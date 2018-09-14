More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Big East must-see games this season

By Rob DausterSep 14, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
The Big East announced their conference schedule for the 2018-19 season on Thursday.

The conference is one of just two high-major leagues that still plays a proper round-robin schedule. Everyone plays everyone else in a home-and-home during the conference schedule, which is the absolute best way to figure out who is the best team in the league.

Villanova should once against be the best team in the league, and while they look to be the only real national title contender, the conference does have a handful of entertaining, talented teams with a chance to get to the second weekend of the tournament.

Here are the six games in Big East play that you absolutely have to see this season:

Villanova at Providence, Sat. January 5
Villanova at Creighton, Sun., January 13
Providence at Marquette, Sun. January 20
Villanova at Marquette, Sat. February 9
Marquette at Providence, Sat. February 23
Creighton at Marquette, Sun. March 3

ACC must-see games this season

By Rob DausterSep 13, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
The ACC released their conference schedule on Thursday, and as we’ve come to expect, the conference will end their season with a Duke-North Carolina rivalry game.

They’ll play in Chapel Hill on March 9th, the return game for February 20th’s date in Durham.

The conference as a whole is going to be lead once again this year, and while the SEC may actually be the best league in the country, the ACC is still loaded. Three of the top ten teams in the nation — Duke, Virginia and UNC — all reside in the league, as does Florida State, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Syracuse and Clemson, who all might end up in the preseason top 25.

With that said, here are ten more games from the ACC schedule that you cannot miss:

Duke at Florida State, Sat., January 12

Syracuse at Duke, Mon., January 14

Virginia Tech at Virginia, Tue., January 15

Virginia at Duke, Sat., January 19

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Mon., January 21

NC State at North Carolina, Tue., February 5

Duke at Virginia, Sat., February 9

Virginia at North Carolina, Mon., February 11

Virginia at Virginia Tech, Mon., February 18

Duke at Syracuse, Sat., February 23

Syracuse at North Carolina, Tue., February 26

Gonzaga star drops 24 in Japanese FIBA qualifying win

By Rob DausterSep 13, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura lived up to the hype once again, going for 24 points, six boards and three steals on 8-for-14 shooting as Japan knocked off Kazahkstan, 85-70, in a FIBA World Cup Qualifier on Thursday.

Hachimura, in addition to being a potential lottery pick and an all-american for the Zags this season, is the star for the Japanese national team.

Hachimura helped the Japanese upset Australia, who were heavy favorites, allowing his country of birth to advance to the second round of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Japan plays Iran, who feature former NBA center Hamed Haddadi, on Monday. They have won three straight games after losing the first four of qualifying.

VIDEO: Tennessee’s Yves Pons dunks from the foul line

By Rob DausterSep 13, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Tennessee’s French sophomore Yves Pons didn’t have a great freshman season — he finished averaging less than a point while playing double-digit minutes just three times — but no one is questioning what his potential is.

Because he can do things like this:

It must be nice to be this athletic.

Missouri guard retires after tearing ACL

By Rob DausterSep 13, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
Missouri’s Cullen VanLeer is retiring from basketball as a result of the torn ACL that he suffered in the final regular season game of the 2017-18 season.

“Cullen is a special young man and I admire his work ethic and his willingness to do everything in his power to better our program,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a statement. “I appreciate his contributions to the team and I know his leadership will be a significant asset for us during the upcoming season. I look forward to seeing him walk across the stage with a degree in hand in May.”

VanLeer started 33 times in three seasons for the Tigers, including the final ten of his junior year. Originally a Kim Anderson recruit, VanLeer saw his playing time increase at the end of last season after Jordan Geist was moved to the bench and Terrence Phillips was kicked off the team.

VanLeer averaged a career-high 5.6 points in 2016-17. He’ll remain on scholarship for the school year and graduate in May.

Texas lands four-star 2019 wing Donovan Williams

By Scott PhillipsSep 12, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Texas started its Class of 2019 recruiting efforts in a positive way on Wednesday with a commitment from in-state wing Donovan Williams.

The 6-foot-5 Williams is coming off of a strong summer that saw him elevate near the top 50 in many national recruiting rankings. The versatile Williams was one of the better players in attendance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp before improving his Nike EYBL numbers during the Peach Jam with Houston Hoops.

Williams hails from Fort Bend, as he continues head coach Shaka Smart’s strong streak of in-state recruiting. While the Longhorns have also recruited well at the national level, landing nearby players like Williams has been the key to steady talent coming to Austin the past few seasons.

A late-rising wing guard like Williams is a strong start to the Class of 2019, as Texas will look to find more talent to put around Williams in the hopes of another top-20 class.