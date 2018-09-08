More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Iowa center Luka Garza out indefinitely after surgery

By Scott PhillipsSep 8, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Iowa announced on Friday that starting center Luka Garza will be out indefinitely following surgery to remove a benign cyst on his abdomen.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore started in 26 games for the Hawkeyes as a true freshman last season as he showed promising signs of being a positive Big Ten presence the next few seasons. Head coach Fran McCaffery announced the news in a release from the school.

“We are happy to hear that Luka’s procedure went well,” McCaffery said in the release. “Luka has had a phenomenal summer preparing for his sophomore season and we look forward to him rejoining his teammates on the court later this fall.”

Garza put up 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman last season. It’s hard to say when Garza will return, but Iowa does have some options in the middle with him out of the lineup during the preseason. Tyler Cook can slide into that spot, while Iowa also has some younger options like sophomore Ryan Kriener and sophomore Jack Nunge are also no the roster.

Five-star 2019 guard Nico Mannion down to two schools

By Scott PhillipsSep 8, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Five-star Class of 2019 point guard Nico Mannion appears to be inching closer to his college decision after announcing that he’s down to two schools on Friday night.

The 6-foot-3 Mannion recently reclassified into 2019 after being in the Class of 2020 the past few years, as big-name colleges immediately offered. Mannion was down to a final four that included Arizona, Duke, Marquette and Villanova.

Now, Mannion is focused on Arizona and Marquette as the Blue Devils and Wildcats have been dropped from his list. With Villanova taking a recent commitment from five-star guard Bryan Antoine, it makes sense that it might be a crowded backcourt situation. Duke is a potentially crowded backcourt situation as well, with multiple five-star point guard offers in 2019.

Arizona is the in-state option for Mannion, as he plays at Phoenix Pinnacle High School. Marquette would also give Mannion plenty of freedom in the backcourt as high-scoring guard Markus Howard could be a recent example of what the Golden Eagles could look to do with Mannion.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Mannion takes to announce from here, as he hasn’t set a decision date or next step in the timeline. One of the top scoring lead guards in the Class of 2019, Mannion should have an instant impact at the college level.

This video of Rhode Island walk-on Will Leviton getting a scholarship will make you cry

By Rob DausterSep 7, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Do not watch this in front of people. It is not safe to watch this at work, unless you want to be stuck making that ugly face you make when you’re trying to hold back tears. No one wants their boss to see that. Consider yourself warned.

Iowa State’s Lard hopeful he’s turned career, life around

Associated PressSep 7, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cameron Lard would wake up, meditate and do yoga. That was followed by a trip to the gym, a meal, meetings, another meal and more meetings.

It was a boring but a clean summer for Lard — and far healthier than the self-described “double life” he led at Iowa State a year ago.

Lard spoke with reporters Thursday for the first time since rejoining the Cyclones after a stint over the summer at a wellness center.

His time away from the program followed a series of legal incidents that put his career in jeopardy. The 20-year-old sophomore forward from Natchitoches, Louisiana, was remarkably candid in describing the impact his stay at that center — and his new relationship with former NBA player and motivational speaker Chris Herren — have had on his life.

“My chances are limited right now. I can’t mess up again. That stays in the back of my head. I’ve got one more shot at it, and it probably won’t get better than this,” Lard said.

Lard had a drug paraphernalia charge dismissed during a pretrial hearing in April. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding, and an officer smelled marijuana coming from the car. Lard pleaded guilty to speeding. He was also cited for being underage at an Ames bar this offseason.

He admits he was “making really bad decisions. Probably hanging out with the wrong people that was influencing me.”

Lard said that he’s since found a strong support group and he is “very grateful” to have Herren, whose own promising basketball career was dogged by substance abuse, in his corner. Lard said he and Herren first got in touch with each other at the end of last season, and their relationship got stronger at the start of the summer.

Lard and Herren call or text each other 3-4 times a week, and the experiences the former Fresno State Bulldog and Boston Celtic shared with Lard seemed to have stuck with him.

“Chris once told me, ‘Do I want to lay my head on a soft pillow?’ He said his coach told him that when he transferred schools,” Lard said. “He never got the meaning of that until like, I think he said like a year ago. Now he’s not living a double life. He can lay his head on a real soft pillow and get some rest. I think about that almost every day.”

