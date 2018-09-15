Auburn lands four-star 2019 forward

Auburn added another quality commitment on Saturday afternoon as four-star Class of 2019 forward Jaylin Williams pledged to the Tigers during his official visit.

The 6-foot-7 Williams gives head coach Bruce Pearl a versatile frontcourt weapon who should immediately be able to contribute on the glass. With an ability to also bring the ball up the floor, pass and defend a few different spots, it’ll be intriguing to see how Auburn plans to use Williams at the next level. Williams is a bit of a late-blooming prospect as a strong spring and summer elevated him into the No. 95 overall prospect in the Rivals Class of 2019 national rankings.

Williams becomes Auburn’s fourth commitment in the Class of 2019 as he joins four-star guard Isaac Okoro, athletic guard Allen Flanigan and forward Babatunde Akingbola. A native of Nahunta, Georgia, Williams is also the third Georgia prospect to commit to the Tigers in this class.

Auburn has done an excellent job of landing regional players, as the Tigers have raided the Peach State plenty of times during Pearl’s tenure. With four commitments already in the fold for 2019 — including two top-100 prospects — Auburn has the makings of a potential top-20 recruiting class as they are continuing to stockpile talent.