Illinois State star, potential MVC POY suspended indefinitely

Huge news in the Missouri Valley coming in on Wednesday morning as Illinois State announced that Milik Yarbrough, a favorite to win the league’s Player of the Year award, has been suspended indefinitely by the program.
Yarbrough was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year in 2017-18 after averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists in his first season after transferring into the program from Saint Louis.
According to The Pantagraph, Yarbrough was in the custody of the Normal, Ill., police due to a “traffic citation for failure to provide information and aid in an injury-related accident.”
This is the latest in a long line of legal troubles for the rising senior. In July, he plead guilty to reckless conduct after a domestic dispute with a former girlfriend. That came two months after he settled another legal matter, when he was arrested for failure to appear in court stemming from a charge of driving on a suspended license. In October of 2016, he was charged with the theft of a cell phone, although those charges were later dropped.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Geno Crandall will be on Gonzaga’s campus and enrolling in graduate courses at the school as of the first week of October, according to Geno Crandall himself.
On a podcast with a local photographer, Crandall said that he will be leaving for Spokane “the first week of October” to enroll in a master’s program. According to the university, the second session of online graduate programs at Gonzaga begin on October 23rd. Since Crandall is a graduate transfer, he is expected to be eligibility immediately.
A Gonzaga spokesperson did not immediately return an email, and text messages to the basketball staff went unanswered.
Crandall is a guard that played the past three seasons at North Dakota before announcing over the summer that he would be a grad transfer enrolling with the Zags for his final year of eligibility. The problem? He did not get his work done on time, meaning that he was enrolled at North Dakota earlier this month to finish up his degree.
As we have discussed before, Crandall’s addition is incredibly important to the Zags, as he will help provide depth at the point guard spot, which is the biggest concern about this team’s ability to win a national title.
Gonzaga is currently ranked No. 2 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.
Florida landed its second verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 Tuesday, as 6-foot-4 combo guard Alex Klatsky announced that he will be a Gator. Klatsky, who joins four-star point guard Tre Mann in Florida’s 2019 class to date, took his official visit to Florida this past weekend.
Klatsky, known for his perimeter shooting ability, attends The Ranney School in New Jersey and played his grassroots basketball on the Under Armour Association circuit for Team Rio National. With KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson both entering their final season of eligibility, adding another option at the off-guard position helps Florida moving forward.
Two of Klatsky’s close friends (and teammates for both Ranney and Team Rio) are five-star prospects Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine, with the latter having committed to Villanova earlier this summer.
As for Lewis, he’s a 6-foot-5 wing who took his official visit to Florida at the same time as Klatsky. Lewis has official visits scheduled for Kentucky (September 14) and St. John’s (October 5), with Duke, Harvard, Stanford and Villanova also on the list of seven schools he released in June.
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Missouri senior guard Cullen VanLeer has decided to retire, just over six months after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a game against Arkansas. VanLeer appeared in 31 games last season, starting 13, and he averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.
“This was a difficult decision, but one that was best for me, my family and my future quality of life,” VanLeer said in a statement. “I’m beyond excited for the season ahead and I’m ready to help lead our team to success in any way I can while I work toward graduation and earning my degree.”
VanLeer’s retirement leaves the Tigers with one less experienced guard to call upon in 2018-19, with Jordan Geist being the lone senior in the perimeter rotation. Freshmen Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson, sophomore K.J. Santos and redshirt junior Ronnie Suggs will all compete for playing time this season.
VanLeer has retired under a medical designation, which means that he’ll be able to keep his scholarship and it will not count against the 13 allowed to a program per NCAA rules.
While undergoing maintenance on Tuesday, the Jumbotron at the Charles E. Smith Center on the campus of George Washington University fell to the court. The good news in all of this was that no one was injured, and with the Jumbotron already in a lowered position it didn’t have very far to go before hitting the court.
The school has yet to determine just how much damage was done to either the Jumbotron on the court.
This summer, George Washington hosted the Washington Mystics during the WNBA Playoffs.
The schedule for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Mystics and Seattle Storm will not be affected as that game (and Game 4) were already scheduled to be played at George Mason.
Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11, and for the first time, two different head coaches have spoken publicly about how close they were to boarding one of the flights out of Boston’s Logan Airport that ended up in disaster.
As detailed in this story in The Athletic, Providence head coach Ed Cooley was supposed to be on American Airlines, Flight 11, the first plane to hit the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. that morning. Then an assistant coach at Boston College, he was going to fly out to Los Angeles to pay a visit to Brandon Bowman, but Bowman had opted to commit to Georgetown a couple of weeks earlier. Cooley no longer needed to be in LA, so he no longer needed to be on that flight.
Ironically enough, it was former Georgetown head coach John Thompson Jr. that had managed to get Bowman to commit to the Hoyas, and Thompson had his own brush with 9/11. He was initially scheduled to be on American Airlines Flight 77 out of Dulles in order to get be on the set on Jim Rome’s Show, but that appearance had been bumped back a day.
Notre Dame’s women’s coach, Muffet McGraw, was scheduled to be on one of the flight’s out of Boston as well. She had just finished up a recruiting visit with a player in Providence, and her assistant managed to convince her to fly out of Providence instead of Boston even if it would cost her being on a direct flight to California.
She shared the story for the first time on Notre Dame’s official athletic site, including this harrowing detail: Her husband did not know that she had changed her flight. He believed she was on American Airlines Flight 175 out of Logan, the second place to hit the World Trade Center. Coincidentally, Mike Brey was trying to board a flight in the Providence airport that same morning, that the trio — McGraw, Brey and women’s assistant Kevin McGuff — made the 15 hour drive from Rhode Island to South Bend in a rental car.