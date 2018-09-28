UCLA’s Shareef O’Neal to undergo heart surgery

Shareef O’Neal will sit out the 2018-19 season after the UCLA medical staff detected a heart issue that will require surgery, the school announced.
“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal, Shaq’s son, told TMZ Sports.
The issue was discovered during a routine check-up, although he did not specify the nature of the condition.
O’Neal is 18 years old. He is a four-star recruit that was initially committed to Arizona before the ordeal with the FBI investigation. He’s planning on attending classes while recovering from the surgery with the goal of returning for the 2019-20 season.
The Perry Ellis All-Stars: Yup, these guys are still in school
It’s one of the true joys and unique aspects of college basketball. It’s also endlessly frustrating if you’re on the other side.
That guy who has tormented your team for years, that dude that just has destroyed your alma mater and that you’re sure had graduated and moved on, well, he’s still on the team. Still ready to get buckets and ruin your evening.
He’s one of college sports’ great archetypes, and he’s a member of the Perry Ellis All-Stars.
FIRST-TEAM
LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Back when he committed to the Tar Heels in 2014, Maye wasn’t even sure if he’d be on scholarship. After a star turn in UNC’s national title run in 2017 and an All-American campaign in 2018, the Tar Heels weren’t sure he’d be back for a senior season. The Cornelius, N.C. native did rebuff professional aspirations for a year to return for one final go-round in Chapel Hill as maybe the most high-profile returning player in the entire country.
NICK EMERY, BYU: Because they take two years off to go on a Mormon mission, BYU players are inherently more likely to end up on a list like this. But Emery is a special case. Initially a member of the Class of 2013, Emery — the more talented younger brother of former Cougar Jackson Emery — Nick averaged 16.1 points as a freshman in 2015-16 and 13.1 points as a sophomore, but he withdrew from school just days prior to the start of the 2017-18 season. He’s back this season, having to sit out the first nine games due to NCAA rules. Part of Emery’s decision to withdraw from school last year was due to his relationship with a booster and impermissible benefits he received. He’ll be playing as a junior this season after committing to BYU … in 2011. He turned 24 years old on September 1st.
MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State: There’s a certain sweet spot for “That dude is still in school?” guys that they’re well-known enough to be noticed and remembered, but enough on the periphery that they’re not always top of mind. The high-scoring Jackrabbit inhabits that space perfectly in Brookings, S.D. Daum has put up big numbers in back-to-back seasons for a team that has twice flirted with first-round NCAA upsets. The Jacks have maybe their best team of Daum’s tenure, which undoubtedly leave plenty muttering, ‘He’s still around?’ into March.
AKOY AGAU, Louisville: One of the best parts of putting together lists like this is charting the paths of guys like Agau. Born in the Sudan and raised in Nebraska, Agau signed with Louisville out of high school in 2012 when ‘Gangnam Style’ was hot, Barack Obama was in his first presidential term and Rick Pitino was months away from claiming a national championship. He played a year-and-a-half for the Cardinals before transferring to Georgetown. He sat out a year before playing a half-season for the Hoyas, but once again decided to transfer after John Thompson III was fired and Agau earned his bachelor’s degree, allowing him to grad transfer. SMU was the destination. That only lasted a year too, and it’s now back to where it began with his old program with a new coach, Chris Mack, as Agau is making the rare second graduate transfer for a sixth year
ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin: The Illinois native followed the Brian Butch path at Wisconsin, redshirting his initial season in Madison before becoming a Badger fixture. He’s started all 105 games of his career, and he’s now is approaching actually being as old as his game looks. He fell below the national radar last year as the Badgers missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since ‘Titanic’ won Best Picture, which makes him an even stronger candidate for this list. Happ led Wisconsin in scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals – the first Big Ten player to do so in 22 years – and will have one more season to torture Big Ten opponents with his below-the-rim offense and high-level defense.
