Arizona State lands highly-regarded JUCO guard Alonzo Verge

Arizona State landed its second verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 Tuesday, as Moberly Area Community College point guard Alonzo Verge announced that he will be a Sun Devil. Verge, one of the top junior college prospects in the 2019 class, took his official visit to Arizona State this past weekend.
As a freshman at Moberly Area CC, Verge averaged 20.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line. The 6-foot-3 second team NJCAA All-American joins another guard, four-star recruit Jaelen House, in Arizona State’s 2019 class to date.
With House and Verge on board, Arizona State’s recruiting attention for the 2019 class could turn to the front court. The Sun Devils will lose two expected contributors at the end of the 2018-19 season in De’Quon Lake, who averaged 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior, and San Diego State transfer Zylan Cheatham.
The cupboard won’t be bare when those two depart, as Arizona State has options for the future including freshmen Taeshon Cherry and Uros Plavsic and sophomore Vitaly Shibel, Kimani Lawrence and Romello White. But it wouldn’t hurt Arizona State to add a quality front court prospect to its talented perimeter tandem of House and Verge.
Five-star wing Scottie Lewis verbally commits to Florida
Having already received verbal commitments from three players in the 2019 recruiting class, two being Top 50 prospects, Florida was already off to a good start on the recruiting trail. Things got even better for Mike White’s program Tuesday night as Scottie Lewis, one of the top players in the Class of 2019, announced his commitment to Florida.
Lewis, who picked Florida over Kentucky, joins guards Tre’Shaun Mann and Alex Klatsky and power forward/center Omar Payne in Florida’s 2019 class to date. In Lewis, Florida has its “crown jewel” of the class, a highly athletic player who’s tough to stop off the dribble and also defends his position well.
The 6-foot-5 high school senior currently attends The Ranney School in New Jersey and played for the Team Rio grassroots program on the Under Armour Association circuit. Two of Lewis’ teammates and close friends at both the school and grassroots levels are the aforementioned Klatsky and Villanova commit Bryan Antoine.
Florida does have some wings with eligibility remaining beyond the 2018-19 season in redshirt junior Keith Stone, sophomores DeAundre Ballard and Chase Johnson and freshman Keyontae Johnson. But with KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson both entering their senior seasons Florida was in need of a high-level difference maker at the position, and in Scottie Lewis they’ve managed to add that caliber of player.
Clemson to play UNC Wilmington for hurricane relief game
Virginia Tech began building its 2019 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, as four-star guard Anthony Harris Jr. announced that he will be a Hokie. Harris, who attends Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia and played his grassroots basketball for the Team Takeover program on the Nike EYBL circuit, is Virginia Tech’s first commitment in the class.
The 6-foot-3 Harris is a player the Virginia Tech coaching staff had been recruiting for quite some time, and the hard work has paid off. The other schools on the combo guard’s final list were Connecticut, Duke, Miami and Wake Forest.
Lauded for his abilities as a perimeter defender, Harris has made strides as a perimeter shooter and is a key commitment for Virginia Tech. While the Hokies have two lead guards with eligibility remaining beyond the 2018-19 season in sophomore Wabissa Bede and freshman Jonathan Kabongo, there was a need to account for Justin Robinson being set to graduate in the spring.
With Harris’ verbal commitment, Virginia Tech has done just that.
Bombshells in opening statements of college basketball corruption trial
We knew there were going to be fireworks during the trials for the eight men facing wire fraud charges stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and day one did not disappoint.
The defense attorney for Jim Gatto, a former Adidas executive accused of funneling money from the apparel company to recruits and their families, acknowledged that her client had more or less done all of the above.
According to Casey Donnelly, Gatto did facilitate a payment of $100,000 to the family of Brian Bowen because “Oregon, a Nike school, offered [Bowen] an astronomical amount of money if he’d go to Oregon.” Bowen was never cleared and eventually turned pro before heading to Australia for this season.