Lard isn’t in the clear with Iowa State just yet.

Coach Steve Prohm on Thursday wouldn’t commit to saying that Lard would be eligible when the Cyclones open the season on Nov. 6 against Alabama State. Prohm said he’ll decide whether or not to discipline Lard further based on his actions moving forward.

“It’s our job to continue to nurture him from the standpoint to where, when’s he’s faced with adversity, when he’s faced with tough moments, he can fight through those. That’s hopefully the biggest lesson he learned,” Prohm said.

If Lard has truly started to turn his life around, he’s got a chance to finish his career with the Cyclones as a star.

Despite all of his off-court struggles, the 6-foot-9 Lard scored 12.6 points and grabbed 8.1 rebounds a game a year ago. The 245-pound Lard is unusually strong and fast for his size, and his instincts also allowed Lard to break the school record for blocks by a freshman with 63.

But Lard is perilously close to having all go away — and nobody knows that better than he does.

“I’m not living a double life anymore. Everything is going good right now,” Lard said. “I understand that I’ve got a real good chance at what I’m doing here. I’m chasing my dreams.”

Tennessee’s Barnes gets three-year contract extension, raise

Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has received a three-year contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday in a university release that Barnes has received an extension through the 2023-24 season. The extension comes after Barnes led Tennessee to a share of the 2018 Southeastern Conference regular-season title .

“Tennessee is a very special place, and I believe this program is capable of accomplishing very special things,” Barnes said in a statement.

His original contract paid him $2.25 million a year and was set to expire on April 15, 2021. Under his new deal, Barnes will make an average of $3.5 million per year.

Barnes, 64, will make $3.25 million in 2018-19. He gets a $100,000 pay increase each of the remaining years on his contract.

In his statement, Barnes thanked Fulmer and interim chancellor Wayne Davis for the commitment they’d made to his staff.

“I truly believe I’m surrounded by the best staff in college basketball,” Barnes said.

Barnes is 57-44 in three seasons at Tennessee and owns an overall record of 661-358 in 31 seasons. He coached at Providence, Clemson and Texas before arriving at Tennessee in 2015.

Picked to finish 13th out of 14 SEC teams in a preseason media poll last year, Tennessee instead tied Auburn for the regular-season championship. Barnes was named the SEC coach of the year .

Tennessee finished 26-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual Final Four participant Loyola-Chicago on a shot in the closing seconds .

The Volunteers return their top six scorers from that 26-9 team.

“Rick has done an exceptional job of re-establishing our men’s basketball program into a championship-level program,” Fulmer said in a statement. “He stepped into what was a difficult situation as our program was struggling to find stability, and he’s very quickly instilled a winning culture during a time when Southeastern Conference basketball is becoming increasingly competitive.”

Indiana lands four-star 2019 guard

By Travis HinesSep 6, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
Archie Miller didn’t have to look outside his borders to land his first commit in the 2019 class.

Armaan Franklin, a top-150 recruit, committed to the Hoosiers on Thursday via a social media announcement.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis picked Indiana over offers from the likes of Ohio State, Louisville, Xavier, Butler and Purdue, which he visited, along with Indiana, late last month.

“He’s a great defender, and that’s what is going to get him on the floor as a freshman at IU I think,” his high school coach, Jason Delaney, told the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t think players today realize how far willingness and desire to play both ends of the floor can take you.”

“His offense comes within the flow of an offense,” Delaney added. “It’s not him out there hunting shots. And he’s very efficient when he does shoot. He’s a guy other players like to play with, and by not being selfish, guys know he’s going to get them the ball.”

Franklin averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists last year as a junior for Cathedral High School, playing point guard after spending the previous years as a forward.

“He was willing to shoulder the coaching that came with it,” Delaney told The Star. “If things weren’t going right on the floor, I was going to him, because things weren’t getting done. He embraced every bit of that. He got better.”

Miller has had little trouble translating his success at Dayton to wins on the recruiting trail in the Big Ten as he landed a top-10 class in 2018, landing three four-star recruits and five-star stud Romeo Langford, in his first full recruiting class in Bloomington.