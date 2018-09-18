Blue Ribbon releases college basketball preseason top 25

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blue Ribbon, the preeminent college basketball preview publication, released their preseason top 25 on Tuesday afternoon, and Kentucky is the No. 1 team in the country, edging out Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke.

Personally, I would put Kansas above the Wildcats, but as long as Kentucky, Kansas, Gonzaga and Duke are in the top four — regardless of order — it is hard to disagree too much with any ranking this season.

Where I would disagree is with Villanova.

Blue Ribbon has the Wildcats sitting 21st, and while I understand the inclination to drop Villanova based on what that program has lost, my counterpoint would be that both Eric Paschall — who is in line for an all-american season — and Phil Booth return as fifth-year seniors, while a roster full of four- and five-star recruits will be coming of age. I have Villanova fifth, which is admittedly high and a bet on Jay Wright and this Villanova program.

That said, to me, Villanova is a clear top ten team.

Anyway, here is the rest of Blue Ribbon’s top 25:

Kentucky Kansas Gonzaga Duke Tennessee Nevada Virginia Auburn Oregon Michigan State Mississippi State North Carolina Kansas State UCLA Florida State West Virginia Clemson LSU Purdue Florida Villanova Syracuse Michigan Virginia Tech TCU