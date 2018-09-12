Texas lands four-star 2019 wing Donovan Williams

Texas started its Class of 2019 recruiting efforts in a positive way on Wednesday with a commitment from in-state wing Donovan Williams.

The 6-foot-5 Williams is coming off of a strong summer that saw him elevate near the top 50 in many national recruiting rankings. The versatile Williams was one of the better players in attendance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp before improving his Nike EYBL numbers during the Peach Jam with Houston Hoops.

Williams hails from Fort Bend, as he continues head coach Shaka Smart’s strong streak of in-state recruiting. While the Longhorns have also recruited well at the national level, landing nearby players like Williams has been the key to steady talent coming to Austin the past few seasons.

A late-rising wing guard like Williams is a strong start to the Class of 2019, as Texas will look to find more talent to put around Williams in the hopes of another top-20 class.