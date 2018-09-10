Louisville lands commitment from four-star prospect

Chris Mack has landed his second commitment as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.
On Sunday, Jaelyn Withers carved out some time during one of the wildest days of football in recent memory to announce that he will be playing his college hoops at Louisville. Withers, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cleveland, is a four-star prospect that sits in the back-end of the top 100, according to 247 Sports’ composite ranking.
He picked the Cardinals over Texas A&M, Florida, Texas and Arizona.
Withers is the second commitment in the class for Mack, who, in May, landed four-star Josh Nickelberry, a 6-foot-5 guard from North Carolina.
Division I just got bigger.
On Monday morning, the Northeast Conference announced that they will be adding a new full-time member come 2023-24: Merrimack College.
Merrimack is currently a Division II program located in Massachusetts, just north of Boston and just south of the New Hampshire border. The school had previous been a member of the NE10.
Merrimack will begin their four-year transition to Division I in the 2019-20 season, which will eventually lead to them becoming the 353rd Division I men’s basketball program. This year, both Cal Baptist and North Alabama will be competing at the Division I level for the first time, but with Savannah State leaving the Division I ranks after the 2018-19 season, Division I will remain at 353 teams.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police have filed charges against former NBA and University of North Carolina basketball player P.J. Hairston, the latest in legal problems dating back to his college career.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Friday the 25-year-old Hairston is charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Details aren’t available because arrest warrants haven’t been served.
In 2013, Hairston received a speeding ticket and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Both times, officers stopped him as he drove rental vehicles linked to a Durham felon and party promoter.
Hairston played two seasons at North Carolina. He was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2014, and played for Charlotte and Memphis and was most recently with Houston’s G-League affiliate.
Five-star Class of 2019 point guard Nico Mannion appears to be inching closer to his college decision after announcing that he’s down to two schools on Friday night.
The 6-foot-3 Mannion recently reclassified into 2019 after being in the Class of 2020 the past few years, as big-name colleges immediately offered. Mannion was down to a final four that included Arizona, Duke, Marquette and Villanova.
Now, Mannion is focused on Arizona and Marquette as the Blue Devils and Wildcats have been dropped from his list. With Villanova taking a recent commitment from five-star guard Bryan Antoine, it makes sense that it might be a crowded backcourt situation. Duke is a potentially crowded backcourt situation as well, with multiple five-star point guard offers in 2019.
Arizona is the in-state option for Mannion, as he plays at Phoenix Pinnacle High School. Marquette would also give Mannion plenty of freedom in the backcourt as high-scoring guard Markus Howard could be a recent example of what the Golden Eagles could look to do with Mannion.
It’ll be interesting to see how long Mannion takes to announce from here, as he hasn’t set a decision date or next step in the timeline. One of the top scoring lead guards in the Class of 2019, Mannion should have an instant impact at the college level.
Iowa announced on Friday that starting center Luka Garza will be out indefinitely following surgery to remove a benign cyst on his abdomen.
The 6-foot-11 sophomore started in 26 games for the Hawkeyes as a true freshman last season as he showed promising signs of being a positive Big Ten presence the next few seasons. Head coach Fran McCaffery announced the news in a release from the school.
“We are happy to hear that Luka’s procedure went well,” McCaffery said in the release. “Luka has had a phenomenal summer preparing for his sophomore season and we look forward to him rejoining his teammates on the court later this fall.”
Garza put up 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman last season. It’s hard to say when Garza will return, but Iowa does have some options in the middle with him out of the lineup during the preseason. Tyler Cook can slide into that spot, while Iowa also has some younger options like sophomore Ryan Kriener and sophomore Jack Nunge are also no the roster.