Donnelly admitted that Gatto paid $40,000 to the family of Dennis Smith Jr. while the current Dallas Maverick was playing at N.C. state. She said that Gatto paid $20,000 to Silvio De Sousa, who played for Kansas during the second semester last season, because “Under Armour had paid for De Sousa to [commit] to the University of Maryland.” Donnelly then confirmed that Gatto was also involved in the discussions surrounding the recruitment of Nassir Little, who Adidas was considered paying to attend Miami after the player was “offered” $150,000 by Arizona. Little has since enrolled at North Carolina.
Donnelly did not specifically say who requested that Gatto make those payments, simply stating that he was working based off of what the coaches wanted.
Those quotes alone are enough to make headlines around the internet, but they aren’t the story of the first day of the trail.
The story is this: “Jim Gatto broke NCAA rules,” Donnelly said. “NCAA rules are not laws.”
This is the defense that Gatto’s attorney will be mounting. Their game-plan appears to be throwing the sport under the bus, showing how corrupt the world of high-major recruiting is, how pervasive breaking NCAA rules has become all while emphasizing one, simple point: The coaching staffs at these universities and, thus, the universities themselves wanted these things to happen. They weren’t victims of fraud. They were complicit, willing participants that happily kept their head in the sand as they profited off of the free labor Gatto and company provided them.
And they’re right.
The FBI and the Southern District of New York should not be in charge of enforcing the NCAA’s draconian amateurism rules. There are elements in this case that are worthy of investigation. Coaches taking bribes to funnel kids to financial advisors they don’t know, that have a history of defrauding clients, should be cleaned up. (Read: Person, Chuck.) But it’s genuinely baffling to me that there are smart, important federal investigators that believe college athletes capitalizing on a percentage of their true value on the open market while still “amateurs” is worthy of their time, resources or man-power.
Truthfully, they should’ve spent their time investigating whether or not it’s legal for the NCAA and the universities that make up the NCAA to artificially cap players’ earning power to ensure that all the money goes to the schools and rich decision-makers.
But that’s besides the point.
The story from Day 1 of the first trial of the college basketball corruption scandal is that Jim Gatto and his lawyer are going to freely and willfully toss around names and identify who he worked with, what players he paid and what coaches requested that it happen.
That matters, because of this rule change the NCAA announced in August: “People charged with investigating and resolving NCAA cases can accept information established by another administrative body, including a court of law [or] government agency.”
Any evidence that turns up during this trial or any of the other trials stemming from this FBI investigation can be used by the NCAA to punish people breaking their by-laws.
So if you are a coach and you worked with Gatto, Dawkins or Code during the period when this investigation was happening, you should be worried.
Beginning in September and running up until November 6th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2018-2019 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Every day at Noon ET, we will be releasing an in-depth preview of one member of our Preseason Top 25.
Today we dive into No. 19 Syracuse.
For the second time in just three seasons, Syracuse and head coach Jim Boeheim did their best to make me look like an idiot in March.
In 2016, after the Orange were bounced out in the first round of the ACC tournament, finishing with a 19-13 record and a 9-9 mark in the ACC, I said that they had absolutely no business getting an at-large bid to the Big Dance before they, as a No. 10 seed, decided to march all the way to the Final Four. This past season, I, again, railed against the Orange’s inclusion in the NCAA tournament field after they entered Selection Sunday with a 20-13 record and an 8-10 finish in the ACC.
What did Syracuse do?
They beat Arizona State in a play-in game before knocking off both TCU and Michigan State en route to the Sweet 16, where Duke was finally able to send Syracuse packing.
You see, despite entering the tournament with a rotation that included just seven scholarship players, Boeheim was able to field a roster that finished with the nation’s fifth-best defense, according to KenPom.com, and was anchored by Tyus Battle, one of the most productive guards in the sport despite the fact that he essentially played every minute for the Orange over the course of the final three months of the season. He finished last season averaging 19.2 points despite playing on one of the slowest teams in college basketball.
