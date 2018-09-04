More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Four-star forward Dylan Disu commits to Vanderbilt

By Raphielle JohnsonSep 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Vanderbilt landed its second verbal commitment in less than a week Tuesday, as 6-foot-8 four-star forward Dylan Disu made his pledge via Twitter.

The Pflugerville, Texas native (Hendrickson HS) joins another four-star prospect, guard Austin Crowley, in Vanderbilt’s 2019 class to date.

Disu played his grassroots basketball for the Houston Hoops program on the Nike EYBL circuit, and his verbal commitment was made just days after completing an official visit to Vanderbilt. Disu was scheduled to visit SMU the weekend of September 7 according to 247Sports.com. But with today’s news it’s likely safe to assume that said visit will not be taking place.

In addition to Disu’s talent, as he’s capable of playing either forward spot within Bryce Drew’s system, his addition gives Vanderbilt added depth in the front court for the 2019-20 season. This helps Vanderbilt account for the possibility of losing current freshman and five-star prospect Simi Shittu to the NBA draft next spring, and Disu can also be paired up with another versatile forward in Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer.

Moyer averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes per game as a freshman last season, and he’ll be eligible to compete for the Commodores in 2019 after sitting out the upcoming campaign per NCAA transfer rules.

Wyoming guard A.J. Banks charged with DUI, speeding

By Raphielle JohnsonSep 4, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Early Sunday morning Wyoming junior guard A.J. Banks, 20, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence as a youthful offender and speeding, according to Brandon Foster of the Casper Star-Tribune.

Per the report, Banks was released on bond Tuesday.

Banks is in his first season as a member of the Wyoming program, after spending his first two years at Pratt Community College in Kansas. The 6-foot-2 Las Vegas native averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists per game at Pratt last season.

Banks and fellow junior college transfer Jake Hendricks, who set the career three-pointers record at the College of Southern Idaho, will add depth to a Wyoming perimeter rotation led by senior guard Justin James.

College athletes in court to fight NCAA compensation caps

Associated PressSep 4, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys for college football and basketball players returned to court Tuesday to fight NCAA rules that cap athletes’ compensation at what is traditionally covered by a scholarship.

A federal trial in Oakland opened with the testimony of sports economist Dan Rascher, one of several expert witnesses the sides plan to call during the 10-day trial.

The dueling experts are expected to debate the economic effects of allowing schools to freely pay football and basketball players. The plaintiffs want each college athletic conference to determine athletes’ compensation in hopes of creating a free market. The NCAA argues that the richest conferences and schools will quickly gobble up the best athletes, turning off fans and causing economic damage.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken is deciding the case without a jury and the trial started with attorneys submitting their opening statements in writing and calling the first witness. Wilken asked several questions of her own during the first morning of the trial, suggesting she plans to actively participate in questioning since there’s no jury present.

Rascher, a University of San Francisco sports economist, was called by the players’ attorneys to counter the NCAA’s argument.

“I would be shocked if the conferences allowed unfettered compensation,” he testified.

But Wilken interjected and asked how conferences would determine the amount of compensation.

Rascher speculated that they would conduct market research and use other strategies companies across the country deploy.

“Every industry faces this issue,” Rascher said. “It’s not a phenomenon that is unique to college sports.”

Wilken is the same judge who ruled on the so-called O’Bannon case, which challenged the NCAA’s right to use athletes’ names, images and likenesses without compensation. The case produced a mixed ruling that eventually went to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Wilken ruled that schools should be permitted, but not required, to compensate athletes for use of their name, image and likeness, with payments capped at $5,000 per year. The appeals court overturned that and said payments “untethered” to education were not required by schools.

Wilken also ruled the NCAA is required to allow schools to factor in their federally determined cost of attendance into the value of an athletic scholarship. That is now common practice in major college sports, though schools were already moving toward NCAA legislation allowing for cost of attendance when Wilken made her ruling.

TCU guard Jaylen Fisher undergoes knee surgery

By Rob DausterSep 4, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
TCU’s star guard Jaylen Fisher has undergone the knife once again.

