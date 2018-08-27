Ditching RPI a step in the right direction, but NET has its issues, too

When they NCAA announced last week they were doing away with RPI and ushering in the NET era, it was met nearly universally with praise.
That was largely a reflection of how little respect RPI endeavored after years of taking abuse for its outdated method and the NCAA tournament committee’s over-reliance upon it. So, really, when most applauded the NCAA’s move here, it was about what was going away, not what was replacing it.
And while NET is an improvement, there are some issues. As Rob Dauster noted here last week, keeping the formula a secret – and not running it back on previous years – is going to create issues.
Over at The Athletic, college basketball’s foremost analyst and rankings maven Ken Pomeroy went into even more detail on the issues of keeping the lid on the formula. Here’s what he wrote:
“With one season’s worth of data, we’ll have no way of knowing why this season’s outliers exist. That’s a potential breeding ground for all sorts of conspiracy theories. Expecting the public to take a stance of NET neutrality is asking a bit much. People are going to put a lot of meaning into why a particular team appears to be overrated or underrated by the NET because they have no other information to go on.“
The other issue comes from how NET will be used. It’s going to be used as a sorting tool – ranking teams by how they fared on the extreme ends of the spectrum. Pomeroy again:
“Teams will continue to be judged on their best wins and worst losses. For a team that doesn’t play many great teams but has a bundle of wins against good opponents, the path to an at-large bid is unrealistically difficult under this paradigm, and no rating system will change that as long as it’s used as an organizing tool.”
Again, ditching RPI was a step in the right direction, and we’ll have to see the results NET produces, but any rankings system is going to have its flaws. NET’s biggest may be one of the NCAA’s doing if they continue to keep the formula secret. In any limited sample size – such as one season – there are going to some weird results at times, and not knowing how they were achieved is only going to cause controversy, especially on Selection Sunday.
For a kid that’s the son of an NBA player (who also is prominently on TV as an analyst) and a top-five recruit, Cole Anthony has kept his recruitment remarkably quiet. Our own Rob Dauster wrote 2,500 words on him earlier this summer, and still had to “read the tea leaves” as to who, exactly, was recruiting the talented guard.
Anthony finally provided some clarity on the situation ahead of his senior year.
Twelve schools made the cut for Anthony, who will now consider Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Villanova, Wake Forest, Pitt, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Miami as his college destination.
Anthony essentially had his pick of any school in the country, so this list is a trim, but considering the size of it, Anthony is still keeping his options open. Those options basically being all the top programs in the country. And Pitt.
(Sorry, that was mean to the Panthers. Clearly the hiring of Jeff Capel, who spearheaded Duke’s recruiting of recent seasons, is putting them in contention for top-level players.)
Anthony has said previously he’s looking to make a spring decision on where he’ll attend school.
The building is named after his mentor, but now the floor bears his name.
North Carolina had a dedication over the weekend naming the floor at Dean E. Smith Center ‘Roy Williams Court’ in honor of the Tar Heels’ current coach who has won three national titles at his alma mater.
Williams is entering his 16th season helming the UNC program, where he worked for Dean Smith as an assistant for 10 years before taking over at Kansas. He returned as head coach in 2003.
“Coach Williams has incredible respect for this university, for his mentor, Coach Dean Smith, this program and everything about Carolina,” North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said. “He speaks with passion, enthusiasm and a heartfelt commitment that this place means something to him every single day. And he’s earned the respect, not just because he wins games, but because of how he treats others as a mentor, a friend, a father, a grandfather and a contributor to this community.”
The floor now features’ Williams’ signature in Carolina blue with ‘COURT’ emblazoned in white. Here’s the video of how it came together:
Blake Griffin, the 2009 college basketball National Player of the Year, returned to Norman, Okla., for the dedication of the ‘Griffin Family Performance Center’, a $7 million facility named in the honor of he and his brother, Taylor.
Blake was a projected lottery pick after his freshman season with the Sooners, but he opted to return to school for his sophomore year to play one more season with Taylor, who was two years his senior. He made the largest donation ever from an Oklahoma basketball player to get his family’s name on the building, and the fact that it is his family’s name was a sticking point.
“There was a rendering early on that was the Blake Griffin Performance Center, and I hated it,” he told reporters. “It made me feel weird just because my whole lives, my brother and I have been supported by my parents. They are the ones driving us to practice, working two jobs to make sure we had the things we needed — shoes, uniforms, all that. This whole thing, again, has been a group effort.”
The 16,000 foot center, which opened two months ago, has multiple basketball courts, a weight room, areas for stretching and cardio and what is termed a fueling station.
The fellas over at CBS Sports are in the midst of their annual Candid Coaches series, and today’s question involves the new recruiting calendar that was implemented earlier this month.
You can read all about the changes here.
What I want to touch on are the results of the survey conducted by CBS.
Because it’s striking.
Roughly two-thirds of the coaches that were polled believe that the changes will make the recruiting process worse for both coaches and prospects. Right around 30 percent said that they think the process will more or less be the same. And those that believe it will be better? Just 3 percent believe that the changes will make the recruiting process better for coaches, and only 2 percent believe it will be better for the prospects themselves.
I really don’t have all that much more to add.
When your polling numbers are this hideous, there really isn’t much more to say.
Darius Bazley will not be playing in the G League after all.
A former top ten prospect in the Class of 2018 that was at one time committed to play his college ball at Syracuse, Bazley announced earlier this year that he was planning to be a trailblazer, eschewing a season in college by heading straight to the G League for his one-and-done year.
That is no longer the plan. Bazley will instead be taking the 2018-19 season off, telling The Athletic that he will be training on his own before entering the 2019 NBA Draft much like 2018 second round pick, Mitchell Robinson. Bazley said that part of this decision lies in uncertainty in where he would end up in the G League. Since he was not eligible for the NBA draft, he would be forced to enter the G League draft, meaning that he would have no control over where he ended up spending his one season; he was expected to be the No. 1 pick, thus heading to the worst team in the league. He also would not be part of that organization’s long-term plans, and his playing time, minutes and development could take a hit.
All of that makes sense.
But what Bazley doesn’t mention is that there are real questions about just how much of an impact he would be able to make in that league. The G League is not the NBA, but it is still one of the best basketball leagues in a world, a place where former McDonald’s All-Americans now in their mid-20s are looking to reclaim a last chance at getting to the NBA. Put another way, it’s not an ideal place for an 18-year old with an under-developed frame that still needs to add quite a bit of skill to thrive.
This is likely a business decision as much as anything else. Spend a year improving his body and his game on the dime of his agency, avoid being exposed playing in a league that he is not yet ready to play in and keep his draft stock afloat.
It’s the smart move to make.