Kevin Keatts lands commitment from Jalen Lecque

Tuesday was the latest example, as Jalen Lecque, a four-star prospect and the No. 29-ranked player in the Class of 2019 according to 247 Sports Composite, announced that he has committed to N.C. State.
Lecque is a native of New York that currently attends Brewster Academy. A terrific athlete at 6-foot-4, Lecque should step arrive on N.C. State’s campus ready to contribute to the Wolfpack immediately. Keatts wants to play fast and he wants to press and that is precisely the kind of system that Lecque will fit into perfectly. He’ll be able to defend right away.
At this point in his development, Lecque’s biggest flaw is his ability to shoot. He needs to put a lot of time in developing his three-point stroke. He’s quick enough to get into the lane and he’s shown flashes of being able to pass, and once he becomes a consistent threat from deep, he’ll be a real weapon.
This is the first commitment in the class for the Wolfpack. He’s the highest-rated recruit that Keatts has landed to date.
It’s never fun to put together any sort of “hot seat” list.
In an ideal world, every college basketball coach in America would win enough games, and do enough with their programs, to justify keeping them all around for another season. But there are over 350 head coaching jobs in a highly-competitive, multi-million dollar sport. That’s just not the way things work in sports.
So, every year, we go over some of the big-name head coaches who could be in trouble if they have a bad season. Many years, some of the coaches on this list make us look dumb by having a big season and effectively “saving” their jobs. Other times, we can already see a program trending in the wrong direction, and things just aren’t going to change.
The hot seat doesn’t have nearly as many names on it this year. There isn’t an FBI scandal to keep certain seats warm. And given a lot of the coaching turnover of the past few offseasons, there are still many coaches who are in their first two years on the job.
But here are some coaches to watch for this season as they try to do everything they can to build positive momentum going forward.
DO NOT SIT DOWN
Steve Alford, UCLA: Coming off of another disappointing season in which they barely made the First Four, the pressure is, once again, on Alford to win at UCLA. Other programs would kill to have three Sweet 16 appearances in five seasons. But things are done a bit differently at UCLA. That fanbase expects Final Four runs and national championships. So Alford’s five-year stretch isn’t exactly cutting it. Alford’s 67.2 percent winning percentage is the lowest of any UCLA coach since Walt Hazzard’s 62.1 percent winning percentage in 1948. When you also factor in the off-the-court incident in China, and Alford needs a good season from his talented team.
Ernie Kent, Washington State: In four seasons at the helm, Washington State has never won more than 13 games in a season as the Cougars are only 47-77 and 18-54 in Pac-12 play under Kent. While Kent deserves some slack for having to manage one of the toughest jobs in the country, he’s clearly not the right guy for the job. Recruiting buzz for Washington State is nonexistent. The team doesn’t look like a major competitor in a mediocre Pac-12 either. If Washington State has another abysmal season, it could be time for a change.
Richard Pitino, Minnesota: After building some positive momentum with an NCAA tournament appearance in 2017, Minnesota and Pitino saw all of that come crashing down last season. One of the most disappointing teams in the nation last season, the Golden Gophers finished 15-17 and 4-14 in the Big Ten after returning most of its roster from the year before. Pitino has also seen his fair share of off-the-court incidents during his time at Minnesota. His players faced sexual assault allegations and an arrest for domestic violence. Pitino’s original AD that hired him, Norwood Teague, has also been ousted amid his own sexual harassment scandal. If Minnesota doesn’t have a serious turnaround season then Pitino could find himself looking for another job.
THEY COULD USE A BIG YEAR
Dave Leitao, DePaul: The second time around at DePaul hasn’t been very kind to Leitao. Although Leitao found success with the Blue Demons in the early part of the century when they were in Conference USA, the unforgiving Big East hasn’t been nearly as reasonable. DePaul is 9-45 in Big East play during Leitao’s most recent three-year tenure as they have an abysmal 29-65 overall. A shiny, new downtown arena has helped the Blue Demons recruit reasonably well given their recent basement-dweller status. But Leitao needs to start winning actual games and making some form of postseason in order to turn the corner and take the next step.
