Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Villanova lands commitment from five-star New Jersey wing

By Rob DausterSep 4, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
For the fourth time in the last five recruiting classes, Jay Wright, the winner of two of the last three national titles, has a five-star prospect heading to Villanova.

On Tuesday, it was Bryan Antoine, the No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2019, committing to Villanova. Antoine is the third member of the 2019 recruiting class for the Wildcats, joining four-star big man Eric Dixon and four-star wing Justin Moore.

Villanova beat out Duke, who was believed to be the leader for Antoine’s services, along with Florida, Kentucky and Kansas.

Antoine is a 6-foot-5 guard that played his high school ball at the Ranney School in New Jersey. He’s a big-time scorer that made 41 percent of his threes on the UAA circuit while playing alongside fellow five-star prospect Scottie Lewis; Lewis is still considering Villanova as well.

Downtown Atlanta to host AAU tournament with 35 courts in one building

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 4, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
The way that college basketball recruiting will be done for the foreseeable future was changed drastically last month when the NCAA announced changes that will be implemented next summer.

Specifically, the month of July is going to look drastically different than it did before. Instead of providing college coaches with three weeks to traverse the country and scout players at a myriad of grassroots basketball events, the live period will be one, single weekend that is expected to be dominated by shoe company events.

Peach Jam isn’t going anywhere. The finals of Nike’s EYBL circuit will be held during that one five-day period at the same North Augusta, South Carolina, facility that it’s been at for years. Under Armour and Adidas are expected to follow-suit, hosting the finals of their circuit just an hour or two away.

This puts low- and mid-major coaches in a bind. With already-limited travel budgets, they have to make a choice between attending smaller events and being seen by the players at the end of the bench of the shoe company teams, and HoopSeen is hoping to fill that void.

HoopSeen is a company that has run smaller, non-shoe company Live Period events for a decade, including the Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions as well as the Best of the South tournament, and it is the latter that the company is hoping will be the place that non-affiliated AAU teams will trek to this summer.

Why?

Because the company is renting out the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, bringing in 35 basketball courts and hosting the single largest tournament in the country this July.

“We may need more,” said Justin Young of HoopSeen, noting that the GWCC annually hosts a girls AAU tournament that features as many as 60 courts under one roof. “Talk to women’s coaches. They love it.”

The issue with the NCAA eliminating two of the three July Live Periods is that AAU basketball, at its core, is all about exposure. The highest level of it, where shoe companies pour thousands, if not millions, of dollars into it, targets the top 30 percent of college basketball coaches. The rest of the country — every program that doesn’t play in one of the Big Seven leagues and that isn’t Gonzaga, VCU or another program from a mid-major league that has graduated to Big Boy Status — relies on seeing, scouting and evaluating as many kids as possible.

Where the biggest programs in the country are able to focus on just a handful of prospects that they believe are good enough to play in the Big 12, or the Big East, or wherever, the rest of the country is trying to see as many players as possible, knowing full-well that they may be giving out scholarships to kids that were completely unknown outside of their hometown heading into July before their senior season.

Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova. Programs like that scout with a sniper rifle, identifying their targets early and focusing on their recruitment for years and year. Mid-majors? Their scouting is more like a shotgun blast, spreading themselves as thin as humanly possible to see as many hidden gems as they can.

And HoopSeen’s Best of the South event is primed to allow them to do that this summer, all while being a couple hours away from the biggest events this July.

It’s a brilliant idea, one that every AAU program and coach outside the high-major ranks should pay mind to.

“Travel teams can’t gamble with their schedule in July 2019,” HoopSeen CERO Mike Eddy said. “This is the stage where they can get it right and have their players compete on the best stage in the country.”

Rick Pitino on coaching future: ‘I feel it’s over for me’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 4, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
Rick Pitino is on a media tour today.

His new book, “Pitino: My Story”, is out today, and in an effort to generate headlines and interest — and book sales — the former Louisville head coach granted interviews with a number of outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic and local media like the Louisville Courier-Journal and WDRB.

And if you’ve been paying attention to what Pitino has said in every interview that he has done since last October, when he was fired as the head coach of the Cardinals, you’ll be familiar with he has to say.

He didn’t know about Andre McGee hiring strippers and escorts for recruits from 2010-14. He didn’t know that Adidas and members of his coaching staff had funneled money to Brian Bowen in order to land a commitment from the five-star forward. He is the victim in all of this, run out by a U of L Board of Trustees that had no interest in hearing him defend himself and the big name in all of the headlines during the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball despite the fact that he, nor any member of his staff, was actually arrested in the sweep. “They just consider me, as a U.S. Attorney told my legal team, ‘collateral damage,'” he wrote in the book.

None of that is new.

Pitino is trying to clear his name to preserve his legacy.

The truth is this: He is one of the single-greatest basketball coaches to walk this earth. He won two national titles 17 years apart. He reached Final Fours and won leagues titles without having to prioritize one-and-done prospects. He was a brilliant defensive coach that developed a defense that morphed between zone and man, often within the same possession. He is Basketball Hall of Famer for a reason.

But this is also true: No one is going to remember Rick Pitino for anything other than the scandals. This is who he is, the guy that was run out of the game because he paid $100,000 for a player after his program provided hookers and strippers for recruits which all came after he was involved in a lawsuit that stemmed from an extra-marital affair that took place on a restaurant table.

This book and these interviews are his latest — final? — attempt to get his side of the story on the record, to save the narrative of his life, maybe even a last-ditch effort to get himself another job.

