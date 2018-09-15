More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Missouri adds late piece to 2018-19 season with three-star guard

By Scott PhillipsSep 15, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Missouri had a scholarship open up earlier this week when a knee injury forced senior guard Cullen VanLeer into an early retirement.

Seeking some help on the wing for this season, the Tigers landed a very late commitment for the Class of 2018 on late Friday night as three-star guard Christian Guess committed to Missouri with an announcement on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6 Guess is a native of Cleveland, as he is allegedly a late qualifier who could be eligible for the upcoming 2018-19 season. According to reports from Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com and Eric Bossi of Rivals.com, Guess said that he will enroll at Missouri on Monday as he will attempt to play this season.

While some Division I players have committed right at (or near) the start of the academic calendar, Guess will be attempting to enroll at Missouri even though the fall semester started on Monday, August 20. Every school is obviously different with regard to handling late enrollments, so it’ll be fascinating to see if there are any issues with Guess joining the team so late.

If Guess is eligible for the 2018-19 season, he could give the Tigers some much-needed perimeter depth to an inexperienced group. The only senior in the equation is Jordan Geist while redshirt junior Ronnie Suggs, sophomore K.J. Santos and freshmen Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson will all compete for perimeter minutes along with Guess.

Auburn lands four-star 2019 forward

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsSep 15, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Auburn added another quality commitment on Saturday afternoon as four-star Class of 2019 forward Jaylin Williams pledged to the Tigers during his official visit.

The 6-foot-7 Williams gives head coach Bruce Pearl a versatile frontcourt weapon who should immediately be able to contribute on the glass. With an ability to also bring the ball up the floor, pass and defend a few different spots, it’ll be intriguing to see how Auburn plans to use Williams at the next level. Williams is a bit of a late-blooming prospect as a strong spring and summer elevated him into the No. 95 overall prospect in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings.

Williams becomes Auburn’s fourth commitment in the Class of 2019 as he joins four-star guard Isaac Okoro, athletic guard Allen Flanigan and forward Babatunde Akingbola. A native of Nahunta, Georgia, Williams is also the third Georgia prospect to commit to the Tigers in this class.

Auburn has done an excellent job of landing regional players, as the Tigers have raided the Peach State plenty of times during Pearl’s tenure. With four commitments already in the fold for 2019 — including two top-100 prospects — Auburn has the makings of a potential top-20 recruiting class as they are continuing to stockpile talent.

Xavier picks up four-star 2019 commitment from guard Dahmir Bishop

AP Photo
By Scott PhillipsSep 15, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Xavier continued its trend of Class of 2019 commitments on Friday night as four-star guard Dahmir Bishop pledged to the Musketeers.

The 6-foot-5 Bishop is a native of Philadelphia, as he’s a natural perimeter scorer who should be able to play multiple spots for Xavier. Regarded as the No. 89 overall prospect in the national Class of 2019, according to Rivals, Bishop committed to the Musketeers and head coach Travis Steele after taking an official visit to campus last weekend.

Already the fourth member of Xavier’s Class of 2019 recruiting haul, Bishop gives the Big East program a third top-150 prospect as he joins top-150 forwards Daniel Ramsey and Zach Freemantle as well as three-star big man Dieonte Miles.

While Xavier isn’t in the mix for elite five-star prospects in this class, Steele and his staff have done an admirable job of identifying the prospects that they want and landing them quickly. Having four prospects committed for next year by mid-September gives Xavier’s recruiting a lot of flexibility going forward. If Steele continues to identify, and land, prospects that fit Xavier’s profile, then the program should be in good hands after former head coach Chris Mack left for Louisville.

Arizona lands commitment from five-star guard despite FBI investigation

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 14, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FBI investigation be damned, Sean Miller is not going to stop recruiting.

On Friday, the Arizona head coach landed a commitment from one of his top targets, five-star point guard and Phoenix native, Nico Mannion.

“It just felt right,” Mannion told 247Sports of his decision. “I’m really comfortable with them. It’s close, I like the guys they have already. The kids they are recruiting are all good kids, so it makes it easier for me but it was just the feeling. It felt like home.”

Mannion picked the Wildcats over Marquette, Duke and Kansas, among others, although it wasn’t much of a surprise. Arizona was always considered the leader for the star in their backyard. If Mannion’s name sounds familiar, it is because he reclassified from the Class of 2020 after getting called up to the Italian national team during a World Cup qualifier over the summer; his father met his mother, an Italian volleyball star, while playing pro ball in Italy.

This is the first commitment in the Class of 2019 for Arizona, who was as publicly tied to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball as any program. A former assistant coach, Book Richardson, was arrested and still faces federal charges, while former star Deandre Ayton was alleged in a since-discredited report to have received $100,000 as a payment to attend Arizona.

Must-see Big East games this season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 14, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Big East announced their conference schedule for the 2018-19 season on Thursday.

The conference is one of just two high-major leagues that still plays a proper round-robin schedule. Everyone plays everyone else in a home-and-home during the conference schedule, which is the absolute best way to figure out who is the best team in the league.

Villanova should once against be the best team in the league, and while they look to be the only real national title contender, the conference does have a handful of entertaining, talented teams with a chance to get to the second weekend of the tournament.

Here are the six games in Big East play that you absolutely have to see this season:

Villanova at Providence, Sat. January 5
Villanova at Creighton, Sun., January 13
Providence at Marquette, Sun. January 20
Villanova at Marquette, Sat. February 9
Marquette at Providence, Sat. February 23
Creighton at Marquette, Sun. March 3

ACC must-see games this season

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 13, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

The ACC released their conference schedule on Thursday, and as we’ve come to expect, the conference will end their season with a Duke-North Carolina rivalry game.

They’ll play in Chapel Hill on March 9th, the return game for February 20th’s date in Durham.

The conference as a whole is going to be lead once again this year, and while the SEC may actually be the best league in the country, the ACC is still loaded. Three of the top ten teams in the nation — Duke, Virginia and UNC — all reside in the league, as does Florida State, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Syracuse and Clemson, who all might end up in the preseason top 25.

With that said, here are ten more games from the ACC schedule that you cannot miss:

Duke at Florida State, Sat., January 12

Syracuse at Duke, Mon., January 14

Virginia Tech at Virginia, Tue., January 15

Virginia at Duke, Sat., January 19

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Mon., January 21

NC State at North Carolina, Tue., February 5

Duke at Virginia, Sat., February 9

Virginia at North Carolina, Mon., February 11

Virginia at Virginia Tech, Mon., February 18

Duke at Syracuse, Sat., February 23

Syracuse at North Carolina, Tue., February 26