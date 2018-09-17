More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Top-50 recruit Samuell Williamson pledges to Louisville

By Travis HinesSep 17, 2018, 7:18 PM EDT
An already strong recruiting class just got a little more muscle for Louisville.

Samuell Williamson, a top-50 wing in the 2019 class, committed to the Cardinals on Monday, he announced via social media.

“So many  people have helped me on this journey but I want to specifically thank my trainers, coach Beau Archibald, coach Rodney Elder and Terrell Harris for pushing me and helping me get to this point!” Williamson wrote. “Lastly I want to thank every coach and university that took the time to recruit me!”

Williamson, a 6-foot-6 forward,  averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past summer on the EYBL circuit.

Williamson’s decision comes after he used all five of his official visits this fall, picking the Cardinals after taking trips to Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Kansas, along with Louisville, in the last two months.

The Rockwall, Texas native becomes the third member – and third four-star prospect – of Chris Mack’s first true recruiting class in the Bluegrass state. He joins guard Josh Nickelberry of North Carolina and forward Jaeyln of Ohio, both top-100 players, in Louisville’s 2019 class.

It’s clear that while Mack has landed a major, five-star, sure-fire one-and-done recruit in his short time with Louisville, the Cardinals’ recruiting isn’t having a major fall off in the wake of a drumbeat of scandals that have hit campus, most recently in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball that spurred Louisville to terminate Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

After Arizona landed a five-star guard last week and USC’s success on the trail, there doesn’t seem to be much of any recruiting fallout for schools that were initially embroiled in the corruption scandal. Not exactly a great look for a sport that’s made a big deal about trying to clean up a sport – even if few were buying it.

Bonnies land three-star forward

By Travis HinesSep 17, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
A recent visit to St. Bonaventure was enough for Justin Winston to decide his college basketball future.

The three-star 2019 prospect from New Jersey committed to the Bonnies on Monday, he announced via social media.

“This is for my family and friends, West Orange and New Jersey,” Winston wrote. “I won’t let you guys down.

My family and I have thought hard and about this and I’m proud to announce for my next four years of college I will be attending St. Bonaventure University.”

The 6-foot-8 Winston took his official visit to the Allegany, N.Y. campus this week after previously visiting South Florida. UMass and Seton Hall were also reportedly involved in his recruitment.

Winston is the first commit in coach Mark Schmidt’s 2019 recruiting class. The Bonnies went 26-8 last season and defeated UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed.

Stephon Marbury proclaims Dukes Zion Williamson’way better than LeBron’

By Travis HinesSep 17, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
People are really excited about Zion Williamson. The high-flying, rim-rattling and highlight machine who doubles as a Duke freshman is a top-five player in the 2018 recruiting class and a likely top pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He’s fantastically good. He’s got college basketball fans champing at the bit to finally see him in action.

No one, though, might be as bullish (or delusional) regarding the 6-foot-7 phenom than former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury, apparently.

He’s got Williamson as better than LeBron James.

That’s 14-time All-Star, four-time MVP and three-time NBA champ LeBron James. The guy generally regarded to be the best player in the world’s best league for about the last decade or so. And maybe the best ever to play the game.

“Zion is way better than LeBron. It’s not even close,” Marbury proclaimed on Instagram Live over the weekend. “He hasn’t played one pro game. He don’t have to touch a ball, that’s how nice he is. He doesn’t’ have to touch a basketball, and he’s better than LeBron James.”

It would appear that a 13-year NBA career and a wildly successful run in China hasn’t made Marbury much of a talent evaluator. Sure, Williamson is really, really good, but to even talk about him being better than maybe the best player of all time before he’s played a college game, well, I feel like I don’t need to point out what the high-degree of dumb that is. 

“Only Zion has the opportunity to be better than Michael Jordan,” Marbury said. “Zion is going to destroy the whole planet. Remember that I told you that.”

It’ll be hard to forget.

Kansas lands first commitment in 2019 recruiting class

By Rob DausterSep 17, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Kansas landed their first commitment in the Class of 2019 as Christian Braun, a four-star guard from Overland Park, pledged to the Jayhawks.

Braun is from a basketball family. His brother, Parker, is a preferred walk-on at Missouri, where is mother, an uncle and an aunt all played collegiately. His father played college hoops at Saint Louis before going to Kansas for med school.

This is a nice pickup for the Jayhawks, as Braun profiles as the kind of four-year kid that Bill Self has had plenty of success with. Think Tyrel Reed or Brady Morningstar. He’s a good shooter and, at 6-foot-5, big enough to be able to defend a couple of positions on the perimeter. He’s not a program-changing talent, but he’s a good player that will be able to fill a role for Self for years to come.

Easier gambling has sports worried about fighting the fix

Associated PressSep 17, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — With dozens of states rushing to offer legal sports gambling in the wake of this spring’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court’ ruling, will fixed games — or parts of games — become more common?

The four major pro major sports leagues and the NCAA have argued for years in court that expanding legal betting will lead to more game-fixing. The pro leagues have sought, unsuccessfully so far, to get a cut of state gambling revenues to increase monitoring. Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York recently proposed legislation establishing federal guidelines aimed at “protecting the integrity of the game” as well as protecting bettors.

