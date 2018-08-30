More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jason Szenes/Getty Images

Tuned in: ACC looks for boost with 2019 launch of TV channel

Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — When Atlantic Coast Conference teams open the season this week, their games will air on several television platforms, from ABC and Fox to ESPNU and the CBS Sports Network.

A year from now, that list will also include the ACC’s own channel.

League schools are working on production and broadcast space for the ACC Network’s launch in August 2019 . The conference is mulling football and basketball scheduling that adds extra zip to first-year programming for the ESPN-partnered channel.

The short-term goal is a good start amid industry-wide concerns about falling subscriber numbers for many TV providers as cord-cutters opt for standalone services such as YouTube TV. Beyond that, the ACC needs a reliable financial boost after falling behind its power-conference peers: the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences.

“I think there’s some other things we can do (financially), that we are looking at,” Commissioner John Swofford told The Associated Press. “But none of those things would reach the ultimate potential that the channel has.”

Swofford said it could take four or five years to reap the channel’s full financial benefits.

Member schools are counting on that money.

“The single most important thing for the future of this athletic program financially is the success of the ACC Network, without question,” North Carolina State athletic director Debbie Yow said.

“We have maxed out on our multimedia rights deal. We have maxed out on our apparel deal. We have maxed out on our tickets sales in football, we’re close to that in basketball,” Yow said. “All the financial resources that are available for us to go get, we’ve done really well in. We’ve kind of hit the wall. … We have to have it just like the SEC and the Big Ten did.”

Federal tax filings for the power conferences illustrate Yow’s point — and a growing gap.

For documents covering the 2007-08 school year, the ACC ranked second in total revenue ($162.7 million) and average payout to member schools ($11.8 million). That was slightly more than the SEC and behind the Big Ten ($217.7 million total revenue, $18.8 million average payout) after that league became the first with its own channel in August 2007.

By 2016-17, the ACC’s total revenue had reached a league-record $418.1 million but trailed the SEC ($650 million), the Big Ten ($512.9 million) and the Pac-12 ($509.4 million). Its average payout for 14 full-time members — Notre Dame gets a partial share as a football independent with its own NBC TV deal — averaged $26.6 million, while the 15 schools additionally received an average of more than $960,000 in reimbursements for conference championship expenses.

By comparison, the SEC — which launched its ESPN-partnered channel in 2014 — distributed nearly $41 million per school. The Big Ten averaged about $37 million when factoring out reduced shares for past-decade additions Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers. The Big 12 averaged $34.3 million despite lacking its own TV channel, though it has fewer mouths to feed at 10 schools and one of those — Texas — sporting a separate 20-year ESPN deal for the Longhorn Network, launched in 2011.

The Pac-12 averaged nearly $31 million after launching its league-owned network in 2012, though it has been unable to get the channels on DirecTV and has had trouble getting broad access on cable providers outside the region.

The financial numbers keep increasing. The Big 12 said in June that its average payout would grow to $36.5 million following 2017-18 amid its TV deal with ESPN and Fox Sports running through 2024-25. And there are projections that Big Ten schools could soon cross $50 million .

Swofford has declined to publicly discuss financial projections for the ACC Network.

One factor will be distribution deals between ESPN’s majority owner — Disney — and cable providers to carry the channel. Swofford pointed to an October deal between Disney and Altice USA that includes the ACC and SEC networks for the New York area as “a very good start for us, optically as well as practically.”

“The fortunate thing for us is our partner,” Swofford said. “Because not only in terms of their being the leader in sports television and production, talent and so forth — it’s Disney, and it’s ESPN, and it’s ESPN2, and it’s ESPNU and it’s ESPN News. But it’s all those Disney channels. And that’s powerful in the marketplace.”

Dean Jordan, a global media managing executive with the Wasserman media group who has represented the league in negotiations with ESPN, declined to discuss the ACC Network specifically but said sports remain “the big value driver” with distribution deals.

“When you think about it, people’s greatest passions are for their favorite teams and their favorite team’s competitors,” Jordan said. “That’s why regional networks are so popular. . When you look at why college football in general has risen to the heights it has, it’s because all over the country in communities big or small, there are these college programs that ignite passion in their alumni, their students and their fans.

“Same as fans of the pro teams, but there’s a lot more colleges and they touch a lot more people.”

As for programming, the ACC previously announced a 20-game men’s basketball league schedule for the channel’s debut 2019-20 season. Swofford said it is possible that could include seven season-opening conference matchups before resuming the league slate in December and January — an unusual step considering the last time two ACC teams met in a season-opening conference matchup came in December 1967, according to the league.

Swofford said it is “probable” the 2019 football schedule opens with conference games, too, for attractive matchups “out of the chute.”

“The ACC Network, for it to come on board and for us to have the opportunity to really showcase what this league is all about, like some of the other leagues who have taken advantage of that opportunity — the Big Ten Network, the SEC Network, whatever — it’s just great for our programs,” Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s great for our players. And I don’t have any doubt it’ll be something our fans will truly love.”

___

AP Sports Writers Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas; Pete Iacobelli in Clemson, South Carolina; and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas; contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

NCAA: Michigan State committed no violations in handling of sexual assaults

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 30, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
2 Comments

Hidden at the bottom of a release announcing that no NCAA violations were committed during Michigan State’s handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation was this:

The NCAA also conducted a second and additional review stemming from reporting by an ESPN program ‘Outside the Lines’ related to the way the institution handled allegations of student conduct involving student-athletes in Michigan State’s football and men’s basketball programs. Again, the Duncan letter states the NCAA review “…….has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation.”

Michigan State and Tom Izzo were implicated last January in a scandal at the university that alleged men’s basketball and football players had sexual misconduct allegations covered up.  The allegations included former Michigan State stars Adreian Payne and Keith Appling, who were accused of sexual assault as freshman, as well as Travis Walton, who was alleged to have assaulted a woman in a bar before being allowed to remain with the program as a member of the coaching staff.

