VIDEO: This video of Rhode Island walk-on Will Leviton getting a scholarship will make you cry

Iowa State’s Lard hopeful he’s turned career, life around
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cameron Lard would wake up, meditate and do yoga. That was followed by a trip to the gym, a meal, meetings, another meal and more meetings.
It was a boring but a clean summer for Lard — and far healthier than the self-described “double life” he led at Iowa State a year ago.
Lard spoke with reporters Thursday for the first time since rejoining the Cyclones after a stint over the summer at a wellness center.
His time away from the program followed a series of legal incidents that put his career in jeopardy. The 20-year-old sophomore forward from Natchitoches, Louisiana, was remarkably candid in describing the impact his stay at that center — and his new relationship with former NBA player and motivational speaker Chris Herren — have had on his life.
“My chances are limited right now. I can’t mess up again. That stays in the back of my head. I’ve got one more shot at it, and it probably won’t get better than this,” Lard said.
Lard had a drug paraphernalia charge dismissed during a pretrial hearing in April. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding, and an officer smelled marijuana coming from the car. Lard pleaded guilty to speeding. He was also cited for being underage at an Ames bar this offseason.
He admits he was “making really bad decisions. Probably hanging out with the wrong people that was influencing me.”
Lard said that he’s since found a strong support group and he is “very grateful” to have Herren, whose own promising basketball career was dogged by substance abuse, in his corner. Lard said he and Herren first got in touch with each other at the end of last season, and their relationship got stronger at the start of the summer.
Lard and Herren call or text each other 3-4 times a week, and the experiences the former Fresno State Bulldog and Boston Celtic shared with Lard seemed to have stuck with him.
“Chris once told me, ‘Do I want to lay my head on a soft pillow?’ He said his coach told him that when he transferred schools,” Lard said. “He never got the meaning of that until like, I think he said like a year ago. Now he’s not living a double life. He can lay his head on a real soft pillow and get some rest. I think about that almost every day.”
Lard isn’t in the clear with Iowa State just yet.
Coach Steve Prohm on Thursday wouldn’t commit to saying that Lard would be eligible when the Cyclones open the season on Nov. 6 against Alabama State. Prohm said he’ll decide whether or not to discipline Lard further based on his actions moving forward.
“It’s our job to continue to nurture him from the standpoint to where, when’s he’s faced with adversity, when he’s faced with tough moments, he can fight through those. That’s hopefully the biggest lesson he learned,” Prohm said.
If Lard has truly started to turn his life around, he’s got a chance to finish his career with the Cyclones as a star.
Despite all of his off-court struggles, the 6-foot-9 Lard scored 12.6 points and grabbed 8.1 rebounds a game a year ago. The 245-pound Lard is unusually strong and fast for his size, and his instincts also allowed Lard to break the school record for blocks by a freshman with 63.
But Lard is perilously close to having all go away — and nobody knows that better than he does.
“I’m not living a double life anymore. Everything is going good right now,” Lard said. “I understand that I’ve got a real good chance at what I’m doing here. I’m chasing my dreams.”
Tennessee’s Barnes gets 3-year contract extension, a raise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has received a three-year contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years.
Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday in a university release that Barnes has received an extension through the 2023-24 season. The extension comes after Barnes led Tennessee to a share of the 2018 Southeastern Conference regular-season title .
“Tennessee is a very special place, and I believe this program is capable of accomplishing very special things,” Barnes said in a statement.
His original contract paid him $2.25 million a year and was set to expire on April 15, 2021. Under his new deal, Barnes will make an average of $3.5 million per year.
Barnes, 64, will make $3.25 million in 2018-19. He gets a $100,000 pay increase each of the remaining years on his contract.
In his statement, Barnes thanked Fulmer and interim chancellor Wayne Davis for the commitment they’d made to his staff.
“I truly believe I’m surrounded by the best staff in college basketball,” Barnes said.
Barnes is 57-44 in three seasons at Tennessee and owns an overall record of 661-358 in 31 seasons. He coached at Providence, Clemson and Texas before arriving at Tennessee in 2015.
Picked to finish 13th out of 14 SEC teams in a preseason media poll last year, Tennessee instead tied Auburn for the regular-season championship. Barnes was named the SEC coach of the year .
Tennessee finished 26-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual Final Four participant Loyola-Chicago on a shot in the closing seconds .
The Volunteers return their top six scorers from that 26-9 team.
“Rick has done an exceptional job of re-establishing our men’s basketball program into a championship-level program,” Fulmer said in a statement. “He stepped into what was a difficult situation as our program was struggling to find stability, and he’s very quickly instilled a winning culture during a time when Southeastern Conference basketball is becoming increasingly competitive.”
Indiana lands four-star 2019 guard
Archie Miller didn’t have to look outside his borders to land his first commit in the 2019 class.