He was linked to a couple openings this spring. Rhode Island was one of them. Siena might have been the more likely destination, but, as he told ESPN on Tuesday, the NCAA was unable to convince programs interested in him that Pitino would not be in their crosshairs.

“I’m not really thinking about coaching again in the future because I’m not in control of that,” he told ESPN. “I feel it’s over for me.”

With all the words written by Pitino and the people covering this book release, those six words right there — “I feel it’s over for me” — is really the only interesting thing I’ve seen.

Witness says he lied about Josh Pastner sexual harassment allegations

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonSep 3, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
A lawsuit filed in February by Jennifer Pendley and her fiancée Ron Bell that alleged Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner sexually harassed Pendley took another hit Monday, as it was reported that a key witness has recanted his initial statement backing up the couple’s claim.

According to Caitlin Schmidt of the Arizona Daily Star, security guard Christopher Meegan recanted his statement that he saw Pastner grab Pendley inappropriately inside Georgia Tech’s basketball arena in November 2016. Meegan is now saying that he was offered money by Pendley and Bell to fabricate the story, per the report.

This development comes less than three months after Georgia Tech conducted its own investigation into the matter and cleared Pastner of any wrongdoing.

At one point in time Pastner and Bell were friends while the former was an assistant at Arizona. But the two had a falling out, which led to Bell stating that he provided impermissible benefits to then-Georgia Tech players Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie. Both players missed time during the 2016-17 season as a result of Bell’s statements.

In early July it was reported that phone conversations between Pendley and Bell — who was incarcerated at the time of the calls — intimated that their allegations that Pastner harassed Pendley had been fabricated.

NCAA goes back to court, defending its amateurism rules

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
The NCAA will be back in court Tuesday in California, defending its amateurism rules against plaintiffs who say capping compensation at the value of a scholarship violates federal antitrust law.

The claim against the NCAA and the 11 conferences that have participated at the highest level of college football was originally brought by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston and later merged with other similar lawsuits, including a notable case brought by former Clemson football player Martin Jenkins.

Plaintiffs say the NCAA illegally restricts schools from compensating football and basketball players beyond what is traditionally covered by a scholarship. That includes tuition, room and board and books, plus a cost of attendance stipend to cover incidentals such as travel. The plaintiffs want compensation to be determined conference-by-conference in the hopes of creating a free market.

“The court has already ruled in our favor that the caps on compensation are anti-competitive and are a restrain on trade,” said Steve Berman, a Seattle-based lawyer who is one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs. “Normally, firms with market power can’t agree to set prices. In this case the price being payments to athletes. Now it’s the NCAA’s burden at this trial to show that the restraint is justified by some pro-competitive justification.”

The NCAA counters that altering amateurism rules would lead to pay-for-play, fundamentally damaging college sports and harming academic integration of athletes.

“As was demonstrated in the O’Bannon case, the NCAA will show that our rules are essential to providing educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of student-athletes across the country,” NCAA general counsel Donald Remy said in a statement.

“We are proud that many student-athletes can receive a college education debt-free, access to resources that ensure greater academic success, and an experience that will pay dividends for a lifetime. Allowing paid professionals to replace student-athletes on college campuses would change the face of college sports as we know it.”

The bench trial will be heard and decided by Judge Claudia Wilken of the Northern District of California in Oakland. Wilken is the same judge who ruled on the so-called O’Bannon case, which challenged the NCAA’s right to use athletes’ names, images and likenesses without compensation. The case produced a mix ruling that eventually went to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Wilken ruled schools should be permitted, but not required, to compensate athletes for use of their name, image and likeness, with payments capped at $5,000 per year. The appeals court overturned that and said payments “untethered” to education were not required by schools.

Wilken also ruled the NCAA is required to allow schools to factor in their federally determined cost of attendance into the value of an athletic scholarship. That is now common practice in major college sports, though schools were already moving toward NCAA legislation allowing for cost of attendance when Wilken made her ruling.

The plaintiffs will argue implementation of cost-of-attendance stipends prove paying athletes even more would not hurt college sports.

“This shows that fans don’t really care about payments to student athletes,” Berman said. “As for academic integration, that is a falsity as athletes aren’t integrated now and indeed schools are building lavish factices where they say the athlete never has to leave. Check out the YouTube video of the new Clemson facility.”

The Alston case is set to last about two weeks and Wilken’s ruling could come as soon as December or possibly January.

Financial advisor in college basketball bribery case pleads guilty

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 3, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Munish Sood, the financial advisor that was alleged by the FBI to have provided bribes to three assistant coaches, has pleaded guilty to three felony counts.

Sood was one of the ten men arrested during the FBI’s sweeps in September of 2017 as part of the government’s investigation into corruption in the college basketball recruiting world. He is alleged to have provided bribes to three coaches — Arizona’s Book Richardson, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans (while he was at South Carolina) and USC’s Tony Bland — in exchange for influence over where players on their rosters would invest their money when they turned pro.

Sood had formed a sports management firm with Christian Dawkins, a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller that is the centerpiece of this case. Dawkins was the man that had the connections to players and coaches, including Brian Bowen, the former Louisville recruit that was funneled $100,000 from Adidas, a transaction that resulted in Rick Pitino’s tenure with the Cardinals coming to an end.

According to a plea agreement that was filed last week and obtained by ESPN, Sood plead guilty to felony conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services fraud and travel act offenses; payments of bribes to an agent of a federally funded organization; and wire fraud conspiracy. This is not a total surprise; Sood was not indicted in November when the three coaches listed above, Dawkins, former Auburn assistant Chuck Person, former Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code and former NBA referee Rashan Michel were indicted.

Sood is expected to testify against the other defendants. The trials begin next month.