Former NBA guard and Georgia Tech great Kenny Anderson to coach NAIA program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA all-star guard Kenny Anderson is taking over as the head coach at NAIA program Fisk University.
Fisk announced on its verified Twitter account Monday that Anderson had been hired to coach at the Nashville-based school.
The The 47-year-old Anderson played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft.
He posted career averages of 12.6 points and 6.1 assists.
Anderson also starred for Georgia Tech’s 1990 Final Four team, and scored 26 points per game en route to first-team All-American honors as a sophomore in 1991.
He becomes the second former NBA All-Star to get hired to coach a Tennessee-based college program this year. Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was hired in March to coach at Memphis, where he played from 1991-93.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Richard Pitino’s first 2019 pickup is a significant one.
Tray Jackson, a four-star forward, has committed to Minnesota, he announced in a social media post Monday.
“110 percent committed!!” Jackson wrote.
The 6-foot-8 prospect out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. picks the Gophers after a weekend visit to the Twin Cities. He previously both Oklahoma and Seton Hall earlier this summer.
“Really I’ve been on plenty of visits and enough to know what I like, I just got a really good vibe from the coaching staff and the players,” Jackson told 247Sports. “I went around campus and I loved the campus. I love the support the sports gets, it’s really some of the best country.
“It was just how welcoming they were. They didn’t pressure me or bash any other colleges and never mentioned any other colleges.”
Jackson, a top-100 prospect, will help fill an immediate need for the Gophers, who will lose starting center Jordan Murphy to graduation after the upcoming season.
“Obviously coming in, I’ll have to work for my starting spot,” Jackson told 247Sports, “but coming in being able to play. I just feel like I can come in and make history.”
Jackson is the first member of Pitino’s 2019 class. Pitino has now secured at least one four-star recruit in five-straight classes with the Gophers.
Division I just got bigger.
On Monday morning, the Northeast Conference announced that they will be adding a new full-time member come 2023-24: Merrimack College.
Merrimack is currently a Division II program located in Massachusetts, just north of Boston and just south of the New Hampshire border. The school had previous been a member of the NE10.
Merrimack will begin their four-year transition to Division I in the 2019-20 season, which will eventually lead to them becoming the 353rd Division I men’s basketball program. This year, both Cal Baptist and North Alabama will be competing at the Division I level for the first time, but with Savannah State leaving the Division I ranks after the 2018-19 season, Division I will remain at 353 teams.
Chris Mack has landed his second commitment as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals.
On Sunday, Jaelyn Withers carved out some time during one of the wildest days of football in recent memory to announce that he will be playing his college hoops at Louisville. Withers, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cleveland, is a four-star prospect that sits in the back-end of the top 100, according to 247 Sports’ composite ranking.
He picked the Cardinals over Texas A&M, Florida, Texas and Arizona.
Withers is the second commitment in the class for Mack, who, in May, landed four-star Josh Nickelberry, a 6-foot-5 guard from North Carolina.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police have filed charges against former NBA and University of North Carolina basketball player P.J. Hairston, the latest in legal problems dating back to his college career.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Friday the 25-year-old Hairston is charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Details aren’t available because arrest warrants haven’t been served.
In 2013, Hairston received a speeding ticket and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Both times, officers stopped him as he drove rental vehicles linked to a Durham felon and party promoter.
Hairston played two seasons at North Carolina. He was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2014, and played for Charlotte and Memphis and was most recently with Houston’s G-League affiliate.
Five-star Class of 2019 point guard Nico Mannion appears to be inching closer to his college decision after announcing that he’s down to two schools on Friday night.
The 6-foot-3 Mannion recently reclassified into 2019 after being in the Class of 2020 the past few years, as big-name colleges immediately offered. Mannion was down to a final four that included Arizona, Duke, Marquette and Villanova.
Now, Mannion is focused on Arizona and Marquette as the Blue Devils and Wildcats have been dropped from his list. With Villanova taking a recent commitment from five-star guard Bryan Antoine, it makes sense that it might be a crowded backcourt situation. Duke is a potentially crowded backcourt situation as well, with multiple five-star point guard offers in 2019.
Arizona is the in-state option for Mannion, as he plays at Phoenix Pinnacle High School. Marquette would also give Mannion plenty of freedom in the backcourt as high-scoring guard Markus Howard could be a recent example of what the Golden Eagles could look to do with Mannion.
It’ll be interesting to see how long Mannion takes to announce from here, as he hasn’t set a decision date or next step in the timeline. One of the top scoring lead guards in the Class of 2019, Mannion should have an instant impact at the college level.