Rui Hachimura scores 25 as Japan upsets Iran in World Cup qualifier

An already strong recruiting class just got a little more muscle for Louisville.
Samuell Williamson, a top-50 wing in the 2019 class, committed to the Cardinals on Monday, he announced via social media.
“So many people have helped me on this journey but I want to specifically thank my trainers, coach Beau Archibald, coach Rodney Elder and Terrell Harris for pushing me and helping me get to this point!” Williamson wrote. “Lastly I want to thank every coach and university that took the time to recruit me!”
Williamson, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past summer on the EYBL circuit.
Williamson’s decision comes after he used all five of his official visits this fall, picking the Cardinals after taking trips to Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Kansas, along with Louisville, in the last two months.
The Rockwall, Texas native becomes the third member – and third four-star prospect – of Chris Mack’s first true recruiting class in the Bluegrass state. He joins guard Josh Nickelberry of North Carolina and forward Jaeyln of Ohio, both top-100 players, in Louisville’s 2019 class.
It’s clear that while Mack has landed a major, five-star, sure-fire one-and-done recruit in his short time with Louisville, the Cardinals’ recruiting isn’t having a major fall off in the wake of a drumbeat of scandals that have hit campus, most recently in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball that spurred Louisville to terminate Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.
After Arizona landed a five-star guard last week and USC’s success on the trail, there doesn’t seem to be much of any recruiting fallout for schools that were initially embroiled in the corruption scandal. Not exactly a great look for a sport that’s made a big deal about trying to clean up a sport – even if few were buying it.