FIBA

Rui Hachimura scores 25 as Japan upsets Iran in World Cup qualifier

By Rob DausterSep 18, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
Japan won their fourth consecutive FIBA World Cup qualifier on Monday, knocking off one of the powerhouses of Group F, Iran, by a score of 70-56.

Why is that relevant on a college basketball website?

Because Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura, an All-American heading into the 2018-19 season and a potential lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was the best player on the floor once again. Hachimura finished with 25 points while former George Washington star Yuta Watanabe added 18 as the Akatsuki Five moved to within striking distance of the top three in Group F.

Japan is currently fourth in Group F. The top three — and the best fourth-place finisher between Group E and Group F — qualify for the World Cup.

Japan has four qualifiers — one against Iran, one against Kazahkstan and two against Qatar — left to play. If they go 3-1, they will likely be headed to the World Cup.

Dan Hurley lands first commitment as UConn head coach

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 18, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
First-year UConn head coach Dan Hurley landed his first commitment in the Class of 2019 on Tuesday, as four-star guard James Bouknight announced that he will play his college ball for the Huskies.

A native of New York that has played in the prep ranks for the MacDuffie School and has been a member of the same PSA Cardinals AAU program that produced Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba, Bouknight is a 6-foot-4 off-guard that still has quite a bit of potential to grow into. He’s an athletic scorer with upside, exactly the kind of player that UConn is going to need in a year where they will be losing Jalen Adams while Alterique Gilbert continues to struggle with shoulder issues.

Much is expected from Hurley at UConn, and he has found himself in the mix for a number of high-profile recruits in and around the Northeast. Putting together a couple of strong classes at the start of his tenure is critical for a coach looking to bring the Huskies back to the heights they were at under Jim Calhoun.

And Bouknight is a terrific was to start that process.

Blue Ribbon releases college basketball preseason top 25

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 18, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Blue Ribbon, the preeminent college basketball preview publication, released their preseason top 25 on Tuesday afternoon, and Kentucky is the No. 1 team in the country, edging out Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke.

Personally, I would put Kansas above the Wildcats, but as long as Kentucky, Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke are in the top four — regardless of order — it is hard to disagree too much with any ranking this season.

Where I would disagree is with Villanova.

Blue Ribbon has the Wildcats sitting 21st, and while I understand the inclination to drop Villanova based on what that program has lost, my counterpoint would be that both Eric Paschall — who is in line for an all-american season — and Phil Booth return as fifth-year seniors, while a roster full of four- and five-star recruits will be coming of age. I have Villanova fifth, which is admittedly high and a bet on Jay Wright and this Villanova program.

That said, to me, Villanova is a clear top ten team.

Anyway, here is the rest of Blue Ribbon’s top 25:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Kansas
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Duke
  5. Tennessee
  6. Nevada
  7. Virginia
  8. Auburn
  9. Oregon
  10. Michigan State
  11. Mississippi State
  12. North Carolina
  13. Kansas State
  14. UCLA
  15. Florida State
  16. West Virginia
  17. Clemson
  18. LSU
  19. Purdue
  20. Florida
  21. Villanova
  22. Syracuse
  23. Michigan
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. TCU

Bonnies land three-star forward

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Travis HinesSep 17, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
A recent visit to St. Bonaventure was enough for Justin Winston to decide his college basketball future.

The three-star 2019 prospect from New Jersey committed to the Bonnies on Monday, he announced via social media.

“This is for my family and friends, West Orange and New Jersey,” Winston wrote. “I won’t let you guys down.

My family and I have thought hard and about this and I’m proud to announce for my next four years of college I will be attending St. Bonaventure University.”

The 6-foot-8 Winston took his official visit to the Allegany, N.Y. campus this week after previously visiting South Florida. UMass and Seton Hall were also reportedly involved in his recruitment.

Winston is the first commit in coach Mark Schmidt’s 2019 recruiting class. The Bonnies went 26-8 last season and defeated UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed.

Stephon Marbury proclaims Dukes Zion Williamson’way better than LeBron’

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesSep 17, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
3 Comments

People are really excited about Zion Williamson. The high-flying, rim-rattling and highlight machine who doubles as a Duke freshman is a top-five player in the 2018 recruiting class and a likely top pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He’s fantastically good. He’s got college basketball fans champing at the bit to finally see him in action.

No one, though, might be as bullish (or delusional) regarding the 6-foot-7 phenom than former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury, apparently.

He’s got Williamson as better than LeBron James.

That’s 14-time All-Star, four-time MVP and three-time NBA champ LeBron James. The guy generally regarded to be the best player in the world’s best league for about the last decade or so. And maybe the best ever to play the game.

“Zion is way better than LeBron. It’s not even close,” Marbury proclaimed on Instagram Live over the weekend. “He hasn’t played one pro game. He don’t have to touch a ball, that’s how nice he is. He doesn’t’ have to touch a basketball, and he’s better than LeBron James.”

It would appear that a 13-year NBA career and a wildly successful run in China hasn’t made Marbury much of a talent evaluator. Sure, Williamson is really, really good, but to even talk about him being better than maybe the best player of all time before he’s played a college game, well, I feel like I don’t need to point out what the high-degree of dumb that is. 

“Only Zion has the opportunity to be better than Michael Jordan,” Marbury said. “Zion is going to destroy the whole planet. Remember that I told you that.”

It’ll be hard to forget.

Top-50 recruit Samuell Williamson pledges to Louisville

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Travis HinesSep 17, 2018, 7:18 PM EDT
An already strong recruiting class just got a little more muscle for Louisville.

Samuell Williamson, a top-50 wing in the 2019 class, committed to the Cardinals on Monday, he announced via social media.

“So many  people have helped me on this journey but I want to specifically thank my trainers, coach Beau Archibald, coach Rodney Elder and Terrell Harris for pushing me and helping me get to this point!” Williamson wrote. “Lastly I want to thank every coach and university that took the time to recruit me!”

Williamson, a 6-foot-6 forward,  averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past summer on the EYBL circuit.

Williamson’s decision comes after he used all five of his official visits this fall, picking the Cardinals after taking trips to Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Kansas, along with Louisville, in the last two months.

The Rockwall, Texas native becomes the third member – and third four-star prospect – of Chris Mack’s first true recruiting class in the Bluegrass state. He joins guard Josh Nickelberry of North Carolina and forward Jaeyln of Ohio, both top-100 players, in Louisville’s 2019 class.

It’s clear that while Mack has landed a major, five-star, sure-fire one-and-done recruit in his short time with Louisville, the Cardinals’ recruiting isn’t having a major fall off in the wake of a drumbeat of scandals that have hit campus, most recently in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball that spurred Louisville to terminate Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

After Arizona landed a five-star guard last week and USC’s success on the trail, there doesn’t seem to be much of any recruiting fallout for schools that were initially embroiled in the corruption scandal. Not exactly a great look for a sport that’s made a big deal about trying to clean up a sport – even if few were buying it.