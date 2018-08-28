Jim Boeheim on Darius Bazley’s decision to sit out 2018-19: ‘I think it will cost him’

Jim Boeheim has rarely been a proponent of his players leaving school earlier that he thought they should and, at 73 years old, he’s hardly a man that has held his tongue when he has had something to say, so it really should come as no surprise that the Syracuse head coach was not a fan of Darius Bazley’s decision to back out on attending Syracuse and turn professional.
He was similarly critical of the 6-foot-9 18 year-old’s decision to bypass playing basketball during the 2018-19 season.
“You see any freshman that comes in, like we had Malachi [Richardson] and Tyler Ennis. When they have a good freshman year and their college team wins; that’s a big advantage when you get an opportunity to move into the NBA,” Boeheim told ZagsBlog. “Now they’ll have nothing to look at except the McDonald’s Game and the limited games he played. I think he’s got tremendous upside, but I think it will cost him. I think he could’ve moved into the first round with a good college year. I don’t know if he can be a first-round pick now. They’ve got nothing to go by.”
While I agree with Boeheim that Bazley probably would have been better off spending a year on campus, I’m not quite sure that sitting out the 2018-19 season will hurt him. As we discussed yesterday, Bazley is an under-developed and raw athlete with loads of potential that just is not yet ready to play at the G League level. He did not impress at the Nike Academy earlier this month, and he did not lock himself into a first round slot based on the way he played on the all-star circuit in the spring. Adding a bit of mystery into his scouting report — spending a year developing his body and his game away from the prying eyes of decision-makers and without having to prove himself against grown men and seasoned vets that happen to be former all-americans, both of the high school and college variety — is probably the right move at this point.
It’s important to note here: Bazley is not Mitchell Robinson. Robinson is in the top 1% of athletes at the NBA level. He is a rim-protector and a lob target that can run the floor like a gazelle with the mobility to be able to hold his own in a league that is increasingly reliant on switchable big men. It’s not a stretch to think he could end up being the next Clint Capela or DeAndre Jordan, and if it wasn’t for the myriad off-court red-flags he has, he probably would have gone top 20. Maybe higher.
Simply put, that ain’t Bazley.
He doesn’t have those kind of physical tools.
The best move he could have made was probably going to Syracuse.
But once he took that option off the table, sitting out 2018-19 was the smart play.
Like this:
Like Loading...
As the nation continues to mourn the death of Senator John McCain, we are getting more and more stories from people whose lives he touched.
One of those people is Lauri Markkanen, the Finnish-born former Arizona Wildcat that is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bulls.
The story goes like this: Markkanen was having trouble getting a visa from the American Embassy in Finland. Knowing that McCain was a big Wildcat fan, the athletic department reached out to their state senator to request some help expediting the process.
“There was some delay in getting him a visa,” McCain told ABC News back in 2017. “Obviously he had to have a student visa and there was a question about whether he was a student or not in Finland. I’d like to tell you it was the hardest struggle I ever had. Actually, we just kind of weighed in and said, ‘hey, how about expediting this’. It was not as big a deal as I would like it to be.”
The rest is history. Markkanen would go on to average 15.6 points and 7.2 boards in his one season in Tucson before getting selected with the 7th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
When they NCAA announced last week they were doing away with RPI and ushering in the NET era, it was met nearly universally with praise.
That was largely a reflection of how little respect RPI endeavored after years of taking abuse for its outdated method and the NCAA tournament committee’s over-reliance upon it. So, really, when most applauded the NCAA’s move here, it was about what was going away, not what was replacing it.
And while NET is an improvement, there are some issues. As Rob Dauster noted here last week, keeping the formula a secret – and not running it back on previous years – is going to create issues.
Over at The Athletic, college basketball’s foremost analyst and rankings maven Ken Pomeroy went into even more detail on the issues of keeping the lid on the formula. Here’s what he wrote:
“With one season’s worth of data, we’ll have no way of knowing why this season’s outliers exist. That’s a potential breeding ground for all sorts of conspiracy theories. Expecting the public to take a stance of NET neutrality is asking a bit much. People are going to put a lot of meaning into why a particular team appears to be overrated or underrated by the NET because they have no other information to go on.“
The other issue comes from how NET will be used. It’s going to be used as a sorting tool – ranking teams by how they fared on the extreme ends of the spectrum. Pomeroy again:
“Teams will continue to be judged on their best wins and worst losses. For a team that doesn’t play many great teams but has a bundle of wins against good opponents, the path to an at-large bid is unrealistically difficult under this paradigm, and no rating system will change that as long as it’s used as an organizing tool.”
Again, ditching RPI was a step in the right direction, and we’ll have to see the results NET produces, but any rankings system is going to have its flaws. NET’s biggest may be one of the NCAA’s doing if they continue to keep the formula secret. In any limited sample size – such as one season – there are going to some weird results at times, and not knowing how they were achieved is only going to cause controversy, especially on Selection Sunday.
For a kid that’s the son of an NBA player (who also is prominently on TV as an analyst) and a top-five recruit, Cole Anthony has kept his recruitment remarkably quiet. Our own Rob Dauster wrote 2,500 words on him earlier this summer, and still had to “read the tea leaves” as to who, exactly, was recruiting the talented guard.
Anthony finally provided some clarity on the situation ahead of his senior year.
Twelve schools made the cut for Anthony, who will now consider Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Villanova, Wake Forest, Pitt, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Miami as his college destination.
Anthony essentially had his pick of any school in the country, so this list is a trim, but considering the size of it, Anthony is still keeping his options open. Those options basically being all the top programs in the country. And Pitt.
(Sorry, that was mean to the Panthers. Clearly the hiring of Jeff Capel, who spearheaded Duke’s recruiting of recent seasons, is putting them in contention for top-level players.)
Anthony has said previously he’s looking to make a spring decision on where he’ll attend school.
The building is named after his mentor, but now the floor bears his name.
North Carolina had a dedication over the weekend naming the floor at Dean E. Smith Center ‘Roy Williams Court’ in honor of the Tar Heels’ current coach who has won three national titles at his alma mater.
Williams is entering his 16th season helming the UNC program, where he worked for Dean Smith as an assistant for 10 years before taking over at Kansas. He returned as head coach in 2003.
“Coach Williams has incredible respect for this university, for his mentor, Coach Dean Smith, this program and everything about Carolina,” North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said. “He speaks with passion, enthusiasm and a heartfelt commitment that this place means something to him every single day. And he’s earned the respect, not just because he wins games, but because of how he treats others as a mentor, a friend, a father, a grandfather and a contributor to this community.”
The floor now features’ Williams’ signature in Carolina blue with ‘COURT’ emblazoned in white. Here’s the video of how it came together:
Blake Griffin, the 2009 college basketball National Player of the Year, returned to Norman, Okla., for the dedication of the ‘Griffin Family Performance Center’, a $7 million facility named in the honor of he and his brother, Taylor.
Blake was a projected lottery pick after his freshman season with the Sooners, but he opted to return to school for his sophomore year to play one more season with Taylor, who was two years his senior. He made the largest donation ever from an Oklahoma basketball player to get his family’s name on the building, and the fact that it is his family’s name was a sticking point.
“There was a rendering early on that was the Blake Griffin Performance Center, and I hated it,” he told reporters. “It made me feel weird just because my whole lives, my brother and I have been supported by my parents. They are the ones driving us to practice, working two jobs to make sure we had the things we needed — shoes, uniforms, all that. This whole thing, again, has been a group effort.”
The 16,000 foot center, which opened two months ago, has multiple basketball courts, a weight room, areas for stretching and cardio and what is termed a fueling station.