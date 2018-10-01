More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Top-50 forward Omar Payne pledges to Florida

By Travis HinesOct 1, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
One of the nation’s top big men is going to be a Gator.

Top-50 prospect Omar Payne committed to Florida on Monday, he announced via social media.

“100 percent committed,” Payne wrote on Twitter. “Meet me at the swamp!”

The 6-foot-9 frontcourt player from Montverde Academy in Florida Payne picks the Gators over offers from the likes Florida State, Ohio State, Louisville and Auburn

“I’m headed to Florida,” Payne told 247Sports. “I picked them because I was the most comfortable with them.

“They recruited me hard. They have a great coaching staff. I really liked their recruiting class too and I’m looking forward to getting a national championship.”

Payne becomes the third member of coach Mike White’s 2019 class that also features five-star guard Tre Mann, who also hails from Florida.

“I know I can sit down with coach White and be comfortable and that really stuck out to me,” Payne told 247Sports. “What sticks out the most to me is he’s a young coach. He’s more understanding. He’s a great, understanding dude. He’s high-energy and works hard every day.”

The Gators went 21-13 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season after advancing to the Elite Eight the year prior in White’s second season in Gainesville.

 

Georgia lands four-star forward Toumani Camara

By Travis HinesOct 1, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
Georgia is adding some international flavor to its 2019 recruiting class.

Toumani Camara, a four-star forward, committed to coach Tom Crean and the Bulldogs on Monday, he announced via social media.

“110 percent committed,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6 Camara attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., but originally hails from Belgium.  The Bulldogs have now gone international in its last two recruiting classes after signing Ignas Sargiunas of Lithuania as part of its 2018 group.

Camara committed to the Bulldogs over Dayton and Kansas State. He’s a consensus top-125 player in the 2019 class. He’s the second four-star commit from Crean in the class after Jaykwon Walton, a top-60 prospect, committed in August.

Top-100 forward Robbie Beran commits to Northwestern

By Travis HinesOct 1, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
The last two days have provided a significant boost for Chris Collins and Northwestern.

Robbie Beran, a top-100 forward from Virginia, became the second commit to the Wildcats in as many days Monday as he pledged to the ‘Cats with a social media announcement.

The 2019 prospect is a 6-foot-9 forward who picked Collins’ program over other finalists Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. He also took visits to Boston College and Kansas State. His commitment comes just a day after three-star center Jared Jones of Georgia pledged to Northwestern. Guard Daniel Buie of Maine committed to the Wildcats in September as well.

“It was the right fit for him,” his high school coach Del Harris told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “He believes in what they are building.”

The Wildcats slipped to 15-17 last season in Collins’ fifth year at the helm after they made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history in 2017.

Four-star guard Isaac McBride commits to Kansas

By Travis HinesOct 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Bill Self has reached into Arkansas for his latest commitment.

Isaac McBride, a top-150 prospect in 2019, has committed to Self and Kansas, he announced Monday.

“Coach Self is a great coach, “ McBride said according to the Kansas City Star. “He pushes players to where they need to get to.”

The 6-foot-1 guard also had offers from TCU, Tennessee, Wichita State and his home-state Razorbacks. He visited Lawrence last weekend ahead of his commitment.

“Thank you to everyone that helped me!” McBride wrote on social media. “Grind doesn’t stop from here!”

McBride, who averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists as a junior, is the Jayhawks’ second commitment in the 2019 class with Christian Braun, a top-150 wing from Overland Park, Kan., already in the fold for Self and Co.

“I feel like it’s a very high-caliber program,” McBride told Rivals.com last week. “They are always recruiting good guards and good big guys. They always have a team good enough to make a run in the tournament.”

Ohio State adds to 2019 class with four-star forward E.J. Liddell

By Travis HinesOct 1, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Chris Holtmann continues to build an impressive first full recruiting class at Ohio State.

E.J. Liddell, a top-50 forward from Illinois, committed to the Buckeyes, he announced Monday via social media.

“Last season, and I’m preparing for the next chapter in my life,” said in his commitment video. “I just wanted to thank my family and especially the man above for putting me in the situation I’m in.

“I just want to say I will be taking my talents to The Ohio State University.”