Supporters of legal sports betting say that bringing an already popular illegal activity out of the shadows will make it easier to detect illegal activity. They point to the Arizona State basketball point-shaving scandal in the late 1990s, uncovered after legal bookmakers in Las Vegas noticed unusually large sums wagered on Sun Devils games. Six people, including two players, pleaded guilty to crimes including conspiracy and sports bribery.

Legal sports betting has been part of the landscape for years outside the United States, as have gambling-related scandals.

Soccer, by far the most widely bet sport worldwide, has confronted widespread match-fixing scandals often orchestrated by organized crime groups. FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, estimated in 2013 that organized crime was taking in as much as $15 billion a year by fixing matches.

Perhaps equally as susceptible to fixing is tennis, with thousands of matches played annually at out-of-the-way venues featuring players on the sport’s lower rungs. A report published in April by an independent panel found “betting-related corruption and other breaches of integrity have taken firm root” in the sport. It cited a decision several years ago by pro tours to sell live scoring data, which allowed sports books to offer in-game wagering. During this month’s U.S. Open in New York, bettors were able to wager on who would win a specific point, match or set.

In the four months since the report was issued, several men’s players have been suspended, two for life, and authorities in Belgium detained more than a dozen people on suspicion of match-fixing as part of a criminal probe dating back to 2015.

The uncovering of illegal activity shows that legal betting safeguards are working, said Joe Asher, CEO of London-based bookmaker William Hill.

“The illegal bookie isn’t picking up the phone and calling the FBI, he’s just going to try to get on the same side of the bet,” Asher said. “That’s the difference between the black market and the legal market that exists today.”

Still, the prospect of easy, legal access to sports gambling for everyone, athletes included, has many concerned.

“They’re going to create a bigger pool for more kids, and for more money to get involved,” said Jamall Anderson, a running back on the 1996 Boston College football team whose players were found to have bet against their own team. “It’s really going to create a big mess, I think.”

Anderson recounted his experiences in a 2016 book, “The Best Bet.” In an interview, he described a culture in which gambling was part of the daily routine.

“You went to practice and you got your spreadsheet in the locker room,” he said. “It was nothing to sit there on the sidelines and say, ‘Who you got this week?’ That’s what you do.”

College athletes aren’t strangers to wagering: A 2016 NCAA survey of more than 22,000 college athletes found nearly one-quarter of male athletes violated NCAA rules by gambling money on sports in the previous year.

And of the male athletes who had gambled on sports, 13 percent had wagered on specific game situations with in-game bets.

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and other athletic employees from gambling on sports, and individual schools sometimes bring in law enforcement officials or former players to help them understand the rules.

Will it be enough as laws change?

“Do you remember back when you were 18 to 20 years of age?” asked Minnesota athletic director Bob Vecchione, head of the National Association of College Directors of Athletics. “When people told you something, how much did it sink in? That’s what causes some sleepless nights.”

With inside information heavily sought in gambling, any tidbit — say, a student telling friends that his roommate, the star quarterback, just had a fight with his girlfriend — can take on greater significance, highlighting the need for more education, Rutgers athletic director Patrick Hobbs said.

“We’ll educate on a variety of scenarios and hypotheticals, and say, ‘Hey look, this may have sounded like an innocent question in the past, but now you have to be careful with that information,'” Hobbs said.

In the Arizona State hoops case, Las Vegas bookmakers reported suspicious betting activity when gamblers wagered about $900,000 against Arizona State in an early season contest against Washington. The heavy action caused sports books to change Arizona State from a 10½-point favorite to a 3-point favorite.

“You might write $30,000 or $40,000 total on both sides of that game under normal conditions,” Jimmy Vaccaro, then-sports book director at Mirage Resorts, recently told The Associated Press. “We wrote $560,000 on that game. The people thought the fix was in and ended up blowing their money.”

North Carolina releases loaded non-conference schedule

By Rob DausterSep 17, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Tar Heels released their non-conference schedule over the weekend, and it is about as difficult as any that you will find from the top of the college basketball world.

Let’s start with this nugget: Roy Williams will play his first two games of the season on the road against mid-major competition. He opens at Wofford — who, by the way, won in the Dean Dome last season — and he’ll follow that up by playing at Elon three days later. UNC’s first home game will come against former assistant Jared Haase and Stanford before finally playing a couple of cupcakes.

UNC is then off to Vegas to play in the Continental Tire Invitational, whether they get Texas in the opener and either Michigan State or UCLA the next night, before a road trip up to Ann Arbor to face off with Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After another home date with another former assistant — UNCW and C.B. McGrath — the Tar Heels play three straight weekends against Gonzaga, Kentucky (in Chicago) and Davidson before wrapping up non-league play with Ivy League titan Harvard.

This is the kind of schedule that I love to see. Home-and-homes with other high-major competition and a couple road trips against good, local mid-major teams.

Kudos, Roy Williams.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 6: at Wofford
Nov. 9: at Elon
Nov. 12: Stanford
Nov. 16: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 19: St. Francis (PA)
Nov. 22-23: Continental Tires Invitational (Las Vegas)
Nov. 28: at Michigan
Dec. 5: UNCW
Dec. 15: Gonzaga
Dec. 22: Kentucky (Chicago)
Dec. 29: Davidson
Jan. 2: Harvard