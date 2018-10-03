More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Best Bets: Which longshot national title futures hold value?

By Rob DausterOct 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

During the 2018-19 college basketball season, we will be taking deeper dives into the betting markets now that sports gambling has been legalized outside of the state of Nevada.

To kick the season off, we are going to break down National Title futures and which bets are worth your time and money. 

Here are the best longshot bets, teams with odds that payout better than 100:1 to cut down the nets in Minneapolis in April. 

REMINDER: A bet of $100 on +200 odds would win $200. A bet of $100 on +10,000 odds would win $10,000. A bet of $1 on +20,000 would win $200. 

MARQUETTE (+20,000)

I’m higher on Marquette than most people seem to be, and that’s because Marquette has one of the most potent offenses in all of college basketball. They are one of just five teams to finish in the top 12 of KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric over the course of the last two years, joining Duke, Kansas, Villanova and North Carolina. With Markus Howard and Sam Hauser back and joined by a slew of talent, young players that have spent a year or two under Steve Wojciechowski, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Golden Eagles don’t finish near the top offensively again this season.

The reason Marquette has struggled as much as they have the last two years is that they are also a trainwreck defensively.Only six high-major programs finished below them in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings: Washington State, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane, Memphis and Iowa. Only four teams reached the NCAA tournament with a worse defensive rating — Texas Southern, LIU Brooklyn, NC-Central, Iona — and Iona, a No. 15 seed, was the only tournament invitee that was not in a play-in game.

But Marquette has made some changes. They’ve added Joseph Chartouny, a transfer from Fordham that has finished among the league leaders in steals the last three years, while Ed Morrow is now eligible, a physical frontcourt piece that can defend the rim and rebound the ball. They should be improved defensively, and the truth of the matter is that teams that are good enough defensively and elite offensively are the ones that win national titles.

Marquette checks those boxes this season, and at 200:1 odds — where there are 48 teams that are currently getting better odds — they are more than worth the bet.

WASHINGTON (+20,000)

The Huskies are another team that is not getting enough hype heading into the season.

Coming off of Mike Hopkins’ first season in Seattle, Washington looks like a sneaky-favorite to win the Pac-12 this season. They surprisingly won 21 games a year ago and were in the mix for an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament until a late-swoon down the stretch of the season. Perhaps the best news is that not only will Washington bring everyone from that team back — including the most slept-on freshman out west in Jaylen Nowell — but Washington will now be heading into their second season playing this 2-3 zone that Hopkins, a former Syracuse assistant, has fashioned.

Put another way, Washington was ahead of the curve last year before the players on the roster really had a feel for what a season in this system was going to be like. And assuming that zone continues to improve, we’ve seen what Syracuse has been capable of doing in March when they shut people down defensively. Why can’t Washington do the same? At +20,000, the risk is getting paid off.

CENTRAL FLORIDA (+50,000)

UCF was one of the best defensive teams in all of college basketball last season. They finished eighth nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, and that was despite Tacko Fall — their 7-foot-6 center and one of the nation’s most lethal shot erasers — playing only 16 games. They struggled, finishing just 19-13, because they could not score, and that was due to the fact that Fall was far from the only UCF star that missed a lot of time. B.J. Taylor, a contender for AAC Player of the Year this season, played in just 16 games as well. Aubrey Dawkins, a transfer from Michigan, missed the entire season after suffering a shoulder injury.

With essentially everyone back this season, I fully expect UCF to win the AAC, push for a spot in the top 25 and, potentially, enter the NCAA tournament as a top four seed. That is very much in the range of outcomes for the Knights, and if you can stomach betting on Johnny Dawkins, at $10 bet could win you $5,000.

PROVIDENCE (+20,000)

The Friars are a borderline top 25 team in my mind, and their head coach — Ed Cooley — is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the country that doesn’t get the credit he deserves. There is quite a bit of young talent on this roster as well as a handful of former four-star recruits that are ready to come of age; Makai Ashton-Langford and Alpha Diallo, specifically. As a program with the 49-best odds to win the national title, they are worth a look.

