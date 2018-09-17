More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kansas lands first commitment in 2019 recruiting class

By Rob DausterSep 17, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Kansas landed their first commitment in the Class of 2019 as Christian Braun, a four-star guard from Overland Park, pledged to the Jayhawks.

Braun is from a basketball family. His brother, Parker, is a preferred walk-on at Missouri, where is mother, an uncle and an aunt all played collegiately. His father played college hoops at Saint Louis before going to Kansas for med school.

This is a nice pickup for the Jayhawks, as Braun profiles as the kind of four-year kid that Bill Self has had plenty of success with. Think Tyrel Reed or Brady Morningstar. He’s a good shooter and, at 6-foot-5, big enough to be able to defend a couple of positions on the perimeter. He’s not a program-changing talent, but he’s a good player that will be able to fill a role for Self for years to come.

Easier gambling has sports worried about fighting the fix

Associated PressSep 17, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — With dozens of states rushing to offer legal sports gambling in the wake of this spring’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court’ ruling, will fixed games — or parts of games — become more common?

The four major pro major sports leagues and the NCAA have argued for years in court that expanding legal betting will lead to more game-fixing. The pro leagues have sought, unsuccessfully so far, to get a cut of state gambling revenues to increase monitoring. Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York recently proposed legislation establishing federal guidelines aimed at “protecting the integrity of the game” as well as protecting bettors.

Supporters of legal sports betting say that bringing an already popular illegal activity out of the shadows will make it easier to detect illegal activity. They point to the Arizona State basketball point-shaving scandal in the late 1990s, uncovered after legal bookmakers in Las Vegas noticed unusually large sums wagered on Sun Devils games. Six people, including two players, pleaded guilty to crimes including conspiracy and sports bribery.

Legal sports betting has been part of the landscape for years outside the United States, as have gambling-related scandals.

Soccer, by far the most widely bet sport worldwide, has confronted widespread match-fixing scandals often orchestrated by organized crime groups. FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, estimated in 2013 that organized crime was taking in as much as $15 billion a year by fixing matches.

Perhaps equally as susceptible to fixing is tennis, with thousands of matches played annually at out-of-the-way venues featuring players on the sport’s lower rungs. A report published in April by an independent panel found “betting-related corruption and other breaches of integrity have taken firm root” in the sport. It cited a decision several years ago by pro tours to sell live scoring data, which allowed sports books to offer in-game wagering. During this month’s U.S. Open in New York, bettors were able to wager on who would win a specific point, match or set.

In the four months since the report was issued, several men’s players have been suspended, two for life, and authorities in Belgium detained more than a dozen people on suspicion of match-fixing as part of a criminal probe dating back to 2015.

The uncovering of illegal activity shows that legal betting safeguards are working, said Joe Asher, CEO of London-based bookmaker William Hill.

“The illegal bookie isn’t picking up the phone and calling the FBI, he’s just going to try to get on the same side of the bet,” Asher said. “That’s the difference between the black market and the legal market that exists today.”

Still, the prospect of easy, legal access to sports gambling for everyone, athletes included, has many concerned.

“They’re going to create a bigger pool for more kids, and for more money to get involved,” said Jamall Anderson, a running back on the 1996 Boston College football team whose players were found to have bet against their own team. “It’s really going to create a big mess, I think.”

Anderson recounted his experiences in a 2016 book, “The Best Bet.” In an interview, he described a culture in which gambling was part of the daily routine.

“You went to practice and you got your spreadsheet in the locker room,” he said. “It was nothing to sit there on the sidelines and say, ‘Who you got this week?’ That’s what you do.”

College athletes aren’t strangers to wagering: A 2016 NCAA survey of more than 22,000 college athletes found nearly one-quarter of male athletes violated NCAA rules by gambling money on sports in the previous year.

And of the male athletes who had gambled on sports, 13 percent had wagered on specific game situations with in-game bets.

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and other athletic employees from gambling on sports, and individual schools sometimes bring in law enforcement officials or former players to help them understand the rules.

Will it be enough as laws change?

“Do you remember back when you were 18 to 20 years of age?” asked Minnesota athletic director Bob Vecchione, head of the National Association of College Directors of Athletics. “When people told you something, how much did it sink in? That’s what causes some sleepless nights.”

With inside information heavily sought in gambling, any tidbit — say, a student telling friends that his roommate, the star quarterback, just had a fight with his girlfriend — can take on greater significance, highlighting the need for more education, Rutgers athletic director Patrick Hobbs said.

“We’ll educate on a variety of scenarios and hypotheticals, and say, ‘Hey look, this may have sounded like an innocent question in the past, but now you have to be careful with that information,'” Hobbs said.

In the Arizona State hoops case, Las Vegas bookmakers reported suspicious betting activity when gamblers wagered about $900,000 against Arizona State in an early season contest against Washington. The heavy action caused sports books to change Arizona State from a 10½-point favorite to a 3-point favorite.