Danny Manning, Wake Forest: It’s crazy to think that at this time last year, Manning had the momentum of an NCAA tournament appearance and a first-round draft pick in big man John Collins. This list goes to show that things can change very quickly in one year. After a hugely disappointing 2017-18 that saw them finish 11-20 and 4-14 in the ACC, Manning and the Demon Deacons find themselves near the bottom of the league. Wake Forest does have a very solid recruiting class coming in that could re-energize the program. But Manning only has one tournament appearance while going 20-52 in the ACC over his four-year tenure. The results need to be more consistent for Manning to stay at Wake.
Chris Mullin, St. John’s: St. John’s was hoping that this prized alum could help restore the program’s former glory. That hasn’t been the case. While Mullin and his staff have recruited some talented top-100 talents who have put up some decent individual numbers, the winning hasn’t followed. In three season, St. John’s is only 38-60 and 12-42 in the Big East during Mullin’s time in charge as they’ve been slightly better than DePaul during that stretch. There is no arguing Mullin’s impact on St. John’s as a player. He is probably the greatest player in program history. He just doesn’t look like the right guy to coach his alma mater.
JUST DON’T BE TERRIBLE, OK?
Pat Chambers, Penn State: The Nittany Lions just finished a solid season in which they won the NIT. It’s also very notable that Chambers is the only high-major head coach that is currently employed despite missing the last seven NCAA tournaments at their current job. With star guard Tony Carr leaving for the pros this offseason, the NCAA tournament might not be realistic for Penn State this season. Is that going to be an issue for Chambers as he was just starting to turn the corner with this group?
Fran McCaffery, Iowa: After eight seasons at the helm, it is going to take a lot for Iowa to move on from McCaffery. He’s a great basketball coach, and he has multiple high-caliber sons who will play for the Hawkeyes in the next few seasons. But last season’s disappointing 4-14 finish in the Big Ten has some fans getting restless. McCaffery only has three NCAA tournament appearances in those eight seasons at Iowa, as the fanbase would love more consistency. McCaffery has a lot of young talent at Iowa. Now is the time to turn that into yearly postseason trips.
Tim Miles, Nebraska: The Cornhuskers were actually one of the biggest surprise teams in college basketball last season, but they managed to come up short of the NCAA tournament. That means Miles has fallen short of the sport’s biggest stage in five of his six seasons as head coach. Nebraska is going to have reasonable expectations once again this season. As long as the Huskers don’t bottom out, and make the postseason, Miles should not feel any legitimate heat.
The 6-foot-6 Camara attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., but originally hails from Belgium. The Bulldogs have now gone international in its last two recruiting classes after signing Ignas Sargiunas of Lithuania as part of its 2018 group.
Camara committed to the Bulldogs over Dayton and Kansas State. He’s a consensus top-125 player in the 2019 class. He’s the second four-star commit from Crean in the class after Jaykwon Walton, a top-60 prospect, committed in August.
Top-100 forward Robbie Beran commits to Northwestern
The 2019 prospect is a 6-foot-9 forward who picked Collins’ program over other finalists Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. He also took visits to Boston College and Kansas State. His commitment comes just a day after three-star center Jared Jones of Georgia pledged to Northwestern. Guard Daniel Buie of Maine committed to the Wildcats in September as well.
The 6-foot-9 frontcourt player from Montverde Academy in Florida Payne picks the Gators over offers from the likes Florida State, Ohio State, Louisville and Auburn
“I’m headed to Florida,” Payne told 247Sports. “I picked them because I was the most comfortable with them.
“They recruited me hard. They have a great coaching staff. I really liked their recruiting class too and I’m looking forward to getting a national championship.”
Payne becomes the third member of coach Mike White’s 2019 class that also features five-star guard Tre Mann, who also hails from Florida.
“I know I can sit down with coach White and be comfortable and that really stuck out to me,” Payne told 247Sports. “What sticks out the most to me is he’s a young coach. He’s more understanding. He’s a great, understanding dude. He’s high-energy and works hard every day.”
The Gators went 21-13 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season after advancing to the Elite Eight the year prior in White’s second season in Gainesville.
McBride, who averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists as a junior, is the Jayhawks’ second commitment in the 2019 class with Christian Braun, a top-150 wing from Overland Park, Kan., already in the fold for Self and Co.
“I feel like it’s a very high-caliber program,” McBride told Rivals.com last week. “They are always recruiting good guards and good big guys. They always have a team good enough to make a run in the tournament.”