SECOND TEAM
JOSH PERKINS, Gonzaga: The former top-100 recruit played five games to start the 2014 season before a broken jaw delayed his freshman season a year. Since then, he’s started 108 games, including a national championship contest in 2017. He’ll have a chance to do that very same thing again this year as the Bulldogs open the season as a Final Four favorite.
CLAYTON CUSTER, Loyola (Chicago): The Kansas City-area product may be the poster child for the down-transfer. After starting his career at Iowa State, where he was stuck on the bench behind Monte Morris, Custer made his move to Loyola. He had a productive first season with the Ramblers, but, along with his team, burst onto the scene last year as the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year and helmed Loyola all the way to a shocking Final Four run. The clock hasn’t struck midnight for this Cinderella, though, as Custer, unlike so many mid-major March heroes, still has a final year of eligibility left.
MAKAI MASON, Baylor: Mason has one of the stranger transfer stories. The Yale guard missed the 2016-17 season due to foot surgery. Under Ivy League rules, Mason wouldn’t be able to to extend his career past four years, despite that missing season, so it was known ahead of last year that Mason would be headed to Baylor. Mason also missed most of last year with a stress fracture in his foot. He’ll finally be back on the floor this year in Waco after two years on the sideline that makes the 16 points per game he averaged as a sophomore seem like so very long ago.
REID TRAVIS, Kentucky: An absolute rarity here: A John Calipari player making this list. Travis began his career at Stanford in 2014, redshirted 2015-16 due to a leg injury and earned a Stanford degree (no small feat) this spring before flirting with a pro career and ultimately deciding to finish his career as a part of Big Blue Nation. When the Minneapolis native first stepped on Stanford’s campus, a number of his current teammates were just 14 years old.
JAQUAN LYLE, New Mexico: Let’s chart Lyle’s path to his senior season at New Mexico. Lyle played three years of high school at a high school in his Evansville, Ind. hometown and committed to Louisville the summer before his senior year. He then transferred to the powerhouse Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He then decommitted from the Cardinals and pledged to Oregon, even signing a National Letter of Intent. He then, though, was deemed inelieigble by the NCAA, which led to a post-grad year at IMG Academy in Florida. After that, he went to Ohio State, where he spent two seasons before deciding to transfer after he was charted with three misdemeanors for an incident outside of a bar in his hometown. Follow all that? It’s why Lyle is the lone junior member of the Perry Ellis All-Stars.
HONORABLE MENTION
TACKO FALL, UCF: The Senegal native has been part of the college basketball conversation for years given his enormous size at 7-foot-6. His height, though, obscures the fact that he’s also been a productive player of his three-year career. Fall has converted on more than 70 percent of his attempts through the field and has been among the country’s leaders in shot blocking percentage, topping out at 12.8 percent as a freshman. A shoulder injury cost him the second half of last season. He’s expected to be healthy for his senior season.
ISAAC COPELAND, Nebraska: A top-20 recruit in the Class of 2014, Copeland spent two years at Georgetown before transferring to Lincoln. Back surgery led to a medical redshirt season, and Copeland averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Huskers last season.
DWAYNE MORGAN, Southern Utah: A top-15 recruit in the 2014 class, Morgan had two uneventful seasons (plus one ended by hip and shoulder injuries) at UNLV save for an arrest that stemmed from an argument with a cab driver and culminated with Morgan exiting the taxi and trying to drive a police car home at 6:40 in the morning. That was the end of his Runnin’ Rebel career. The Baltimore native then made a move to Southern Utah as a graduate transfer where he played the second semester and averaged 12.2 points. This is his final season of eligibility.
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
He was 20 years old.
“We are all devastated,” LSU head coach Will Wade said in a statement released Friday morning. “We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”
According to the Baton Rouge police department, Sims was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight on Friday morning where he succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred at 12:25 a.m. just south of Southern University at a Subway sandwich shop across the street from Mumford Stadium, where the Jaguar football team plays.
