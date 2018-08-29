More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tom Jurich’s son blasts new Louisville AD Vince Tyra

By Rob DausterAug 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
There appear to still be quite a few hurt feelings lingering after the breakup of Louisville’s athletic department.

For those that have been living under a rock for the past year, Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich both lost their jobs with the Cardinals following yet another scandal involving the program, this one centered on the coaching staff helping to funnel $100,000 from Adidas to five-star recruit Brian Bowen.

Tom wasn’t the only Jurich to lose his job. Mark Jurich, Tom’s son, was also a higher-up in the athletic department and laid to waste when last October, which leads me to the latest dust-up. According to the terms of Tom’s dismissal, he was set to receive millions of dollars as a buy-out as well as eight tickets for men’s basketball and football games for the ext 20 years.

And it is those tickets that have become a point of contention. When he was AD, Jurich was getting prime seating, right behind the Louisville bench for basketball games and at the 50 yard line for football games. But since the termination agreement didn’t include any language about where his seats are supposed to be, new AD Vince Tyra opted to move the seats to less-optimal locations.

This did not sit well with Mark Jurich, who, of course, fired off a strongly-worded email about it. From the Courier-Journal:

In writing this email, I hope to be clear.  It has been my goal to move on – yet you continue to attack my family which gives me no other option than to respond.  This email is not about tickets.  It is about you and the University dishonoring my father and your blatant disrespect for my family.

If you cannot bear the sight, or rather the optics of Tom Jurich in the YUM! Center or Cardinal Stadium, you are weaker than I thought.  If you feel the need to hide my dad in a corner to make yourself feel important or simply comfortable, then so be it — he will do that for you.  But you cannot possibly think you can erase him by hiding him in these stadiums.  His fingerprints are everywhere.  Your coaches still call my dad for advice.  Your players still call my dad for insight. Your administration still calls my dad for guidance.

However, this all begs the following questions.  Why be so petty?  Why not be confident in the leader you think you are, rather than disregard the leader my father has always been?  Why not honor him?  Why not allow him to keep the seats he has earned after 20 years?  These seats aren’t a gift. They were accepted in lieu of a pay raise. You have allowed Jim Ramsey and Kevin Miller (mind you, the athletic dept. accountant and the primary sport administrator for men’s basketball since I was in college) to maintain their seat locations, parking passes and dignity. My father honored Denny Crum with a prominent seat at YUM! for all the great things he did.   So why the disparity?

It goes on and on like this.

I’m guessing there isn’t going to be a Louisville Athletic Department reunion party any time soon.

NCAA, NBA and NBPA align on changes to USA Basketball

By Rob DausterAug 29, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
USA Basketball on Wednesday announced some significant changes in conjunction with the NCAA, the NBA and the NBPA, extending the Junior National Team basketball program in a way that will behoove all parties involved.

The specific changes — more and extended training camps; access for NBA teams to the camps; health care and performance training; off-court training in life skills, money management and the like; prepping families for the influx of fame, money and attention that comes with NBA stardom — are not quite as important as what those changes signify: That the end of the one-and-done rule is looming.

Let’s read the tea leaves here. This is the first time that all four parties have come together to work for a common goal. Both the Commission on College Basketball and Adam Silver have stated their desire to eliminate the one-and-done age limit. This program will provide ample opportunity for NBA teams to evaluate the top 20-or-so players in each recruiting class and will give those athletes training to better prepare their transition from being an amateur high school athlete to a an 18-year old with NBA fame and millions of dollars to spend in the biggest party cities in America. And assuming reports that Silver’s goal of allowing high school players to enter the 2022 draft are true, this would mean that kids that are currently freshmen in high school would be able to enter the draft after their senior season, the first crop of kids to spend four years in this program.

This a good thing for all involved, although it may reduce the number of future NBA superstars that arrive on a college campus — losing the Marvin Bagleys of the world is not ideal for the sport — it is unquestionably a better situation for those kids and their families.

Vanderbilt lands first 2019 verbal commitment

By Raphielle JohnsonAug 28, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
On the same day that fellow SEC school Florida landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2019, Vanderbilt managed to do the same. Four-star shooting guard Austin Crowley, who was scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota this weekend, announced via Twitter that he will play his college basketball for Bryce Drew.

A 6-foot-6 guard from West Point, Mississippi, Crowley currently attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and made his pick just days after visiting Vanderbilt. Crowley, who played for the MoKan Basketball program on the Nike EYBL circuit, was also considering Minnesota and Ole Miss.

After winning 19 games and reaching the NCAA tournament in Drew’s first season at the helm, Vanderbilt fell to 12-20 last season. The hope for this season is that returnees such as guard Saben Lee can work together with a highly-regarded 2018 recruiting class to spark a turnaround and make the Commodores a factor in the SEC.