On Tuesday, the school announced that Fisher will be out for the next 6-10 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. That is the same knee in which he tore his meniscus, undergoing season-ending surgery last January. He had surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee prior to the start of last season.

Fisher, a 6-foot-2 junior, averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 assists while playing 17 games as a sophomore.

TCU is ranked 18th in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.

Downtown Atlanta to host AAU tournament with 35 courts in one building

By Rob DausterSep 4, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
The way that college basketball recruiting will be done for the foreseeable future was changed drastically last month when the NCAA announced changes that will be implemented next summer.

Specifically, the month of July is going to look drastically different than it did before. Instead of providing college coaches with three weeks to traverse the country and scout players at a myriad of grassroots basketball events, the live period will be one, single weekend that is expected to be dominated by shoe company events.

Peach Jam isn’t going anywhere. The finals of Nike’s EYBL circuit will be held during that one five-day period at the same North Augusta, South Carolina, facility that it’s been at for years. Under Armour and Adidas are expected to follow-suit, hosting the finals of their circuit just an hour or two away.

This puts low- and mid-major coaches in a bind. With already-limited travel budgets, they have to make a choice between attending smaller events and being seen by the players at the end of the bench of the shoe company teams, and HoopSeen is hoping to fill that void.

HoopSeen is a company that has run smaller, non-shoe company Live Period events for a decade, including the Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions as well as the Best of the South tournament, and it is the latter that the company is hoping will be the place that non-affiliated AAU teams will trek to this summer.

Why?

Because the company is renting out the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, bringing in 35 basketball courts and hosting the single largest tournament in the country this July.

“We may need more,” said Justin Young of HoopSeen, noting that the GWCC annually hosts a girls AAU tournament that features as many as 60 courts under one roof. “Talk to women’s coaches. They love it.”

The issue with the NCAA eliminating two of the three July Live Periods is that AAU basketball, at its core, is all about exposure. The highest level of it, where shoe companies pour thousands, if not millions, of dollars into it, targets the top 30 percent of college basketball coaches. The rest of the country — every program that doesn’t play in one of the Big Seven leagues and that isn’t Gonzaga, VCU or another program from a mid-major league that has graduated to Big Boy Status — relies on seeing, scouting and evaluating as many kids as possible.

Where the biggest programs in the country are able to focus on just a handful of prospects that they believe are good enough to play in the Big 12, or the Big East, or wherever, the rest of the country is trying to see as many players as possible, knowing full-well that they may be giving out scholarships to kids that were completely unknown outside of their hometown heading into July before their senior season.

Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova. Programs like that scout with a sniper rifle, identifying their targets early and focusing on their recruitment for years and year. Mid-majors? Their scouting is more like a shotgun blast, spreading themselves as thin as humanly possible to see as many hidden gems as they can.

And HoopSeen’s Best of the South event is primed to allow them to do that this summer, all while being a couple hours away from the biggest events this July.

It’s a brilliant idea, one that every AAU program and coach outside the high-major ranks should pay mind to.

“Travel teams can’t gamble with their schedule in July 2019,” HoopSeen CERO Mike Eddy said. “This is the stage where they can get it right and have their players compete on the best stage in the country.”

Villanova lands commitment from five-star New Jersey wing

By Rob DausterSep 4, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
For the fourth time in the last five recruiting classes, Jay Wright, the winner of two of the last three national titles, has a five-star prospect heading to Villanova.

On Tuesday, it was Bryan Antoine, the No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2019, committing to Villanova. Antoine is the third member of the 2019 recruiting class for the Wildcats, joining four-star big man Eric Dixon and four-star wing Justin Moore.

Villanova beat out Duke, who was believed to be the leader for Antoine’s services, along with Florida, Kentucky and Kansas.

Antoine is a 6-foot-5 guard that played his high school ball at the Ranney School in New Jersey. He’s a big-time scorer that made 41 percent of his threes on the UAA circuit while playing alongside fellow five-star prospect Scottie Lewis; Lewis is still considering Villanova as well.