The police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Sims was a junior, having started 10 games as a sophomore while averaging 5.6 points. He was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015. His father, Wayne, was a member of LSU’s basketball team from 1987-91, during the Dale Brown era.
“Maybe the guy I’ve been most impressed with is Wayde Sims,” Wade said on 104.5 FM ESPN’s “Off the Bench” earlier this week. “Moving him around, we’re trying to solve the issue of having a bigger 3-man, and really the past month or couple weeks we’ve messed around with him at the 3. He’s done a really nice job.”
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Wilson Frame needed to reboot both his body and his mind. The proof came in the aftermath of a forgettable season for the Pittsburgh guard and the rest of the Panthers, one in which the once-formidable program slogged through an interminable winter that included a winless record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The 19th and final conference loss — a three-point setback to Notre Dame in the opening round of the ACC Tournament — was still fresh in Wilson Frame’s mind when he walked into the training room in March and saw teammates Malik Ellison and Kene Chukwuka in the middle of draining workouts. Both were drenched in sweat. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Wilson Frame glanced in the mirror and understood he needed to change.
“All the things that reminded me of the past, I kind of told myself I had to get rid of that stuff,” Wilson Frame said.
So he has. And in a way, so have the Panthers.
Wilson Frame trimmed 25 pounds from his frame during the offseason, buoyed by both the idea of starting over and the energy brought to the program by new coach Jeff Capel, hired on March 27 after the Panthers parted ways with Kevin Stallings following two disastrous years.
“Definitely a little more excitement just around the city period,” Wilson Frame said. “You know, you see on social media and you hear it when you’re walking down the street. It’s definitely just a little more excitement all the way around.”
For a program with nowhere to go but up, it’s a start.
Capel, a former head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma who spent the last six years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, is intent on getting the Panthers to play faster. The former point guard is practicing what he preaches. He was right in the middle of nearly every drill as Pitt opened practice on Tuesday, offering a word of advice here, a teaching point there and even throwing up a jumper on occasion.
Asked what he expects over the next six months, Capel is more fixated on a mindset than any sort of win total.
“To get to a point where we’ve earned the right to be good,” he said. “That’s a process. It’s not something that’s just given. You have to earn it. You have to fight for it every day.”
Capel has made it a point to avoid referencing last year when possible. The players lived through it. There’s no need to remind them, even the ones that didn’t play. Junior guard Malik Ellison was forced to sit out last winter after transferring from St. John’s. Watching the weeks go by and the losses pile up wasn’t easy, even if he had nothing to do with the outcomes.
“It was very difficult, especially when you know you could help a lot,” Ellison said. “Just being there every day in practice, seeing how the energy was low every day because we were losing, going from 0-12 to 0-16, 0-18, it was a very tough year for me individually and just for the whole organization and also the school, the fans, they lost faith in us.”
Capel’s arrival signals a sea change of sorts in both temperament and approach. Nearly everything in Tuesday’s practice focused on tempo. Capel wants the Panthers to go. They’re only too happy to oblige.
“If you watch anybody play in this new age, this new era, that’s kind of the game now, running and gunning and getting out, playing intense, playing hard and fast,” Wilson Frame said. “It’s definitely an enjoyable system.”
One that might produce optimism before results, at least in the short term. The growing pains may be plentiful, but they’re ones Capel believes his group is ready to embrace.
“They’re a group of guys hungry to be good,” Capel said. “I think they understand that it’s a process to take the necessary steps to make that happen and we have to go through that process and going through that process is difficult, it’s challenging.”
Quinn Slazinski becomes fourth Louisville commit this month
September is Commit Month for Louisville basketball.
Quinn Slazinski, a three-star forward from Huntington Prep, became the fourth Class of 2019 recruit to commit to Louisville this month, he announced Thursday via social media.
“The day I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” lazinski wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me for the past few years, but I have decided to commit to the University of Louisville.”
The 6-foot-8 Slazinski chose the Cards over offers from the likes of TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.
