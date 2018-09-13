ACC must-see games this season

The ACC released their conference schedule on Thursday, and as we’ve come to expect, the conference will end their season with a Duke-North Carolina rivalry game.

They’ll play in Chapel Hill on March 9th, the return game for February 20th’s date in Durham.

The conference as a whole is going to be lead once again this year, and while the SEC may actually be the best league in the country, the ACC is still loaded. Three of the top ten teams in the nation — Duke, Virginia and UNC — all reside in the league, as does Florida State, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Syracuse and Clemson, who all might end up in the preseason top 25.

With that said, here are ten more games from the ACC schedule that you cannot miss:

Duke at Florida State, Sat., January 12

Syracuse at Duke, Mon., January 14

Virginia Tech at Virginia, Tue., January 15

Virginia at Duke, Sat., January 19

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Mon., January 21

NC State at North Carolina, Tue., February 5

Duke at Virginia, Sat., February 9

Virginia at North Carolina, Mon., February 11

Virginia at Virginia Tech, Mon., February 18

Duke at Syracuse, Sat., February 23

Syracuse at North Carolina, Tue., February 26