forcing as many turnovers as possible, pounding the offensive glass and spending the full 40 minutes testing their opponents’ fitness and toughness, both physically and mentally.
Press Virginia was born, and it’s been more successful than I’m sure even Huggins would have predicted. The Mountaineers have been to three Sweet 16 in the last four seasons, never entering the tournament lower than a No. 5 seed. They’ve won at least 25 games each year and finished second in the Big 12 three of those four season and no worse than a tie for fourth.
Those four seasons also happened to coincide with when Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles entered the West Virginia program, and no one has represented the ethos of any program better than the way that duo represented the Mountaineers these last four seasons.
It begs the question: Can West Virginia press on without the two players most responsible for that change?
The most important skill that a player can have when playing for this iteration of Bob Huggins is that he is willing to play his tail off.
This is not something that can be coached or taught, for the most part. This is something that a kid has or doesn’t have, but the beauty in the way that Huggy Bear has recruited is that he is not going to bring a player onto his campus or into his locker room if he doesn’t believe they’ll be able to deliver when they’re called upon. Put another way, he’s not signing a kid that won’t leave everything they have on the floor every night.
Carter is the perfect example. Huggins told me the story of when he decided to offer Carter last March. It was during an 8 a.m. game at AAU Nationals in Orlando. Huggins was sitting courtside with a coffee, trying to shake off the cobwebs, and Carter was out there guarding full court on every possession even though his team wasn’t pressing.
Huggins called one of his assistants. “We’ve got to sign this guy. I don’t know what he does well, but he sure tries to guard.”
That’s the kind of player that he brings in, which is why it’s become fairly easy for him to be able to replace “program guys”, players that weren’t necessarily stars but that fit the ethos of a team. Glue guys, veteran leaders, the swiss army knife that made all the other pieces on the team fit.
Nathan Adrian was a program guy, a 6-foot-8 West Virginia native that turned into the point-man of Huggins’ press while developing into a solid scorer and shooter. When he graduated, he was replaced by the likes of Esa Ahmad, Lamont West and Wesley Harris. Adrian himself filled a void that was left by Jonathon Holton.
Carter stepped into Jaysean Paige’s shoes after Paige took the reins from Juwan Staten. West Virginia lost Devin Williams a year earlier than expected but didn’t miss a beat as Sagaba Konate has had developed into the nation’s most intimidating shot-blocker.
With West Virginia, there is always going to be a next man up.
I know this is totally antithetical to what I just wrong, but what Carter and Miles provided this program cannot and will not be replicated.
Carter was a unicorn. The way that he was able to apply pressure on the ball, the tenacity and relentless with which he defended, his basketball IQ — Carter had a rep for telling opponents where to be when they ran the wrong play — was unique. Miles was not on his level, but he still was a guy that could get after a ball-handler and carried with him the dogged determination of a player that spent his entire life being overlooked and underrecruited.
That permeated the entire Mountaineer basketball program. They set a tone. They were the example. And the truth is that that kind of leadership cannot be taught or learned; you either have it or you don’t.
Carter and Miles were the personification of a “program guy”. The Mountaineers have lost “program guys” like this in the past and survived, but this one feels different if only because I am not convinced that the next men up are going to be able to do what Carter and Miles did during their four-year careers.
Press Virginia has, for the last four years, finished either first or second in the country in turnover percentage. Twice, that led to the Mountaineers finishing the year as a top six defensive nationally, according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. Last year, however, they finished outside the top 40, and it is not a coincidence that this happened in the season where the Mountaineers finished with the lowest turnover rate of the Press Virginia era.
In 2017-18, West Virginia forced a turnover on 23.4 percent of their defensive possessions. The previous three seasons, their average turnover rate was 26.9%.
It’s not a coincidence that the least effective Press Virginia team we’ve seen to date was the one that forced the fewest turnovers.
And next season, the Mountaineers will be replacing a backcourt that featured two seniors that stood 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds with junior Beetle Bolden and redshirt freshman Brandon Knapper, who are listed at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds and 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, respectively, which is why …
THE X-FACTOR
… West Virginia’s season really hinges on whether or not their current guards are going to be able to apply the ball pressure and defensive intensity that Carter and Miles did for four years.
I hate to belabor the point, but more than any other program in college basketball, the Mountaineers thrive based on the system that they run. The concept is pretty simple, really: West Virginia does not have great halfcourt offensive weapons, so they play this style — pressing, attacking the offensive glass — to maximize the number of possessions they get, and to ensure they get as many easy baskets as possible. This matters because in order to get into their press, they need to make the other team take the ball out of the rim.
They need to make shots.
Frankly, a pressing system like this winds the clock back. West Virginia may be the only team in college basketball that defies math, where two-pointers — made at a higher percentage leading to a higher percentage of defensive possessions where they can get into the press — are actually more efficient than three-pointers.
It all works in concert.
Their defense leads to easy buckets which, in turn, leads to the Mountaineers being able to get into their defense, and so on.
That’s what makes Bolden, Knapper, Trey Doomes, Jermaine Haley and Jordan McCabe so important.
If their press isn’t effective, if their guards aren’t forcing turnovers and turning them into easy buckets, then West Virginia just is not going to be all that good.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
At this point, what can we do other than trust in Hugs?
The Mountaineers have lost important pieces every season — including heading into the inaugural year of Press Virginia — and they’ve been arguably the second-best program in the Big 12 the last four years.
And it’s not like the cupboard is bare.
The things that Sagaba Konate can do in front of the rim are ridiculous. He’s the most entertaining shot-blocker that I can remember watching at the college level if only because his size seems to invite opponents to try and dunk on him. His timing, his leaping ability and his celebrations are all elite, and when you have an eraser in front of the rim, ready and willing to clean up any mistakes made by perimeter defenders, it lifts the entire defense.
Esa Ahmad should be in line for a big year. He’s averaged double-figures each of the last two seasons despite playing with Jevon Carter — and missing the first half of last year due to academic issues — and is the odds-on favorite to lead West Virginia in scoring this season. Lamont West and Wesley Harris (pending legal troubles) also appear to be in line for big years. Throw in a pair of JuCo transfers and two freshmen in Derek Culver and Trey Coomes that should be ready to contribute immediately, and Huggins has a nice mix of experienced talent, youth and depth.
They should be a tournament team again.
But the difference between finishing in the tournament and making a run at the top of the Big 12 is vast, and it’s hard for us to know which West Virginia will be until we get a glimpse at what they can do defensively.