Missouri guard retires after tearing ACL

Missouri’s Cullen VanLeer is retiring from basketball as a result of the torn ACL that he suffered in the final regular season game of the 2017-18 season.

“Cullen is a special young man and I admire his work ethic and his willingness to do everything in his power to better our program,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a statement. “I appreciate his contributions to the team and I know his leadership will be a significant asset for us during the upcoming season. I look forward to seeing him walk across the stage with a degree in hand in May.”

VanLeer started 33 times in three seasons for the Tigers, including the final ten of his junior year. Originally a Kim Anderson recruit, VanLeer saw his playing time increase at the end of last season after Jordan Geist was moved to the bench and Terrence Phillips was kicked off the team.

VanLeer averaged a career-high 5.6 points in 2016-17. He’ll remain on scholarship for the school year and graduate in May.