“You might write $30,000 or $40,000 total on both sides of that game under normal conditions,” Jimmy Vaccaro, then-sports book director at Mirage Resorts, recently told The Associated Press. “We wrote $560,000 on that game. The people thought the fix was in and ended up blowing their money.”

North Carolina releases loaded non-conference schedule

By Rob DausterSep 17, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
The Tar Heels released their non-conference schedule over the weekend, and it is about as difficult as any that you will find from the top of the college basketball world.

Let’s start with this nugget: Roy Williams will play his first two games of the season on the road against mid-major competition. He opens at Wofford — who, by the way, won in the Dean Dome last season — and he’ll follow that up by playing at Elon three days later. UNC’s first home game will come against former assistant Jared Haase and Stanford before finally playing a couple of cupcakes.

UNC is then off to Vegas to play in the Continental Tire Invitational, whether they get Texas in the opener and either Michigan State or UCLA the next night, before a road trip up to Ann Arbor to face off with Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After another home date with another former assistant — UNCW and C.B. McGrath — the Tar Heels play three straight weekends against Gonzaga, Kentucky (in Chicago) and Davidson before wrapping up non-league play with Ivy League titan Harvard.

This is the kind of schedule that I love to see. Home-and-homes with other high-major competition and a couple road trips against good, local mid-major teams.

Kudos, Roy Williams.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 6: at Wofford
Nov. 9: at Elon
Nov. 12: Stanford
Nov. 16: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 19: St. Francis (PA)
Nov. 22-23: Continental Tires Invitational (Las Vegas)
Nov. 28: at Michigan
Dec. 5: UNCW
Dec. 15: Gonzaga
Dec. 22: Kentucky (Chicago)
Dec. 29: Davidson
Jan. 2: Harvard

Former Iowa State player, teammate stabbed in Romania

Associated PressSep 17, 2018, 11:51 AM EDT
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition, Romanian authorities said Sunday.

Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila, were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals.

Braila County Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu told The Associated Press both men underwent emergency surgery at the hospital early Sunday. She said McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and was “stable” and in intensive care. She said Bowie suffered multiple abdominal wounds, correcting reports that he had suffered a perforated lung. She said both had “perforated wounds” but could not say how they were caused.

Bowie was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest. “We are a small hospital and it was better for him to be transferred,” Neacsu said, adding that his condition is “unpredictable.”

A spokeswoman at the Bucharest hospital declined to provide information on Bowie’s medical status, citing patient privacy.

Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.

The club has 4 U.S. players for this season.

Bowie, who grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, spent three seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa State for his final season. Bowie played in 33 games with nine starts for the Cyclones in 2016-17, averaging 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds and helping them win the Big 12 Tournament and reach the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn lands four-star 2019 forward

By Scott PhillipsSep 15, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
Auburn added another quality commitment on Saturday afternoon as four-star Class of 2019 forward Jaylin Williams pledged to the Tigers during his official visit.

The 6-foot-7 Williams gives head coach Bruce Pearl a versatile frontcourt weapon who should immediately be able to contribute on the glass. With an ability to also bring the ball up the floor, pass and defend a few different spots, it’ll be intriguing to see how Auburn plans to use Williams at the next level. Williams is a bit of a late-blooming prospect as a strong spring and summer elevated him into the No. 95 overall prospect in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings.

Williams becomes Auburn’s fourth commitment in the Class of 2019 as he joins four-star guard Isaac Okoro, athletic guard Allen Flanigan and forward Babatunde Akingbola. A native of Nahunta, Georgia, Williams is also the third Georgia prospect to commit to the Tigers in this class.

Auburn has done an excellent job of landing regional players, as the Tigers have raided the Peach State plenty of times during Pearl’s tenure. With four commitments already in the fold for 2019 — including two top-100 prospects — Auburn has the makings of a potential top-20 recruiting class as they are continuing to stockpile talent.

Missouri adds late piece to 2018-19 season with three-star guard

By Scott PhillipsSep 15, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Missouri had a scholarship open up earlier this week when a knee injury forced senior guard Cullen VanLeer into an early retirement.

Seeking some help on the wing for this season, the Tigers landed a very late commitment for the Class of 2018 on late Friday night as three-star guard Christian Guess committed to Missouri with an announcement on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6 Guess is a native of Cleveland, as he is allegedly a late qualifier who could be eligible for the upcoming 2018-19 season. According to reports from Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com and Eric Bossi of Rivals.com, Guess said that he will enroll at Missouri on Monday as he will attempt to play this season.

While some Division I players have committed right at (or near) the start of the academic calendar, Guess will be attempting to enroll at Missouri even though the fall semester started on Monday, August 20. Every school is obviously different with regard to handling late enrollments, so it’ll be fascinating to see if there are any issues with Guess joining the team so late.

If Guess is eligible for the 2018-19 season, he could give the Tigers some much-needed perimeter depth to an inexperienced group. The only senior in the equation is Jordan Geist while redshirt junior Ronnie Suggs, sophomore K.J. Santos and freshmen Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson will all compete for perimeter minutes along with Guess.