CLEMSON, TCU, LSU, MISSISSIPPI STATE (+10,000)

Individually, I don’t love any of these bets for a variety of reasons, but I do believe that they are worth mentioning here. All four are going to enter the 2018-19 season as consensus top 25 teams — TCU and Mississippi State might sneak their way into the top 15 — and all four are currently getting the 30th-best odds to win the national title.

Put another way, Vegas is telling you there are somewhere between 30 and 48 teams in college basketball better than these four, while the coaches and the media within the sport are saying that there probably aren’t 25 better than them. If you love any one of these four teams, you are getting pretty good value on this bet.

Five-star wing Scottie Lewis verbally commits to Florida

By Raphielle JohnsonOct 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Having already received verbal commitments from three players in the 2019 recruiting class, two being Top 50 prospects, Florida was already off to a good start on the recruiting trail. Things got even better for Mike White’s program Tuesday night as Scottie Lewis, one of the top players in the Class of 2019, announced his commitment to Florida.

Lewis, who picked Florida over Kentucky, joins guards Tre’Shaun Mann and Alex Klatsky and power forward/center Omar Payne in Florida’s 2019 class to date. In Lewis, Florida has its “crown jewel” of the class, a highly athletic player who’s tough to stop off the dribble and also defends his position well.

The 6-foot-5 high school senior currently attends The Ranney School in New Jersey and played for the Team Rio grassroots program on the Under Armour Association circuit. Two of Lewis’ teammates and close friends at both the school and grassroots levels are the aforementioned Klatsky and Villanova commit Bryan Antoine.

Klatsky verbally committed to Florida September 11, just days after he and Lewis took their official visits to the school.

Florida does have some wings with eligibility remaining beyond the 2018-19 season in redshirt junior Keith Stone, sophomores DeAundre Ballard and Chase Johnson and freshman Keyontae Johnson. But with KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson both entering their senior seasons Florida was in need of a high-level difference maker at the position, and in Scottie Lewis they’ve managed to add that caliber of player.

Clemson to play UNC Wilmington for hurricane relief game

Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s men’s basketball team is heading to one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Florence to raise money for those impacted by the storm.

The Tigers will play a benefit game at UNC Wilmington on Oct. 27. Part of the net proceeds from the event will go to UNC Wilmington’s Campus Emergency Fund for Student Hurricane Relief.

Florence, the one-time Category 4 storm, made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina, and caused significant wind and flood damage.

The storm is blamed for the death of at least 47 people with 36 of those in North Carolina.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell has also been an assistant and head coach UNC Wilmington. He hopes the game can be a “small part of the healing process” for people in Wilmington.

Arizona State lands highly-regarded JUCO guard Alonzo Verge

By Raphielle JohnsonOct 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Arizona State landed its second verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 Tuesday, as Moberly Area Community College point guard Alonzo Verge announced that he will be a Sun Devil. Verge, one of the top junior college prospects in the 2019 class, took his official visit to Arizona State this past weekend.

As a freshman at Moberly Area CC, Verge averaged 20.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line. The 6-foot-3 second team NJCAA All-American joins another guard, four-star recruit Jaelen House, in Arizona State’s 2019 class to date.

With House and Verge on board, Arizona State’s recruiting attention for the 2019 class could turn to the front court. The Sun Devils will lose two expected contributors at the end of the 2018-19 season in De’Quon Lake, who averaged 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior, and San Diego State transfer Zylan Cheatham.

The cupboard won’t be bare when those two depart, as Arizona State has options for the future including freshmen Taeshon Cherry and Uros Plavsic and sophomore Vitaly Shibel, Kimani Lawrence and Romello White. But it wouldn’t hurt Arizona State to add a quality front court prospect to its talented perimeter tandem of House and Verge.

Four-star guard Anthony Harris Jr. commits to Virginia Tech

By Raphielle JohnsonOct 2, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Virginia Tech began building its 2019 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, as four-star guard Anthony Harris Jr. announced that he will be a Hokie. Harris, who attends Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia and played his grassroots basketball for the Team Takeover program on the Nike EYBL circuit, is Virginia Tech’s first commitment in the class.