And this is the best part: Syracuse returns everyone of consequence from that team while adding a pair of freshmen that will play roles as well as a transfer that could end up pushing for a starting spot.
It’s why Syracuse may not be the most entertaining team to watch this season, but they are a sneaky bet to win the ACC.
SYRACUSE WILL BE GOOD BECAUSE …
The Orange will, once again, be one of the single-best teams in the country on the defensive end of the floor.
And, as Jim Boeheim has for what feels like half-a-century, they’ll do so by playing the nation’s preeminent 2-3 zone.
I know what you’re thinking: How can it be so difficult for coaches to game-plan against their zone? Why is it so hard for good basketball coaches and good basketball teasm to run good offense against a defense that is generally reserved for old guys trying to keep the dream alive in a men’s league?
It’s because the zone that Syracuse plays is different than your average 2-3 zone. It starts with the ridiculous amount of length that Boeheim has on his roster. Both of his starting guards are 6-foot-6, long and athletic. The wings are 6-foot-9, long and athletic. His starting center is 7-foot-2, and his back-up center is 6-foot-10. Both of them are, you guessed it, long and athletic.
What all that length does is take away passing lanes, especially when you factor in that Boeheim’s zone starts as something closer to a 2-2-1 than a 2-3. The wings push up high, the guards at the top of the zone cut-off a pass to the high-post as the center at the rim defends against a lob over the top of the defense. Opposing offenses can swing the ball around the perimeter or throw looping passes to the corners, which gives Syracuse defenders ample time to move where they need to be, but that’s about it.
The entire purpose of Boeheim’s recruiting strategy — stockpiling as much height, length and athleticism as humanly possible — is to make moving the ball quickly or getting a clean look from the perimeter against his zone impossible.
With this roster, he has done just that.
Syracuse finished last season ranked as the fifth-best defense in the country, according to KenPom’s adjusted-defensive efficiency metric. That is the highest that any Syracuse team has finished in the 17 seasons in KenPom’s database. They were 10th nationally in defensive effective field goal percentage, and while they struggled on the defensive glass, anyone that grabbed an offensive board still has to contend with finishing in the paint around all that length. Should I mention the Orange finished the year third in defensive block rate?
But that’s not the most impressive thing Syracuse did defensively.
This is: The Orange held opponent’s to just 31.8 percent shooting from three (good for 17th nationally) while forcing their opponents to shoot 44.5 percent of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. That is the highest percentage of any team in the seven high-major leagues. For comparison’s sake, Virginia held opponent’s to 31.0 percent shooting from three, with 40.8 percent of their field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.
That, frankly, is incredible. It tells you everything you need to know about the Syracuse.
And not only does Boeheim return all five starters and his sixth-man from that team, three of those six returnees — Oshae Brissett, Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe — were freshmen a season ago, and another 6-foot-6 guard — East Carolina transfer Elijah Hughes, who sat out last season — is eligible to play this season. Throw in a pair of freshmen — Jalen Carey and Buddy Boeheim — that are expected to see immediate playing time, and the Orange will actually be able to give some of their starters a rest this season.
Syracuse is going to be one of the nation’s elite defenses once again, and that is enough to make them a top 25 team entering the season.
I’m not convinced that their offensive improvement is going to be all that drastic.
Let’s call a spade, a spade: Syracuse was downright bad offensively a season ago. They finished the year 135th in KenPom’s adjusted-offensive efficiency metric, which is easily the lowest Syracuse finish in KenPom’s database. The reason the Orange were so poor on that end is three-fold:
They were horrid shooting the ball from the perimeter, making just 31.8 percent of their threes. That was good for 324th nationally. Their floor-spacing was non-existent, which is what happens when you have two players on the floor that are ineffective more than five feet from the rim.
Syracuse didn’t exactly have a point guard on the floor. Franklin Howard led the team in assists, but he was quite turnover prone and, for the second straight season, padded those raw stats against some middling early-season competition. Tyus Battle took over lead guard duties, but …
… he was not only an inefficient scorer that struggled to make his teammates better, he was also more or less the only option for Syracuse to be able to create offense against quality competition.
