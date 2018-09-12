Illinois State star, potential MVC POY suspended indefinitely

Huge news in the Missouri Valley coming in on Wednesday morning as Illinois State announced that Milik Yarbrough, a favorite to win the league’s Player of the Year award, has been suspended indefinitely by the program.

Yarbrough was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year in 2017-18 after averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists in his first season after transferring into the program from Saint Louis.

According to The Pantagraph, Yarbrough was in the custody of the Normal, Ill., police due to a “traffic citation for failure to provide information and aid in an injury-related accident.”

This is the latest in a long line of legal troubles for the rising senior. In July, he plead guilty to reckless conduct after a domestic dispute with a former girlfriend. That came two months after he settled another legal matter, when he was arrested for failure to appear in court stemming from a charge of driving on a suspended license. In October of 2016, he was charged with the theft of a cell phone, although those charges were later dropped.