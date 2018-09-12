Geno Crandall will arrive in Spokane ‘first week of October’

Geno Crandall will be on Gonzaga’s campus and enrolling in graduate courses at the school as of the first week of October, according to Geno Crandall himself.

On a podcast with a local photographer, Crandall said that he will be leaving for Spokane “the first week of October” to enroll in a master’s program. According to the university, the second session of online graduate programs at Gonzaga begin on October 23rd. Since Crandall is a graduate transfer, he is expected to be eligibility immediately.

A Gonzaga spokesperson did not immediately return an email, and text messages to the basketball staff went unanswered.

Crandall is a guard that played the past three seasons at North Dakota before announcing over the summer that he would be a grad transfer enrolling with the Zags for his final year of eligibility. The problem? He did not get his work done on time, meaning that he was enrolled at North Dakota earlier this month to finish up his degree.

As we have discussed before, Crandall’s addition is incredibly important to the Zags, as he will help provide depth at the point guard spot, which is the biggest concern about this team’s ability to win a national title.

Gonzaga is currently ranked No. 2 in the NBC Sports preseason top 25.