I don’t think there’s any question that Syracuse will be improved on that end this season. I fully expect Brissett and Dolezaj to be more well-rounded weapons offensively, particularly Brissett, who averaged 14.9 points and 8.8 boards as a freshman. As he gets ‘stretchier’, making more than 33.1 percent of his threes, he’ll only become a better weapon.
Carey and Hughes will also help space the floor and take some of the creative responsibility off of Battle’s plate. Both have drawn rave reviews from sources around the program this offseason. Then there is Buddy Boeheim, a 6-foot-5 sharpshooter that could see 15-20 minutes per game. His size will allow him to play on the top of the zone, hiding his defensive issues, and he steps on campus as the best shooter in the program this side of assistant coach Gerry McNamara.
But I’m nowhere near convinced that this ensures Syracuse will be a top 50 offense, and I think that is what it will take for the Orange to be by the end of the season if they want to be a top four team in the ACC and a true Final Four contender.
Last season, Syracuse was the only top seven team in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric that was not ranked between 30th and 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Of those six — Virginia, Cincinnati, Michigan, Texas Tech, Tennessee and Clemson — only Clemson was outside the top three seed lines in the NCAA tournament; the Tigers were a No. 5 seed that reached the Sweet 16.
That’s where the Orange need to be offensively to hit their ceiling …
THE X-FACTOR
… but I’m still in wait and see mode.
The biggest reason? I don’t see a difference in their best five this season when compared to last season. Hughes averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 boards and 1.3 assists while shooting 27.3 percent from three for a bad East Carolina team in 2016-17. Is he going to solve the issues Syracuse has offensively? Carey is a four-star prospect that picked the Orange over Seton Hall and ranked 61st in 247 Sports composite rankings. Buddy Boeheim shoots the leather off the ball, but again, we’re not exactly talking about the second-coming of J.J. Redick here. Those two can fill a role. They’re not going to be one-and-done.
More importantly, every time one of those three newcomers steps on the court, Syracuse will be forced to do one of three things: Send Battle to the bench, send Howard to the bench or play with a guard in one of the wing spots.
Howard has his warts as a player, but he still managed to put up 14.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 boards while leading the Orange in steals. He’s not a perfect fit for what Syracuse needs him to be, but he’s also a long way from being a bum. Playing a guard on a wing will hurt the Orange defensively. Will the boost they get from having another real offensive threat on the floor instead of playing Dolezaj alongside a catch-and-dunk center outweigh what they lose defensively?
And all of this ignores the simple fact that Jim Boeheim despises using his bench. His program hasn’t finished in the top 300 of bench minutes since the 2011-12 season, when he used Dion Waiters — who was the No. 4 pick in the 2012 draft — and Michael Carter-Williams — the No. 11 pick in the 2013 draft and the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year — as substitutes.
2018-19 OUTLOOK
Syracuse is going to be a good basketball team. They should make it back to the NCAA tournament. They are right there with the likes of Clemson, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Florida State in the discussion for the fourth-best team in the ACC.
The difference-maker, I think, will be Tyus Battle.
The 6-foot-6 junior scored a ton of points last season. He also took a ton of shots and finished with a higher turnover rate than assist rate. It’s why he’s back in school right now instead of trying to earn a roster spot in the NBA. His inefficiency, while explainable, scared teams off.
And I think he’ll make an effort to improve that this year. He’ll look to take better shots. He’ll try to get his teammates more involved. If he wants to be a combo in the NBA, he has to showcase some ability to make teammates better in college.
If he does that, if he’s more efficient while the sophomore class takes a step forward and the newcomers take some of the load off of Battle’s shoulders, this group has a chance.
Their ability to fluster anyone and everyone with that zone gives them a floor of being a tournament team. Their ceiling, if it all comes together, is as a top ten team, but as of today, my money is on this group finishing closer to their floor than their ceiling.