Gonzaga star drops 24 in Japanese FIBA qualifying win

Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura lived up to the hype once again, going for 24 points, six boards and three steals on 8-for-14 shooting as Japan knocked off Kazahkstan, 85-70, in a FIBA World Cup Qualifier on Thursday.

Hachimura, in addition to being a potential lottery pick and an all-american for the Zags this season, is the star for the Japanese national team.

Hachimura helped the Japanese upset Australia, who were heavy favorites, allowing his country of birth to advance to the second round of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Japan plays Iran, who feature former NBA center Hamed Haddadi, on Monday. They have won three straight games after losing the first four of qualifying.