Liddell is the third member of Holtmann’s 2019 class, the coach’s first true go-round on the recruiting trail since taking over Ohio State from Thad Matta last June. The first two commitments in the class are five-star prospects Alonzo Gaffney and DJ Carton.

The 6-foot-7 Liddell picked the Buckeyes over fellow finalists Illinois and Missouri. He also had offers from Louisville, Georgetown and Wisconsin, among others.

Ohio State went 25-9 and won a game as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament under Holtmann in his first season in Columbus since making the move from Butler. Success on the floor was nearly always a constant under Matta, but it was becoming scarcer on the recruiting trail, which ultimately lead to his ouster. Holtmann delivered the former in his first season and is now doing the same with the latter before his second.

Trial expected to explore ‘underbelly’ of college basketball

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
NEW YORK — When Brian Bowen Jr., one of America’s brightest high school basketball stars, announced in June 2017 that he would attend the University of Louisville, a school that had not been on anyone’s radar as his possible destination, sportswriters called it a coup that “came out of nowhere.” Louisville coach Rick Pitino agreed.

“In my 40 years of coaching,” he said, “this is the luckiest I’ve been.”

In a trial that begins Monday, federal prosecutors will argue that the signing wasn’t luck at all but the result of a payoff to Bowen’s father.

Former sports agent Christian Dawkins, former Amateur Athletic Union coach Merl Code and former Adidas executive James Gatto have all pleaded not guilty to charges they plotted to pay Bowen’s father $100,000 in exchange for his son’s promise to commit to Louisville.

It is the first trial related to an FBI investigation that exposed the sleazy side of big money in college basketball and led to charges against multiple people involved in making payments to student athletes. Other defendants, including former assistant coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State, face separate trials.

Neither Bowen, now 19, nor his father, Brian Bowen Sr., have been charged. Nor has Pitino, who was fired by Louisville along with athletic director Tom Jurich after the investigation became public.

The indictment says Adidas played a role in helping lure star players to its affiliated teams and keep them from going to teams sponsored by competitors like Nike. It also includes allegations that recruiters talked about using money from Adidas to pay two other families of prized high school basketball recruits, besides Bowen.

Lawyers for the defendants say any recruiting issues should have been the NCAA’s problem, not fodder for a federal prosecution.

In one episode central to the case, investigators recorded a meeting at a Las Vegas hotel in which Dawkins met with an assistant coach at Louisville and the director of an amateur team to talk about making backdoor cash payments to players, with the expectation that he could manage their business affairs once they turned professional.

The men didn’t know that another person in the room was an FBI informant.

At the meeting, Dawkins was overheard warning how an Adidas competitor was “coming with a higher number” for Bowen’s family, the criminal complaint said. It said he also claimed he’d been in touch with the Louisville head coach about how to come with more money.

Prosecutors say the defendants settled on a plan to pay the Bowen family four $25,000 installments, with the money coming from Adidas, but disguised by routing it through an amateur team run by Merl Code.

They contend that the secret payments defrauded colleges because Bowen and other young athletes would not have qualified for generous scholarships if they were known to have accepted outside payments. Also, the basketball programs might have to forfeit games or lose tournament eligibility if they were found to have used ineligible players.

Defense lawyers plan to challenge this argument.

The defendants, they wrote in a recent court filing, “were not trying to cause financial harm to these schools, but rather were trying to help them recruit a great basketball team that would bring in millions of dollars in revenue and bolster their national reputation.”

Prosecutors haven’t ruled out calling recruits or their family members as witnesses. And it’s likely that Pitino’s name will come up in testimony at a trial expected to last at least three weeks.

While the case has generated headlines, college basketball largely remained business as usual last season. No teams were declared ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Bowen, who has not been accused of having any personal knowledge of payments to his family, may have suffered more than anyone associated with the case so far.

Louisville suspended him before he ever played a game. He transferred to the University of South Carolina, but after it said he couldn’t play this season, he signed with a professional team in Australia, effectively ending his college career and dimming his hope of playing in the NBA.

Pitino has insisted there was nothing suspicious about how the teenager was recruited.

“Some people will believe it, some people won’t,” Pitino told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “That I don’t care.”