The 6-foot-3 Harris is a player the Virginia Tech coaching staff had been recruiting for quite some time, and the hard work has paid off. The other schools on the combo guard’s final list were Connecticut, Duke, Miami and Wake Forest.

Lauded for his abilities as a perimeter defender, Harris has made strides as a perimeter shooter and is a key commitment for Virginia Tech. While the Hokies have two lead guards with eligibility remaining beyond the 2018-19 season in sophomore Wabissa Bede and freshman Jonathan Kabongo, there was a need to account for Justin Robinson being set to graduate in the spring.

With Harris’ verbal commitment, Virginia Tech has done just that.

Bombshells in opening statements of college basketball corruption trial

By Rob DausterOct 2, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
4 Comments

We knew there were going to be fireworks during the trials for the eight men facing wire fraud charges stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and day one did not disappoint.

The defense attorney for Jim Gatto, a former Adidas executive accused of funneling money from the apparel company to recruits and their families, acknowledged that her client had more or less done all of the above.

According to Casey Donnelly, Gatto did facilitate a payment of $100,000 to the family of Brian Bowen because “Oregon, a Nike school, offered [Bowen] an astronomical amount of money if he’d go to Oregon.” Bowen was never cleared and eventually turned pro before heading to Australia for this season.

Donnelly admitted that Gatto paid $40,000 to the family of Dennis Smith Jr. while the current Dallas Maverick was playing at N.C. state. She said that Gatto paid $20,000 to Silvio De Sousa, who played for Kansas during the second semester last season, because “Under Armour had paid for De Sousa to [commit] to the University of Maryland.” Donnelly then confirmed that Gatto was also involved in the discussions surrounding the recruitment of Nassir Little, who Adidas was considered paying to attend Miami after the player was “offered” $150,000 by Arizona. Little has since enrolled at North Carolina.

Donnelly did not specifically say who requested that Gatto make those payments, simply stating that he was working based off of what the coaches wanted.

Those quotes alone are enough to make headlines around the internet, but they aren’t the story of the first day of the trail.

The story is this: “Jim Gatto broke NCAA rules,” Donnelly said. “NCAA rules are not laws.”

This is the defense that Gatto’s attorney will be mounting. Their game-plan appears to be throwing the sport under the bus, showing how corrupt the world of high-major recruiting is, how pervasive breaking NCAA rules has become all while emphasizing one, simple point: The coaching staffs at these universities and, thus, the universities themselves wanted these things to happen. They weren’t victims of fraud. They were complicit, willing participants that happily kept their head in the sand as they profited off of the free labor Gatto and company provided them.

And they’re right.

The FBI and the Southern District of New York should not be in charge of enforcing the NCAA’s draconian amateurism rules. There are elements in this case that are worthy of investigation. Coaches taking bribes to funnel kids to financial advisors they don’t know, that have a history of defrauding clients, should be cleaned up. (Read: Person, Chuck.) But it’s genuinely baffling to me that there are smart, important federal investigators that believe college athletes capitalizing on a percentage of their true value on the open market while still “amateurs” is worthy of their time, resources or man-power.

Truthfully, they should’ve spent their time investigating whether or not it’s legal for the NCAA and the universities that make up the NCAA to artificially cap players’ earning power to ensure that all the money goes to the schools and rich decision-makers.

But that’s besides the point.

The story from Day 1 of the first trial of the college basketball corruption scandal is that Jim Gatto and his lawyer are going to freely and willfully toss around names and identify who he worked with, what players he paid and what coaches requested that it happen.

That matters, because of this rule change the NCAA announced in August: “People charged with investigating and resolving NCAA cases can accept information established by another administrative body, including a court of law [or] government agency.”

Any evidence that turns up during this trial or any of the other trials stemming from this FBI investigation can be used by the NCAA to punish people breaking their by-laws.

So if you are a coach and you worked with Gatto, Dawkins or Code during the period when this investigation was happening, you should be worried.