Slazinski joins four-star recruits Samuell Williamson, David Johnson and Jaeyln Withers as Cardinals commits this month (Josh Nickelberry committed in May) to give Chris Mack both a large and impactful first true recruiting class with the Cardinals. There hasn’t been any slam-dunk one-and-dones to commit to the Cardinals, but if there was any doubt about Mack’s ability to recruit to Louisville, it’s likely evaporated quickly.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford walked into Assembly Hall and found his spot on the dais.
Then he started rattling off phrases Indiana Hoosiers fans dream about hearing. He’s here to play basketball, enjoying working and against guys as talented as he is and intends to hang a sixth national championship banner in the rafters before leaving town.
In one of the Hoosiers’ most anticipated media days in years, the soft-spoken freshman guard sounded every bit like Indiana’s new leader.
“I don’t go into any season just trying to win a couple games. I go in trying to win the whole entire championship,” Langford said. “Really my expectation for myself is to be the best I can be, and I feel like me doing that is going to help the team be successful down the road.”
The expectations for Langford are enormous — just like they were when Damon Bailey, Jared Jeffries, Eric Gordon and Cody Zeller arrived on campus.
Each Mr. Basketball Award winner was expected to revive Indiana’s glorious program, and each was a prime in-state recruiting target for years before finally pulling on the traditional candy-striped warmup pants.
Each was supposed to bring Indiana a sixth national title. None could.
Now it’s Langford’s turn as the top-ranked recruit in a highly-regarded freshman class. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard finished his high school career with 3,002 points, fourth in state history, and led New Albany, on the Kentucky border, to a 110-10 record and the 2016 Class 4A state title.
Twice he was named a Naismith All-American. And last year he was one of three finalists for Gatorade’s national player of the year award.
But what’s really impressed second-year coach Archie Miller is how poised Langford looks while playing against more experienced teammates.
“He just does things so easy and so smoothly,” Miller said. “If he was a football player he’d be Randy Moss. If he was a track athlete, he’d probably be Usain Bolt or one of those guys. Just the stride, the elevation, quick jumps, second jumps, the knifing through people, covering ground from rim to rim, things just like that that he probably takes for granted.”
Nobody else in crimson-and-cream does after missing the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.
On a roster with three returning starters, forwards De’Ron Davis, Juwan Morgan and Zach McRoberts, Langford plugs a glaring hole. Indiana ranked 13th in the Big Ten last season in 3-point percentage (32.2).
But the addition of Langford and Rob Phinisee, both all-state guards, could change things dramatically.
“Off the court everybody is well connected, especially in the summer. We’re all clowns,” Phinisee said. “On the court we bring energy, and everybody is just really together. We play as a team, and nobody has a big head.”
It’s already just much better these Hoosiers could be.
Morgan spent the offseason working on his 3-point shot. Guard Devonte Green focused on finding more consistency rather than making home-run plays. Davis continues his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon that limited him to 15 games in 2017-18 and could be a key post player at 6-10, 255 pounds. Evan Fitzner, a 6-10 graduate transfer from St. Mary’s, gives the Hoosiers a 3-point threat from the wing.
And then there are the freshmen — Langford, Phinisee and forward Damezi Anderson, each of whom topped the 2,000-point mark in high school.
“I think he’s getting used to the team, and the team is getting used to him, just like all freshmen have to do,” Miller said, referring to Langford. “Everybody kind of figures their way out, but I think the one thing about Romeo that’s very unique is he’s a quiet guy. But once he starts to feel some things out, especially with his peers, he’s a fun guy.”
A guy who gets more of out of winning than most — and who could care less about his own numbers.
It’s a skill set and an attitude that could help the Hoosiers turn things around and maybe even emerge as a national contender soon.
“We all know he can score, and he shows that ability,” Morgan said. “But he also is able to see passes and plays before they even happen, and I think that is just something that you build over time. As good as he is now, he’s only going to get better.”