Should that happen the 2019 class, which now has its first member in Crowley, would be entrusted with the task of building on said momentum.

Five-star PG becomes Florida’s first 2019 commit

By Raphielle JohnsonAug 28, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
Florida landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 Tuesday and it was a big one, as five-star point guard Tre Mann announced that he will remain in his home state for college. The 6-foot-4 Mann (The Villages, Florida), who visited Florida in the spring, picked Mike White’s program over North Carolina and Tennessee.

While Florida does have two lead guards on the current roster who are underclassmen in sophomore Michael Okauru and freshman (and expected starter) Andrew Nembhard, there was a need to add depth at the position especially if Nembhard were to play well enough to make his stay in Gainesville a short one. And in Mann, Florida now has a player who is considered to be one of the top lead guards in the 2019 class.

It’s also worth noting that Florida has two key perimeter contributors who will be seniors this coming season in Jalen Hudson and KeyVaughn Allen. So adding another guard, especially one of Mann’s caliber, gives Florida a needed boost as the program moves to complete its 2019 recruiting class.

Another Florida recruit who made news in recent days is 2019 four-star power forward Tyreek Smith, with the Baton Rouge native releasing a final five schools that consists of the Gators, Louisiana-Lafayette, LSU, Texas A&M and VCU.

Jim Boeheim on Darius Bazley’s decision to sit out 2018-19: ‘I think it will cost him’

By Rob DausterAug 28, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Jim Boeheim has rarely been a proponent of his players leaving school earlier that he thought they should and, at 73 years old, he’s hardly a man that has held his tongue when he has had something to say, so it really should come as no surprise that the Syracuse head coach was not a fan of Darius Bazley’s decision to back out on attending Syracuse and turn professional.

He was similarly critical of the 6-foot-9 18 year-old’s decision to bypass playing basketball during the 2018-19 season.

“You see any freshman that comes in, like we had Malachi [Richardson] and Tyler Ennis. When they have a good freshman year and their college team wins; that’s a big advantage when you get an opportunity to move into the NBA,” Boeheim told ZagsBlog. “Now they’ll have nothing to look at except the McDonald’s Game and the limited games he played. I think he’s got tremendous upside, but I think it will cost him. I think he could’ve moved into the first round with a good college year. I don’t know if he can be a first-round pick now. They’ve got nothing to go by.”

While I agree with Boeheim that Bazley probably would have been better off spending a year on campus, I’m not quite sure that sitting out the 2018-19 season will hurt him. As we discussed yesterday, Bazley is an under-developed and raw athlete with loads of potential that just is not yet ready to play at the G League level. He did not impress at the Nike Academy earlier this month, and he did not lock himself into a first round slot based on the way he played on the all-star circuit in the spring. Adding a bit of mystery into his scouting report — spending a year developing his body and his game away from the prying eyes of decision-makers and without having to prove himself against grown men and seasoned vets that happen to be former all-americans, both of the high school and college variety — is probably the right move at this point.

It’s important to note here: Bazley is not Mitchell Robinson. Robinson is in the top 1% of athletes at the NBA level. He is a rim-protector and a lob target that can run the floor like a gazelle with the mobility to be able to hold his own in a league that is increasingly reliant on switchable big men. It’s not a stretch to think he could end up being the next Clint Capela or DeAndre Jordan, and if it wasn’t for the myriad off-court red-flags he has, he probably would have gone top 20. Maybe higher.

Simply put, that ain’t Bazley.

He doesn’t have those kind of physical tools.

The best move he could have made was probably going to Syracuse.

But once he took that option off the table, sitting out 2018-19 was the smart play.

John McCain helped ensure Lauri Markkanen played college basketball

By Rob DausterAug 28, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
As the nation continues to mourn the death of Senator John McCain, we are getting more and more stories from people whose lives he touched.

One of those people is Lauri Markkanen, the Finnish-born former Arizona Wildcat that is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bulls.

The story goes like this: Markkanen was having trouble getting a visa from the American Embassy in Finland. Knowing that McCain was a big Wildcat fan, the athletic department reached out to their state senator to request some help expediting the process.

“There was some delay in getting him a visa,” McCain told ABC News back in 2017. “Obviously he had to have a student visa and there was a question about whether he was a student or not in Finland. I’d like to tell you it was the hardest struggle I ever had. Actually, we just kind of weighed in and said, ‘hey, how about expediting this’. It was not as big a deal as I would like it to be.”

The rest is history. Markkanen would go on to average 15.6 points and 7.2 boards in his one season in Tucson before getting selected with the 7th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.