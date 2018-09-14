Big East must-see games this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Big East announced their conference schedule for the 2018-19 season on Thursday.

The conference is one of just two high-major leagues that still plays a proper round-robin schedule. Everyone plays everyone else in a home-and-home during the conference schedule, which is the absolute best way to figure out who is the best team in the league.

Villanova should once against be the best team in the league, and while they look to be the only real national title contender, the conference does have a handful of entertaining, talented teams with a chance to get to the second weekend of the tournament.

Here are the six games in Big East play that you absolutely have to see this season:

Villanova at Providence, Sat. January 5

Villanova at Creighton, Sun., January 13

Providence at Marquette, Sun. January 20

Villanova at Marquette, Sat. February 9

Marquette at Providence, Sat. February 23

Creighton at Marquette, Sun. March 3