Former NBA guard and Georgia Tech great Kenny Anderson to coach NAIA program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA all-star guard Kenny Anderson is taking over as the head coach at NAIA program Fisk University.

Fisk announced on its verified Twitter account Monday that Anderson had been hired to coach at the Nashville-based school.

The The 47-year-old Anderson played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft.

He posted career averages of 12.6 points and 6.1 assists.

Anderson also starred for Georgia Tech’s 1990 Final Four team, and scored 26 points per game en route to first-team All-American honors as a sophomore in 1991.

He becomes the second former NBA All-Star to get hired to coach a Tennessee-based college program this year. Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was hired in March to coach at Memphis, where he played from 1991-93.

I am on my way I am lock in @FISK1866 pic.twitter.com/NMwrWiwVr8 — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) September 9, 2018