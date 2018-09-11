Knee injury forces Missouri senior guard Cullen VanLeer to retire

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that Missouri senior guard Cullen VanLeer has decided to retire, just over six months after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a game against Arkansas. VanLeer appeared in 31 games last season, starting 13, and he averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.
“This was a difficult decision, but one that was best for me, my family and my future quality of life,” VanLeer said in a statement. “I’m beyond excited for the season ahead and I’m ready to help lead our team to success in any way I can while I work toward graduation and earning my degree.”
VanLeer’s retirement leaves the Tigers with one less experienced guard to call upon in 2018-19, with Jordan Geist being the lone senior in the perimeter rotation. Freshmen Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson, sophomore K.J. Santos and redshirt junior Ronnie Suggs will all compete for playing time this season.
VanLeer has retired under a medical designation, which means that he’ll be able to keep his scholarship and it will not count against the 13 allowed to a program per NCAA rules.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Florida landed its second verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 Tuesday, as 6-foot-4 combo guard Alex Klatsky announced that he will be a Gator. Klatsky, who joins four-star point guard Tre Mann in Florida’s 2019 class to date, took his official visit to Florida this past weekend.
Klatsky, known for his perimeter shooting ability, attends The Ranney School in New Jersey and played his grassroots basketball on the Under Armour Association circuit for Team Rio National. With KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson both entering their final season of eligibility, adding another option at the off-guard position helps Florida moving forward.
Two of Klatsky’s close friends (and teammates for both Ranney and Team Rio) are five-star prospects Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine, with the latter having committed to Villanova earlier this summer.
As for Lewis, he’s a 6-foot-5 wing who took his official visit to Florida at the same time as Klatsky. Lewis has official visits scheduled for Kentucky (September 14) and St. John’s (October 5), with Duke, Harvard, Stanford and Villanova also on the list of seven schools he released in June.
While undergoing maintenance on Tuesday, the Jumbotron at the Charles E. Smith Center on the campus of George Washington University fell to the court. The good news in all of this was that no one was injured, and with the Jumbotron already in a lowered position it didn’t have very far to go before hitting the court.
The school has yet to determine just how much damage was done to either the Jumbotron on the court.
This summer, George Washington hosted the Washington Mystics during the WNBA Playoffs.
The schedule for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Mystics and Seattle Storm will not be affected as that game (and Game 4) were already scheduled to be played at George Mason.
Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11, and for the first time, two different head coaches have spoken publicly about how close they were to boarding one of the flights out of Boston’s Logan Airport that ended up in disaster.
As detailed in this story in The Athletic, Providence head coach Ed Cooley was supposed to be on American Airlines, Flight 11, the first plane to hit the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. that morning. Then an assistant coach at Boston College, he was going to fly out to Los Angeles to pay a visit to Brandon Bowman, but Bowman had opted to commit to Georgetown a couple of weeks earlier. Cooley no longer needed to be in LA, so he no longer needed to be on that flight.
Ironically enough, it was former Georgetown head coach John Thompson Jr. that had managed to get Bowman to commit to the Hoyas, and Thompson had his own brush with 9/11. He was initially scheduled to be on American Airlines Flight 77 out of Dulles in order to get be on the set on Jim Rome’s Show, but that appearance had been bumped back a day.
Notre Dame’s women’s coach, Muffet McGraw, was scheduled to be on one of the flight’s out of Boston as well. She had just finished up a recruiting visit with a player in Providence, and her assistant managed to convince her to fly out of Providence instead of Boston even if it would cost her being on a direct flight to California.
She shared the story for the first time on Notre Dame’s official athletic site, including this harrowing detail: Her husband did not know that she had changed her flight. He believed she was on American Airlines Flight 175 out of Logan, the second place to hit the World Trade Center. Coincidentally, Mike Brey was trying to board a flight in the Providence airport that same morning, that the trio — McGraw, Brey and women’s assistant Kevin McGuff — made the 15 hour drive from Rhode Island to South Bend in a rental car.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA all-star guard Kenny Anderson is taking over as the head coach at NAIA program Fisk University.
Fisk announced on its verified Twitter account Monday that Anderson had been hired to coach at the Nashville-based school.
The The 47-year-old Anderson played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft.
He posted career averages of 12.6 points and 6.1 assists.
Anderson also starred for Georgia Tech’s 1990 Final Four team, and scored 26 points per game en route to first-team All-American honors as a sophomore in 1991.
He becomes the second former NBA All-Star to get hired to coach a Tennessee-based college program this year. Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was hired in March to coach at Memphis, where he played from 1991-93.
Richard Pitino’s first 2019 pickup is a significant one.
Tray Jackson, a four-star forward, has committed to Minnesota, he announced in a social media post Monday.
“110 percent committed!!” Jackson wrote.
The 6-foot-8 prospect out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. picks the Gophers after a weekend visit to the Twin Cities. He previously both Oklahoma and Seton Hall earlier this summer.
“Really I’ve been on plenty of visits and enough to know what I like, I just got a really good vibe from the coaching staff and the players,” Jackson told 247Sports. “I went around campus and I loved the campus. I love the support the sports gets, it’s really some of the best country.
“It was just how welcoming they were. They didn’t pressure me or bash any other colleges and never mentioned any other colleges.”
Jackson, a top-100 prospect, will help fill an immediate need for the Gophers, who will lose starting center Jordan Murphy to graduation after the upcoming season.
“Obviously coming in, I’ll have to work for my starting spot,” Jackson told 247Sports, “but coming in being able to play. I just feel like I can come in and make history.”
Jackson is the first member of Pitino’s 2019 class. Pitino has now secured at least one four-star recruit in five-straight classes with the Gophers.