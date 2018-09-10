Louisville lands commitment from four-star prospect

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Mack has landed his second commitment as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.

On Sunday, Jaelyn Withers carved out some time during one of the wildest days of football in recent memory to announce that he will be playing his college hoops at Louisville. Withers, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cleveland, is a four-star prospect that sits in the back-end of the top 100, according to 247 Sports’ composite ranking.

He picked the Cardinals over Texas A&M, Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Withers is the second commitment in the class for Mack, who, in May, landed four-star Josh Nickelberry, a 6-foot-5 guard from North Carolina.