Izzo was repeatedly grilled over his handling of the allegations, and there was speculation that he would lose his job over the scandal.

Report: Louisville changed documents to hide Christian Dawkins’ presence on campus

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors
By Rob DausterAug 30, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kenny Johnson, a former assistant coach with the Louisville basketball program, influenced a team staff member to hide the fact that Christian Dawkins attended Brian Bowen’s unofficial visit to university, according to court documents that were made public on Wednesday.

David Padgett, another former Louisville assistant that acted as interim head coach after Rick Pitino was fired, acknowledged that he learned after the fact that Johnson had “influenced” then-Director of Basketball Operations Michael Bowden to hide Dawkins’ name from the unofficial visit form. Dawkins is the former runner for an NBA agent that has become the centerpiece of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Bowden, according to WDRB in Louisville, confirmed in a separate deposition that Johnson texted him and made that request, and that after news of the FBI’s investigation and the involvement of Dawkins and Bowen, he was directed to change the form at the request of Louisville’s compliance office.

Johnson is currently an assistant coach with LaSalle.

Memphis guard Jeremiah Martin out 4-6 weeks after hernia surgery

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis guard Jeremiah Martin will miss four to six weeks as the Tigers’ leading scorer last season recovers from hernia surgery.

Memphis begins preseason practice in late September and opens the season Nov. 6 against Tennessee Tech.

School officials announced Wednesday that Martin underwent surgery Monday to repair a hernia.

Martin averaged 18.9 points per game to rank second in the American Athletic Conference last season. The 6-foot-3 guard missed seven games because of injury, including a broken left foot that ended his season in late February.

Martin also led Memphis in assists (3.8), steals (61) and 3-pointers (51). He earned second-team all-American Athletic Conference honors.

NCAA, NBA, NBPA align on changes to USA Basketball

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 29, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

USA Basketball on Wednesday announced some significant changes in conjunction with the NCAA, the NBA and the NBPA, extending the Junior National Team basketball program in a way that will behoove all parties involved.

The specific changes — more and extended training camps; access for NBA teams to the camps; health care and performance training; off-court training in life skills, money management and the like; prepping families for the influx of fame, money and attention that comes with NBA stardom — are not quite as important as what those changes signify: That the end of the one-and-done rule is looming.

Let’s read the tea leaves here. This is the first time that all four parties have come together to work for a common goal. Both the Commission on College Basketball and Adam Silver have stated their desire to eliminate the one-and-done age limit. This program will provide ample opportunity for NBA teams to evaluate the top 20-or-so players in each recruiting class and will give those athletes training to better prepare their transition from being an amateur high school athlete to a an 18-year old with NBA fame and millions of dollars to spend in the biggest party cities in America. And assuming reports that Silver’s goal of allowing high school players to enter the 2022 draft are true, this would mean that kids that are currently freshmen in high school would be able to enter the draft after their senior season, the first crop of kids to spend four years in this program.

This a good thing for all involved, although it may reduce the number of future NBA superstars that arrive on a college campus — losing the Marvin Bagleys of the world is not ideal for the sport — it is unquestionably a better situation for those kids and their families.

Tom Jurich’s son blasts new Louisville AD Vince Tyra

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
3 Comments

There appear to still be quite a few hurt feelings lingering after the breakup of Louisville’s athletic department.

For those that have been living under a rock for the past year, Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich both lost their jobs with the Cardinals following yet another scandal involving the program, this one centered on the coaching staff helping to funnel $100,000 from Adidas to five-star recruit Brian Bowen.

Tom wasn’t the only Jurich to lose his job. Mark Jurich, Tom’s son, was also a higher-up in the athletic department and laid to waste when last October, which leads me to the latest dust-up. According to the terms of Tom’s dismissal, he was set to receive millions of dollars as a buy-out as well as eight tickets for men’s basketball and football games for the ext 20 years.

And it is those tickets that have become a point of contention. When he was AD, Jurich was getting prime seating, right behind the Louisville bench for basketball games and at the 50 yard line for football games. But since the termination agreement didn’t include any language about where his seats are supposed to be, new AD Vince Tyra opted to move the seats to less-optimal locations.

This did not sit well with Mark Jurich, who, of course, fired off a strongly-worded email about it. From the Courier-Journal:

In writing this email, I hope to be clear.  It has been my goal to move on – yet you continue to attack my family which gives me no other option than to respond.  This email is not about tickets.  It is about you and the University dishonoring my father and your blatant disrespect for my family.

If you cannot bear the sight, or rather the optics of Tom Jurich in the YUM! Center or Cardinal Stadium, you are weaker than I thought.  If you feel the need to hide my dad in a corner to make yourself feel important or simply comfortable, then so be it — he will do that for you.  But you cannot possibly think you can erase him by hiding him in these stadiums.  His fingerprints are everywhere.  Your coaches still call my dad for advice.  Your players still call my dad for insight. Your administration still calls my dad for guidance.

However, this all begs the following questions.  Why be so petty?  Why not be confident in the leader you think you are, rather than disregard the leader my father has always been?  Why not honor him?  Why not allow him to keep the seats he has earned after 20 years?  These seats aren’t a gift. They were accepted in lieu of a pay raise. You have allowed Jim Ramsey and Kevin Miller (mind you, the athletic dept. accountant and the primary sport administrator for men’s basketball since I was in college) to maintain their seat locations, parking passes and dignity. My father honored Denny Crum with a prominent seat at YUM! for all the great things he did.   So why the disparity?

It goes on and on like this.

I’m guessing there isn’t going to be a Louisville Athletic Department reunion party any time soon.