Armaan Franklin, a top-150 recruit, committed to the Hoosiers on Thursday via a social media announcement.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis picked Indiana over offers from the likes of Ohio State, Louisville, Xavier, Butler and Purdue, which he visited, along with Indiana, late last month.
“He’s a great defender, and that’s what is going to get him on the floor as a freshman at IU I think,” his high school coach, Jason Delaney, told the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t think players today realize how far willingness and desire to play both ends of the floor can take you.”
“His offense comes within the flow of an offense,” Delaney added. “It’s not him out there hunting shots. And he’s very efficient when he does shoot. He’s a guy other players like to play with, and by not being selfish, guys know he’s going to get them the ball.”
Franklin averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists last year as a junior for Cathedral High School, playing point guard after spending the previous years as a forward.
“He was willing to shoulder the coaching that came with it,” Delaney told The Star. “If things weren’t going right on the floor, I was going to him, because things weren’t getting done. He embraced every bit of that. He got better.”
Miller has had little trouble translating his success at Dayton to wins on the recruiting trail in the Big Ten as he landed a top-10 class in 2018, landing three four-star recruits and five-star stud Romeo Langford, in his first full recruiting class in Bloomington.
VIDEO: St. Louis freshman Carte’Are Gordon shatters backboard with dunk
One of the lost charms of basketball is the broken backboard. It’s probably because I came of basketball age in the 1990s when Shaq was shattering ‘boards and the culmination of any NBA JAM session came when you busted the backboard in the fourth quarter, but there’s just something awesome and romantic about the broken backboard.
Thanks to new stanchion technology, though, it’s become mostly a thing of the past.
Unless you’re hanging out at St. Louis practice, apparently.
Carte’Are Gordon, a 2018 top-100 recruit set to begin his Billikens career this winter, threw down a monster dunk that shattered a backboard during St. Louis practice.
What a thing of beauty that left a mess in its wake.
We may never see this in an honest-to-goodness game ever again, but every periodic reminder of how just amazingly cool a dunk that breaks a backboard is, well sign me up for that.
Jim Boheim calls five-star Darius Bazley’s decision to skip Syracuse “a mistake”
Jim Boeheim never has a problem speaking his mind. Whether it’s rebuking the FBI investigation into college basketball or opining on Donald Trump, the Syracuse coach has no trouble speaking candidly.
The latest subject is Darius Bazley, the one-time five-star Syracuse commit who opted to skip college for the G League before ultimately later deciding to skip the NBA’s minor league for a year to workout by himself.
“I mean, he made a mistake. It doesn’t do any good to talk about it,” Boeheim told Syracuse.com. “Everybody thinks I’m criticizing him. I’m not. I’m just telling it like it is. He made a mistake. He should own it. He’s just not ready. He’s just not physical. They’re not letting him play in the G League because he’d get killed.”
It’s not often a coach will speak like that about a player, even if it’s one that a coach may feel burned his program. It’s blunt and direct. It also may not be the whole story.
But it’s most likely right – at least from a purely basketball standpoint.
There is a legitimate conversation to be had about the merits of playing college ball vs. suiting up in the G League for prospects’ developments, but I doubt you’ll find many that would be advocating for simply taking a year off from competitive hoops when other avenues are available.
Players can work on their game behind closed doors, but that’s going to have limited value come draft day. It’s simply going to be hard for professional franchises to evaluate what kind of progress Bazley’s made when they can’t measure him against his peers. Seeing him in an empty gym going against practice players makes for a much less valuable evaluation environment than, say, watching Bazley go up against the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and the rest of what the ACC has to offer night-in and night-out for three-straight months.
It also seems more likely that such a situation would be better for Bazley to find success than even the G League would offer. With the Orange, Bazley would be going against players, essentially, his own age with, essentially, similar developmental arcs. In the G League, the 6-foot-9, 200 pounder would be tasked with going against players with multiple years in the professional ranks. One of those situations seems more likely to produce advantageous results than the other for an 18-year-old with a slight build and without a slam-dunk NBA future.
So, to call Bazley’s decision to skip Syracuse for an option he eventually decided not to pursue a “mistake” seems in bounds. He picked the G League over the Orange only to then find that option not quite as desirable as originally thought.
But that’s probably also not fully fair to Bazley. If he decided he simply didn’t want to pursue the student-athlete path – and all that entails (to whatever degree) – even if it cost him on the floor and on draft boards, that’s his decision. So often in this one-and-done era, players get slammed for simply going through the motions in their semester-plus on campus when they have no desire to be there other than to hoop. Seems unfair to criticize a player who decides against doing that, too.
Bazley’s decision to forego Syracuse looks like one that will hurt his professional prospects in the short-term. Maybe it will in the long-term, too, but there are plenty of paths to the pros. Bazley set out to blaze one trail, but maybe he’ll ultimately find another.