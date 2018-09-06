More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED


ODU’s Jeff Jones announces cancer diagnosis, charity drive

By Rob DausterSep 6, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
For the second time in four years, Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones announced that he is fighting prostate cancer.

Back in 2015, Jones announced that he had prostate cancer in an effort to get men that had not been tested for the disease to be tested, and after being treated, he found out that he had suffered a relapse in the summer of 2017. He began treatment this summer.

“There’s no way I’m going to allow it to change my approach, my commitment. It sure won’t change my desire to win,” Jones said in a statement on Wednesday. He told his team about the diagnosis last week. “I told them, ‘I’ve had this for a year now and you haven’t seen any difference in me and you’re not going to see any difference now, either.’ You’re going to get my very, very best every day. I also joked with them a little, and said this doesn’t mean I’m going to be any nicer. I’m still as competitive as ever.”

September just so happens to be prostate cancer awareness month, which is part of the reason that Jeff and his wife, Danielle, opted to make this announcement now. Danielle is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer program and has launched a fundraiser for the Hope Lodge Network, which helps patients that may not be able to afford to pay for housing during their treatment.

To contribute to the Jones fundraising effort, click here.

Texas A&M lands four-star 2019 forward Tyreek Smith


By Scott PhillipsSep 5, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Texas A&M continued its strong recruiting efforts in the Class of 2019 on Wednesday night as four-star forward Tyreek Smith pledged to the Aggies.

The third four-star commitment for Texas A&M in the Class of 2019, the 6-foot-8 Smith is a run-and-jump frontcourt player who is best known for protecting the rim and catching lobs. With the Aggie coaching staff doing so well with a similar frontcourt athlete in Robert Williams, and it is easy to see what Smith could be capable of.

Smith is a bit more raw than Williams at the same stage, especially on the offensive end, but the Aggies are getting a potential double-double threat who should bring a lot of defensive versatility to the next level. Smith joins four-star guards Sahvir Wheeler and Chris Harris so far in the class as the Aggies are bouncing back nicely in this class after a few years without a lot of four-star prospects.

Atlantic 10 basketball returns to NBCSN for 2018-19 season


By Scott PhillipsSep 5, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Atlantic 10 men’s basketball returns to NBCSN for the 2018-19 season as the network will feature 33 conference and postseason matchups, the league announced.

Coverage will begin with five games during the weekend of Jan. 5-6 that concludes with a tripleheader on Sunday, Jan. 6. A quadruple-header also goes down on Saturday, Jan. 19, along with three total doubleheaders. The conference tournament will also be covered as the second round and quarterfinals will be on NBCSN for eight total postseason games.

All Atlantic 10 games featured on NBCSN will also be available for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The A-10 featured three NCAA tournament teams in 2018 as Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure and Davidson all played in the Field of 68.

VIDEO: Rick Pitino joins Dan Patrick Show to discuss legacy and time at Louisville

By Scott PhillipsSep 5, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino joined the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning as he discussed his legacy, his time at Louisville and some of the things he’s been involved in since he was fired from coaching the Cardinals.

Recently releasing a book telling his side of the story against Louisville and the NCAA, Pitino discussed allegations that he spoke to adidas executive Jim Gatto on the phone. Pitino maintains that two of the alleged calls were voicemails.

Pitino also says that the NCAA only suspended him five games for his misconduct at Louisville, as he believes that he would be banned from college coaching had he knew more about what happened under his watch.

The video checks in at little more than seven minutes and gives an interesting insight into Pitino’s time away from coaching and his plans to sue to restore his name.

 

Gonzaga still missing key piece as fall semester begins


By Rob DausterSep 5, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
One of this year’s highest-profile transfers, a player that will have a legitimate, tangible impact on the national title picture for the 2018-19 season, has not yet enrolled at his new school.

Geno Crandall, a two-time all-Big Sky lead guard at North Dakota, announced that he would be graduating and transferring to Gonzaga for his final year of eligibility over the summer. The problem, it seems, is that Crandall has yet to actually graduate.

Crandall has been removed from Gonzaga’s roster. UND has confirmed that he is still enrolled at the school as the fall semester kicks off. “Geno is continuing to work on his NCAA transfer requirements and we are excited for him to become a Zag,” a Gonzaga spokesman told the Spokesman Review last week.

Even if Crandall, who averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 asssists last season, which included a 28-point performance as the Fighting Hawks nearly upset Gonzaga in Spokane, needs an extra semester to graduate, he can transfer into Gonzaga and be eligible immediately for the second semester, but that would do a number on his ability to pick up the offense, find a role within the team and provide the impact that he was expected to.

And that’s why this matters.

Because I am not sure I’m quite ready to fully trust Josh Perkins as the starting point guard of a national title team.

At one point considered a top 25 prospect in the country, Perkins has had a good career with the Bulldogs. This past season, as a redshirt junior, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.1 assists. Going against defenses in the WCC, Perkins is better than fine; he’s the best the conference has to offer.

But we’re not talking about the Zags winning their league. Gonzaga’s success is no longer defined with WCC titles, not when they are one year removed from a trip to the title game and heading into this season as a consensus top five team; over at NBC Sports, we have Gonzaga as the No. 2 team in the preseason.

At this point, we’re talking Final Fours and national titles when we’re talking Gonzaga, and Perkins’ effectiveness as a decision-maker and a creator against the best of the best is where the doubt lies. If Perkins plays like a fifth-year senior that already has national title game experience, the Zags look like a good bet to get back to their second Final Four in three years.

Crandall was supposed to be the insurance, another veteran guard that could score, provide depth at the lead guard spot and give Mark Few some lineup versatility; we all know how important it is to have an abundance of shooting and playmaking on the court at all times.

Crandall was supposed to provide Gonzaga with that.

And now that there is doubt about when — if? — he’ll ever get to Spokane, Gonzaga’s national title hopes should get dinged.

Four-star forward Dylan Disu commits to Vanderbilt


By Raphielle JohnsonSep 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Vanderbilt landed its second verbal commitment in less than a week Tuesday, as 6-foot-8 four-star forward Dylan Disu made his pledge via Twitter.

The Pflugerville, Texas native (Hendrickson HS) joins another four-star prospect, guard Austin Crowley, in Vanderbilt’s 2019 class to date.

Disu played his grassroots basketball for the Houston Hoops program on the Nike EYBL circuit, and his verbal commitment was made just days after completing an official visit to Vanderbilt. Disu was scheduled to visit SMU the weekend of September 7 according to 247Sports.com. But with today’s news it’s likely safe to assume that said visit will not be taking place.

In addition to Disu’s talent, as he’s capable of playing either forward spot within Bryce Drew’s system, his addition gives Vanderbilt added depth in the front court for the 2019-20 season. This helps Vanderbilt account for the possibility of losing current freshman and five-star prospect Simi Shittu to the NBA draft next spring, and Disu can also be paired up with another versatile forward in Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer.

Moyer averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes per game as a freshman last season, and he’ll be eligible to compete for the Commodores in 2019 after sitting out the upcoming campaign per NCAA transfer rules.